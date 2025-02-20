Who Are the Tenants of One World Trade Center? EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

Standing 1776 feet high to commemorate the year the American Revolution started, One World Trade Center is the tallest building in the Americas. The beautiful and innovative design incorporates elements of the previous “Twin Towers” that were tragically destroyed by terrorists in 2001. At the same time, it is unique, beautiful, modern, and functional in its own right, looking to the future, not the past. Even the name, though intended to number the tower as the first of several in the World Trade Center complex, can also suggest the concept of “one world” to counteract the ideologies of hate and division behind terrorism.

If you’d like to work in this inspiring modern building, this article can be a useful guide to where you can put in applications as we run down some of the top tenants located there.

Drozd Irina / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Most of the firms located in the new One World Trade Center are involved in digital marketing and communications, and most are hiring as of January-February 2025.

4 million Americans are set to retire this year. If you want to join them, click here now to see if you’re behind, or ahead. It only takes a minute. (Sponsor)

Ameriprise Financial

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

With an office in One World Trade Center but based in Minneapolis, Ameriprise Financial is one of the biggest players in the financial services sector. It manages well over $1 trillion in assets. Founded in 1894, it offers financial planning services such as wealth and asset management, insurance, and annuities. With nearly 14,000 employees, its revenue in 2023 was $16 billion. The company is big into giving back to the community. Employees have a strong culture of volunteerism and partner with organizations like Feeding America to fight hunger and other social problems. Ameriprise has is advertising over 100 job openings nationwide on Indeed.

Carta

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Carta is a platform for equity management. It manages about $130 billion in assets in about 7000 funds and SPVs. In 2024 the company’s revenue reached $464.4 million. It has 1,000-5,000 employees and is actively hiring.

Condé Nast

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Condé Nast is one of the largest tenants of One World Trade Center. Owned by Advance Publications, this media company reaches nearly a billion customers in print, digital, and social media platforms and generates about $2 billion in revenue annually. Its notable publications include Vogue, The New Yorker, Condé Nast Traveler, GQ, Glamour, Architectural Digest, Vanity Fair, Pitchfork, Wired, Bon Appétit, Ars Technica, and others. It also has an entertainment division working in film, t.v., digital video, and virtual reality. Although the company laid off 5% of its workforce in 2023 and some executive-level employees in 2024, it is currently hiring and has internship applications open.

Durst Organization

Eloi_Omella / E+ via Getty Images

The Durst Organization is a family-run real estate company that is over a century old. They own and manage over 16 million square feet of office, residential, retail, and commercial properties, mainly in New York City. They are headquartered in Midtown Manhattan but have offices and a 10% stake in One World Trade Center. Altogether they manage about $5.2 billion in property, employ 500-1,200 people, and are currently hiring porters, concierges, cleaners, and security managers.

GroundTruth

13_Phunkod / Shutterstock.com

Groundtruth is a tech company that helps businesses research their audiences and improve marketing outcomes. They have 348 employees and, as of January 2025, reached $75 in annual revenue. Some of their recently advertised openings include Junior Designer, Software Engineer, and Account Executive.

Stagwell

metamorworks / Shutterstock.com

Stagwell is a marketing company with over 10,000 employees and annual revenue in excess of $2.5 billion. Mark Penn founded it in 2015 with a quarter-million-dollar investment from Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft. Stagwell focuses on digital transformation, performance media, and data, consumer insights and strategy, and data communications and creativity. A couple of current positions it is seeking to fill are Search Engine Optimization Manager and Data Intern.

Undertone (Perion Network Ltd.)

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Undertone is a digital advertising company that creates marketing campaigns across various platforms. It has successfully bought up some of its competitors over the years. It has about 250 employees and an estimated annual revenue of $66.3 million. In 2025 it announced a rebranding to unify its technologies and brands under the umbrella of “Perion One.” Undertone is hiring for positions such as Sales Director, Commerce, Account Executive, Bookkeeper, Collections Specialist, and Engineering Lead.

Wunderkind

Deemerwha studio / Shutterstock.com

Wunderkind is an AI-driven performance marketing engine that helps digital businesses reach customers with communications tailored to their individual needs and interests. It was founded by Ryan Urban in 2012 and New York City is its headquarters. Employing 616 people, the company hit $204.7 million in revenue in 2024. Wunderkind has raised over $5 billion in annual revenue for its clientele, including HelloFresh, Uniqlo, and Sonos. It has openings for a People Operations Specialist and Manager of Professional Services.

What About the Other World Trade Centers?

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

If none of the companies in One World Trade Center appeal to you, you might find opportunities in the other World Trade Center Buildings. The original complex had 7 buildings that were all destroyed on 9-11. To date, 4 buildings have been completed with two still in the planning and finance stages. Building six will not be rebuilt, as it was replaced by the 9-11 Memorial and Museum.

One World Trade Center: completed 2014

Three World Trade Center: completed 2018

Four World Trade Center: completed 2013

Seven World Trade Center: completed 2006

Two World Trade Center: still in planning and finance stages

Five World Trade Center: still in planning and finance stages

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!