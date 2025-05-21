Trader Joe's Ranks No. 1 in Reputation Survey NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

Many Americans have not heard of grocery retailer Trader Joe’s. However, it just topped the reputation ranking in the Axios Harris Poll 100 for 2025. Trader Joe’s, founded in 1967, has fewer than 600 locations. (Walmart has 4,600 in the United States, and it ranked 81st.)

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Grocery retailer Trader Joe’s has topped the reputation ranking in the Axios Harris Poll 100 for 2025.

It edged out Microsoft, Toyota, Costco, and others.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

The study’s methodology involved three waves of surveys. The first asked consumers to rank the best and worst companies. The second survey determined the 100 companies. The third asked about “contextual” issues, including opinions about brands and topics, including politics. These were in the field from January through mid-May.

Following Trader Joe’s on the list were clothing company Patagonia, Microsoft, Toyota, and retail giant Costco. Trader Joe’s rose 12 spots from last year’s list.

Trader Joe’s seems to have a cult following. It targets building local communities through grants to nonprofits, along with food and beverage donations,

Trader Joe’s is known among its customers for an unusual level of transparency. This has to do with food prices, why some items are discontinued, and why prices differ from location to location. It also rarely sells products that carry another company’s brands

Trader Joe’s also has several unique methods used to target customers. Its traditional direct marketing includes newsletters. Content in what it calls The Fearless Flyer is based on anecdotes and stories about products it sells. The theory behind it appears to be that it cements its relationship with shoppers. The company uses podcasts and recipes for similar reasons.

Axios Harris Poll 100 produces non-traditional results. Trader Joe’s and Patagonia are niche companies. Microsoft, Toyota, and Costco are among the largest companies that do business in the United States, as well as among America’s most well-known brands. It also lists J.C. Penney, a company that is essentially out of business.

Despite the quirks of the list, who would not want to finish first?

Ford Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

Most People Don’t Realize How Good Things Are Are Right Now With inflation and uncertainty running high, millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now