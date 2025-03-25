The Most Beloved Favorite Fast Food Businesses in America kckate16 / Shutterstock.com

Uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration’s economic policies has sent consumer confidence spiraling. According to a University of Michigan survey, consumer sentiment is down 22% so far in 2025. In conjunction with Trump’s protectionist tariffs, growing pessimism is fueling recession fears. Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan, recently put the odds of a recession in the U.S. this year at 40%, up from 30% in January.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Fast food restaurants are unique to many other customer facing businesses, as they can often report strong revenue growth, even in the face of economic recessions.

Americans have their choice of dozens of fast food restaurants, but those that have cultivated a solid reputation with their customer base may prove to be the most resilient in the context of ongoing economic uncertainty.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

While a recession could prove catastrophic for millions of Americans, there are certain industries that tend to fare well, or even thrive, in times of economic contraction — and one of them is fast food. While many American consumers tend to cut discretionary spending during economic downturns — hurting businesses in industries like construction, hospitality, retail, and tourism — fast food restaurants are less likely to be negatively impacted, as their offerings of convenient, low-cost meals are widely seen as a good value by large segments of the population.

Whether the United States is headed for a recession or not remains to be seen. But in either case, some fast food restaurants appear better positioned with their customer base to navigate in a climate of economic uncertainty. (Here is a look at the best stocks to own if a recession comes.)

Using data from the ACSI, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s favorite fast food chains. We ranked 23 major fast food restaurants with available data on their average customer satisfaction score in 2023 and 2024 — from those with the lowest scores to those with the highest.

For each company on this list, customer satisfaction index scores are based on a range rating benchmarks. These include accuracy of food orders, food and beverage quality and variety, speed of service, interactions with staff, and restaurant cleanliness. Some restaurants are excelling in these key indicators, while others are not.

The fast food industry as a whole had an overall customer satisfaction index score of 78.5 in 2023 in 2024. Among the 23 restaurants on this list, average scores range from 70 to 84.

Several of the brands on this list, while distinct, are owned by the same parent company. Yum! Brands, for example, owns KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell — and among these restaurants, customer satisfaction scores range widely, from 72 to 81. Similarly, Inspire Brands is the company behind Arby’s, Dunkin’, and Sonic restaurants. One of these chains ranks in the top 10 on this list, while another ranks in the bottom five. (Here is a look at the foreign countries with the most McDonald’s locations.)

Why It Matters

AhBoon.Net / Shutterstock.com

For any consumer facing business, continued success is predicated, in part, on meeting or exceeding customer expectations — and the fast food industry is no exception. Fast food restaurants are also distinct from many other businesses in that they can often thrive during recessions. The reputation certain fast food brands have cultivated with their customers may have a meaningful impact on business in the near future, especially in the context of ongoing economic uncertainty.

23. McDonald’s

Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 70.0 out of 100

70.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 71 in 2024, 69 in 2023

71 in 2024, 69 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: McDonald’s Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation Corporate headquarters: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $25.9 billion

$25.9 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $11.9 billion

$11.9 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: MCD

22. Taco Bell

NoDerog / Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 72.0 out of 100

72.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 73 in 2024, 71 in 2023

73 in 2024, 71 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Yum! Brands, Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc. Corporate headquarters: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $7.5 billion

$7.5 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: YUM

21. Jack in the Box

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 72.5 out of 100

72.5 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 72 in 2024, 73 in 2023

72 in 2024, 73 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Corporate headquarters: San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $271.0 million

$271.0 million Stock ticker: Nasdaq: JACK

20. Popeyes

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 73.0 out of 100

73.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 72 in 2024, 74 in 2023

72 in 2024, 74 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Corporate headquarters: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $8.4 billion

$8.4 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: QSR

19. Sonic

Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 74.0 out of 100

74.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 76 in 2024, 72 in 2023

76 in 2024, 72 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands Corporate headquarters: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

16. Dairy Queen

sanfel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 74.5 out of 100 (tied)

74.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 74 in 2024, 75 in 2023

74 in 2024, 75 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen Corporate headquarters: Bloomington, MN

Bloomington, MN Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

16. Subway

TennesseePhotographer / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 74.5 out of 100 (tied)

74.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 74 in 2024, 75 in 2023

74 in 2024, 75 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Subway

Subway Corporate headquarters: Shelton, CT

Shelton, CT Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

16. Little Caesars

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 74.5 out of 100 (tied)

74.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 75 in 2024, 74 in 2023

75 in 2024, 74 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Little Caesars

Little Caesars Corporate headquarters: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

15. Wendy’s

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 75.0 out of 100

75.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 76 in 2024, 74 in 2023

76 in 2024, 74 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: The Wendy’s Company

The Wendy’s Company Corporate headquarters: Dublin, OH

Dublin, OH Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $2.2 billion

$2.2 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $388.4 million

$388.4 million Stock ticker: Nasdaq: WEN

14. Chipotle

Brycia James / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 76.0 out of 100

76.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 77 in 2024, 75 in 2023

77 in 2024, 75 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Corporate headquarters: Newport Beach, CA

Newport Beach, CA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $11.3 billion

$11.3 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.0 billion

$2.0 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: CMG

13. Burger King

no_limit_pictures / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 76.5 out of 100

76.5 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 77 in 2024, 76 in 2023

77 in 2024, 76 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Corporate headquarters: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $8.4 billion

$8.4 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: QSR

11. Dunkin’

gsheldon / Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 77.0 out of 100 (tied)

77.0 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 77 in 2024, 77 in 2023

77 in 2024, 77 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands Corporate headquarters: Canton, MA

Canton, MA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

11. Panda Express

Juanmonino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 77.0 out of 100 (tied)

77.0 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 77 in 2024, 77 in 2023

77 in 2024, 77 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Panda Express

Panda Express Corporate headquarters: Rosemead, CA

Rosemead, CA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

8. Five Guys

Manuel Milan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.0 out of 100 (tied)

78.0 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 78 in 2024, 78 in 2023

78 in 2024, 78 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Five Guys

Five Guys Corporate headquarters: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker:

8. Panera Bread

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.0 out of 100 (tied)

78.0 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 80 in 2024, 76 in 2023

80 in 2024, 76 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Panera Bread

Panera Bread Corporate headquarters: Sunset Hills, MO

Sunset Hills, MO Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

6. Domino’s

J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.5 out of 100 (tied)

78.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 79 in 2024, 78 in 2023

79 in 2024, 78 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Corporate headquarters: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $4.7 billion

$4.7 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $879.2 million

$879.2 million Stock ticker: Nasdaq: DPZ

6. Pizza Hut

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.5 out of 100 (tied)

78.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 79 in 2024, 78 in 2023

79 in 2024, 78 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Yum! Brands, Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc. Corporate headquarters: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $7.5 billion

$7.5 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: YUM

6. Arby’s

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.5 out of 100 (tied)

78.5 out of 100 (tied) Customer satisfaction index score by year: 80 in 2024, 77 in 2023

80 in 2024, 77 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands Corporate headquarters: Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, GA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

5. Starbucks

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 79.0 out of 100

79.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 80 in 2024, 78 in 2023

80 in 2024, 78 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation Corporate headquarters: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $36.2 billion

$36.2 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $5.1 billion

$5.1 billion Stock ticker: Nasdaq: SBUX

4. Papa Johns

J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 79.5 out of 100

79.5 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 79 in 2024, 80 in 2023

79 in 2024, 80 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Corporate headquarters: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $142.7 million

$142.7 million Stock ticker: Nasdaq: PZZA

3. Culver’s

Masohpotato / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 80.0 out of 100

80.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 80 in 2024, NM in 2023

80 in 2024, NM in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Culver’s

Culver’s Corporate headquarters: Prairie du Sac, WI

Prairie du Sac, WI Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded

2. KFC

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 81.0 out of 100

81.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 81 in 2024, 81 in 2023

81 in 2024, 81 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Yum! Brands, Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc. Corporate headquarters: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $7.5 billion

$7.5 billion Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Stock ticker: NYSE: YUM

1. Chick-fil-A

Wolterk / iStock EditWorial via Getty Images

2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 84.0 out of 100

84.0 out of 100 Customer satisfaction index score by year: 83 in 2024, 85 in 2023

83 in 2024, 85 in 2023 Brand’s parent company: Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Corporate headquarters: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A

N/A Stock ticker: Not publicly traded