The Most Beloved Favorite Fast Food Businesses in America

Uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration’s economic policies has sent consumer confidence spiraling. According to a University of Michigan survey, consumer sentiment is down 22% so far in 2025. In conjunction with Trump’s protectionist tariffs, growing pessimism is fueling recession fears. Bruce Kasman, chief economist at JPMorgan, recently put the odds of a recession in the U.S. this year at 40%, up from 30% in January.
- Fast food restaurants are unique to many other customer facing businesses, as they can often report strong revenue growth, even in the face of economic recessions.
- Americans have their choice of dozens of fast food restaurants, but those that have cultivated a solid reputation with their customer base may prove to be the most resilient in the context of ongoing economic uncertainty.
While a recession could prove catastrophic for millions of Americans, there are certain industries that tend to fare well, or even thrive, in times of economic contraction — and one of them is fast food. While many American consumers tend to cut discretionary spending during economic downturns — hurting businesses in industries like construction, hospitality, retail, and tourism — fast food restaurants are less likely to be negatively impacted, as their offerings of convenient, low-cost meals are widely seen as a good value by large segments of the population.
Whether the United States is headed for a recession or not remains to be seen. But in either case, some fast food restaurants appear better positioned with their customer base to navigate in a climate of economic uncertainty. (Here is a look at the best stocks to own if a recession comes.)
Using data from the ACSI, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s favorite fast food chains. We ranked 23 major fast food restaurants with available data on their average customer satisfaction score in 2023 and 2024 — from those with the lowest scores to those with the highest.
For each company on this list, customer satisfaction index scores are based on a range rating benchmarks. These include accuracy of food orders, food and beverage quality and variety, speed of service, interactions with staff, and restaurant cleanliness. Some restaurants are excelling in these key indicators, while others are not.
The fast food industry as a whole had an overall customer satisfaction index score of 78.5 in 2023 in 2024. Among the 23 restaurants on this list, average scores range from 70 to 84.
Several of the brands on this list, while distinct, are owned by the same parent company. Yum! Brands, for example, owns KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell — and among these restaurants, customer satisfaction scores range widely, from 72 to 81. Similarly, Inspire Brands is the company behind Arby’s, Dunkin’, and Sonic restaurants. One of these chains ranks in the top 10 on this list, while another ranks in the bottom five. (Here is a look at the foreign countries with the most McDonald’s locations.)
Why It Matters
For any consumer facing business, continued success is predicated, in part, on meeting or exceeding customer expectations — and the fast food industry is no exception. Fast food restaurants are also distinct from many other businesses in that they can often thrive during recessions. The reputation certain fast food brands have cultivated with their customers may have a meaningful impact on business in the near future, especially in the context of ongoing economic uncertainty.
23. McDonald’s
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 70.0 out of 100
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 71 in 2024, 69 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: McDonald’s Corporation
- Corporate headquarters: Chicago, IL
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $25.9 billion
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $11.9 billion
- Stock ticker: NYSE: MCD
22. Taco Bell
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 72.0 out of 100
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 73 in 2024, 71 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Yum! Brands, Inc.
- Corporate headquarters: Louisville, KY
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $7.5 billion
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.4 billion
- Stock ticker: NYSE: YUM
21. Jack in the Box
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 72.5 out of 100
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 72 in 2024, 73 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Jack in the Box
- Corporate headquarters: San Diego, CA
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $1.6 billion
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $271.0 million
- Stock ticker: Nasdaq: JACK
20. Popeyes
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 73.0 out of 100
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 72 in 2024, 74 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Restaurant Brands International
- Corporate headquarters: Miami, FL
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $8.4 billion
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.3 billion
- Stock ticker: NYSE: QSR
19. Sonic
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 74.0 out of 100
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 76 in 2024, 72 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Inspire Brands
- Corporate headquarters: Oklahoma City, OK
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Stock ticker: Not publicly traded
16. Dairy Queen
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 74.5 out of 100 (tied)
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 74 in 2024, 75 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Dairy Queen
- Corporate headquarters: Bloomington, MN
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Stock ticker: Not publicly traded
16. Subway
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 74.5 out of 100 (tied)
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 74 in 2024, 75 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Subway
- Corporate headquarters: Shelton, CT
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Stock ticker: Not publicly traded
16. Little Caesars
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 74.5 out of 100 (tied)
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 75 in 2024, 74 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Little Caesars
- Corporate headquarters: Detroit, MI
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Stock ticker: Not publicly traded
15. Wendy’s
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 75.0 out of 100
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 76 in 2024, 74 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: The Wendy’s Company
- Corporate headquarters: Dublin, OH
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $2.2 billion
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $388.4 million
- Stock ticker: Nasdaq: WEN
14. Chipotle
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 76.0 out of 100
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 77 in 2024, 75 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Corporate headquarters: Newport Beach, CA
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $11.3 billion
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.0 billion
- Stock ticker: NYSE: CMG
13. Burger King
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 76.5 out of 100
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 77 in 2024, 76 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Restaurant Brands International
- Corporate headquarters: Miami, FL
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $8.4 billion
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.3 billion
- Stock ticker: NYSE: QSR
11. Dunkin’
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 77.0 out of 100 (tied)
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 77 in 2024, 77 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Inspire Brands
- Corporate headquarters: Canton, MA
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Stock ticker: Not publicly traded
11. Panda Express
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 77.0 out of 100 (tied)
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 77 in 2024, 77 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Panda Express
- Corporate headquarters: Rosemead, CA
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Stock ticker: Not publicly traded
8. Five Guys
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.0 out of 100 (tied)
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 78 in 2024, 78 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Five Guys
- Corporate headquarters: Alexandria, VA
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Stock ticker:
8. Panera Bread
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.0 out of 100 (tied)
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 80 in 2024, 76 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Panera Bread
- Corporate headquarters: Sunset Hills, MO
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Stock ticker: Not publicly traded
6. Domino’s
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.5 out of 100 (tied)
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 79 in 2024, 78 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Domino’s Pizza
- Corporate headquarters: Ann Arbor, MI
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $4.7 billion
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $879.2 million
- Stock ticker: Nasdaq: DPZ
6. Pizza Hut
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.5 out of 100 (tied)
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 79 in 2024, 78 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Yum! Brands, Inc.
- Corporate headquarters: Louisville, KY
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $7.5 billion
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.4 billion
- Stock ticker: NYSE: YUM
6. Arby’s
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 78.5 out of 100 (tied)
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 80 in 2024, 77 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Inspire Brands
- Corporate headquarters: Sandy Springs, GA
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Stock ticker: Not publicly traded
5. Starbucks
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 79.0 out of 100
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 80 in 2024, 78 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Starbucks Corporation
- Corporate headquarters: Seattle, WA
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $36.2 billion
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $5.1 billion
- Stock ticker: Nasdaq: SBUX
4. Papa Johns
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 79.5 out of 100
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 79 in 2024, 80 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Papa John’s International
- Corporate headquarters: Louisville, KY
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $2.1 billion
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $142.7 million
- Stock ticker: Nasdaq: PZZA
3. Culver’s
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 80.0 out of 100
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 80 in 2024, NM in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Culver’s
- Corporate headquarters: Prairie du Sac, WI
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Stock ticker: Not publicly traded
2. KFC
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 81.0 out of 100
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 81 in 2024, 81 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Yum! Brands, Inc.
- Corporate headquarters: Louisville, KY
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: $7.5 billion
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: $2.4 billion
- Stock ticker: NYSE: YUM
1. Chick-fil-A
- 2-year average annual customer satisfaction index score: 84.0 out of 100
- Customer satisfaction index score by year: 83 in 2024, 85 in 2023
- Brand’s parent company: Chick-fil-A
- Corporate headquarters: Atlanta, GA
- Corporate revenue in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Corporate operating profit in most recent available fiscal year: N/A
- Stock ticker: Not publicly traded
