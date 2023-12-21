25 Best Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Dads

The clock is ticking on the holiday shopping season. As you diligently check friends and family off your gift-giving list, you may find yourself wrestling with the same question that arises every December…what do you get for dear old dad?
Dads can be notoriously hard to buy for. When asked about gifts they would like to receive, many dads respond with variations of, “You don’t have to get me anything.” While that unselfish sentiment is laudable, it’s also not particularly helpful as you try to finish your Christmas or other holiday shopping. Before you press the panic button, though, check out our list of 25 gifts Dad would love to find under the tree this holiday season. (When it comes time to wrap Dad’s gift, make sure to save some money by purchasing the wrapping supplies at a dollar store. Here’s the full list of items you should always purchase at these discount stores.)
Compiling This List of the Best Dad Gifts
24/7 Wall St. compiled this list of the 25 best gift ideas for Dad by using third-party product review sites along with Google Trends. We finalized the list by interviewing actual dads with varied interests to ensure this list is filled with gifts they would love to receive. Oh, and as a final secret weapon, we made a quick call to Santa to be sure that this stuff is really on Dad’s list. The jolly old elf gave us two thumbs up!
These products are all highly reviewed and are priced from a $10 stocking stuffer to a $900+ large gift. We purposefully avoided novelty gifts. If you want to give Dad a book of 600 dad jokes or a “World’s Greatest Dad” coffee mug, go for it! No judgment here. But those aren’t the type of things you’ll find on our list. We searched for creative, useful, and thoughtful items that go beyond stereotypical “dad gifts.”
Editor’s Note: We picked these items exclusively based on the stated methodology. This article includes affiliate links, and 24/7 Wall St. could get a share of the revenue from sales if you buy something, at no extra cost to you!
1. Slim Wallet with Money Clip
Dad’s days of the George Costanza-esque fat wallet are over once he opens this highly-rated slim wallet.
2. Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven
- Company: SharkNinja
- Product Type: Outdoor Oven
- Expected Price: $284.99
Dad wants wood-fired pizza for Christmas. Trust us.
3. Baitcast Fishing Reel
- Company: Abu Garcia
- Product Type: Fishing Reel
- Expected Price: $54.77
Dad can reel in the “big one” with Abu Garcia’s Max X Low Profile Baitcast reel.
4. Anti-static Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
- Company: Shardor
- Product Type: Coffee Grinder
- Expected Price: $89.99
Burr grinders are a must for serious coffee drinkers like Dad.
5. StubHub Gift Card
- Company: StubHub
- Product Type: Gift Card
- Expected Price: $25 and up
Dad can choose the concert, game, or other event that he would most enjoy with this StubHub gift card.
6. Golf Cart Heater
- Company: Mr. Heater
- Product Type: Portable Heater
- Expected Price: $76.70
Dad won’t have to wait for warm weather to hit the links with this nifty golf cart heater.
7. Legendary Whitetails Flannel Shirt
- Company: Legendary Whitetails
- Product Type: Flannel Shirt
- Expected Price: $29.99
Hunting + Flannel = Dad. ‘Nuff said.
8. Beard Oil
Santa isn’t the only one who needs to keep his beard in tiptop shape, you know.
9. Rapidfire Chimney Charcoal Starter
- Company: Weber
- Product Type: Charcoal Starter
- Expected Price: $22.99
Dad can fire up the charcoal grill, no smelly lighter fluid required.
10. Dual Compartment Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag
- Company: Carhartt
- Product Type: Lunch Cooler
- Expected Price: $29.99
Whether it’s packing a lunch for work or some cold ones for a fishing trip, dad will love this Carhartt lunch cooler.
11. Cordless Drill/Driver
This cordless drill/driver brings the power and quality you’ve come to expect from Dewalt.
12. Mobile Launch Monitor for Golf
- Company: Rapsodo
- Product Type: Golf Swing Monitor
- Expected Price: $299.99
Help Dad improve his game with this incredible golf swing monitor.
13. Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer
- Company: Meater
- Product Type: Meat Thermometer
- Expected Price: $99.95
Is dad both a techie and a foodie? Then this wireless smart meat thermometer is the perfect gift!
14. New Balance Core Sneaker
Millions of Dads love New Balance, and this Core Sneaker is one of the brand’s highest rated shoes.
15. Geekey Multi-Tool
- Company: Geekey
- Product Type: Multi-Use Keyring Tool
- Expected Price: $21.99
Dad can carry 16 tools on his keyring with this ingenious little gadget.
16. Stadium Wall Art
- Company: YouTheFan
- Product Type: Stadium Design Wall Hanging
- Expected Price: $43.33 – $68.75
Dad can adorn his office or mancave with a wood rendering of his favorite team’s stadium.
17. Craft Beer Kit
- Company: Craft a Brew
- Product Type: Craft Beer Kit
- Expected Price: $49.95
Does Dad love the suds? Give him a chance to make his own craft beer.
18. Bicycle Multi-Tool
- Company: Crankbrothers
- Product Type: Bicycle Tool
- Expected Price: $35.35
If Dad is a cyclist, this tool will ensure that he will not be left stranded miles from home.
19. Bluetooth Turntable
Vinyl is making a big comeback, and this Bluetooth turntable makes it accessible to all musicophiles.
20. Kamado Joe Classic II Grill
The Kamado Joe Classic II is one of the hottest things in grilling (pun intended).
21. 2 in 1 Digital Laser Tape Measure
- Company: LEXIVON
- Product Type: Tape Measure/Laser Level Combo
- Expected Price: $49.97
Level? Check. Measurement? Check. Dad can do two things at once with this handy tool.
22. Solar Trail Camera
- Company: CEYOMUR Tech.
- Product Type: Trail Camera
- Expected Price: $95.99
For the hunter or wildlife enthusiast, this solar-powered trail camera shows you what’s happening in the woods when you’re not around.
23. 6-in-1 Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun
- Company: TheraGun
- Product Type: Massage Gun
- Expected Price: $599
Soothe Dad’s aching muscles with this highly-rated massage gun.
24. Omaha Steaks Deluxe Gift Package
- Company: Omaha Steaks
- Product Type: Steaks, Burgers, Franks, Etc.
- Expected Price: $99.99
Could there be a more dad-worthy gift than meat that arrives in the mail?
25. Pile Lined Hardsole Slipper
Whether his job requires work boots or dress shoes, Dad’s feet take a beating. He’ll love stepping into these slippers after a tough day.
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.