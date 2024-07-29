Apple's Big iPhone 16 Risk ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

The first Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 16 models shipped this year likely will lack new AI features.

That will almost certainly stifle early sales.

In the news, likely to shock Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors and consumers, its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features will not be released soon and probably will not be completely available on the first models of the iPhone 16. That could undermine the launch of Apple’s most important product.

According to Bloomberg, “The release plan for Apple Intelligence presents the possibility that the first iPhone 16 models shipped to consumers this year will lack the new AI features and require a software update weeks later.” That will probably stifle early sales, and early adopters will wait for the fully featured model.

Apple’s next operating system software, iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, could be released in September. However, the version with the full suite of features of Apple Intelligence may not be available until October, which will almost certainly be after the iPhone 16 is launched.

Consumers and developers did not think a fully featured iPhone 16 would be delayed by about a month after the new smartphone went on sale. News from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June drove the stock higher on the company’s AI OS news. Certainly, an iPhone with advanced AI software would be key to an iPhone generation that could set new sales records. That may not happen.

