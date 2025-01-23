The Guns Most Likely to be Used For Crime in Each State Ross Mantle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun violence is becoming increasingly common in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were over 500 mass shootings in 2024, up from fewer than 350 as recently as 2018. Even though active shooter incidents account for only a small fraction of deadly gun violence, the number of gun-related fatalities have also increased by over 40% in the last nine years of available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Criminal misuse of firearms is by no means limited to homicide. Each year in the United States, tens of thousands of firearms are linked to cases of assault, attempted murder, burglary, drug trafficking, and robbery.

Every firearm is a deadly weapon that can be misused for illegal purposes. But data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives show that certain types of firearms are far more likely to be used to commit crimes than others.

Using 2023 ATF firearm tracing data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the firearm calibers most likely to be used for crime. Federal firearm tracings offer a rough approximation of gun crime. When firearms are recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, they are often reported to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased. While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into gun violence trends in the United States.

Pistols are far more likely to be linked to be used for crime than any other type of firearm. Pistols accounted for nearly 75% of all traced firearms nationwide in 2023, and in all but a handful of states, pistols account for over half of all gun tracings. Not only are pistols easily concealable, unlike rifles or shotguns, they are also the best-selling type of firearm in the United States. As indicated by ATF manufacturing data, pistols have outsold every other firearm in the U.S. nearly every year since 2010. As of 2022, more than 6.1 million pistols were made domestically, compared to fewer than 3.6 million rifles, the second most popular type of firearm. (Here is a look at the best selling pistols of 2024.)

Not surprisingly, many of the gun calibers most commonly linked to crime are pistol calibers. These include .380, .40, .22, and, most of all, 9mm. Of the over half a million firearms traced by the ATF in 2023, about 46% were chambered for 9mm ammunition — and 9mm was the most commonly traced caliber in every state in the country in 2023. The firearm calibers most commonly linked to crime tend to reflect the overall ubiquity of the given caliber. For example, 9mm pistols accounted for nearly 30% of all domestically manufactured firearms in 2022, and for over 60% of all domestically manufactured pistols, according to ATF. (Here is a look at the states with the strongest gun laws.)

Why It Matters

All firearms are deadly weapons that can be misused for illegal purposes — but when it comes to crime, certain types of guns are used more often than others — and the calibers and types of firearms most commonly traced by the ATF are also among the most popular firearms and calibers among law-aiding American gun owners.

Alabama

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 4,399 guns (42.1% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 4,399 guns (42.1% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,138 guns (10.9% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 1,138 guns (10.9% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 718 guns (6.9% of all tracings in state)

.380 Cal; 718 guns (6.9% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 74.4% pistols; 7.2% revolvers; 9.5% rifles; 5.4% shotguns

Alaska

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 462 guns (27.5% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 462 guns (27.5% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 205 guns (12.2% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 205 guns (12.2% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 132 guns (7.8% of all tracings in state)

12GA; 132 guns (7.8% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 55.6% pistols; 9.8% revolvers; 20.7% rifles; 10.2% shotguns

Arizona

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 6,199 guns (44.5% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 6,199 guns (44.5% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,172 guns (8.4% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 1,172 guns (8.4% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 969 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 969 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 74.0% pistols; 5.1% revolvers; 12.4% rifles; 4.9% shotguns

Arkansas

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 1,424 guns (40.2% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 1,424 guns (40.2% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 469 guns (13.3% of all tracings in state)

12GA; 469 guns (13.3% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 329 guns (9.3% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 329 guns (9.3% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 67.9% pistols; 5.3% revolvers; 9.3% rifles; 14.8% shotguns

California

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 21,812 guns (38.7% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 21,812 guns (38.7% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 5,230 guns (9.3% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 5,230 guns (9.3% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 5,093 guns (9.0% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 5,093 guns (9.0% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 64.8% pistols; 9.7% revolvers; 17.1% rifles; 7.1% shotguns

Colorado

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 3,909 guns (44.5% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 3,909 guns (44.5% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 740 guns (8.4% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 740 guns (8.4% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 700 guns (8.0% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 700 guns (8.0% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 72.3% pistols; 8.7% revolvers; 11.3% rifles; 5.9% shotguns

Connecticut

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 953 guns (42.9% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 953 guns (42.9% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 202 guns (9.1% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 202 guns (9.1% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 180 guns (8.1% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 180 guns (8.1% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 71.5% pistols; 9.0% revolvers; 10.5% rifles; 6.4% shotguns

Delaware

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 703 guns (49.0% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 703 guns (49.0% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 125 guns (8.7% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 125 guns (8.7% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 114 guns (7.9% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 114 guns (7.9% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 75.0% pistols; 8.4% revolvers; 9.7% rifles; 5.7% shotguns

Florida

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 17,619 guns (47.0% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 17,619 guns (47.0% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 3,300 guns (8.8% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 3,300 guns (8.8% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 2,836 guns (7.6% of all tracings in state)

.380 Cal; 2,836 guns (7.6% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 75.5% pistols; 7.8% revolvers; 9.2% rifles; 4.2% shotguns

Georgia

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 11,892 guns (52.5% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 11,892 guns (52.5% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 2,518 guns (11.1% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 2,518 guns (11.1% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 1,446 guns (6.4% of all tracings in state)

.380 Cal; 1,446 guns (6.4% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 82.6% pistols; 6.1% revolvers; 6.7% rifles; 3.3% shotguns

Hawaii

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 19 guns (14.3% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 19 guns (14.3% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 15 guns (11.3% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 15 guns (11.3% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 8 guns (6.0% of all tracings in state)

12GA; 8 guns (6.0% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 42.9% pistols; 10.5% revolvers; 24.8% rifles; 6.8% shotguns

Idaho

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 604 guns (36.3% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 604 guns (36.3% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 198 guns (11.9% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 198 guns (11.9% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 105 guns (6.3% of all tracings in state)

12GA; 105 guns (6.3% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 59.2% pistols; 11.3% revolvers; 16.8% rifles; 8.2% shotguns

Illinois

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 11,716 guns (51.0% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 11,716 guns (51.0% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 2,751 guns (12.0% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 2,751 guns (12.0% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .45 Cal; 1,425 guns (6.2% of all tracings in state)

.45 Cal; 1,425 guns (6.2% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 80.7% pistols; 6.4% revolvers; 6.1% rifles; 3.7% shotguns

Indiana

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 5,707 guns (43.3% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 5,707 guns (43.3% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,253 guns (9.5% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 1,253 guns (9.5% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 1,112 guns (8.4% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 1,112 guns (8.4% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 70.6% pistols; 7.7% revolvers; 13.9% rifles; 5.3% shotguns

Iowa

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 1,580 guns (45.4% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 1,580 guns (45.4% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 353 guns (10.1% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 353 guns (10.1% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 238 guns (6.8% of all tracings in state)

.380 Cal; 238 guns (6.8% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 70.6% pistols; 6.5% revolvers; 12.5% rifles; 8.1% shotguns

Kansas

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 1,960 guns (44.4% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 1,960 guns (44.4% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 461 guns (10.4% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 461 guns (10.4% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 333 guns (7.5% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 333 guns (7.5% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 76.0% pistols; 6.9% revolvers; 9.3% rifles; 5.1% shotguns

Kentucky

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 3,734 guns (40.0% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 3,734 guns (40.0% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 977 guns (10.5% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 977 guns (10.5% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 709 guns (7.6% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 709 guns (7.6% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 67.2% pistols; 8.1% revolvers; 14.4% rifles; 8.0% shotguns

Louisiana

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 6,556 guns (46.1% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 6,556 guns (46.1% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,817 guns (12.8% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 1,817 guns (12.8% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 992 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 992 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 77.4% pistols; 6.5% revolvers; 10.2% rifles; 4.5% shotguns

Maine

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 210 guns (35.2% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 210 guns (35.2% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 57 guns (9.5% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 57 guns (9.5% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .45 Cal; 44 guns (7.4% of all tracings in state)

.45 Cal; 44 guns (7.4% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 58.6% pistols; 9.7% revolvers; 16.1% rifles; 10.1% shotguns

Maryland

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 4,239 guns (41.0% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 4,239 guns (41.0% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 932 guns (9.0% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 932 guns (9.0% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 826 guns (8.0% of all tracings in state)

12GA; 826 guns (8.0% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 65.7% pistols; 7.6% revolvers; 14.8% rifles; 10.1% shotguns

Massachusetts

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 1,633 guns (46.8% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 1,633 guns (46.8% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 306 guns (8.8% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 306 guns (8.8% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 267 guns (7.7% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 267 guns (7.7% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 74.3% pistols; 7.9% revolvers; 9.1% rifles; 3.8% shotguns

Michigan

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 5,217 guns (45.5% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 5,217 guns (45.5% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,148 guns (10.0% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 1,148 guns (10.0% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 639 guns (5.6% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 639 guns (5.6% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 74.7% pistols; 6.3% revolvers; 11.3% rifles; 4.7% shotguns

Minnesota

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,501 guns (48.0% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 2,501 guns (48.0% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 428 guns (8.2% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 428 guns (8.2% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 380 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 380 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 74.3% pistols; 5.7% revolvers; 10.2% rifles; 7.6% shotguns

Mississippi

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,276 guns (45.2% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 2,276 guns (45.2% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 576 guns (11.4% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 576 guns (11.4% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 366 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 366 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 73.9% pistols; 6.5% revolvers; 11.9% rifles; 6.4% shotguns

Missouri

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 4,728 guns (43.6% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 4,728 guns (43.6% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,261 guns (11.6% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 1,261 guns (11.6% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .45 Cal; 664 guns (6.1% of all tracings in state)

.45 Cal; 664 guns (6.1% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 79.9% pistols; 5.1% revolvers; 6.9% rifles; 3.2% shotguns

Montana

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 466 guns (25.1% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 466 guns (25.1% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 285 guns (15.4% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 285 guns (15.4% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .45 Cal; 142 guns (7.7% of all tracings in state)

.45 Cal; 142 guns (7.7% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 48.2% pistols; 10.3% revolvers; 28.3% rifles; 10.6% shotguns

Nebraska

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 878 guns (38.9% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 878 guns (38.9% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 245 guns (10.9% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 245 guns (10.9% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 158 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state)

12GA; 158 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 64.2% pistols; 6.9% revolvers; 15.7% rifles; 8.9% shotguns

Nevada

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,858 guns (48.4% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 2,858 guns (48.4% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 476 guns (8.1% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 476 guns (8.1% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 415 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 415 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 76.5% pistols; 8.0% revolvers; 8.8% rifles; 4.3% shotguns

New Hampshire

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 298 guns (35.5% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 298 guns (35.5% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 97 guns (11.5% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 97 guns (11.5% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 61 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state)

12GA; 61 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 57.7% pistols; 10.6% revolvers; 20.0% rifles; 9.0% shotguns

New Jersey

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,082 guns (45.1% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 2,082 guns (45.1% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 420 guns (9.1% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 420 guns (9.1% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 355 guns (7.7% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 355 guns (7.7% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 72.6% pistols; 10.8% revolvers; 9.5% rifles; 5.8% shotguns

New Mexico

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 1,865 guns (38.5% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 1,865 guns (38.5% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 483 guns (10.0% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 483 guns (10.0% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 353 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 353 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 65.2% pistols; 8.6% revolvers; 14.6% rifles; 6.9% shotguns

New York

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 4,456 guns (39.0% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 4,456 guns (39.0% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 1,199 guns (10.5% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 1,199 guns (10.5% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 1,025 guns (9.0% of all tracings in state)

.380 Cal; 1,025 guns (9.0% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 67.7% pistols; 11.7% revolvers; 11.8% rifles; 6.7% shotguns

North Carolina

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 13,049 guns (47.6% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 13,049 guns (47.6% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 2,564 guns (9.4% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 2,564 guns (9.4% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 1,869 guns (6.8% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 1,869 guns (6.8% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 75.9% pistols; 6.8% revolvers; 10.5% rifles; 5.6% shotguns

North Dakota

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 305 guns (17.2% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 305 guns (17.2% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 83 guns (4.7% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 83 guns (4.7% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 76 guns (4.3% of all tracings in state)

12GA; 76 guns (4.3% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 26.7% pistols; 3.7% revolvers; 8.2% rifles; 5.1% shotguns

Ohio

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 10,777 guns (52.5% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 10,777 guns (52.5% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,922 guns (9.4% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 1,922 guns (9.4% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 1,431 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state)

.380 Cal; 1,431 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 81.9% pistols; 6.6% revolvers; 6.7% rifles; 3.5% shotguns

Oklahoma

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,256 guns (40.6% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 2,256 guns (40.6% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 492 guns (8.8% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 492 guns (8.8% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 484 guns (8.7% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 484 guns (8.7% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 69.4% pistols; 6.7% revolvers; 12.2% rifles; 9.7% shotguns

Oregon

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,184 guns (35.5% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 2,184 guns (35.5% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 804 guns (13.1% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 804 guns (13.1% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 405 guns (6.6% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 405 guns (6.6% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 60.1% pistols; 10.9% revolvers; 19.5% rifles; 7.9% shotguns

Pennsylvania

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 7,976 guns (46.8% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 7,976 guns (46.8% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,471 guns (8.6% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 1,471 guns (8.6% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 1,208 guns (7.1% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 1,208 guns (7.1% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 73.3% pistols; 7.5% revolvers; 11.2% rifles; 5.6% shotguns

Rhode Island

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 339 guns (44.9% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 339 guns (44.9% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 73 guns (9.7% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 73 guns (9.7% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 56 guns (7.4% of all tracings in state)

.380 Cal; 56 guns (7.4% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 72.3% pistols; 10.3% revolvers; 10.2% rifles; 4.8% shotguns

South Carolina

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 6,369 guns (49.1% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 6,369 guns (49.1% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,364 guns (10.5% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 1,364 guns (10.5% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 941 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state)

.380 Cal; 941 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 79.8% pistols; 6.9% revolvers; 8.1% rifles; 4.1% shotguns

South Dakota

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 288 guns (28.4% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 288 guns (28.4% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 127 guns (12.5% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 127 guns (12.5% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 112 guns (11.1% of all tracings in state)

12GA; 112 guns (11.1% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 50.5% pistols; 8.8% revolvers; 24.7% rifles; 14.4% shotguns

Tennessee

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 7,402 guns (46.6% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 7,402 guns (46.6% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,641 guns (10.3% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 1,641 guns (10.3% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 1,012 guns (6.4% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 1,012 guns (6.4% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 77.2% pistols; 7.1% revolvers; 9.0% rifles; 4.2% shotguns

Texas

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 27,127 guns (49.1% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 27,127 guns (49.1% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 5,493 guns (9.9% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 5,493 guns (9.9% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 3,674 guns (6.7% of all tracings in state)

.380 Cal; 3,674 guns (6.7% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 79.0% pistols; 5.7% revolvers; 9.3% rifles; 4.2% shotguns

Utah

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 1,657 guns (41.4% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 1,657 guns (41.4% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 442 guns (11.0% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 442 guns (11.0% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 260 guns (6.5% of all tracings in state)

.380 Cal; 260 guns (6.5% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 66.7% pistols; 6.9% revolvers; 16.6% rifles; 6.6% shotguns

Vermont

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 105 guns (25.7% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 105 guns (25.7% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 64 guns (15.6% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 64 guns (15.6% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 37 guns (9.0% of all tracings in state)

12GA; 37 guns (9.0% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 47.2% pistols; 7.8% revolvers; 28.9% rifles; 13.7% shotguns

Virginia

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 6,875 guns (46.2% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 6,875 guns (46.2% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,605 guns (10.8% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 1,605 guns (10.8% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 1,025 guns (6.9% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 1,025 guns (6.9% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 74.8% pistols; 7.1% revolvers; 9.8% rifles; 5.2% shotguns

Washington

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,350 guns (37.7% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 2,350 guns (37.7% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 697 guns (11.2% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 697 guns (11.2% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 431 guns (6.9% of all tracings in state)

12GA; 431 guns (6.9% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 63.6% pistols; 9.8% revolvers; 16.4% rifles; 8.4% shotguns

West Virginia

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 696 guns (32.7% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 696 guns (32.7% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 300 guns (14.1% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 300 guns (14.1% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 136 guns (6.4% of all tracings in state)

.380 Cal; 136 guns (6.4% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 57.6% pistols; 10.2% revolvers; 17.9% rifles; 8.9% shotguns

Wisconsin

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 4,457 guns (52.8% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 4,457 guns (52.8% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 713 guns (8.4% of all tracings in state)

.40 Cal; 713 guns (8.4% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 560 guns (6.6% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 560 guns (6.6% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 79.0% pistols; 5.4% revolvers; 8.4% rifles; 4.6% shotguns

Wyoming

Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 109 guns (29.3% of all tracings in state)

9mm; 109 guns (29.3% of all tracings in state) 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 51 guns (13.7% of all tracings in state)

.22 Cal; 51 guns (13.7% of all tracings in state) 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .45 Cal; 29 guns (7.8% of all tracings in state)

.45 Cal; 29 guns (7.8% of all tracings in state) Firearm tracings by type: 55.6% pistols; 10.2% revolvers; 18.5% rifles; 8.1% shotguns

