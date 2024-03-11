11 Milk Brands to Try Right Now Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

With more people turning to dairy milk alternatives like almond milk, oat milk, and soy milk, regular cow milk is not as popular as it once was. For example, we even have coffee creamer alternatives that don’t contain any sort of dairy, such as almond milk creamer and coconut creamer. Even many ice cream brands have created non-dairy alternatives to offer their customers.

There are countless reasons people choose to avoid cow milk, including lactose intolerance and dairy sensitivities. However, on the flip side, there are also many benefits to cow milk, such as high intakes of calcium, protein, and other nutrients. Depending on the individual, cow milk can be a great addition to a well-balanced diet.

The cow milk controversy is an ongoing battle, causing many people to turn away from any sort of dairy milk. However, for those who are still interested in consuming this dairy product for its many benefits, it’s important to consider which brands to support. Some brands will give you the best bang for your buck while others will provide you with the essential nutrients and cleanest ingredients possible.

If you’re a cow milk connoisseur, here are 11 milk brands to try.

1. Maple Hill Creamery

Year founded : 2009

Pros : organic, grass-fed, rich flavor

Organic and grass-fed

Maple Hill Creamery is one of the best milk brands on the market. Not only does this brand provide all organic milk, but its cows are also grass-fed, meaning the milk is more nutrient-dense than regular milk. According to research, grass-fed milk “has been demonstrated to have a positive impact on the nutrient profile of milk, increasing the content of some beneficial nutrients such as omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, vaccenic acid, and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), while reducing the levels of omega-6 fatty acids and palmitic acid.”

In recent years, Western diets have consisted of more omega-6 fatty acids than omega-3 fatty acids, resulting in poor omega-6 to omega-3 intake ratios. This can have a detrimental effect on a person’s health, causing chronic inflammation, which can lead to a host of other diseases, such as autoimmune disorders and even cancer.

Additionally, since Maple Hill Creamery milk is organic, this only contributes to the reduction of omega-6 fatty acids and the increase in omega-3 fatty acids. Organic foods are also typically free of harmful hormones, chemicals, and other additives that can result in poor health.

It doesn’t hurt that this milk is also rich in flavor, thanks to its rawness. In fact, an Amazon review stated, “This milk is everything you ever wanted milk to be. Its consistency is lovely and it tastes better than any other milk on the market. It’s a repeat entry in my Amazon cart.”

2. Stonyfield Organic

Year founded : 1983

Pros : organic, sustainable farming, pasture-raised

Pasture-raised

Stonyfield Organic provides a variety of organic dairy products and is especially known for its yogurt items, which are made from 100% grass-fed milk. Not only are the brand’s milk products listed as USDA-certified organic, but they also are a result of sustainable farming.

However, while the yogurt is made from grass-fed whole milk, Stonyfield Organic’s milk itself is listed as pasture-raised rather than 100% grass-fed. This means the cattle used for Stonyfield Organic milk are fed grass grown in a pasture for at least 120 days of the year, or about 30% of their food is grasses and forage. However, 100% grass-fed cattle have diets of grass and forage year-long.

If cattle are not grass-fed, they typically eat grains as well as corn, oats, soybean meal, and other foods. As stated before, grass-fed milk has a higher level of omega-3 fatty acids and a lower level of omega-6 fatty acids, making it the healthiest choice

Even so, this brand is still an exceptional one to support and should do the job of providing you with a nutritious glass of milk. Not only that, but Stonyfield Organic customers are consistently satisfied with their purchases. In fact, one reviewer said: “Can always count on Stoneyfield. Delicious and clean.”

3. Organic Valley

Year founded : 1988

Pros : organic, variety of milk (including grass-fed and lactose-free)

Organic varieties

Another USDA-organic-certified milk brand is Organic Valley. Organic Valley sources its products from small organic farms that spend around 180 days per year on pasture, meaning they are eating solely grass for those days. As mentioned above, this makes the milk nutritious and rich in flavor.

Organic Valley also offers various types of milk, including whole milk, low-fat milk, skim milk, reduced-fat milk, and even lactose-free milk for those who cannot tolerate regular milk. Additionally, if you were looking for 100% grass-fed milk, you can still find that at Organic Valley as its own product.

Many customers rave about the rich flavor of Organic Valley milk, quoting its sweet and smooth flavor and texture, which is a testament to its quality. In fact, its lactose-free milk is among customer favorites — even for those who are not lactose intolerant — because the flavor is so rich, it’s hard to pass up.

4. Straus Family Creamery

Year founded : 1994

Pros : high protein, organic, robust flavor, never ultra-pasteurized, sustainable farming

Nutritious and never ultra-pasteurized

Straus Family Creamery sells a variety of organic milk products such as whole milk and 0% fat-free milk, as well as other dairy items. The brand’s milk is both organic and nutritious, boasting a robust, sweet flavor. Not only that, but the milk is high in protein and contains all of the essential acids. Straus Family Creamery sources its milk from local dairies in the Northern California area with their cattle consuming mostly sweet grasses.

According to the brand, “Straus Organic Milk is an excellent source of calcium and includes Vitamin A and Zinc – two nutrients that are beneficial for normal immune function. Our milk contains no antibiotics, growth hormones, GMOs, or pesticides, either.”

While many customers opt for non-dairy alternatives, many of those products actually contain additives like sugars, gums, and thickeners to achieve the creamy consistency that cow milk has. Straus Family Creamery’s organic milk is never ultra-pasteurized and is minimally processed.

According to an Amazon review, “Straus milk comes from local farms, and we have met some of the well-cared-for cows in person. The milk is always good. Fresh, organic, local — I’ll pay a little extra for that!”

If this information wasn’t enough to convince you to support the brand, Straus Family Creamery also recently launched an incentive program to help its supplying dairy farms reach carbon neutrality by the year 2030.

5. Lactaid

Year founded : 1974

Pros : lactose-free, delicious, nutritious

Lactose-free

As mentioned above, a lot of non-dairy milk contains additives to help the product boast a more robust flavor and creamy texture. For example, many almond or oat milk brands will use flavors or added sugars to achieve a sweetened, tastier version of the milk. That being said, those who are lactose intolerant typically have to settle for such milk alternatives and don’t have access to all of the nutrients and benefits of cow milk.

Lactaid changed the game when it launched lactose-free milk that still contained the important nutrients of regular milk. The only difference in the milk is that it doesn’t contain lactose, which is a sugar that naturally occurs in milk products. Lactose can cause issues like diarrhea, gas, bloating, nausea, and even sometimes vomiting in those with lactose intolerance. When consuming Lactaid, however, such individuals can still gain all the benefits of regular milk without having these troublesome symptoms.

Lactaid doesn’t compromise on flavor either. In fact, many customers actually prefer the taste of Lactaid to regular milk. Its natural sweetness and creaminess are enough to make even non-lactose intolerant individuals spend extra money on this product.

One Amazon reviewer stated the product was “delicious and no painful stomach cramps or bloating. Finally!”

6. The a2 Milk Company

Year founded : 2000

Pros : easy on the stomach, not as common of a product, variety of milk (including grass-fed)

Easy on the stomach

The a2 Milk Company is similar to Lactaid in the sense that its milk is supposedly easier on many people’s digestive tracts. Milk contains two types of beta-casein proteins: A1 and A2. Many experts claim that a2 Milk causes less bloating and other stomach issues and is ultimately the healthier choice. However, it’s also a less available item on the market — that is, until a2 Milk.

According to the brand, “a2 Milk is 100% real milk from local U.S. farms that comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein and no A1. Published research suggests that a2 Milk may help avoid stomach discomfort in some people.”

While this milk still contains lactose, it helps some customers experience less digestive distress. In fact, according to an Amazon review, the product delivers on its promise: “I have considered myself lactose intolerant for years, but was puzzled that I could drink milk while on vacation in Europe. As a public health consultant, I kept tabs on the research goth here and abroad, but it was actually my husband who found fresh a2 Milk at our local Whole Foods store a few weeks back. It not only did not cause me stomach distress, but now we both drink it because we think the taste is far superior to the standard milk available in this country.”

The a2 Milk Company also sells grass-fed milk options, meaning the cows used for those products are on pasture all year long rather than for just a portion of the year.

7. Clover Sonoma

Year founded : 1916

Pros : pasture-raised, variety of milk (including lactose-free), organic, American Humane Certified

American Humane Certified

Another northern California milk brand is Clover Sonoma, the first American Humane Certified dairy in the U.S. This brand’s cattle are on pasture all year and eat grass, forage, and some feed.

Clover Sonoma also boasts a rich and delicious flavor, as well as a creamy, milky texture. Its products include organic whole milk, organic 2% milk, reduced-fat milk, organic 1% milk, low-fat milk, organic fat-free milk, and organic DHA omega-3 milk. Not only that, but Clover Sonoma also offers its own lactose-free milk for those who cannot tolerate the natural sugar. There are also a variety of non-organic milks, which tend to come at more affordable prices.

Many people also rave about the milk’s shelf life, which is apparently exceptional compared to others on the market. Due to the company’s dedication to the health of its animals, supporting Clover Sonoma is synonymous with supporting the health and well-being of cattle and other animals.

8. Alta Dena

Year founded : 1945

Pros : delicious, farm-to-fridge, variety of milk,

Farm to fridge

When you look up Alta Dena milk, one of the first things you’ll notice is the array of positive reviews claiming the milk is one of the tastiest on the market. Alta Dena is not only an affordable milk brand, but it’s also a high-quality one. The brand markets itself as “farm-to-fridge,” highlighting the fact that they treat their cattle like family.

There are countless types of Alta Dena milk, from whole milk and 2% milk to fat-free milk and lactose-free milk. The brand also sells half and half, cream, buttermilk, and a variety of other dairy products.

One Amazon reviewer stated, “In all of these years, I never noticed a difference in milk brands until trying this milk. It’s 2% but it tastes rich, more like whole milk than any other brand I’ve tried.” Another reminisced, “I remember going to the little Alta Dena stores with my grandmother to buy this milk and some snacks. I still love the taste of this milk, and I’m so glad that Amazon Fresh has this milk.”

9. Darigold

Year founded : 1918

Pros : flavored milk options, delicious milk, variety of milk

Flavored milk

According to its website, “Darigold is the marketing and processing subsidiary of the Northwest Dairy Association, a farmer-owned and led cooperative founded in 1918 by a small group of Washington farmers.” The brand is owned by around 300 family-owned dairy farms in the western portions of the U.S. As a result, Darigold boasts rich and creamy milk you can’t find anywhere else. In fact, most loyal customers come back specifically for the brand’s flavored products, like its infamous chocolate milk. That being said, it’s certainly not on our list of chocolate milk brands to avoid.

Darigold also offers a variety of milk products, including organic milk, classic milk, lactose-free milk, flavored milk, eggnog, and buttermilk.

According to an Amazon reviewer, “Darigold brand is always good. I think it’s what sells out first at the grocery stores because the taste is good. I have to buy extra ’cause [my] husband drinks so much that our weekly milk delivery doesn’t make it through the week.”

10. Lifeline Farm

Year founded : 1978

Pros : no hormones or antibiotics, organic, gently pasteurized

Gently pasteurized

Though it’s unfortunately only sold in the Northwest, Lifeline Farm’s milk is one of the best you can find. This product comes from an organic meat farm located in Montana, which uses Brown Swiss cows to produce its milk.

According to its website, the company’s herd “is raised in the Bitterroot Valley with no synthetic growth hormones or routine antibiotics. We grow at least 80% of our own feeds using farm-based fertility.” This means there is no exposure to chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides. Not only that, but the milk is also gently pasteurized, meaning it does not contain any harmful bacteria but also maintains some helpful bacteria and nutrients.

11. Alexandre Family Farm

Year founded : 1992

Pros : organic, non-homogenized, contains butterfat, no additives, rich flavor, offers A2 milk

Non-homogenized

Alexandre Family Farm is another brand that offers A2 organic milk. The company’s website states that its milk is minimally processed, is non-homogenized, and contains butterfat, which offers conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which can support the immune system and improve your overall health.

This brand’s milk has no additives like emulsifiers, stabilizers, carrageenans, hormones, or antibiotics in the products. Additionally, it contains a high flavor profile and maintains beneficial bacteria.

According to an Amazon reviewer, “This is the best milk I have ever had hands down. Don’t take that lightly because I’ve had many different brands of organic and grass-fed milk, but this one is different in an excellent way. Very creamy and delicious indeed and doesn’t upset my stomach. Happy to pay the price for the quality.”

