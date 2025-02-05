The Guns Most Likely to be Used For Crime in the US Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Gun sales have hit all-time highs in recent years, and the proliferation of firearms in the United States may be contributing to a surge in gun-related fatalities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of Americans killed by a gun increased by 44% between 2014 and 2022, from about 33,500 deaths to over 48,200. While many of these deaths were accidental, a meaningful share were intentional homicides, as FBI data shows that firearms are the most commonly used murder weapons in the United States.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

ATF gun tracing data suggests that over half a million firearms were linked to a crime in the U.S. in 2023.

While all firearms are deadly weapons that can be misused for illegal purposes, some guns are far more likely to be used in the commission of a crime than others.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

Of course, homicides represent only a small fraction of all gun crime. Each year in the United States, tens of thousands of firearms are linked to cases of assault, attempted murder, burglary, drug trafficking, and robbery.

Every firearm is a deadly weapon that can be misused for illegal purposes. Still, certain types of firearms are far more likely to be used to commit crimes than others.

Using 2023 firearm tracing data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 24/7 Wall St. identified the firearm calibers most likely to be used for crime in the United States. All calibers in this story are presented as noted by the ATF.

Federal firearm tracings offer a rough approximation of gun crime. When firearms are recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, they are often reported to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased. While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into gun violence trends in the United States.

Within the last two decades, pistols have overtaken rifles as the best-selling type of firearm in the United States. As indicated by ATF manufacturing data, pistols have outsold every other firearm in the U.S. nearly every year since 2010. As of 2022, more than 6.1 million pistols were made domestically, compared to fewer than 3.6 million rifles, the second most popular type of firearm. (Here is a look at the best selling pistols of 2024.)

Given their popularity — and the fact that pistols are far more easily concealed than long guns, like rifles or shotguns — it is perhaps not surprising that pistols are the firearms most likely to be linked to crime in the United States. According to the ATF, pistols accounted for nearly 75% of all traced firearms nationwide in 2023. In keeping with these findings, each of the top five calibers on this list are common pistol calibers. (Here is a look at the states where gun crime is surging.)

The caliber most commonly traced by the federal government — and by a wide margin — is 9mm. The ATF traced over 230,000 9mm firearms in 2023 alone, nearly five times more than the second most commonly traced caliber. Pistols chambered for 9mm ammunition have exploded in popularity in recent years. According to the ATF, 9mm caliber pistols accounted for nearly 60% of all domestically manufactured pistols sold in the U.S. between 2016 and 2023.

Why It Matters

Jeff McCollough / iStock via Getty Images

All firearms are deadly weapons that can be misused for illegal purposes — but when it comes to crime, certain types of guns are used more often than others — and the calibers and types of firearms most commonly traced by the ATF are also among the most popular firearms and calibers for law-aiding American gun owners.

28. .243 caliber

.243 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 571

571 Typical .243 caliber firearm type(s): Rifle

Rifle Common legal usage(s) of .243 caliber firearms: Hunting for most game, cartridge dependent

27. 16 gauge

16 gauge firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 577

577 Typical 16 gauge firearm type(s): Shotgun

Shotgun Common legal usage(s) of 16 gauge firearms: Upland and water-fowl hunting, deer hunting, recreational shooting, home defense

26. .50 caliber

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

.50 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 640

640 Typical .50 caliber firearm type(s): Pistol, rifle, revolver

Pistol, rifle, revolver Common legal usage(s) of .50 caliber firearms: Anti-material, big game hunting

25. .30 caliber

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

.30 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 645

645 Typical .30 caliber firearm type(s): Rifle

Rifle Common legal usage(s) of .30 caliber firearms: Small game hunting

24. .270 caliber

.270 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 727

727 Typical .270 caliber firearm type(s): Rifle

Rifle Common legal usage(s) of .270 caliber firearms: Large and medium game hunting

23. .30-30 caliber

Surv1v4l1st / Wikimedia Commons

.30-30 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 1,294

1,294 Typical .30-30 caliber firearm type(s): Rifle

Rifle Common legal usage(s) of .30-30 caliber firearms: Large and medium game hunting

22. .45 caliber/.410 Bore

666_is_money / Flickr

.45 caliber/.410 Bore firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 1,300

1,300 Typical .45 caliber/.410 Bore firearm type(s): Revolver/shotgun

Revolver/shotgun Common legal usage(s) of .45 caliber/.410 Bore firearms: Self-defense

21. .410 Bore

.410 Bore firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 1,518

1,518 Typical .410 Bore firearm type(s): Shotgun

Shotgun Common legal usage(s) of .410 Bore firearms: Bird and small game hunting, home defense

20. .30-06 caliber

.30-06 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 1,590

1,590 Typical .30-06 caliber firearm type(s): Rifle

Rifle Common legal usage(s) of .30-06 caliber firearms: Large and medium game hunting

19. .300 caliber

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

.300 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 1,603

1,603 Typical .300 caliber firearm type(s): Rifle

Rifle Common legal usage(s) of .300 caliber firearms: Hunting for most game, cartridge dependent

18. .308 caliber

.308 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 1,765

1,765 Typical .308 caliber firearm type(s): Rifle

Rifle Common legal usage(s) of .308 caliber firearms: Toughest game, large and medium game hunting

17. .44 caliber

.44 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 1,958

1,958 Typical .44 caliber firearm type(s): Revolver

Revolver Common legal usage(s) of .44 caliber firearms: Hunting, self defense

16. 20 gauge

20 gauge firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 3,498

3,498 Typical 20 gauge firearm type(s): Shotgun

Shotgun Common legal usage(s) of 20 gauge firearms: Upland and water-fowl hunting, deer hunting, recreational shooting, home defense

15. 5.7mm

ROG5728 / Wikimedia Commons

5.7mm firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 3,805

3,805 Typical 5.7mm firearm type(s): Pistol

Pistol Common legal usage(s) of 5.7mm firearms: Self-defense

14. .32 caliber

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

.32 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 3,971

3,971 Typical .32 caliber firearm type(s): Pistol, revolver

Pistol, revolver Common legal usage(s) of .32 caliber firearms: Self-defense

13. 10mm

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

10mm firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 4,464

4,464 Typical 10mm firearm type(s): Pistol

Pistol Common legal usage(s) of 10mm firearms: Hunting, self defense

12. .25 caliber

.25 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 4,506

4,506 Typical .25 caliber firearm type(s): Pistol

Pistol Common legal usage(s) of .25 caliber firearms: Self-defense

11. .223 caliber

michailPopov / iStock via Getty Images

.223 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 7,009

7,009 Typical .223 caliber firearm type(s): Rifle

Rifle Common legal usage(s) of .223 caliber firearms: Home defense, small to large game hunting – cartridge dependent

10. .357 caliber

szuppo / Flickr

.357 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 8,770

8,770 Typical .357 caliber firearm type(s): Revolver

Revolver Common legal usage(s) of .357 caliber firearms: Hunting, self defense

9. 7.62mm

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

7.62mm firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 10,450

10,450 Typical 7.62mm firearm type(s): Rifle

Rifle Common legal usage(s) of 7.62mm firearms: Home defense, small to large game hunting – cartridge dependent

8. 5.56mm

artas / iStock via Getty Images

5.56mm firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 11,982

11,982 Typical 5.56mm firearm type(s): Rifle

Rifle Common legal usage(s) of 5.56mm firearms: Home defense, small to large game hunting – cartridge dependent

7. .38 caliber

NoDerog / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

.38 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 16,194

16,194 Typical .38 caliber firearm type(s): Revolver

Revolver Common legal usage(s) of .38 caliber firearms: Self-defense

6. 12 gauge

Klaus2 / Getty Images

12 gauge firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 21,744

21,744 Typical 12 gauge firearm type(s): Shotgun

Shotgun Common legal usage(s) of 12 gauge firearms: Upland and water-fowl hunting, deer hunting, recreational shooting, home defense

5. .45 caliber

.45 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 28,676

28,676 Typical .45 caliber firearm type(s): Pistol

Pistol Common legal usage(s) of .45 caliber firearms: Self-defense

4. .380 caliber

James Case / Wikimedia Commons

.380 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 29,732

29,732 Typical .380 caliber firearm type(s): Pistol

Pistol Common legal usage(s) of .380 caliber firearms: Self-defense

3. .22 caliber

simonov / Flickr

.22 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 37,864

37,864 Typical .22 caliber firearm type(s): Pistol, rifle, and revolver

Pistol, rifle, and revolver Common legal usage(s) of .22 caliber firearms: Plinking, target shooting, small game hunting

2. .40 caliber

Althom / iStock via Getty Images

.40 caliber firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 48,637

48,637 Typical .40 caliber firearm type(s): Pistol

Pistol Common legal usage(s) of .40 caliber firearms: Self-defense

1. 9mm

TexasWarhawk / CC BY-SA 4.0 Wikimedia Commons

9mm firearms traced by the ATF in 2023: 231,681

231,681 Typical 9mm firearm type(s): Pistol

Pistol Common legal usage(s) of 9mm firearms: Self-defense

The Average American Is Losing Momentum on Their Savings Every Day (Sponsor) If you’re like many Americans and keep your money ‘safe’ in a checking or savings account, think again. The average yield on a savings account is a paltry .4%* today. Checking accounts are even worse. But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying nearly 10x the national average! That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe and earn more at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other benefits as well. You can earn up to 3.80% with a Checking & Savings Account today Sign up and get up to $300 with direct deposit. No account fees. FDIC Insured. Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes to open an account to make your money work for you. * https://www.fdic.gov/national-rates-and-rate-caps