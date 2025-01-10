Is Your Hotel Room Bugged? Search These Places For Hidden Cameras or Mics Oleksii Synelnykov / Shutterstock.com

Maybe you have a real reason to think you’re being monitored, or maybe you’ve seen a few too many bad spy movies. For whatever reason, you want to do a sweep of your hotel room for hidden cameras or microphones. Here are the most likely places you might find them.

Key Points Hidden cameras or mics can be concealed in innumerable places in a hotel room.

When scanning a room particularly notice signs things have tampered with or are moved from a position you would normally expect them.

1. Lenses and Wiring

Turn out the lights and look around for red or green led lights of an operating camera. Then shine a flashlight systematically over the whole room to look for small reflections in places where there shouldn’t be any; one might be a camera lens. With the lights on, follow any wires connected to outlets, power strips, or devices. One of these might power a spy cam or mic.

2. Devices on Wi-Fi

Use a network scanner app to see how many devices are connected to the Wi-Fi network. Remote cameras may show up with odd names or as an “unknown device.” This doesn’t mean those things are necessarily cameras: they could be printers or other devices. But there is a possibility they are spy devices.

3. Light Fixtures

This is one of the most common places to hide a surveillance device. Cameras can be disguised to look like light bulbs. Pay attention to any bulbs that don’t match the size of the others in the room. A camera may also be hidden behind the cover of a light fixture. Inspect fixture covers to look for signs of tampering and carefully remove them to see if anything is amiss inside.

4. Smoke Detectors

Usually mounted on the ceiling, smoke detectors can conceal a camera with a broad view of a room. You can carefully inspect it with a flashlight, looking for scratches or other marks of tampering or unexpected reflections. Usually it’s possible to remove the cover of a smoke detector for battery replacement without setting it off. Carefully do so to see if there is a spying device underneath.

5. Mirrors

2-way mirrors look normal on one side but from the other side give a transparent view to a person or camera watching. Put your fingernail on the mirror. There should be a little gap between your fingernail and the image. If they are touching, it may be a 2-way mirror. Also, if you tap on a 2-way mirror, it will sound more hollow and sharp than the dull sound of a regular mirror.

6. Electrical outlets

False outlet covers can conceal spying devices. Look for them to be in an unexpected place or an odd size compared to others. They may also have some wiring on the wall or connected to a device, which can be the power source.

7. Electronics

Televisions, DVD players, Wi-Fi routers, cable boxes, and entertainment systems have plenty of places to conceal small devices to get a panoramic view of a hotel room. See if you see any unexpected protrusions or signs these electronics have been opened or otherwise tampered with. Notice any wires that don’t seem necessary and check the wall mounts or table mounts of the device as well.

8. Furniture

Look over the furniture in the room for signs of tampering. Feel over upholstered surfaces like cushions and throw pillow for unusual seams or hard things sewn into the cloth. Notice anything in the room that looks like it is out of the place you would expect it to be. Be sure to look and feel under table tops, chairs, cabinets, and couches where devices would not be immediately noticed.

9. Vents and Fans

Cameras and mics are easy to hide behind the covers of ventilation devices such as window air conditioners or bathroom vents or fans. Check out the covers and their edges for signs of tampering, such as scratches, cracks, or incompletely closed covers. These things can also be dusty, so notice whether it looks like the dust has been disturbed in some areas but not others.

10. Curtains

Notice whether curtains or blinds seem out of place. Feel over the fabric for unusual seams. Carefully inspect curtain rods, brackets, and other mountings. Look for the glint of a reflection off of small concealed lenses in the fabric pattern.

11. Clocks

Strange battery compartments or odd connections can indicate a surveillance device placed in a clock. Shine a flashlight on the clock face to look for small reflections from a camera lens.

12. Decorations

Inspect picture frames, vases, and decorative objects, especially those that are placed where a hidden device could get advantages angles on a room. Look for unusual placements and signs of tampering such as scratches or an opening that has been glued back together.

