25 Best Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Dads George Rudy / Shutterstock.com

The clock is ticking on the holiday shopping season. As you diligently check friends and family off your gift-giving list, you may find yourself wrestling with the same question that arises every December…what do you get for dear old dad?

Dads can be notoriously hard to buy for. When asked about gifts they would like to receive, many dads respond with variations of, “You don’t have to get me anything.” While that unselfish sentiment is laudable, it’s also not particularly helpful as you try to finish your Christmas or other holiday shopping. Before you press the panic button, though, check out our list of 25 gifts Dad would love to find under the tree this holiday season. (When it comes time to wrap Dad’s gift, make sure to save some money by purchasing the wrapping supplies at a dollar store. Here’s the full list of items you should always purchase at these discount stores.)

Compiling This List of the Best Dad Gifts

24/7 Wall St. compiled this list of the 25 best gift ideas for Dad by using third-party product review sites along with Google Trends. We finalized the list by interviewing actual dads with varied interests to ensure this list is filled with gifts they would love to receive. Oh, and as a final secret weapon, we made a quick call to Santa to be sure that this stuff is really on Dad’s list. The jolly old elf gave us two thumbs up!

These products are all highly reviewed and are priced from a $10 stocking stuffer to a $900+ large gift. We purposefully avoided novelty gifts. If you want to give Dad a book of 600 dad jokes or a “World’s Greatest Dad” coffee mug, go for it! No judgment here. But those aren’t the type of things you’ll find on our list. We searched for creative, useful, and thoughtful items that go beyond stereotypical “dad gifts.”

Editor’s Note: We picked these items exclusively based on the stated methodology. This article includes affiliate links, and 24/7 Wall St. could get a share of the revenue from sales if you buy something, at no extra cost to you!

Company: TRAVANDO

TRAVANDO Product Type: Wallet

Wallet Expected Price: $29.95

Dad’s days of the George Costanza-esque fat wallet are over once he opens this highly-rated slim wallet.

Company: SharkNinja

SharkNinja Product Type: Outdoor Oven

Outdoor Oven Expected Price: $284.99

Dad wants wood-fired pizza for Christmas. Trust us.

Company: Abu Garcia

Abu Garcia Product Type: Fishing Reel

Fishing Reel Expected Price: $54.77

Dad can reel in the “big one” with Abu Garcia’s Max X Low Profile Baitcast reel.

Company: Shardor

Shardor Product Type: Coffee Grinder

Coffee Grinder Expected Price: $89.99

Burr grinders are a must for serious coffee drinkers like Dad.

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Dad can choose the concert, game, or other event that he would most enjoy with this StubHub gift card.

Company: Mr. Heater

Mr. Heater Product Type: Portable Heater

Portable Heater Expected Price: $76.70

Dad won’t have to wait for warm weather to hit the links with this nifty golf cart heater.

Company: Legendary Whitetails

Legendary Whitetails Product Type: Flannel Shirt

Flannel Shirt Expected Price: $29.99

Hunting + Flannel = Dad. ‘Nuff said.

Company: Cremo

Cremo Product Type: Beard Oil

Beard Oil Expected Price: $10.42

Santa isn’t the only one who needs to keep his beard in tiptop shape, you know.

Company: Weber

Weber Product Type: Charcoal Starter

Charcoal Starter Expected Price: $22.99

Dad can fire up the charcoal grill, no smelly lighter fluid required.

Company: Carhartt

Carhartt Product Type: Lunch Cooler

Lunch Cooler Expected Price: $29.99

Whether it’s packing a lunch for work or some cold ones for a fishing trip, dad will love this Carhartt lunch cooler.

Company: Dewalt

Dewalt Product Type: Drill

Drill Expected Price: $99

This cordless drill/driver brings the power and quality you’ve come to expect from Dewalt.

Help Dad improve his game with this incredible golf swing monitor.

Company: Meater

Meater Product Type: Meat Thermometer

Meat Thermometer Expected Price: $99.95

Is dad both a techie and a foodie? Then this wireless smart meat thermometer is the perfect gift!

Company: New Balance

New Balance Product Type: Sneaker

Sneaker Expected Price: $89.99

Millions of Dads love New Balance, and this Core Sneaker is one of the brand’s highest rated shoes.

Dad can carry 16 tools on his keyring with this ingenious little gadget.

Dad can adorn his office or mancave with a wood rendering of his favorite team’s stadium.

Company: Craft a Brew

Craft a Brew Product Type: Craft Beer Kit

Craft Beer Kit Expected Price: $49.95

Does Dad love the suds? Give him a chance to make his own craft beer.

Company: Crankbrothers

Crankbrothers Product Type: Bicycle Tool

Bicycle Tool Expected Price: $35.35

If Dad is a cyclist, this tool will ensure that he will not be left stranded miles from home.

Company: Audio-Technica

Audio-Technica Product Type: Turntable

Turntable Expected Price: $219

Vinyl is making a big comeback, and this Bluetooth turntable makes it accessible to all musicophiles.

Company: Kamado Joe

Kamado Joe Product Type: Grill

Grill Expected Price: $956.30

The Kamado Joe Classic II is one of the hottest things in grilling (pun intended).

Level? Check. Measurement? Check. Dad can do two things at once with this handy tool.

Company: CEYOMUR Tech.

CEYOMUR Tech. Product Type: Trail Camera

Trail Camera Expected Price: $95.99

For the hunter or wildlife enthusiast, this solar-powered trail camera shows you what’s happening in the woods when you’re not around.

Company: TheraGun

TheraGun Product Type: Massage Gun

Massage Gun Expected Price: $599

Soothe Dad’s aching muscles with this highly-rated massage gun.

Could there be a more dad-worthy gift than meat that arrives in the mail?

Company: Minnetonka

Minnetonka Product Type: Slippers

Slippers Expected Price: $54.95

Whether his job requires work boots or dress shoes, Dad’s feet take a beating. He’ll love stepping into these slippers after a tough day.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.