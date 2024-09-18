Apple Named Top Computer studio kacha / Shutterstock.com

A recent analysis reveals that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the highest-rated computer brand.

Its score improved from the prior study and topped rivals HP and Microsoft.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), a carefully followed research company, released its annual Household Appliance and Electronics Study. Half of the survey contains rankings of personal computers (PCs).

In the 2024 volume of the study, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) finished first in the Personal Computer section. The questionnaires used were in the market from July 2023 to June 2024. A total of 13,113 people completed the survey, which rated products from 0 to 100.

The PC industry overall scored 81. The researchers wrote, “After a second year of improved satisfaction, the ACSI score for personal computers reaches its highest level to date (81).” Apple’s score was 85, up from 83 in the 2023 version of the study.

HP was second with a score of 84, up from 81. Samsung finished third with a score of 82, down from 83. Microsoft had not been on the list before. It posted a poor score of 79 for 2024.

The rankings were based on several factors. At the top of this list were website satisfaction, availability of software, design, graphics, ease of operation, processor speed, number of times the computer crashed, operating system, and memory. Apple is the only product on the iOS operating system list.

Although computer revenue is not as essential to Apple as iPhone sales, it is a significant contributor. In the most recent quarter, Apple had $85.8 billion in revenue. Macs were $7 billion of that, and iPads were $7.2 billion. In both cases, revenue was up year over year.

