In modern warfare, tanks are no longer threatened only by other tanks. Today’s battlefields are shaped by a new generation of anti-tank weapons that can be carried by infantry, launched from vehicles, or fired from miles away by drones and attack helicopters. These systems punch through advanced armor and disrupt armored assaults. These weapons even give small units the ability to stop a mechanized force dead in its tracks. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the most powerful anti-tank weapons used on the battlefield today.

To determine the most powerful anti-tank weapons used by militaries around the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ordered these weapons chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding the type of weapon, year introduced, manufacturer and more.

Anti-tank weapons have played a defining role in recent conflicts like Syria and Ukraine, where small, mobile teams armed with modern guided missiles were able to halt or destroy heavy armored formations. Systems like the Javelin, NLAW, Kornet, and others haven proven that precision firepower can outweigh numerical strength. These weapons have shaped frontline tactics and forced new defensive strategies. Ultimately, they’ve shown how infantry armed with advanced missiles can neutralize tanks in cities, forests, and open terrain.

Here is a look at the most powerful anti-tank weapons still in use today:

Anti-tank weapons are still some of the most influential weapons systems on today's battlefields, shaping everything from infantry tactics to the survivability of billion-dollar armored fleets. As modern militaries invest in drones, AI, and advanced protection systems, the fight between armor and anti-armor continues to evolve at a rapid pace. The weapons featured here show how even small teams can neutralize heavy armor and shift the momentum of a conflict. Understanding the most powerful anti-tank systems still in use, we get a clearer picture of how modern warfare is constantly changing, what technologies matter most, and why armor dominance is no longer guaranteed.

The Modern Tank-Killing Arms Race

Since World War II, every improvement in tank armor has been matched by a new generation of weapons built to defeat it. Today’s anti-tank systems range from disposable launchers carried by infantry to long-range guided missiles fired from helicopters, drones, and vehicles. Together they form a layered kill web that can stop even the most advanced main battle tanks.

Why These Weapons Still Matter

Anti-tank weapons are no longer just backup tools for infantry — they are core to how modern armies plan offensives, defend key terrain, and blunt armored breakthroughs. From Ukraine to the Middle East, tank losses often come from small teams with smart missiles, not other tanks. Understanding these systems explains why armor has become both essential and vulnerable.

How Armies Actually Use Anti-Tank Weapons

On a conventional battlefield, anti-tank weapons are layered and deliberate. Long-range missiles hunt tanks from stand-off positions, while lighter launchers cover choke points, ridgelines, bridges, and likely avenues of approach. Commanders build “kill zones” where armor is funneled into overlapping fields of fire, turning what looks like open maneuver space into a lethal trap for armored columns.

From Urban Ambushes to Mountain Passes

Modern conflicts rarely play out on open plains. Tanks now fight in cities, forests, deserts, and tight mountain passes—places where visibility is short and ambush teams with rockets or guided missiles can get dangerously close. The most effective anti-tank weapons are the ones that infantry can carry, conceal, and fire from cramped alleyways, rooftops, or rough terrain.

What Anti-Tank Weapons Reveal About Future Wars

The rise of powerful man-portable and guided anti-tank systems suggests future wars will punish large, exposed armored formations. Tanks aren’t obsolete, but they must operate with better drones, infantry screens, electronic warfare, and active protection systems to survive. Looking at today’s most powerful anti-tank weapons is really a window into how land warfare itself is being rewritten.

RPG-7V2

Type: Reusable rocket-propelled grenade launcher

Reusable rocket-propelled grenade launcher Year introduced: 1961

1961 Country of origin: Soviet Union / Russia

Soviet Union / Russia Manufacturer: Bazalt and others

Bazalt and others Ammunition: HEAT / tandem HEAT / thermobaric rockets

HEAT / tandem HEAT / thermobaric rockets Firing action: Rocket-propelled grenade

Rocket-propelled grenade Range: 1,640 ft.

Decades old yet still everywhere, the RPG‑7 endures because it can fire modern tandem and thermobaric rounds. While less effective against the latest main battle tanks frontally, it remains deadly against side armor, APCs, and fortified positions in ambush scenarios.

BGM-71 TOW 2B

Type: Heavy wire-guided ATGM

Heavy wire-guided ATGM Year introduced: 1983

1983 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Raytheon

Raytheon Ammunition: Top-attack HEAT

Top-attack HEAT Firing action: Wire-guided SACLOS

Wire-guided SACLOS Range: 14,763 ft.

The TOW 2B variant attacks from above, detonating explosively formed penetrators over a tank’s turret roof. Mounted on vehicles, tripods, and helicopters, TOW remains a backbone heavy ATGM across NATO, prized for reliability, penetration, and upgrade packages that keep it current.

AT4

Type: Disposable anti-tank launcher

Disposable anti-tank launcher Year introduced: 1987

1987 Country of origin: Sweden

Sweden Manufacturer: Saab Bofors Dynamics

Saab Bofors Dynamics Ammunition: HEAT rocket

HEAT rocket Firing action: Recoilless launcher

Recoilless launcher Range: 984 ft.

The AT4 is one of the most widely fielded single‑shot anti‑armor weapons in the world. Cheap, robust, and easy to train on, it gives infantry a dependable way to defeat older tanks, IFVs, and hardened positions at short to medium range.

RPG-29 Vampir

Type: Reusable rocket-propelled grenade launcher

Reusable rocket-propelled grenade launcher Year introduced: 1989

1989 Country of origin: Soviet Union / Russia

Soviet Union / Russia Manufacturer: Bazalt

Bazalt Ammunition: Tandem HEAT rocket

Tandem HEAT rocket Firing action: Unguided rocket launcher

Unguided rocket launcher Range: 1,640 ft.

The RPG‑29 fires a large‑diameter tandem warhead designed to defeat explosive reactive armor. Though unguided, its sheer penetration makes it dangerous in close combat and urban fighting. It remains in service with several states and non‑state actors as a low‑cost heavy tank killer.

AGM-114R Hellfire II

Type: Air-to-ground anti-armor missile

Air-to-ground anti-armor missile Year introduced: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Ammunition: Multi-purpose shaped charge

Multi-purpose shaped charge Firing action: Semi-active laser / radar guided

Semi-active laser / radar guided Range: 26,246 ft.

Hellfire II is the go‑to anti‑tank missile for attack helicopters, drones, and some ground platforms. Designed to shred armor or structures, it brings precision anti‑tank firepower from the air, letting forces pick off vehicles beyond line‑of‑sight obstacles.

9M113M Konkurs-M

Type: Medium ATGM

Medium ATGM Year introduced: 1991

1991 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Ammunition: Tandem HEAT missile

Tandem HEAT missile Firing action: Wire-guided SACLOS

Wire-guided SACLOS Range: 13,123 ft.

Konkurs‑M is a widely exported ATGM still riding on many IFVs and tripod mounts. Its tandem warhead improves performance against ERA‑equipped tanks, extending the life of older missile fleets with relatively low modernization costs.

9K115-2 Metis-M1

Type: Light ATGM

Light ATGM Year introduced: 1992

1992 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Ammunition: Tandem HEAT / thermobaric

Tandem HEAT / thermobaric Firing action: Wire-guided SACLOS

Wire-guided SACLOS Range: 6,561 ft.

Metis‑M1 packs heavy armor penetration into a compact, man‑portable system. Crews can carry multiple missiles, giving light infantry credible anti‑tank power without vehicles. Its thermobaric warhead variant also threatens bunkers and fortified positions.

Panzerfaust 3

Type: Disposable anti-tank launcher

Disposable anti-tank launcher Year introduced: 1992

1992 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel Defence

Dynamit Nobel Defence Ammunition: Tandem HEAT rocket

Tandem HEAT rocket Firing action: Recoilless launcher

Recoilless launcher Range: 1,968 ft.

Panzerfaust 3 carries on Germany’s anti‑tank legacy with a powerful tandem warhead and reusable firing unit. Simple optics and rugged design allow infantry to quickly engage armored vehicles, fortifications, and bunkers, making it a standard issue for many European ground forces.

FGM-148 Javelin

Type: Man-portable fire-and-forget ATGM

Man-portable fire-and-forget ATGM Year introduced: 1996

1996 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin

Raytheon / Lockheed Martin Ammunition: Tandem HEAT missile

Tandem HEAT missile Firing action: Infrared-guided top-attack

Infrared-guided top-attack Range: 15,583 ft.

Javelin remains a benchmark man‑portable anti‑tank system. Its fire‑and‑forget thermal seeker and top‑attack profile let small teams kill modern main battle tanks from cover. Lightweight, shoulder‑fired, and highly accurate, it turns dismounted infantry into a serious threat to armored forces at long range.

9M133 Kornet-E

Type: Heavy laser-guided ATGM

Heavy laser-guided ATGM Year introduced: 1998

1998 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: KBP Instrument Design Bureau

KBP Instrument Design Bureau Ammunition: Tandem HEAT / thermobaric

Tandem HEAT / thermobaric Firing action: Laser beam-riding

Laser beam-riding Range: 18,044 ft.

Kornet-E is built to punch through modern composite and reactive armor at long range. Its laser beam‑riding guidance is hard to jam, and its thermobaric variant doubles as a bunker‑buster. Tripod, vehicle, and turret mounts keep it relevant in anti‑tank and anti‑fortification roles.

HOT 3

Type: Heavy ATGM

Heavy ATGM Year introduced: 1998

1998 Country of origin: France / Germany

France / Germany Manufacturer: MBDA

MBDA Ammunition: Tandem HEAT missile

Tandem HEAT missile Firing action: Wire-guided SACLOS

Wire-guided SACLOS Range: 14,107 ft.

HOT 3 is deployed on helicopters and ground launchers, giving European forces a heavy anti‑tank punch. Its tandem warhead and refined guidance keep it credible against modern armored threats, especially when launched from elevated aerial platforms.

LAHAT

Type: Gun-launched laser-guided ATGM

Gun-launched laser-guided ATGM Year introduced: 2000

2000 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Aerospace Industries

Israel Aerospace Industries Ammunition: HEAT missile

HEAT missile Firing action: Semi-active laser homing

Semi-active laser homing Range: 26,246 ft.

LAHAT can be fired from tank guns or lightweight launchers, turning standard cannons into long‑range missile systems. Its laser‑guided top‑attack profile lets lighter vehicles and even helicopters kill heavily armored targets from stand‑off ranges.

MATADOR

Type: Disposable anti-structure/anti-tank launcher

Disposable anti-structure/anti-tank launcher Year introduced: 2000

2000 Country of origin: Germany / Israel / Singapore

Germany / Israel / Singapore Manufacturer: DND / Rafael / ST Engineering

DND / Rafael / ST Engineering Ammunition: Multi-purpose HEAT/HESH

Multi-purpose HEAT/HESH Firing action: Recoilless launcher

Recoilless launcher Range: 1,640 ft.

MATADOR is optimized for urban combat, able to defeat light armor or blast through walls with a selectable warhead mode. Its confined‑space firing capability lets troops engage from inside rooms or alleys, giving infantry a flexible tool for fighting armor in dense cities.

Type 01 LMAT

Type: Man-portable fire-and-forget ATGM

Man-portable fire-and-forget ATGM Year introduced: 2001

2001 Country of origin: Japan

Japan Manufacturer: Kawasaki Heavy Industries / others

Kawasaki Heavy Industries / others Ammunition: HEAT missile

HEAT missile Firing action: Imaging infrared / fiber-optic guided

Imaging infrared / fiber-optic guided Range: 6,561 ft.

Japan’s Type 01 LMAT gives infantry a compact, shoulder‑fired fire‑and‑forget missile with top‑attack capability. Fiber‑optic link options allow operators to steer around obstacles, making it ideal for complex terrain and island defense scenarios.

MILAN ER

Type: Medium ATGM

Medium ATGM Year introduced: 2006

2006 Country of origin: France / Germany

France / Germany Manufacturer: MBDA

MBDA Ammunition: Tandem HEAT missile

Tandem HEAT missile Firing action: Wire-guided SACLOS

Wire-guided SACLOS Range: 9,842 ft.

MILAN ER updates the classic European ATGM with longer range and a more powerful tandem warhead. Still fielded by many armies, it offers a proven, reliable way to defeat older tanks and armored vehicles from covered firing positions.

MBT LAW

Type: Disposable top-attack launcher

Disposable top-attack launcher Year introduced: 2008

2008 Country of origin: United Kingdom / Sweden

United Kingdom / Sweden Manufacturer: Saab / Thales

Saab / Thales Ammunition: Overfly top-attack HEAT

Overfly top-attack HEAT Firing action: Fire-and-forget launcher

Fire-and-forget launcher Range: 3,280 ft.

MBT LAW is built to defeat main battle tanks in close combat. Fired from the shoulder, it flies a programmed path over the target and detonates downward into thinner roof armor, making it ideal for ambushes in forests, towns, and broken terrain.

NLAW (Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon)

Type: Shoulder-fired disposable ATGM

Shoulder-fired disposable ATGM Year introduced: 2009

2009 Country of origin: United Kingdom / Sweden

United Kingdom / Sweden Manufacturer: Saab / Thales

Saab / Thales Ammunition: Predicted line-of-sight HEAT

Predicted line-of-sight HEAT Firing action: Overfly top-attack fire-and-forget

Overfly top-attack fire-and-forget Range: 2,624 ft.

NLAW predicts a tank’s path as the operator tracks it briefly before firing. The missile then overflies and detonates above the roof armor. Compact and intuitive, it has proven highly effective in urban and close‑terrain ambushes where heavy ATGM teams are hard to deploy.

Stugna-P (Skif)

Type: Heavy ATGM

Heavy ATGM Year introduced: 2011

2011 Country of origin: Ukraine

Ukraine Manufacturer: Luch Design Bureau

Luch Design Bureau Ammunition: Tandem HEAT / HE-FRAG

Tandem HEAT / HE-FRAG Firing action: Laser-guided

Laser-guided Range: 16,404 ft.

Stugna‑P, often remotely fired from a tripod with a video console, lets Ukrainian crews engage tanks from concealed positions. Its tandem warhead defeats reactive armor, and its combat use has underscored how domestically produced ATGMs can blunt larger armored offensives.

Dehlavieh

Type: Heavy ATGM

Heavy ATGM Year introduced: 2012

2012 Country of origin: Iran

Iran Manufacturer: Iranian Defence Industries Organization

Iranian Defence Industries Organization Ammunition: Tandem HEAT missile

Tandem HEAT missile Firing action: Laser-guided

Laser-guided Range: 16,404 ft.

The Dehlavieh, similar in concept to Kornet, is Iran’s indigenous heavy ATGM. Deployed by Iranian forces and proxies, it offers serious penetration against modern armor and highlights the spread of advanced anti‑tank guided weapons beyond traditional suppliers.

Carl Gustaf M4

Type: Reloadable recoilless rifle

Reloadable recoilless rifle Year introduced: 2014

2014 Country of origin: Sweden

Sweden Manufacturer: Saab Bofors Dynamics

Saab Bofors Dynamics Ammunition: HEAT, HEDP, anti-structure, smoke, illumination

HEAT, HEDP, anti-structure, smoke, illumination Firing action: Recoilless rifle

Recoilless rifle Range: 3,280 ft.

The latest Carl Gustaf combines a lightweight tube with smart sights and an enormous ammo family. HEAT and tandem rounds handle armor, while anti‑structure and airburst options cover bunkers and infantry. Its versatility keeps it in frontline service with elite units worldwide.

HJ-12 (Red Arrow 12)

Type: Man-portable fire-and-forget ATGM

Man-portable fire-and-forget ATGM Year introduced: 2014

2014 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: NORINCO

NORINCO Ammunition: Tandem HEAT missile

Tandem HEAT missile Firing action: Imaging infrared fire-and-forget

Imaging infrared fire-and-forget Range: 13,123 ft.

China’s HJ‑12 mirrors Western top‑attack systems, giving PLA infantry a modern shoulder‑fired tank killer. Fire‑and‑forget capability lets crews shoot and immediately relocate, a critical survival tactic when engaging better‑armed armored formations.

Brimstone 2

Type: Air-launched anti-armor missile

Air-launched anti-armor missile Year introduced: 2016

2016 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: MBDA UK

MBDA UK Ammunition: Tandem HEAT missile

Tandem HEAT missile Firing action: Millimetric radar / laser-guided

Millimetric radar / laser-guided Range: 65,616 ft.

Brimstone 2 uses advanced seekers to hunt and prioritize moving armor, even in cluttered battlefields. Fired in salvos from jets or helicopters, it can autonomously assign targets, making it one of the most potent anti‑armor air‑to‑surface weapons in service.

OMTAS

Type: Medium-range ATGM

Medium-range ATGM Year introduced: 2016

2016 Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Manufacturer: Roketsan

Roketsan Ammunition: Tandem HEAT missile

Tandem HEAT missile Firing action: Imaging infrared / RF guided

Imaging infrared / RF guided Range: 13,123 ft.

OMTAS is Turkey’s next‑generation medium ATGM, designed to replace older wire‑guided systems. It can be vehicle‑ or tripod‑launched, and its imaging seeker supports both fire‑and‑forget and operator‑updated modes against tanks and fortifications.

Spike LR2

Type: Fire-and-forget / fire-and-update ATGM

Fire-and-forget / fire-and-update ATGM Year introduced: 2017

2017 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ammunition: Tandem HEAT missile

Tandem HEAT missile Firing action: Electro-optical guided, fiber-optic datalink

Electro-optical guided, fiber-optic datalink Range: 18,044 ft.

Spike LR2 combines long‑range reach with a live video feed back to the operator. Gunners can re‑aim mid‑flight, select aim points, or abort. Its tandem warhead defeats modern armor while minimizing collateral damage, fitting today’s precision‑focused rules of engagement.