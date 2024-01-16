States With the Most Gun Crime Scott Olson / Getty Images

In much of the developed world, deadly gun violence is a rare occurrence. The United States, however, is a notable exception. According to the Small Arms Survey, an international organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, there were 6.7 firearm deaths for every 100,000 people in the U.S. in 2020, the most of any country with a per capita GDP of at least $25,000 that year. For context, in countries like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy, deadly gun violence rates were below 1 fatality per 100,000 people.

While gun violence is more common in the U.S. than any other highly-developed country, data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives suggests that the problem is especially concentrated in certain states. (Here is a look at the states where gun deaths are rising fastest.)

When firearms are recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, they are often reported to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased

While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into trends and geographic patterns related to gun violence in the United States.

Using ATF firearm tracing data as a proxy, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most gun crime. States are ranked by the number of firearms traced by the ATF in 2022 for every 100,000 people. Population data used in our calculations were from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Across the 50 states, the rate of federal gun tracings ranges from about 20 for every 100,000 people to over 350 per 100,000. The top 15 states on this list alone account for nearly half of all federal firearm tracings in 2022, despite being home to only about 36% of the U.S. population — excluding territories and Washington, D.C.

While the concentration of federal firearm investigations varies considerably by geography, certain patterns hold up across the 50 states. For example, handguns — such as pistols, revolvers, and derringers — are far more likely to be used in a crime than rifles or shotguns.

More easily concealed than long guns, handguns accounted for over 50% of all federally traced firearms in 49 of the 50 states. In the majority of states, over 80% of the firearms traced by the ATF in 2022 were handguns. Not surprisingly, the bulk of all firearms traced by the ATF are chambered for 9mm, .40 caliber, or .22 caliber ammunition — all popular handgun rounds. (Here is a look at the 25 most powerful handguns.)

50. Hawaii

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 19.9 per 100,000 people (287 total)

19.9 per 100,000 people (287 total) Firearm tracings by type: 49.5% handguns; 29.6% rifles; 13.2% shotguns

49.5% handguns; 29.6% rifles; 13.2% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (54 total)

9mm (54 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal and 12GA (tied — 25 each)

.22 Cal and 12GA (tied — 25 each) Third most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (16 total)

49. Vermont

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 46.2 per 100,000 people (299 total)

46.2 per 100,000 people (299 total) Firearm tracings by type: 64.5% handguns; 22.7% rifles; 11.7% shotguns

64.5% handguns; 22.7% rifles; 11.7% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (86 total)

9mm (86 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (35 total)

.22 Cal (35 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: 12GA (27 total)

48. New Hampshire

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 50.9 per 100,000 people (710 total)

50.9 per 100,000 people (710 total) Firearm tracings by type: 71.0% handguns; 18.3% rifles; 8.7% shotguns

71.0% handguns; 18.3% rifles; 8.7% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (267 total)

9mm (267 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (100 total)

.22 Cal (100 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: 12GA (50 total)

47. Massachusetts

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 52.5 per 100,000 people (3,665 total)

52.5 per 100,000 people (3,665 total) Firearm tracings by type: 82.9% handguns; 10.3% rifles; 4.0% shotguns

82.9% handguns; 10.3% rifles; 4.0% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (1,630 total)

9mm (1,630 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (329 total)

.40 Cal (329 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (298 total)

46. Connecticut

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 52.9 per 100,000 people (1,917 total)

52.9 per 100,000 people (1,917 total) Firearm tracings by type: 83.6% handguns; 10.0% rifles; 4.8% shotguns

83.6% handguns; 10.0% rifles; 4.8% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (824 total)

9mm (824 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (202 total)

.40 Cal (202 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (161 total)

45. New Jersey

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 56.7 per 100,000 people (5,248 total)

56.7 per 100,000 people (5,248 total) Firearm tracings by type: 85.2% handguns; 8.2% rifles; 5.2% shotguns

85.2% handguns; 8.2% rifles; 5.2% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (2,388 total)

9mm (2,388 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (507 total)

.40 Cal (507 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (416 total)

44. Wyoming

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 58.5 per 100,000 people (340 total)

58.5 per 100,000 people (340 total) Firearm tracings by type: 68.5% handguns; 20.6% rifles; 9.4% shotguns

68.5% handguns; 20.6% rifles; 9.4% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (94 total)

9mm (94 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (44 total)

.22 Cal (44 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: 12GA (25 total)

43. New York

Source: StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 60.9 per 100,000 people (11,987 total)

60.9 per 100,000 people (11,987 total) Firearm tracings by type: 82.1% handguns; 10.3% rifles; 5.9% shotguns

82.1% handguns; 10.3% rifles; 5.9% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (4,969 total)

9mm (4,969 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (1,134 total)

.380 Cal (1,134 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (1,126 total)

42. Idaho

Source: vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 77.1 per 100,000 people (1,495 total)

77.1 per 100,000 people (1,495 total) Firearm tracings by type: 72.6% handguns; 17.5% rifles; 8.1% shotguns

72.6% handguns; 17.5% rifles; 8.1% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (508 total)

9mm (508 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (236 total)

.22 Cal (236 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (105 total)

41. Washington

Source: LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 79.5 per 100,000 people (6,191 total)

79.5 per 100,000 people (6,191 total) Firearm tracings by type: 75.9% handguns; 14.6% rifles; 8.2% shotguns

75.9% handguns; 14.6% rifles; 8.2% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (2,329 total)

9mm (2,329 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (680 total)

.22 Cal (680 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (483 total)

40. Rhode Island

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 93.0 per 100,000 people (1,017 total)

93.0 per 100,000 people (1,017 total) Firearm tracings by type: 79.4% handguns; 12.7% rifles; 5.7% shotguns

79.4% handguns; 12.7% rifles; 5.7% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (426 total)

9mm (426 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (106 total)

.22 Cal (106 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (86 total)

39. Minnesota

Source: jimkruger / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 93.2 per 100,000 people (5,327 total)

93.2 per 100,000 people (5,327 total) Firearm tracings by type: 79.5% handguns; 12.1% rifles; 7.5% shotguns

79.5% handguns; 12.1% rifles; 7.5% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (2,443 total)

9mm (2,443 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (413 total)

.22 Cal (413 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (399 total)

38. Iowa

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 99.9 per 100,000 people (3,196 total)

99.9 per 100,000 people (3,196 total) Firearm tracings by type: 80.7% handguns; 10.4% rifles; 7.0% shotguns

80.7% handguns; 10.4% rifles; 7.0% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (1,536 total)

9mm (1,536 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (269 total)

.22 Cal (269 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (220 total)

37. Maine

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 100.9 per 100,000 people (1,398 total)

100.9 per 100,000 people (1,398 total) Firearm tracings by type: 67.8% handguns; 20.0% rifles; 10.4% shotguns

67.8% handguns; 20.0% rifles; 10.4% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (297 total)

.22 Cal (297 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (205 total)

9mm (205 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .38 Cal (136 total)

36. Michigan

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 101.1 per 100,000 people (10,145 total)

101.1 per 100,000 people (10,145 total) Firearm tracings by type: 84.7% handguns; 9.6% rifles; 4.7% shotguns

84.7% handguns; 9.6% rifles; 4.7% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (4,748 total)

9mm (4,748 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,166 total)

.40 Cal (1,166 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (604 total)

35. South Dakota

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 102.1 per 100,000 people (929 total)

102.1 per 100,000 people (929 total) Firearm tracings by type: 67.3% handguns; 21.5% rifles; 10.1% shotguns

67.3% handguns; 21.5% rifles; 10.1% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (318 total)

9mm (318 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (147 total)

.22 Cal (147 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: 12GA (64 total)

34. Utah

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 102.1 per 100,000 people (3,453 total)

102.1 per 100,000 people (3,453 total) Firearm tracings by type: 78.6% handguns; 13.9% rifles; 6.5% shotguns

78.6% handguns; 13.9% rifles; 6.5% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (1,473 total)

9mm (1,473 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (365 total)

.22 Cal (365 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (251 total)

33. North Dakota

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 106.8 per 100,000 people (832 total)

106.8 per 100,000 people (832 total) Firearm tracings by type: 72.7% handguns; 16.8% rifles; 10.0% shotguns

72.7% handguns; 16.8% rifles; 10.0% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (308 total)

9mm (308 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (121 total)

.22 Cal (121 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: 12GA (65 total)

32. Nebraska

Source: Miriam Bade / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 108.8 per 100,000 people (2,141 total)

108.8 per 100,000 people (2,141 total) Firearm tracings by type: 75.2% handguns; 14.5% rifles; 8.9% shotguns

75.2% handguns; 14.5% rifles; 8.9% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (896 total)

9mm (896 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (217 total)

.22 Cal (217 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (181 total)

31. Arkansas

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 114.7 per 100,000 people (3,494 total)

114.7 per 100,000 people (3,494 total) Firearm tracings by type: 80.3% handguns; 12.2% rifles; 4.7% shotguns

80.3% handguns; 12.2% rifles; 4.7% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (1,486 total)

9mm (1,486 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (361 total)

.40 Cal (361 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (289 total)

30. Montana

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 116.2 per 100,000 people (1,305 total)

116.2 per 100,000 people (1,305 total) Firearm tracings by type: 64.1% handguns; 24.2% rifles; 9.0% shotguns

64.1% handguns; 24.2% rifles; 9.0% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (348 total)

9mm (348 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (180 total)

.22 Cal (180 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (116 total)

29. West Virginia

Source: ScottNodine / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 118.5 per 100,000 people (2,104 total)

118.5 per 100,000 people (2,104 total) Firearm tracings by type: 70.4% handguns; 19.1% rifles; 9.4% shotguns

70.4% handguns; 19.1% rifles; 9.4% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (705 total)

9mm (705 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (274 total)

.22 Cal (274 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (165 total)

28. Oregon

Source: KingWu / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 131.7 per 100,000 people (5,586 total)

131.7 per 100,000 people (5,586 total) Firearm tracings by type: 71.1% handguns; 19.8% rifles; 7.9% shotguns

71.1% handguns; 19.8% rifles; 7.9% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (1,932 total)

9mm (1,932 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (736 total)

.22 Cal (736 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (388 total)

27. Pennsylvania

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 135.2 per 100,000 people (17,543 total)

135.2 per 100,000 people (17,543 total) Firearm tracings by type: 78.7% handguns; 12.9% rifles; 7.0% shotguns

78.7% handguns; 12.9% rifles; 7.0% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (7,898 total)

9mm (7,898 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,557 total)

.40 Cal (1,557 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (1,522 total)

26. Colorado

Source: pawel.gaul / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 135.6 per 100,000 people (7,917 total)

135.6 per 100,000 people (7,917 total) Firearm tracings by type: 80.6% handguns; 12.1% rifles; 6.3% shotguns

80.6% handguns; 12.1% rifles; 6.3% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (3,377 total)

9mm (3,377 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (694 total)

.40 Cal (694 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (650 total)

25. Wisconsin

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 135.9 per 100,000 people (8,007 total)

135.9 per 100,000 people (8,007 total) Firearm tracings by type: 86.1% handguns; 9.0% rifles; 4.3% shotguns

86.1% handguns; 9.0% rifles; 4.3% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (4,121 total)

9mm (4,121 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (718 total)

.40 Cal (718 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (545 total)

24. Oklahoma

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 140.7 per 100,000 people (5,657 total)

140.7 per 100,000 people (5,657 total) Firearm tracings by type: 81.8% handguns; 12.2% rifles; 5.0% shotguns

81.8% handguns; 12.2% rifles; 5.0% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (2,350 total)

9mm (2,350 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (562 total)

.40 Cal (562 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (516 total)

23. California

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 144.2 per 100,000 people (56,262 total)

144.2 per 100,000 people (56,262 total) Firearm tracings by type: 76.6% handguns; 15.2% rifles; 6.9% shotguns

76.6% handguns; 15.2% rifles; 6.9% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (22,580 total)

9mm (22,580 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (5,493 total)

.40 Cal (5,493 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (4,914 total)

22. Kansas

Source: Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 153.9 per 100,000 people (4,521 total)

153.9 per 100,000 people (4,521 total) Firearm tracings by type: 82.9% handguns; 10.1% rifles; 6.1% shotguns

82.9% handguns; 10.1% rifles; 6.1% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (2,016 total)

9mm (2,016 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (470 total)

.40 Cal (470 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (333 total)

21. Illinois

Source: franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 156.6 per 100,000 people (19,706 total)

156.6 per 100,000 people (19,706 total) Firearm tracings by type: 88.6% handguns; 6.0% rifles; 3.9% shotguns

88.6% handguns; 6.0% rifles; 3.9% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (10,031 total)

9mm (10,031 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (2,376 total)

.40 Cal (2,376 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (1,263 total)

20. Florida

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 163.3 per 100,000 people (36,335 total)

163.3 per 100,000 people (36,335 total) Firearm tracings by type: 83.4% handguns; 8.9% rifles; 4.0% shotguns

83.4% handguns; 8.9% rifles; 4.0% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (16,508 total)

9mm (16,508 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (3,474 total)

.40 Cal (3,474 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (2,815 total)

19. Alaska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 163.6 per 100,000 people (1,200 total)

163.6 per 100,000 people (1,200 total) Firearm tracings by type: 79.2% handguns; 14.3% rifles; 5.9% shotguns

79.2% handguns; 14.3% rifles; 5.9% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (384 total)

9mm (384 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (119 total)

.45 Cal (119 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (118 total)

18. Missouri

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 164.4 per 100,000 people (10,159 total)

164.4 per 100,000 people (10,159 total) Firearm tracings by type: 89.4% handguns; 6.5% rifles; 3.1% shotguns

89.4% handguns; 6.5% rifles; 3.1% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (4,635 total)

9mm (4,635 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,298 total)

.40 Cal (1,298 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (714 total)

17. Delaware

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 164.6 per 100,000 people (1,676 total)

164.6 per 100,000 people (1,676 total) Firearm tracings by type: 83.5% handguns; 10.1% rifles; 5.8% shotguns

83.5% handguns; 10.1% rifles; 5.8% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (843 total)

9mm (843 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (153 total)

.22 Cal (153 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (121 total)

16. Indiana

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 165.7 per 100,000 people (11,320 total)

165.7 per 100,000 people (11,320 total) Firearm tracings by type: 84.2% handguns; 9.2% rifles; 5.0% shotguns

84.2% handguns; 9.2% rifles; 5.0% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (5,315 total)

9mm (5,315 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,202 total)

.40 Cal (1,202 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (815 total)

15. Virginia

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 166.6 per 100,000 people (14,465 total)

166.6 per 100,000 people (14,465 total) Firearm tracings by type: 82.5% handguns; 10.8% rifles; 5.3% shotguns

82.5% handguns; 10.8% rifles; 5.3% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (6,473 total)

9mm (6,473 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,635 total)

.40 Cal (1,635 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (966 total)

14. Kentucky

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 166.7 per 100,000 people (7,524 total)

166.7 per 100,000 people (7,524 total) Firearm tracings by type: 80.8% handguns; 11.0% rifles; 5.1% shotguns

80.8% handguns; 11.0% rifles; 5.1% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (3,247 total)

9mm (3,247 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (697 total)

.40 Cal (697 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (633 total)

13. Ohio

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 174.5 per 100,000 people (20,520 total)

174.5 per 100,000 people (20,520 total) Firearm tracings by type: 86.0% handguns; 7.3% rifles; 4.1% shotguns

86.0% handguns; 7.3% rifles; 4.1% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (10,242 total)

9mm (10,242 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,867 total)

.40 Cal (1,867 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (1,527 total)

12. Maryland

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 180.7 per 100,000 people (11,137 total)

180.7 per 100,000 people (11,137 total) Firearm tracings by type: 75.1% handguns; 13.3% rifles; 9.2% shotguns

75.1% handguns; 13.3% rifles; 9.2% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (4,708 total)

9mm (4,708 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,046 total)

.40 Cal (1,046 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (885 total)

11. Mississippi

Source: traveler1116 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 182.2 per 100,000 people (5,358 total)

182.2 per 100,000 people (5,358 total) Firearm tracings by type: 83.8% handguns; 10.6% rifles; 4.5% shotguns

83.8% handguns; 10.6% rifles; 4.5% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (2,421 total)

9mm (2,421 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (609 total)

.40 Cal (609 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (384 total)

10. New Mexico

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 187.1 per 100,000 people (3,955 total)

187.1 per 100,000 people (3,955 total) Firearm tracings by type: 79.9% handguns; 12.6% rifles; 6.9% shotguns

79.9% handguns; 12.6% rifles; 6.9% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (1,679 total)

9mm (1,679 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (343 total)

.22 Cal (343 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (336 total)

9. Nevada

Source: LPETTET / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 187.5 per 100,000 people (5,959 total)

187.5 per 100,000 people (5,959 total) Firearm tracings by type: 85.8% handguns; 8.9% rifles; 4.2% shotguns

85.8% handguns; 8.9% rifles; 4.2% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (3,026 total)

9mm (3,026 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (473 total)

.40 Cal (473 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (420 total)

8. Texas

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 188.0 per 100,000 people (56,466 total)

188.0 per 100,000 people (56,466 total) Firearm tracings by type: 85.3% handguns; 8.3% rifles; 3.9% shotguns

85.3% handguns; 8.3% rifles; 3.9% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (27,952 total)

9mm (27,952 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (5,878 total)

.40 Cal (5,878 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (3,838 total)

7. Arizona

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 190.5 per 100,000 people (14,019 total)

190.5 per 100,000 people (14,019 total) Firearm tracings by type: 80.0% handguns; 13.3% rifles; 4.9% shotguns

80.0% handguns; 13.3% rifles; 4.9% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (6,257 total)

9mm (6,257 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,215 total)

.40 Cal (1,215 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (1,095 total)

6. Alabama

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 207.3 per 100,000 people (10,519 total)

207.3 per 100,000 people (10,519 total) Firearm tracings by type: 85.7% handguns; 9.2% rifles; 4.3% shotguns

85.7% handguns; 9.2% rifles; 4.3% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (4,597 total)

9mm (4,597 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,219 total)

.40 Cal (1,219 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (804 total)

5. Georgia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 207.6 per 100,000 people (22,656 total)

207.6 per 100,000 people (22,656 total) Firearm tracings by type: 89.1% handguns; 6.9% rifles; 3.4% shotguns

89.1% handguns; 6.9% rifles; 3.4% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (11,578 total)

9mm (11,578 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (2,572 total)

.40 Cal (2,572 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (1,533 total)

4. South Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 229.2 per 100,000 people (12,106 total)

229.2 per 100,000 people (12,106 total) Firearm tracings by type: 83.6% handguns; 8.4% rifles; 4.7% shotguns

83.6% handguns; 8.4% rifles; 4.7% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (5,573 total)

9mm (5,573 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,162 total)

.40 Cal (1,162 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (905 total)

3. North Carolina

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 234.5 per 100,000 people (25,085 total)

234.5 per 100,000 people (25,085 total) Firearm tracings by type: 81.0% handguns; 11.4% rifles; 6.3% shotguns

81.0% handguns; 11.4% rifles; 6.3% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (11,331 total)

9mm (11,331 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (2,333 total)

.40 Cal (2,333 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (1,886 total)

2. Tennessee

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 243.7 per 100,000 people (17,182 total)

243.7 per 100,000 people (17,182 total) Firearm tracings by type: 83.7% handguns; 9.4% rifles; 4.8% shotguns

83.7% handguns; 9.4% rifles; 4.8% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (7,505 total)

9mm (7,505 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,886 total)

.40 Cal (1,886 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (1,133 total)

1. Louisiana

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 353.7 per 100,000 people (16,235 total)

353.7 per 100,000 people (16,235 total) Firearm tracings by type: 83.7% handguns; 10.5% rifles; 4.4% shotguns

83.7% handguns; 10.5% rifles; 4.4% shotguns Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (7,498 total)

9mm (7,498 total) Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (2,049 total)

.40 Cal (2,049 total) Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (1,000 total)

