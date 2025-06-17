McDonald's Is the Worst Restaurant in America colmmcsky / Flickr

The ACSI Restaurant and Food Delivery Study 2025 looked at every major full-service restaurant and every major quick-service restaurant in America. McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) finished last, based on scores from each category.

McDonald's Corp. (NYSE: MCD) performed poorly in a recent analysis of restaurants and food delivery.

The fast-food king has suffered declines in same-store sales and revenue in the past year.

The 2025 survey included 16,381 respondents. It was in the field from April 2024 to March 2025 and people rated their “recent experience.” The restaurants included were based on market share.

Among the Quick Service category, which included McDonald’s, the 2025 average score was 79 on a scale of zero to 100. McDonald’s score was 70. While the score for the industry was the same as in 2024, McDonald’s dropped one point from 71.

The primary considerations for the scores were the accuracy of the order, quality of the mobile app, beverage quality, courtesy of the staff, food quality, reliability of the mobile app, website satisfaction, layout and cleanliness, speed of checkout and order, variety of beverages, and reliability of the food.

It is impossible to tell whether the score made it less likely that people would go to McDonald’s for their meals. It is certainly unlikely to help.

McDonald’s most recent earnings report showed that U.S. comparable store sales decreased 3.6% year over year. Across the entire company, revenue declined 3% to $6 billion. Earnings fell from $2.66 to $2.60 per share. McDonald’s stock has performed about the same as the S&P 500, which is up 2% this year.

