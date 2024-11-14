These Are the Brands Everybody on the Planet Recognizes Allard1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The biggest brands in the world are also some of the most recognizable.

Brands on this list cover everything from fashion to searching the internet.

There are even a few surprising additions to the list.

When it comes to the most recognizable brands in the world, many of the names on such a list shouldn’t come as a surprise. Apple, McDonald’s, Nike, Google, all of these are the names you expect to see. The real question isn’t whether or not you’ll not be familiar with these names but whether there might be a brand or two you wouldn’t expect to be so recognizable. Better yet, will any global brands here compete in the same category, like sports or fashion?

21. Adidas

Pere_Rubi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There is little question that Adidas is known worldwide as a sports staple. For those who love soccer, running, and a dozen other sports, owning something Adidas is just a fact of life. The company’s marketing heavily favors promoting its shoes and clothing.

20. Gucci

Sitthipong Pengjan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Like other luxury fashion brands on this list, owning a Gucci item makes you feel like you have excellent taste. Gucci has long been applauded for its balance between elegance and modernity, something few fashion brands can achieve. The company markets heavily through endorsements like those from celebrity partnerships that help set the trends.

19. Chanel

banyan_tree / Flickr

Another easily recognized luxury brand, Chanel, has been around since 1910 and is a staple of the fashion world. Considered “timeless elegance,” owning something Chanel makes you feel like someone. The brand’s marketing work heavily focuses on its luxury and elegant appeal, amplifying this exclusive feeling.

18. Walmart

Niloo138 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The world’s largest retail giant, Walmart, is everything to many people. Its marketing is outstanding across every available screen and even in print to help you recognize that you can get everything you need at Walmart, from groceries, medicine, and clothing to other essentials.

17. Instagram

bigtunaonline / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Surprisingly, Instagram is one of the most recognizable brands. Perhaps the most surprising entry on this list, Instagram has become the go-to service for uploading and sharing photos with friends and strangers. It’s also helped drive the growth of the influencer business, and Instagram relies heavily on this level of content creation to market its platform.

16. YouTube

2012 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

YouTube is the second Google brand on this list and is by far the most popular video site on the web. Over one billion hours of video are watched daily, enabling the company to truly focus its marketing on its YouTube streaming television service and music subscription to drive new revenue.

15. Louis Vuitton

andersphoto / Shutterstock.com

One of only a few luxury brands on this list, Louis Vuitton is a status symbol in every sense. Soccer moms and celebrities own its high-end products, and having just one Louis Vuitton purse makes you feel like someone. The company markets to be sure, but it’s seeing a Louis product in the wild that does the best job of driving people into its stores or on its website.

14. BMW

kenneth-cheung / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

There’s something to be said about driving a BMW, or what the company calls the “Ultimate Driving Machine.” This is exactly why BMW’s commercials show off drivers in everything from entry-level models to its 7-series flagship on quiet mountain streets, just enjoying the pure luxury of what it means to drive a vehicle from this brand.

13. Tesla

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the more surprising entries on this list is that Tesla’s growth has helped move the electric vehicle market in the right direction. What’s most notable about Tesla’s efforts is not its marketing but that of its infamous CEO, Elon Musk, whose endless social media promotion of its cars has helped create billions in shareholder value.

12. Netflix

JasonDoiy / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is the king of the hill. It has gone from a DVD rental service to an award-winning giant with a library of original shows and movies that often go viral. Netflix’s marketing of shows like “Stranger Things,” “House of Cards,” and “Wednesday” works great on television, but its social media advertising is top-notch.

11. Starbucks

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

A personal favorite, Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee brand. Even though its prices keep rising, Starbucks has created brand loyalty that is hard to break away from. For this reason, its marketing focuses heavily on seasonally popular drinks to keep customers returning to its stores.

10. McDonald’s

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With over 36,000 locations worldwide, McDonald’s is far and away the world’s most recognized fast food brand. Its television commercials do an outstanding job of emphasizing its low-cost menu and showing the smiling faces of kids and families who make lasting memories over a simple meal.

9. Disney

Handout / Getty Images

Arguably the world’s most important entertainment brand, Disney is a staple name worldwide. Its advertisements heavily focus on the joy its theme parks, movies, and shows bring to children and families alike. Disney does a great job reminding people why its theme parks are considered “The Happiest Place On Earth.”

8. Facebook

panida wijitpanya / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Facebook (Meta) is the world’s largest social media platform and one of the most recognizable brands. Although Facebook does advertise, at this point, the company is so well known for its billions of users that word-of-mouth is essentially all it needs to continue growing.

7. Samsung

georgeclerk / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Apple’s rival in the smartphone space is far more than just a mobile company. Samsung receives global recognition for various products, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, and televisions. The company’s ads show off its innovation in these spaces and highlight things like picture quality on televisions, of which Samsung is the dominant market brand.

6. Nike

Thank you for your assistant / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The brand that Jordan built is easily one of the most recognizable brands on the planet, especially around sports. Nike does a fantastic job of pairing its shoes and clothing with the biggest athletes on the planet, which makes kids everywhere want to own everything Nike they can get their hands on.

5. Coca-Cola

jetcityimage iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A staple brand that needs no introduction, Coca-Cola is the soft drink beverage of choice for billions. The power of Coke’s brand is all the marketing it needs, but the company still spends billions on Super Bowl commercials and bus stop ads that remind people why this drink will quench their thirst.

4. Microsoft

wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Microsoft has grown with personal computing, and its dominance has been well-documented. Given that Microsoft is on most computers worldwide, it markets itself. Still, the company has recently begun heavily promoting AI, Xbox Game Pass, and Microsoft 365 across the internet and television.

3. Amazon

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As the world’s foremost online retailer, Amazon is yet another hardly surprising entry on this list. Its marketing is essentially non-stop around Amazon Prime, which promotes two-day shipping. That you can buy almost everything through its website has helped it grow from an online bookseller to a trillion-dollar behemoth.

2. Google

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s safe to say that Google is hardly a surprising number two as one of the world’s most recognizable brands. Its search engine is used by 90% of the market, making it integrated into everyday life. Google’s marketing is heavy on how its suite of products all integrate well for a seamless daily experience.

1. Apple

PhillDanze / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It won’t come as any surprise to see Apple named as the world’s most recognizable brand. Its brand recognition is a direct response not just to the quality and design of its products but also a testament to the company’s marketing, which focuses on the intuitiveness of its lineup and minimal hardware approach.

