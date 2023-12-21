Consumer Products

25 Best Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Dads

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Handsome man is holding a present and smiling while his daughter and wife covering his eyes
George Rudy / Shutterstock.com
Mike Edmisten
Published:
Last Updated:

The clock is ticking on the holiday shopping season. As you diligently check friends and family off your gift-giving list, you may find yourself wrestling with the same question that arises every December…what do you get for dear old dad?

Dads can be notoriously hard to buy for. When asked about gifts they would like to receive, many dads respond with variations of, “You don’t have to get me anything.” While that unselfish sentiment is laudable, it’s also not particularly helpful as you try to finish your Christmas or other holiday shopping. Before you press the panic button, though, check out our list of 25 gifts Dad would love to find under the tree this holiday season. (When it comes time to wrap Dad’s gift, make sure to save some money by purchasing the wrapping supplies at a dollar store. Here’s the full list of items you should always purchase at these discount stores.)

Compiling This List of the Best Dad Gifts

24/7 Wall St. compiled this list of the 25 best gift ideas for Dad by using third-party product review sites along with Google Trends. We finalized the list by interviewing actual dads with varied interests to ensure this list is filled with gifts they would love to receive. Oh, and as a final secret weapon, we made a quick call to Santa to be sure that this stuff is really on Dad’s list. The jolly old elf gave us two thumbs up!

These products are all highly reviewed and are priced from a $10 stocking stuffer to a $900+ large gift. We purposefully avoided novelty gifts. If you want to give Dad a book of 600 dad jokes or a “World’s Greatest Dad” coffee mug, go for it! No judgment here. But those aren’t the type of things you’ll find on our list. We searched for creative, useful, and thoughtful items that go beyond stereotypical “dad gifts.”

Editor’s Note: We picked these items exclusively based on the stated methodology. This article includes affiliate links, and 24/7 Wall St. could get a share of the revenue from sales if you buy something, at no extra cost to you!

1. Slim Wallet with Money Clip

  • Company: TRAVANDO
  • Product Type: Wallet
  • Expected Price: $29.95

Dad’s days of the George Costanza-esque fat wallet are over once he opens this highly-rated slim wallet.

2. Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven

Dad wants wood-fired pizza for Christmas. Trust us.

3. Baitcast Fishing Reel

Dad can reel in the “big one” with Abu Garcia’s Max X Low Profile Baitcast reel.

4. Anti-static Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

Burr grinders are a must for serious coffee drinkers like Dad.

5. StubHub Gift Card

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Dad can choose the concert, game, or other event that he would most enjoy with this StubHub gift card.

6. Golf Cart Heater

Dad won’t have to wait for warm weather to hit the links with this nifty golf cart heater.

7. Legendary Whitetails Flannel Shirt

Hunting + Flannel = Dad. ‘Nuff said.

8. Beard Oil

Santa isn’t the only one who needs to keep his beard in tiptop shape, you know.

9. Rapidfire Chimney Charcoal Starter

Dad can fire up the charcoal grill, no smelly lighter fluid required.

10. Dual Compartment Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag

Whether it’s packing a lunch for work or some cold ones for a fishing trip, dad will love this Carhartt lunch cooler.

11. Cordless Drill/Driver

  • Company: Dewalt
  • Product Type: Drill
  • Expected Price: $99

This cordless drill/driver brings the power and quality you’ve come to expect from Dewalt.

12. Mobile Launch Monitor for Golf

Help Dad improve his game with this incredible golf swing monitor.

13. Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer

Is dad both a techie and a foodie? Then this wireless smart meat thermometer is the perfect gift!

14. New Balance Core Sneaker

  • Company: New Balance
  • Product Type: Sneaker
  • Expected Price: $89.99

Millions of Dads love New Balance, and this Core Sneaker is one of the brand’s highest rated shoes.

15. Geekey Multi-Tool

Dad can carry 16 tools on his keyring with this ingenious little gadget.

16. Stadium Wall Art

Dad can adorn his office or mancave with a wood rendering of his favorite team’s stadium.

17. Craft Beer Kit

Does Dad love the suds? Give him a chance to make his own craft beer.

18. Bicycle Multi-Tool

If Dad is a cyclist, this tool will ensure that he will not be left stranded miles from home.

19. Bluetooth Turntable

  • Company: Audio-Technica
  • Product Type: Turntable
  • Expected Price: $219

Vinyl is making a big comeback, and this Bluetooth turntable makes it accessible to all musicophiles.

20. Kamado Joe Classic II Grill

  • Company: Kamado Joe
  • Product Type: Grill
  • Expected Price: $956.30

The Kamado Joe Classic II is one of the hottest things in grilling (pun intended).

21. 2 in 1 Digital Laser Tape Measure

Level? Check. Measurement? Check. Dad can do two things at once with this handy tool.

22. Solar Trail Camera

For the hunter or wildlife enthusiast, this solar-powered trail camera shows you what’s happening in the woods when you’re not around.

23. 6-in-1 Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun

Soothe Dad’s aching muscles with this highly-rated massage gun.

24. Omaha Steaks Deluxe Gift Package

Could there be a more dad-worthy gift than meat that arrives in the mail?

25. Pile Lined Hardsole Slipper

Whether his job requires work boots or dress shoes, Dad’s feet take a beating. He’ll love stepping into these slippers after a tough day.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Consumer Products, christmas, dad, father, gifts, holidays, presents

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

Best Gift Baskets You Can Still Buy Before Christmas

The 31 Most Popular Gifts on Amazon

Peloton Really Had an Awful Year