In much of the developed world, deadly gun violence is a rare occurrence. The United States, however, is a notable exception. According to the Small Arms Survey, an international organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, there were 6.7 firearm deaths for every 100,000 people in the U.S. in 2020, the most of any country with a per capita GDP of at least $25,000 that year. For context, in countries like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy, deadly gun violence rates were below 1 fatality per 100,000 people.
While gun violence is more common in the U.S. than any other highly-developed country, data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives suggests that the problem is especially concentrated in certain states. (Here is a look at the states where gun deaths are rising fastest.)
When firearms are recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, they are often reported to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased
While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into trends and geographic patterns related to gun violence in the United States.
Using ATF firearm tracing data as a proxy, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most gun crime. States are ranked by the number of firearms traced by the ATF in 2022 for every 100,000 people. Population data used in our calculations were from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
Across the 50 states, the rate of federal gun tracings ranges from about 20 for every 100,000 people to over 350 per 100,000. The top 15 states on this list alone account for nearly half of all federal firearm tracings in 2022, despite being home to only about 36% of the U.S. population — excluding territories and Washington, D.C.
While the concentration of federal firearm investigations varies considerably by geography, certain patterns hold up across the 50 states. For example, handguns — such as pistols, revolvers, and derringers — are far more likely to be used in a crime than rifles or shotguns.
More easily concealed than long guns, handguns accounted for over 50% of all federally traced firearms in 49 of the 50 states. In the majority of states, over 80% of the firearms traced by the ATF in 2022 were handguns. Not surprisingly, the bulk of all firearms traced by the ATF are chambered for 9mm, .40 caliber, or .22 caliber ammunition — all popular handgun rounds. (Here is a look at the 25 most powerful handguns.)
50. Hawaii
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 19.9 per 100,000 people (287 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 49.5% handguns; 29.6% rifles; 13.2% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (54 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal and 12GA (tied — 25 each)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (16 total)
49. Vermont
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 46.2 per 100,000 people (299 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 64.5% handguns; 22.7% rifles; 11.7% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (86 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (35 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: 12GA (27 total)
48. New Hampshire
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 50.9 per 100,000 people (710 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 71.0% handguns; 18.3% rifles; 8.7% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (267 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (100 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: 12GA (50 total)
47. Massachusetts
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 52.5 per 100,000 people (3,665 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 82.9% handguns; 10.3% rifles; 4.0% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (1,630 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (329 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (298 total)
46. Connecticut
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 52.9 per 100,000 people (1,917 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 83.6% handguns; 10.0% rifles; 4.8% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (824 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (202 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (161 total)
45. New Jersey
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 56.7 per 100,000 people (5,248 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 85.2% handguns; 8.2% rifles; 5.2% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (2,388 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (507 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (416 total)
44. Wyoming
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 58.5 per 100,000 people (340 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 68.5% handguns; 20.6% rifles; 9.4% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (94 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (44 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: 12GA (25 total)
43. New York
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 60.9 per 100,000 people (11,987 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 82.1% handguns; 10.3% rifles; 5.9% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (4,969 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (1,134 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (1,126 total)
42. Idaho
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 77.1 per 100,000 people (1,495 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 72.6% handguns; 17.5% rifles; 8.1% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (508 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (236 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (105 total)
41. Washington
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 79.5 per 100,000 people (6,191 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 75.9% handguns; 14.6% rifles; 8.2% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (2,329 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (680 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (483 total)
40. Rhode Island
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 93.0 per 100,000 people (1,017 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 79.4% handguns; 12.7% rifles; 5.7% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (426 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (106 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (86 total)
39. Minnesota
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 93.2 per 100,000 people (5,327 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 79.5% handguns; 12.1% rifles; 7.5% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (2,443 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (413 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (399 total)
38. Iowa
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 99.9 per 100,000 people (3,196 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 80.7% handguns; 10.4% rifles; 7.0% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (1,536 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (269 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (220 total)
37. Maine
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 100.9 per 100,000 people (1,398 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 67.8% handguns; 20.0% rifles; 10.4% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (297 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (205 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .38 Cal (136 total)
36. Michigan
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 101.1 per 100,000 people (10,145 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 84.7% handguns; 9.6% rifles; 4.7% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (4,748 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,166 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (604 total)
35. South Dakota
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 102.1 per 100,000 people (929 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 67.3% handguns; 21.5% rifles; 10.1% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (318 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (147 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: 12GA (64 total)
34. Utah
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 102.1 per 100,000 people (3,453 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 78.6% handguns; 13.9% rifles; 6.5% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (1,473 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (365 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (251 total)
33. North Dakota
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 106.8 per 100,000 people (832 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 72.7% handguns; 16.8% rifles; 10.0% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (308 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (121 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: 12GA (65 total)
32. Nebraska
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 108.8 per 100,000 people (2,141 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 75.2% handguns; 14.5% rifles; 8.9% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (896 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (217 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (181 total)
31. Arkansas
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 114.7 per 100,000 people (3,494 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 80.3% handguns; 12.2% rifles; 4.7% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (1,486 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (361 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (289 total)
30. Montana
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 116.2 per 100,000 people (1,305 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 64.1% handguns; 24.2% rifles; 9.0% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (348 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (180 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (116 total)
29. West Virginia
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 118.5 per 100,000 people (2,104 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 70.4% handguns; 19.1% rifles; 9.4% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (705 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (274 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (165 total)
28. Oregon
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 131.7 per 100,000 people (5,586 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 71.1% handguns; 19.8% rifles; 7.9% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (1,932 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (736 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (388 total)
27. Pennsylvania
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 135.2 per 100,000 people (17,543 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 78.7% handguns; 12.9% rifles; 7.0% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (7,898 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,557 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (1,522 total)
26. Colorado
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 135.6 per 100,000 people (7,917 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 80.6% handguns; 12.1% rifles; 6.3% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (3,377 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (694 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (650 total)
25. Wisconsin
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 135.9 per 100,000 people (8,007 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 86.1% handguns; 9.0% rifles; 4.3% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (4,121 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (718 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (545 total)
24. Oklahoma
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 140.7 per 100,000 people (5,657 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 81.8% handguns; 12.2% rifles; 5.0% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (2,350 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (562 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (516 total)
23. California
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 144.2 per 100,000 people (56,262 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 76.6% handguns; 15.2% rifles; 6.9% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (22,580 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (5,493 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (4,914 total)
22. Kansas
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 153.9 per 100,000 people (4,521 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 82.9% handguns; 10.1% rifles; 6.1% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (2,016 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (470 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (333 total)
21. Illinois
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 156.6 per 100,000 people (19,706 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 88.6% handguns; 6.0% rifles; 3.9% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (10,031 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (2,376 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (1,263 total)
20. Florida
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 163.3 per 100,000 people (36,335 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 83.4% handguns; 8.9% rifles; 4.0% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (16,508 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (3,474 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (2,815 total)
19. Alaska
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 163.6 per 100,000 people (1,200 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 79.2% handguns; 14.3% rifles; 5.9% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (384 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (119 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (118 total)
18. Missouri
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 164.4 per 100,000 people (10,159 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 89.4% handguns; 6.5% rifles; 3.1% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (4,635 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,298 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .45 Cal (714 total)
17. Delaware
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 164.6 per 100,000 people (1,676 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 83.5% handguns; 10.1% rifles; 5.8% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (843 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (153 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (121 total)
16. Indiana
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 165.7 per 100,000 people (11,320 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 84.2% handguns; 9.2% rifles; 5.0% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (5,315 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,202 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (815 total)
15. Virginia
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 166.6 per 100,000 people (14,465 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 82.5% handguns; 10.8% rifles; 5.3% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (6,473 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,635 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (966 total)
14. Kentucky
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 166.7 per 100,000 people (7,524 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 80.8% handguns; 11.0% rifles; 5.1% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (3,247 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (697 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (633 total)
13. Ohio
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 174.5 per 100,000 people (20,520 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 86.0% handguns; 7.3% rifles; 4.1% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (10,242 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,867 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (1,527 total)
12. Maryland
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 180.7 per 100,000 people (11,137 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 75.1% handguns; 13.3% rifles; 9.2% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (4,708 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,046 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (885 total)
11. Mississippi
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 182.2 per 100,000 people (5,358 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 83.8% handguns; 10.6% rifles; 4.5% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (2,421 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (609 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (384 total)
10. New Mexico
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 187.1 per 100,000 people (3,955 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 79.9% handguns; 12.6% rifles; 6.9% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (1,679 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (343 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (336 total)
9. Nevada
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 187.5 per 100,000 people (5,959 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 85.8% handguns; 8.9% rifles; 4.2% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (3,026 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (473 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (420 total)
8. Texas
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 188.0 per 100,000 people (56,466 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 85.3% handguns; 8.3% rifles; 3.9% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (27,952 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (5,878 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (3,838 total)
7. Arizona
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 190.5 per 100,000 people (14,019 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 80.0% handguns; 13.3% rifles; 4.9% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (6,257 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,215 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (1,095 total)
6. Alabama
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 207.3 per 100,000 people (10,519 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 85.7% handguns; 9.2% rifles; 4.3% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (4,597 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,219 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (804 total)
5. Georgia
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 207.6 per 100,000 people (22,656 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 89.1% handguns; 6.9% rifles; 3.4% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (11,578 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (2,572 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (1,533 total)
4. South Carolina
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 229.2 per 100,000 people (12,106 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 83.6% handguns; 8.4% rifles; 4.7% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (5,573 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,162 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .380 Cal (905 total)
3. North Carolina
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 234.5 per 100,000 people (25,085 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 81.0% handguns; 11.4% rifles; 6.3% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (11,331 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (2,333 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (1,886 total)
2. Tennessee
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 243.7 per 100,000 people (17,182 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 83.7% handguns; 9.4% rifles; 4.8% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (7,505 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (1,886 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (1,133 total)
1. Louisiana
- Firearms traced by the ATF in 2022: 353.7 per 100,000 people (16,235 total)
- Firearm tracings by type: 83.7% handguns; 10.5% rifles; 4.4% shotguns
- Most traced firearm chambering: 9mm (7,498 total)
- Second most traced firearm chambering: .40 Cal (2,049 total)
- Third most traced firearm chambering: .22 Cal (1,000 total)
