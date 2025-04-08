America's Favorite Grocery Store Chain Only Has Locations in 8 Different States AYO Production / Shutterstock.com

Few industries have suffered greater public fallout in recent years than retail grocers. A 2024 Gallup survey found that, for the first time in at least a quarter century, the grocery industry was distrusted by the bulk of the U.S. population. Between 2023 and 2024, the share of Americans with overly negative views of the grocery industry surged from 30% to 47%, while the share of the population with positive views fell from 41% to 33%. For context, the industry’s average rating since 2001 has been 52% positive and only 21% negative.

Amid soaring prices and revelations of price gouging, America’s grocery retail industry has taken a public relations hit in recent years.

Still, a recent survey shows that many supermarket chains have been able to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction, despite broader industry trends.

Industry analysts identified surging prices in the wake of the pandemic as a leading cause of the widespread discontent. Even as overall inflation hit a multi-decade high of 8.5% in mid-2022, the consumer price index for food at home spiked even higher, topping out at 13.5% in August 2022. Even though year-over-year changes in grocery prices have since returned to normal levels, Americans are still feeling the effects in the check out aisle.

While the surging price of groceries alone may have fueled negative consumer sentiment, the role that specific supermarkets played in the industry’s above-average rate of inflation certainly did not help. Even though supply chain disruptions were partially to blame, a report from the Federal Trade Commission revealed that companies within the industry used these macroeconomic conditions to pad their own bottom lines. (Here is a look at four things you can do to defend against inflation.)

Many of the largest grocery retail chains in the country reported surging profits in recent years, raising suspicions of deliberate price gouging. These suspicions were recently confirmed, as a senior executive at Kroger, one of the largest grocery chains in the U.S., testified that the company had indeed raised prices higher than the rate of inflation.

While the grocery industry at large has lost considerable trust with the general public in recent years, Americans still appear to have relatively high opinions of their own local supermarket — at least from a customer satisfaction standpoint.

Using data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best and worst grocery stores in the United States. We ranked 19 major supermarket brands with available data on their average customer satisfaction score in 2024 and 2025 — from those with the lowest scores to those with the highest.

The supermarket industry as a whole had an average customer satisfaction index score of 79 out of 100 in 2024 in 2025. Among the 19 brands on this list, average scores range from 74.5 to 84.5.

For each company on this list, customer satisfaction index scores are based on a range rating benchmarks. These include quality and variety of merchandise, frequency of sales, store cleanliness and layout, and speed of checkout process. Some grocers are excelling in these key indicators, while others are not. (Here is a look at how Trump administration policies may impact food prices.)

These are the best and worst grocery stores chains in the United States.

Why It Matters

gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

Public trust in America’s grocery industry has eroded at a historic pace in recent years. Experts attribute the trend to the surging cost of groceries both during and after the pandemic, as well as certain companies’ culpability in higher prices through price gouging. New data from the ASCI, however, shows that for many of the nation’s largest supermarket chains, customer satisfaction is on the rise.

19. Walmart

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 74.5 out of 100

74.5 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 75 in 2025, 74 in 2024

75 in 2025, 74 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. Corporate headquarters: Bentonville, AR

Bentonville, AR Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $648.1 billion

$648.1 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $27.0 billion

$27.0 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: WMT

17. Giant Eagle

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 75.0 out of 100 (tied)

75.0 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 74 in 2025, 76 in 2024

74 in 2025, 76 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle Corporate headquarters: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

17. Save A Lot

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 75.0 out of 100 (tied)

75.0 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 75 in 2025, 75 in 2024

75 in 2025, 75 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Save A Lot

Save A Lot Corporate headquarters: St. Ann, MO

St. Ann, MO Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

16. Albertsons Companies

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 77.0 out of 100

77.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 76 in 2025, 78 in 2024

76 in 2025, 78 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Corporate headquarters: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $79.2 billion

$79.2 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: ACI

14. Ahold Delhaize

Niels Kim / Wikimedia Commons

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 77.5 out of 100 (tied)

77.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 78 in 2025, 77 in 2024

78 in 2025, 77 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Ahold Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize Corporate headquarters: Zaandam, Netherlands

Zaandam, Netherlands Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $89.4 billion

$89.4 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Stock ticker: OTCQX: ADRNNY

14. Kroger

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 77.5 out of 100 (tied)

77.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 78 in 2025, 77 in 2024

78 in 2025, 77 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: The Kroger Co.

The Kroger Co. Corporate headquarters: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $150.0 billion

$150.0 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $3.1 billion

$3.1 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: KR

13. Hy-Vee

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.0 out of 100

78.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 78 in 2025, 78 in 2024

78 in 2025, 78 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee Corporate headquarters: West Des Moines, IA

West Des Moines, IA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

11. BJ’s Wholesale Club

Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 79.5 out of 100 (tied)

79.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 77 in 2025, 82 in 2024

77 in 2025, 82 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Corporate headquarters: Marlborough, MA

Marlborough, MA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $20.0 billion

$20.0 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $820.0 million

$820.0 million Stock ticker: NYSE: BJ

11. Meijer

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 79.5 out of 100 (tied)

79.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 79 in 2025, 80 in 2024

79 in 2025, 80 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Meijer

Meijer Corporate headquarters: Walker, MI

Walker, MI Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

10. ShopRite

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 80.0 out of 100

80.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 80 in 2025, 80 in 2024

80 in 2025, 80 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: ShopRite

ShopRite Corporate headquarters: Edison, NJ

Edison, NJ Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

8. Target

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 81.0 out of 100 (tied)

81.0 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 80 in 2025, 82 in 2024

80 in 2025, 82 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Target Corporation

Target Corporation Corporate headquarters: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $107.4 billion

$107.4 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $5.7 billion

$5.7 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: TGT

8. Aldi

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 81.0 out of 100 (tied)

81.0 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 81 in 2025, 81 in 2024

81 in 2025, 81 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Aldi

Aldi Corporate headquarters: Batavia, IL

Batavia, IL Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

7. Whole Foods

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 82.0 out of 100

82.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 82 in 2025, 82 in 2024

82 in 2025, 82 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. Corporate headquarters: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $638.0 billion

$638.0 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $68.6 billion

$68.6 billion Stock ticker: Nasdaq: AMZN

6. Wegmans

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 82.5 out of 100

82.5 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 83 in 2025, 82 in 2024

83 in 2025, 82 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Wegmans

Wegmans Corporate headquarters: Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

4. Costco

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 83.0 out of 100 (tied)

83.0 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 81 in 2025, 85 in 2024

81 in 2025, 85 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation Corporate headquarters: Issaquah, WA

Issaquah, WA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $254.5 billion

$254.5 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $9.3 billion

$9.3 billion Stock ticker: Nasdaq: COST

4. Sam’s Club

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 83.0 out of 100 (tied)

83.0 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 83 in 2025, 83 in 2024

83 in 2025, 83 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. Corporate headquarters: Bentonville, AR

Bentonville, AR Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $648.1 billion

$648.1 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $27.0 billion

$27.0 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: WMT

3. H-E-B

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 83.5 out of 100

83.5 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 82 in 2025, 85 in 2024

82 in 2025, 85 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: H-E-B

H-E-B Corporate headquarters: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

2. Trader Joe’s

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 84.0 out of 100

84.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 84 in 2025, 84 in 2024

84 in 2025, 84 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Corporate headquarters: Monrovia, CA

Monrovia, CA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

1. Publix

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 84.5 out of 100

84.5 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 84 in 2025, 85 in 2024

84 in 2025, 85 in 2024 Brand’s parent company: Publix

Publix Corporate headquarters: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

