Chick-fil-A Is America's Favorite Fast-Food Restaurant

Every year, the American Customer Satisfaction Index releases its Restaurant Study. The current version is for 2022-2023. Among its measurements is one of the fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s, the largest company on the list, finished dead last in that ranking. (These companies have the best reputations.)

The research is based on 16,250 respondents and was in the field from April 2022 through March 2023. The study covers both full-service and fast-food restaurants.

The primary yardsticks for fast food were the accuracy of food orders, the company’s mobile app, beverage quality, courteous staff, restaurant layout and quality, cleanliness, variety of food and beverages, and speed of checkout or delivery.

The restaurants were graded on a scale of 1 to 100. The study covered 24 fast-food retailers. Chick-fil-A’s score was 85. It had the best ranking of any company on the list, both full-service and fast-food restaurants. The average score among fast-food restaurants was 78. McDonald’s, the largest company on the list based on revenue, finished last with a score of 69.



Chick-fil-A is old by fast-food company standards. It was founded in 1946. Most of its 2,928 locations were in the South until recently. Because of the religious beliefs of the founders, its stores are not open on Sunday.



These are the ratings of America’s fast-food restaurants:

Chick-fi l-A (85)

Jimmy John’s (84)

KFC (81)

Papa Johns (80)

Domino’s (78)

Five Guys (78)

Pizza Hut (78)

Starbucks (78)

Arby’s (77)

Dunkin’ (77)

Panda Express (77)

Burger King (76)

Panera Bread (76)

Chipotle (75)

Dairy Queen (75)

Subway (75)

Little Caesars (74)

Popeyes (74)

Wendy’s (74)

Jack in the Box (73)

Sonic (72)

Taco Bell (71)

McDonald’s (69)