Apple To Launch iPhone 16 On September 10

The data is not official, but Bloomberg says it knows. The new iPhone (NASDAQ: AAPL) 16, AirPods, and Watch will be launched on September 19 and should be in stores by September 20; Apple rarely has more at stake.

According to the Bloomberg report, “A bigger chunk of sales will come the following quarter, which coincides with the holiday season. Analysts have predicted that revenue will climb 7% to $128.4 billion in that period.” That cycle is not unusual because Apple usually launches new iPhones in September. The new models are not expected to differ greatly from the iPhone 15, just as the iPhone 15 was not much different from the iPhone 14.

The lack of major upgrades in the new iPhone hardware means that Apple’s upgraded iOS will need to carry the load of drawing upgrades or new customers. Rumor has it that iOS 18, which will have all of Apple’s new AI features, will be launched later in the month. Mac Rumors reports, “While not immediately available when iOS 18 launches, Apple Intelligence will enhance writing, image generation, emoji creation, and significantly upgrade Siri and search capabilities.”

Apple is taking a risk. Developers have tested iOS, which means a small group knows its features of people. However, early buyers of the iPhone 16 may be considering whether these features are worth the upgrade to the iPhone 16. The disappointment of early buyers could mute demand for the rest of the year.

Almost all analysts about Apple’s future believe that the company’s reputation as an innovator and stock price are at risk. By the end of September, they will have their answer.

