Costco Sells Platinum Bars J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) already sells gold and silver bars, and now it sells platinum bars too.

Will that make much difference to Costco’s revenue?

Also: Dividend legends to hold forever.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST) sells almost everything, both in stores and online. This ranges from groceries to electronics to appliances and travel. It has begun to sell platinum bars.

The retailer already sells gold and silver bars. The new platinum bars are priced at $1,089.99 for a 1-ounce bar. Gold bars have sold well. CNBC states, “Gold bars launched at Costco in August 2023, and not even two months later were selling out within hours of a restock.”

The decision is close to meaningless, although it is good for publicity. It would be shocking if the total sales of the platinum bars even reached hundreds of thousands of dollars.

During Costco’s most recent fiscal year, revenue was $249.6 billion. Net income was $7.4 billion. Same-store sales in the period rose 5.6%. E-commerce revenue was up 16.1%.

Costco has been successful because of the breadth of the products and services it offers its members. Platinum bars are just the most recent addition.

How to Get the Biggest Bang for Your Costco Membership Buck

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.