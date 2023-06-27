America's Worst Fast-Food Company

Every year, the American Customer Satisfaction Index releases its Restaurant Study. The current version is for 2022-2023. Among its measurements is one of the fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s, the largest company on the list, finished dead last in that ranking. (These companies have the worst reputations.)

The research is based on 16,250 respondents and was in the field from April 2022 through March 2023. The study covers both full-service and fast-food restaurants.

The primary yardsticks for fast food were the accuracy of food orders, the company’s mobile app, beverage quality, courteous staff, restaurant layout and quality, cleanliness, variety of food and beverages, and speed of checkout or delivery.

The restaurants were graded on a scale of 1 to 100. The study covered 24 fast-food retailers. McDonald’s got a score of 69. Taco Bell received a score of 71, while Chick-fil-A topped the list with a score of 85. The average score among all those measured was 78.



McDonald’s has 13,509 locations in the United States. Most are owned and operated as franchises. That means McDonald’s only has loose control of service.



In the most recent quarter, McDonald’s had revenue of $5.9 billion and net income of $1.8 billion. The company does not break out revenue for the United States, but it is estimated at slightly less than half.



Chick-fi l-A (85)

Jimmy John’s (84)

KFC (81)

Papa Johns (80)

Domino’s (78)

Five Guys (78)

Pizza Hut (78)

Starbucks (78)

Arby’s (77)

Dunkin’ (77)

Panda Express (77)

Burger King (76)

Panera Bread (76)

Chipotle (75)

Dairy Queen (75)

Subway (75)

Little Caesars (74)

Popeyes (74)

Wendy’s (74)

Jack in the Box (73)

Sonic (72)

Taco Bell (71)

McDonald’s (69)

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

These are the ratings of America’s fast-food restaurants: