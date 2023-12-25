10 Worst Toothpaste Brands to Avoid busracavus / iStock via Getty Images

Toothpaste is important for perfect dental hygiene. You want your teeth to be white and shiny. It’s essential if you want to make a good impression. Likewise, it’s important for your help. Bad teeth can cause a lot of problems. Gingivitis is among the many issues you can get if you do not take care of your teeth.

That’s where good toothpaste comes in. You need a good toothpaste brand. Ultimately, you might not think it matters that much. It, unfortunately, matters too much. You need a good toothpaste brand to ensure you have good dental hygiene.

Here are some of the 10 worst toothpaste brands to avoid with some of the reviews that people are giving across the web. Overall, this will help you understand why we recommend you stay away from these brands. Much of this information is from Healthy Gem and their recommendations.

Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

Activated Charcoal is supposed to fight plaque and whiten teeth, but there is no evidence that is does any of that.

The first one is a doozy. Activated Charcoal is a black toothpaste brand. But it is not a recommended toothpaste. Moreover, dentists do not recommend it, according to Forbes. You might see this odd toothpaste in a store. It would be best to stay away from it as there are better brands out there.

Arm & Hammer Advance Extreme Whitening

Arm & Hammer has one of the worst brands on the market and the reviews are mixed across the spectrum.

You would not expect Arm & Hammer to make a toothpaste. Yet, they have one on the shelves. It gets mixed reviews everywhere. The product received a 4.3 on its own website. Likewise, it got a 4-rating on other sites. It is not the worst toothpaste brands. However, it is also not the best. It is one of the worst toothpaste brands to avoid if you have better options.

Colgate Sensitive Complete Protection

Colgate Sensitive is one of the few products that does not test well despite the good reputation Colgate has mainly because of the specific ingredients.

This is a weird pick. Mainly because Colgate usually tops the best toothpaste brands. In fact, the New York Magazine gave Colgate Optic White the rating for the best toothpaste. So what’s the difference? Well, Colgate Sensitive Complete Protection is for those who have sensitive teeth yet still want the best brand possible.

There are a lot of sulfates in this toothpaste. If you are not aware, sulfates can be exteremly toxic to the human body. There is a chance you might get stomach aches or cramps from using this toothpaste. Thus, it is one of the worst toothpaste brands to avoid, and you are better off getting normal Colgate.

Colgate Total Advanced Fresh And Whitening

We are still on Colgate. This time, we are discussing Colgate Total Advanced Fresh and Whitening. It is a special toothpaste that should never be one you use over a long period of time. Unfortunately, it averages a mediocre 3.5 rating on the CVS website. People are mainly complaining about the bad new formula and the taste. Therefore, it’s not surprising that it made the list of worst toothpaste brands to avoid.

Crest 3D White

Crest 3D White is not the best version of the brand as it has more fluoride than other brands of Crest.

This is another toothpaste brand that usually has high ratings. However, you need to remember that there are multiple varieties under the same brand. Crest 3D White does not score high on ratings. Ultimately, the toothpaste brand uses fluoride.

Fluoride does prevent tooth decay. Watch out out for other issues. Yes, there are some risks to using fluoride. About 60 percent of dentists believed there are more risks than benefits to using toothpaste with fluoride in it, according to the National Library of Medicine. It is one of the worst toothpaste brands to avoid.

CVS Health Rapid Protection Sensitive Anticavity

The CVS Health Rapid Protection Sensitive Anticavity Brand is one of the few brands that did not test well with customers. There are better options at CVS.

Lots of stores offer their own brand of toothpaste. CVS is no exception. Still, you should be careful with which brand to buy. The CVS Health Rapid Protection Sensitive Anticavity is one of those brands to avoid. Customers have given mixed reviews, depending on the location. Remarkably, one of the complaints was about the toothpaste not doing enough to prevent cavities. This store-brand version is one of the worst toothpaste brands to avoid.

Marvis Royal Toothpaste

There are not many stores that sell this toothpaste brand. Yet, there are enough stores that do sell it to earn its place on this list. While most people are using bigger brands, some have tried this toothpaste.

The only good thing about Marvis Royal Toothpaste is the tube it comes in. Otherwise, it does not do anything to prevent cavities. It is among the worst toothpaste brands to avoid.

Opalescence Whitening

The thing that makes this toothpaste brand bad is one of the dangerous ingredients that is in it. Opalescence Whitening contains parabens. Significantly, parabens can preserve the toothpaste. But it can also result in bacteria. This means it may result in hormonal imbalances. Unfortunately, this product also contains sodium benzonate.

Opalescence Whitening also has other colorings that can be toxic. It also has toxic potassium nitrate. Therefore, it is one of the worst toothpaste brands to avoid.

Sensodyne Complete Protection

Sensodyne did not fare well in the ratings and it is mainly due to the artificial flavors the toothpaste contains.

You can find this toothpaste brand anywhere, from the 99-Cent store to Target. But it also has some drawbacks. You use this toothpaste if you have sensitive teeth. However, it has some flavors that can disrupt other things.

Sensodyne has some artificial flavors that can give you adverse side effects. Some of those side effects can really interfere with your daily life. Headaches are the biggest complaint. Likewise, people have reported kidney and liver complications. The brand does help sensitive teeth. However, it also is one of the worst toothpaste brands to avoid for long-term use.

Tom’s of Maine Toothpase

Tom’s of Maine did not even get great reviews on their own website.

Even on its website, it got a 3.5 rating. Tom’s of Maine is a special toothpaste brand that does not get much press. There is good reason for that. The ingredients are not good. For one thing, you will find sulfate in this toothpaste. As we covered earlier, sulfate can be incredibly toxic. The sulfate can cause dry mouth. Additionally, it can result in canker sores. Tom’s of Maine is not the toothpaste brand to take home.

