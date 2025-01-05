Apple's Deep Trouble In China iso100production / Shutterstock.com

Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) fortunes were troubled in China late last year. It cannot afford to have a drop in sales in what is the world’s largest smartphone market by far—the figure totals just over one billion units. The US figure is about 300 million.

According to new data from CNBC, based on information from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, the sales of foreign smartphones were 3.04 million in November. This was down by 47.4% from November a year ago.

Although the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology does not show information by brand, Apple has most of these sales. “The figures highlight the mounting pressure Apple is under in the world’s largest smartphone market as it battles rising competition from domestic brands,” the TV network reports.

Tech research firm Counterpoint posted data on smartphone shipments in China during the third quarter of 2024. Apple’s market share was sixth among the largest smartphone companies, with a market share of 14%. It lagged behind five local companies, led by vivo, which had a market share of 19%, and Huawei, which had a share of 18%. Three companies had market shares of 15%. They were Xiaomi, HONOR, and OPPO.

Apple’s China sales have struggled recently. In its most recently reported quarter, “Greater China” sales were $15 billion, which was flat from the previous year. Total Apple sales for the quarter were $95 billion, up 6% compared to the previous year’s period.

There has been a worry for some time that local smartphone companies would dominate the smartphone market in China. The November numbers show that is true.

