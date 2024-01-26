31 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Moms Handemandaci / Getty Images

Choosing a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift for your mom, tailored to her interests and wishes, can make you her favorite child, at least through Mother’s Day. A personalized and well-considered gift demonstrates your thoughtfulness and expresses gratitude and love. The element of surprise and sentimental value contribute to making the gift all the more meaningful – bonus points are awarded for gifts that she’ll never have to dust. If you’re at a loss as to what gift could possibly check all the boxes, continue reading- we at 24/7 Wall St. have compiled 31-derful Valentine’s Day gift ideas for Mom.

31 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Moms: Sentimental

You’ll know you struck gold when you see the tears welling up in the corners of your mother’s eyes. And then, once she blinks, all bets are off and the waterworks begin. Bonus points are awarded for the smug look you give your siblings as they witness your ascent to the number one spot.

Photo Album

Company : Malden International Designs

: Malden International Designs Product : Photo Album

: Photo Album Projected Cost: $19.50

Back in the day, these were called brag books. In the digital age, it’s a splendid way to archive hard copies of all the family favorites. To make this gift extra special, include at least a few of the 160 photographs this brag book will accommodate.

Time Capsule

Company : Jasni

: Jasni Product : Time Capsule

: Time Capsule Projected Cost: $27.99

There are infinite possibilities with this thoughtful gift. Kids writing letters to their future selves. mom writing letters to her future kids. Adequately sized for thumb drives and small trinkets. 27.99

Family Recipe Journal

Company : Peter Pauper Press

: Peter Pauper Press Product : Family Recipe Journal

: Family Recipe Journal Projected Cost: $33.99

Fill this handsome journal with the heirloom recipes that your Mom has gathered on cards and envelopes throughout her life. You will be rewarded with jello salad.

Personalized Photo Calendar

Company : Aurum Age

: Aurum Age Product : 2024 Premium Quality Personalized Calendar with Your Own Pictures

: 2024 Premium Quality Personalized Calendar with Your Own Pictures Projected Cost: $27.99

Twelve months of family photos to remind your mother of her place in your heart every day of the year.

Handcrafted Necklace

Company : Gracefully Made Jewelry

: Gracefully Made Jewelry Product : Handcrafted necklace

: Handcrafted necklace Projected Cost: $29.99

This necklace displays the longitude and latitude of a special place. Is it Home? Is it away? Only you know where your mom’s heart lives. Handcrafted by a small business in Arizona.

Personalized Map

Company : Storm Store

: Storm Store Product : Personalized Map

: Personalized Map Projected Cost: $14.95

Ideally, this would be the home where your mom reared her brood, but it might be that special vacation home where the family shared so many wonderful times. It’s your call.

Guided Journal

Company : Tell Me Your Life Story® Series Books

: Tell Me Your Life Story® Series Books Product : Guided Journal

: Guided Journal Projected Cost: $11.24 paperback/$17.55 hardcover

This is the best gift you could give yourself and your sibs. Having a book filled with stories of your mother’s life: priceless.

31 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Moms: Personalized

Personalized gifts have a one-of-a-kind charm that makes the gift distinctive and meaningful. Whether it’s a custom item reflecting a personal interest or engraved with a heartfelt message, the personal touch adds an extra layer of sentiment, turning the gift into a cherished token that will be treasured always. Bonus points are awarded if you include your siblings’ names in the personalization.

Personalized Ring Necklace

Company : MYKA

: MYKA Product : Personalized necklace

: Personalized necklace Projected Cost: $69.00-$289.00

Your mother will adore and cherish this classic design, with her children’s names individually engraved (with up to three names) on precious metal rings. Available in five finishes including sterling, 10k yellow gold, and rose gold plate.

Family Tree

Company : HRZSIGNFC

: HRZSIGNFC Product : Metal Family Tree Wall Hanging

: Metal Family Tree Wall Hanging Projected Cost: $32.99

This handsome metal sign is a fabulous way to show your mother you love her.

Crystal Photo Necklace

Company : ArtPix

: ArtPix Product: 3D Crystal Necklace

3D Crystal Necklace Projected Cost: $29.99

This is an excellent way to win Mom’s affection. Imagine her surprise when her most cherished family photo is transformed into wearable art.

Wooden Mama Bear Sign

Company : USA Custom Gifts Store

: USA Custom Gifts Store Product : Wooden Sign

: Wooden Sign Projected Cost: $25.99

This adorable wooden sign is sure to bring a smile to any mama bear’s face. 25.99

Projection Bracelet

Company : SUPHELPU

: SUPHELPU Product : Photo Projection Bracelet

: Photo Projection Bracelet Projected Cost: $18.99

This is yet another way to extend the life of a treasured photograph. Mom is sure to love this gift. Available in 11 different color combinations.

Embroidered Sweatshirt

Company : Nazenti

: Nazenti Product : Personalized Sweatshirt

: Personalized Sweatshirt Projected Cost: $29.95

Perhaps a sweatshirt is more your mom’s jam. This one is pretty sweet. It’s subtle, but if you know, you know. 28 available options.

Custom Star Map

Company : ALBK

: ALBK Product : Customized Star Map

: Customized Star Map Projected Cost: $16.99

Where was Venus on the day your parents got married? What phase was the moon in the day you were born? Give your mom a customized star chart, that reflects the position of the stars and planets on a special date and time.

31 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Moms: Practical

Practical gifts offer a tangible benefit in the recipient’s daily life. Whether it’s a handy kitchen gadget, a thoughtful organizational tool, or a tech accessory, practical gifts showcase a consideration of the recipient’s needs. Their functionality adds a practical dimension to the joy of receiving. Bonus points are awarded if Mom hops up to immediately use her gift.

Milk Frother

Company : BIZEWO

: BIZEWO Product : Milk Frother

: Milk Frother Projected Cost: $31.99

The perfect gift for the coffee-loving mom. Hot, Cold. Latte. Frappe. This frother is the bomb.

Massager

Company : InvoSpa

: InvoSpa Product : Massager

: Massager Projected Cost: $39.97

No one works harder than Mom, and no one is more deserving of pampering. With heat. 39.97

Foot Massager

Company : InvoSpa

: InvoSpa Product : Foot Massager

: Foot Massager Projected Cost: $64.97

While you’re at it, grab this foot massager, too! Might as well ingratiate yourself from head to toe.

UGG Slippers

Company : UGG

: UGG Product : Shearling Slippers

: Shearling Slippers Projected Cost: $79.95-$94.95

Those pampered feet need some cozy slippers. These UGGs will keep Mom’s feet warm and dry and act as a daily reminder of your thoughtfulness.

Indoor Kitchen Garden

Company : Kitchgarden Store

: Kitchgarden Store Product : Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light

: Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light Projected Cost: $69.99

This gift keeps fresh, healthful greens on the table through the cold, dark months of winter. 179.95

Neck Light

Company : Glocusent

: Glocusent Product : Reading/Craft Light

: Reading/Craft Light Projected Cost: $21.99

This is the perfect gift for crafty moms. This lightweight light is worn around the user’s neck and has three color settings and six brightness levels.

Immersion Blender

Company : KitchenAid

: KitchenAid Product : Immersion Blender

: Immersion Blender Projected Cost: $44.99

Add a bit of game to your mom’s kitchen with this variable-speed immersion blender. Perfect for moms with picky eaters – blends the pickiness away.

31 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Moms: Clothing

An article of clothing tailored to a person’s taste and style makes a great gift by combining practicality with a personal touch. Choose an item that your mom admires, but hesitates to purchase for herself. This thoughtful gesture not only enhances her wardrobe but also communicates a deep understanding of her individuality. Bonus points are awarded if she twirls after putting it on!

Lululemon Yoga Pants

Company : Lululemon

: Lululemon Product : Yoga Pants

: Yoga Pants Projected Cost: $109.00-$124.84

Moms make sacrifices so you don’t have to. Not this time. Sure they’re dear, just like your mom. Let her know you think she’s with it.

Autry Sneakers

Company : Autry

: Autry Product : Casual Shoes

: Casual Shoes Projected Cost: $195.00

These shoes get high marks for their buttery soft comfort. Your mom deserves no less.

Sweaty Betty Arctic Hoodie

Company : Sweaty Betty

: Sweaty Betty Product : Hoodie

: Hoodie Projected Cost: $138.00

This hoodie is popular for a couple of reasons: It’s fashionable and it will keep mom warm. Win/win.

Company : SPANX

: SPANX Product : Faux Leather Leggings

: Faux Leather Leggings Projected Cost: $100.00-$110.00

These pants are supposedly flattering on everyone. The design mimizes figure flaws allowing women of all shapes and sizes to shine.

UGG Marlowe Robe

Company : UGG

: UGG Product : Belted Robe

: Belted Robe Projected Cost: $145.00

Available in 7 colors and sizes from XS- 3XL, this robe will warm your mom on chill mornings.

31 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Moms: Funny

Funny gifts provide a lighthearted touch to Valentine’s Day celebrations. These whimsical presents not only entertain but also create shared moments of humor and (in the best cases) convulsions of laughter, adding a playful element to the gift-giving experience. Regardless of the specifics, the joy derived from a funny gift often lingers, making it a memorable and enjoyable part of any occasion. Bonus points are awarded for laughter that causes incontinence.

Scented Candle

Company : BFJLIFE

: BFJLIFE Product : Lavender Scented Candle

: Lavender Scented Candle Projected Cost: $19.99

These candles are in a jar. The jar contains a humorous message such as Light me when the dog farts or Mom’s last nerve — it’s on fire. Funny and practical. 19.99

Trinket Dish

Company : AREOK Store

: AREOK Store Product : Ceramic Trink Dish

: Ceramic Trink Dish Projected Cost: $15.35

This little ceramic dish lets mom know that no matter how hard life gets? At least she doesn’t have ugly children.

Humorous Socks

Company : HAPPYPOP

: HAPPYPOP Product : Lighthearted Socks

: Lighthearted Socks Projected Cost: $15.99

Giving socks isn’t the first gift you’d think of for Valentine’s Day, however, these are among the best ever. If you can read ’em? Mom is off the clock!

20 Ounce Tumbler

Company : KozMoz

: KozMoz Product : Insulated Metal Tumbler

: Insulated Metal Tumbler Projected Cost: $17.99

Guaranteed to elicit laughter, this tumbler is! No one sings Mama with more emotion than Freddie Mercury after all.

Planter

Company : My Urban Crafts

: My Urban Crafts Product : Small Ceramic Planter

: Small Ceramic Planter Projected Cost: $10.00

You’ll need to supply the plant, but the sentiment is there: Instead of grandkids, may I interest you in a plant? Before you purchase this one, consider the crowd.

