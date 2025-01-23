The Guns Most Likely to be Used For Crime in Each State

Gun violence is becoming increasingly common in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were over 500 mass shootings in 2024, up from fewer than 350 as recently as 2018. Even though active shooter incidents account for only a small fraction of deadly gun violence, the number of gun-related fatalities have also increased by over 40% in the last nine years of available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Criminal misuse of firearms is by no means limited to homicide. Each year in the United States, tens of thousands of firearms are linked to cases of assault, attempted murder, burglary, drug trafficking, and robbery.
Every firearm is a deadly weapon that can be misused for illegal purposes. But data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives show that certain types of firearms are far more likely to be used to commit crimes than others.
Using 2023 ATF firearm tracing data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the firearm calibers most likely to be used for crime. Federal firearm tracings offer a rough approximation of gun crime. When firearms are recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, they are often reported to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased. While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into gun violence trends in the United States.
Pistols are far more likely to be linked to be used for crime than any other type of firearm. Pistols accounted for nearly 75% of all traced firearms nationwide in 2023, and in all but a handful of states, pistols account for over half of all gun tracings. Not only are pistols easily concealable, unlike rifles or shotguns, they are also the best-selling type of firearm in the United States. As indicated by ATF manufacturing data, pistols have outsold every other firearm in the U.S. nearly every year since 2010. As of 2022, more than 6.1 million pistols were made domestically, compared to fewer than 3.6 million rifles, the second most popular type of firearm. (Here is a look at the best selling pistols of 2024.)
Not surprisingly, many of the gun calibers most commonly linked to crime are pistol calibers. These include .380, .40, .22, and, most of all, 9mm. Of the over half a million firearms traced by the ATF in 2023, about 46% were chambered for 9mm ammunition — and 9mm was the most commonly traced caliber in every state in the country in 2023. The firearm calibers most commonly linked to crime tend to reflect the overall ubiquity of the given caliber. For example, 9mm pistols accounted for nearly 30% of all domestically manufactured firearms in 2022, and for over 60% of all domestically manufactured pistols, according to ATF. (Here is a look at the states with the strongest gun laws.)
Why It Matters
All firearms are deadly weapons that can be misused for illegal purposes — but when it comes to crime, certain types of guns are used more often than others — and the calibers and types of firearms most commonly traced by the ATF are also among the most popular firearms and calibers among law-aiding American gun owners.
Alabama
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 4,399 guns (42.1% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,138 guns (10.9% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 718 guns (6.9% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 74.4% pistols; 7.2% revolvers; 9.5% rifles; 5.4% shotguns
Alaska
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 462 guns (27.5% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 205 guns (12.2% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 132 guns (7.8% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 55.6% pistols; 9.8% revolvers; 20.7% rifles; 10.2% shotguns
Arizona
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 6,199 guns (44.5% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,172 guns (8.4% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 969 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 74.0% pistols; 5.1% revolvers; 12.4% rifles; 4.9% shotguns
Arkansas
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 1,424 guns (40.2% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 469 guns (13.3% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 329 guns (9.3% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 67.9% pistols; 5.3% revolvers; 9.3% rifles; 14.8% shotguns
California
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 21,812 guns (38.7% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 5,230 guns (9.3% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 5,093 guns (9.0% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 64.8% pistols; 9.7% revolvers; 17.1% rifles; 7.1% shotguns
Colorado
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 3,909 guns (44.5% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 740 guns (8.4% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 700 guns (8.0% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 72.3% pistols; 8.7% revolvers; 11.3% rifles; 5.9% shotguns
Connecticut
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 953 guns (42.9% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 202 guns (9.1% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 180 guns (8.1% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 71.5% pistols; 9.0% revolvers; 10.5% rifles; 6.4% shotguns
Delaware
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 703 guns (49.0% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 125 guns (8.7% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 114 guns (7.9% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 75.0% pistols; 8.4% revolvers; 9.7% rifles; 5.7% shotguns
Florida
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 17,619 guns (47.0% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 3,300 guns (8.8% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 2,836 guns (7.6% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 75.5% pistols; 7.8% revolvers; 9.2% rifles; 4.2% shotguns
Georgia
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 11,892 guns (52.5% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 2,518 guns (11.1% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 1,446 guns (6.4% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 82.6% pistols; 6.1% revolvers; 6.7% rifles; 3.3% shotguns
Hawaii
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 19 guns (14.3% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 15 guns (11.3% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 8 guns (6.0% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 42.9% pistols; 10.5% revolvers; 24.8% rifles; 6.8% shotguns
Idaho
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 604 guns (36.3% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 198 guns (11.9% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 105 guns (6.3% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 59.2% pistols; 11.3% revolvers; 16.8% rifles; 8.2% shotguns
Illinois
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 11,716 guns (51.0% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 2,751 guns (12.0% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .45 Cal; 1,425 guns (6.2% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 80.7% pistols; 6.4% revolvers; 6.1% rifles; 3.7% shotguns
Indiana
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 5,707 guns (43.3% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,253 guns (9.5% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 1,112 guns (8.4% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 70.6% pistols; 7.7% revolvers; 13.9% rifles; 5.3% shotguns
Iowa
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 1,580 guns (45.4% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 353 guns (10.1% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 238 guns (6.8% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 70.6% pistols; 6.5% revolvers; 12.5% rifles; 8.1% shotguns
Kansas
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 1,960 guns (44.4% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 461 guns (10.4% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 333 guns (7.5% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 76.0% pistols; 6.9% revolvers; 9.3% rifles; 5.1% shotguns
Kentucky
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 3,734 guns (40.0% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 977 guns (10.5% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 709 guns (7.6% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 67.2% pistols; 8.1% revolvers; 14.4% rifles; 8.0% shotguns
Louisiana
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 6,556 guns (46.1% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,817 guns (12.8% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 992 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 77.4% pistols; 6.5% revolvers; 10.2% rifles; 4.5% shotguns
Maine
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 210 guns (35.2% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 57 guns (9.5% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .45 Cal; 44 guns (7.4% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 58.6% pistols; 9.7% revolvers; 16.1% rifles; 10.1% shotguns
Maryland
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 4,239 guns (41.0% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 932 guns (9.0% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 826 guns (8.0% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 65.7% pistols; 7.6% revolvers; 14.8% rifles; 10.1% shotguns
Massachusetts
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 1,633 guns (46.8% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 306 guns (8.8% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 267 guns (7.7% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 74.3% pistols; 7.9% revolvers; 9.1% rifles; 3.8% shotguns
Michigan
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 5,217 guns (45.5% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,148 guns (10.0% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 639 guns (5.6% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 74.7% pistols; 6.3% revolvers; 11.3% rifles; 4.7% shotguns
Minnesota
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,501 guns (48.0% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 428 guns (8.2% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 380 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 74.3% pistols; 5.7% revolvers; 10.2% rifles; 7.6% shotguns
Mississippi
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,276 guns (45.2% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 576 guns (11.4% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 366 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 73.9% pistols; 6.5% revolvers; 11.9% rifles; 6.4% shotguns
Missouri
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 4,728 guns (43.6% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,261 guns (11.6% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .45 Cal; 664 guns (6.1% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 79.9% pistols; 5.1% revolvers; 6.9% rifles; 3.2% shotguns
Montana
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 466 guns (25.1% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 285 guns (15.4% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .45 Cal; 142 guns (7.7% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 48.2% pistols; 10.3% revolvers; 28.3% rifles; 10.6% shotguns
Nebraska
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 878 guns (38.9% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 245 guns (10.9% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 158 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 64.2% pistols; 6.9% revolvers; 15.7% rifles; 8.9% shotguns
Nevada
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,858 guns (48.4% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 476 guns (8.1% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 415 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 76.5% pistols; 8.0% revolvers; 8.8% rifles; 4.3% shotguns
New Hampshire
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 298 guns (35.5% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 97 guns (11.5% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 61 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 57.7% pistols; 10.6% revolvers; 20.0% rifles; 9.0% shotguns
New Jersey
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,082 guns (45.1% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 420 guns (9.1% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 355 guns (7.7% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 72.6% pistols; 10.8% revolvers; 9.5% rifles; 5.8% shotguns
New Mexico
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 1,865 guns (38.5% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 483 guns (10.0% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 353 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 65.2% pistols; 8.6% revolvers; 14.6% rifles; 6.9% shotguns
New York
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 4,456 guns (39.0% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 1,199 guns (10.5% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 1,025 guns (9.0% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 67.7% pistols; 11.7% revolvers; 11.8% rifles; 6.7% shotguns
North Carolina
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 13,049 guns (47.6% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 2,564 guns (9.4% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 1,869 guns (6.8% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 75.9% pistols; 6.8% revolvers; 10.5% rifles; 5.6% shotguns
North Dakota
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 305 guns (17.2% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 83 guns (4.7% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 76 guns (4.3% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 26.7% pistols; 3.7% revolvers; 8.2% rifles; 5.1% shotguns
Ohio
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 10,777 guns (52.5% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,922 guns (9.4% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 1,431 guns (7.0% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 81.9% pistols; 6.6% revolvers; 6.7% rifles; 3.5% shotguns
Oklahoma
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,256 guns (40.6% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 492 guns (8.8% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 484 guns (8.7% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 69.4% pistols; 6.7% revolvers; 12.2% rifles; 9.7% shotguns
Oregon
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,184 guns (35.5% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 804 guns (13.1% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 405 guns (6.6% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 60.1% pistols; 10.9% revolvers; 19.5% rifles; 7.9% shotguns
Pennsylvania
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 7,976 guns (46.8% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,471 guns (8.6% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 1,208 guns (7.1% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 73.3% pistols; 7.5% revolvers; 11.2% rifles; 5.6% shotguns
Rhode Island
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 339 guns (44.9% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 73 guns (9.7% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 56 guns (7.4% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 72.3% pistols; 10.3% revolvers; 10.2% rifles; 4.8% shotguns
South Carolina
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 6,369 guns (49.1% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,364 guns (10.5% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 941 guns (7.3% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 79.8% pistols; 6.9% revolvers; 8.1% rifles; 4.1% shotguns
South Dakota
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 288 guns (28.4% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 127 guns (12.5% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 112 guns (11.1% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 50.5% pistols; 8.8% revolvers; 24.7% rifles; 14.4% shotguns
Tennessee
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 7,402 guns (46.6% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,641 guns (10.3% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 1,012 guns (6.4% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 77.2% pistols; 7.1% revolvers; 9.0% rifles; 4.2% shotguns
Texas
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 27,127 guns (49.1% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 5,493 guns (9.9% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 3,674 guns (6.7% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 79.0% pistols; 5.7% revolvers; 9.3% rifles; 4.2% shotguns
Utah
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 1,657 guns (41.4% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 442 guns (11.0% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 260 guns (6.5% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 66.7% pistols; 6.9% revolvers; 16.6% rifles; 6.6% shotguns
Vermont
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 105 guns (25.7% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 64 guns (15.6% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 37 guns (9.0% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 47.2% pistols; 7.8% revolvers; 28.9% rifles; 13.7% shotguns
Virginia
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 6,875 guns (46.2% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 1,605 guns (10.8% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 1,025 guns (6.9% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 74.8% pistols; 7.1% revolvers; 9.8% rifles; 5.2% shotguns
Washington
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 2,350 guns (37.7% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 697 guns (11.2% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 12GA; 431 guns (6.9% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 63.6% pistols; 9.8% revolvers; 16.4% rifles; 8.4% shotguns
West Virginia
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 696 guns (32.7% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 300 guns (14.1% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .380 Cal; 136 guns (6.4% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 57.6% pistols; 10.2% revolvers; 17.9% rifles; 8.9% shotguns
Wisconsin
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 4,457 guns (52.8% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .40 Cal; 713 guns (8.4% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 560 guns (6.6% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 79.0% pistols; 5.4% revolvers; 8.4% rifles; 4.6% shotguns
Wyoming
- Most traced firearm caliber or gauge: 9mm; 109 guns (29.3% of all tracings in state)
- 2nd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .22 Cal; 51 guns (13.7% of all tracings in state)
- 3rd most traced firearm caliber or gauge: .45 Cal; 29 guns (7.8% of all tracings in state)
- Firearm tracings by type: 55.6% pistols; 10.2% revolvers; 18.5% rifles; 8.1% shotguns
