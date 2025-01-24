These Are the Gangs to Worry About in Every State

Crime

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at gangs within the United States. To determine the recognized gangs in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed World Population Review’s “Gangs by State” report. World Population review is a data-driven site that provides current and historical population figures, along with other related statistics. We ordered the states alphabetically and included a list of the recognized gangs in each state, as well as each state’s population, poverty rate, and labor force participation.

Here is a look at the recognized gangs in each state:

Why Are We Covering This?

American Bald Eagle - symbol of america -with flag. United States of America patriotic symbols.
Lukas Gojda / Shutterstock.com

Covering gang activity in each state is important to make known the extent of gang influence and the security challenges communities face. This helps in understanding the socio-economic conditions that contribute to gang proliferation and the impact on public safety, health, and local economies.

Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Recognized gangs in state: All Profits Gang, The Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation, Bloods, Crips
  • State population: 5,143,030 – #24 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 16.1% – #7 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 57.4% – #47 out of 50

Alaska

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Beaufort Sea by NASA Goddard Photo and Video
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Beaufort Sea (BY 2.0) by NASA Goddard Photo and Video
  • Recognized gangs in state: Crips, Hells Angels Motorcycle Club
  • State population: 733,536 – #48 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 10.5% – #39 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 66.2% – #11 out of 50

Arizona

Tempe Town Lake by seantoyer
Tempe Town Lake (BY 2.0) by seantoyer
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Phoeniquera, Phoenix gangs, WBP, Doble Gang
  • State population: 7,497,000 – #14 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 12.8% – #19 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 62.1% – #30 out of 50

Arkansas

Sergey-73 / Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: Almighty Vice Lord Nation, Bloods, Crips, Dixie Mafia, Hoover’s Folk Nation, Outlaws Motorcycle Club, Rufus Buck Gang, Sons of Silence
  • State population: 3,089,060 – #33 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 16.3% – #6 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 58.5% – #44 out of 50

California

View of Los Angeles Skyline from Commerce, California (14517769445) by Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA
View of Los Angeles Skyline from Commerce, California (14517769445) (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA
  • Recognized gangs in state: 18th Street Gang, 38th Street Gang, Aryan Brotherhood, Bloods, Crips, MS-13, Norteños, Sureños
  • State population: 38,889,800 – #1 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 12.3% – #21 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 62.1% – #30 out of 50

Colorado

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: 18th Street gang, 211 Crew, 303 Mafia, Bloods, Gallant Knights Insane, Inca Boyz, North Side Mafia, Rollin’ 30s, Tre 31st, Tre Duce, Tre Tre Crips, Tre Tre Finest
  • State population: 5,914,180 – #21 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 9.7% – #47 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 68.8% – #7 out of 50

Connecticut

SevenMaps/Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: 20 Luv, Latin Kings, Los Solidos, Ñeta
  • State population: 3,625,650 – #29 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 10.1% – #45 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 64.8% – #18 out of 50

Delaware

Felix Lipov / Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Latin Kings, Mexican gang, MGS Gang
  • State population: 1,044,320 – #45 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 11.6% – #29 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 60.7% – #38 out of 50

Florida

The launch of the Artemis 1 NASA rocket with trajektory reflected in the lake at Boynton Beach, Florida, USA by Elena_Suvorova
The launch of the Artemis 1 NASA rocket with trajektory reflected in the lake at Boynton Beach, Florida, USA (Shutterstock.com) by Elena_Suvorova
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bonanno Crime Family, Gambino Family, Genovese Crime Family, Lucchese Crime Family, La Raza Nation, Latin Kings, Sarasota Assassination Society, Sons of Silence, Trafficante Crime Family, Zoe Pound
  • State population: 22,975,900 – #3 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 13.1% – #17 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 60.0% – #40 out of 50

Georgia

A public square at sunset and grand mosque with religious calligraphic scripts from Islamic Quran, Isfahan, UNESCO World Heritage site, Iran. Property release is not required for this public place. by sasan cheharlang badil
A public square at sunset and grand mosque with religious calligraphic scripts from Islamic Quran, Isfahan, UNESCO World Heritage site, Iran. Property release is not required for this public place. (Shutterstock.com) by sasan cheharlang badil
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings, Vice Lords
  • State population: 11,145,300 – #8 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 14.0% – #12 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 61.5% – #36 out of 50

Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii | Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head Crater including the hotels and buildings in Waikiki, Honolulu, Oahu island, Hawaii. Waikiki Beach in the center of Honolulu has the largest number of visitors in Hawaii
okimo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Recognized gangs in state: 99 Street Halawa Mob Crips, Awanei (AWZ), The Company, Kam4 projects, the MDubbz (Mayor Wright), the Parccyde Sons of Samoa Crips, Palolo projects and few hoods in Waipahu like AniAni (Awoodz), Pupuole (PuTown)
  • State population: 1,430,880 – #40 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 11.2% – #33 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 60.3% – #39 out of 50

Idaho

Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: Assorted biker gangs, Bloods, Crips, Norteños, Sureños, white supremacist gangs
  • State population: 1,990,460 – #37 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 11.0% – #36 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 63.3% – #26 out of 50

Illinois

9th Avenue, Maywood, IL by Warren LeMay
9th Avenue, Maywood, IL (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Warren LeMay
  • Recognized gangs in state: Black Disciples, Black P Stones, Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings
  • State population: 12,516,900 – #6 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 12.1% – #25 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 64.6% – #19 out of 50

Indiana

Madison, Indiana | File:Main Street, Madison, IN (48517098006).jpg
Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States / Wikimedia Commons
  • Recognized gangs in state: 2100 Arlington, Bad Newz, Brook Side, Crew Life, Cross Town, Gangstaville, Gangster Disciples, Sons of Silence, Vice Lords, Wild Life
  • State population: 6,892,120 – #17 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 12.2% – #23 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 64.1% – #23 out of 50

Iowa

mount pleasant iowa -the square.jpg by Jo Naylor
mount pleasant iowa -the square.jpg (BY 2.0) by Jo Naylor
  • Recognized gangs in state: C Block, Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings, Vice Lords
  • State population: 3,214,320 – #31 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 11.1% – #34 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 69.0% – #5 out of 50

Kansas

Gypsum Hills Tornado by Lane Pearman
Gypsum Hills Tornado (CC BY 2.0) by Lane Pearman
  • Recognized gangs in state: The 51st Street Crips, Bloods, Crips, Sureños
  • State population: 2,944,380 – #34 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 11.7% – #28 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 67.1% – #9 out of 50

Kentucky

Paris, Kentucky 2 by cm195902
Paris, Kentucky 2 (BY 2.0) by cm195902
  • Recognized gangs in state: Black Gangster Disciples, Gangster Disciples, Kansas City Crime Family, Latin Kings, Simon City Royals, Vice Lords and subsets
  • State population: 4,540,740 – #26 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 16.5% – #5 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 58.2% – #45 out of 50

Louisiana

u2018Weu2019re readyu2019 [Image 2 of 3] by DVIDSHUB
u2018Weu2019re readyu2019 [Image 2 of 3] (BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • Recognized gangs in state: The 3-N-G Gang, The Bandidos, Outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMGs)
  • State population: 4,559,480 – #25 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 19.6% – #1 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 59.6% – #42 out of 50

Maine

Houlton+Aroostook+County+Maine | File:HoultonME AroostookCountyCourthouse.jpg
File:HoultonME AroostookCountyCourthouse.jpg by Doug Kerr / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, East Side Til I Die, FSU, Latin Kings, Maine Elements, Neta, P-Town Soldiers/Bitches, The Portland Boys, Surenos 13, Tiny Rascals Gang, TRU, Unauthorized Outlaws, Underground Thugs, Urban Boys for Life
  • State population: 1,402,110 – #42 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 11.5% – #30 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 59.5% – #43 out of 50

Maryland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, MS-13
  • State population: 6,196,520 – #19 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 10.3% – #41 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 65.5% – #13 out of 50

Massachusetts

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Recognized gangs in state: The Hells Angels (HAMC) aka the “Red & White”, the Outlaws aka the “Black & White”, Lenox Street Boys
  • State population: 7,020,060 – #16 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 10.4% – #40 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 65.0% – #16 out of 50

Michigan

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: Playboy Gangster Crips, Seven Mile Bloods
  • State population: 10,041,200 – #10 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 13.1% – #17 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 61.8% – #34 out of 50

Minnesota

library_of_congress / Flickr
  • Recognized gangs in state: Black P Stones, Bloods, Bogus Boys, Crips, Family Mob, Gangster Disciples, Mara-Sulvatrucha, Native Mob, One Nine’s, Purple Brothers, Somali Hot Boyz, Stick Up Boys, Sureños, Taliban, Vatos Locos, Vice Lords
  • State population: 5,761,530 – #22 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 9.3% – #48 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 69.2% – #4 out of 50

Mississippi

Mississippi State Capitol, Jackson, Mississippi by Ken Lund
Mississippi State Capitol, Jackson, Mississippi (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Recognized gangs in state: Black Gangster Disciples, Gangster Disciples, Kansas City Crime Family, Latin Kings, Simon City Royals, Vice Lords and subsets
  • State population: 2,940,450 – #35 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 19.4% – #2 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 54.6% – #50 out of 50

Missouri

Hermann Missouri by kevin slavin
Hermann Missouri (CC BY 2.0) by kevin slavin
  • Recognized gangs in state: Aryan Circle, Family Values, Joplin Honkys, Missouri Aryan Brotherhood, Norteños, Peckerwood Midwest and Sacred Separatist Group
  • State population: 6,215,140 – #18 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 12.7% – #20 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 64.5% – #21 out of 50

Montana

looking SW at Montana Hall - Montana State University - Bozeman, Montana - 2013-07-09 by Tim Evanson
looking SW at Montana Hall - Montana State University - Bozeman, Montana - 2013-07-09 (BY-SA 2.0) by Tim Evanson
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Dine Pride, Native Pride, Norteños, Sureños, Warrior Society
  • State population: 1,142,750 – #43 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 11.9% – #27 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 63.6% – #25 out of 50

Nebraska

Victor Maschek/Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: Airport Crips, Bloods, Cooper Park Locos, Hells Angels MC, Vice Lords
  • State population: 1,988,700 – #38 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 10.8% – #37 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 70.0% – #3 out of 50

Nevada

Las+Vegas+Nevada | 19980331 42 Las Vegas, Nevada
davidwilson1949 / Flickr
  • Recognized gangs in state: 311 Boyz, the Crips, Gersons’, Playboys
  • State population: 3,210,930 – #32 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 14.1% – #11 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 61.7% – #35 out of 50

New Hampshire

juliaf/iStock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bay State Skinheads, Bloods, Brothers of the White Warriors, Chinese Mafia, Combatants, Crips, Diamond Kings, Dominions, Folk, Gangster Disciples, Hells Angels MC, Iron Eagles MC, Juggalos, Kaotic Kings of Destruction, Latin Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings, Milford & Company, Mountain Men MC, MS-13, Nine Trey Bloods, Outlaws MC, Pagans MC, Red Villain Gangstas, Rough Riders, Sureños, Trinitarios,
  • State population: 1,405,100 – #41 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 7.2% – #50 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 65.4% – #14 out of 50

New Jersey

Shore by Raymond Bucko, SJ
Shore (CC BY 2.0) by Raymond Bucko, SJ
  • Recognized gangs in state: 18th Street, 230 Boys, Bloods, Brick Squad, Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, Rollin 60s Crips, Trintarios, So Icey Boys
  • State population: 9,320,860 – #11 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 10.2% – #43 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 66.1% – #12 out of 50

New Mexico

Church Rock in Gallup New Mexico - Shallow Depth of Field - Route 66
Neil Lockhart / Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: 72 Gang, Bandidos, Brew Town Locos, Hells Angels, Los Carnales prison gangs, Los Demonos, Los Padillas, Los Sureños and Juaritos, Memphis Boys, Servalle Pajarito, Sinaloa Cartel, West Siders
  • State population: 2,115,270 – #36 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 18.4% – #3 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 57.4% – #47 out of 50

New York

Francois Roux / Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Five Prisoners, Latin Kings, Mac Baller Brims, Matatones, Nietas, Rat Hunters, Silenciosos, Zulu Nation,
  • State population: 19,469,200 – #4 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 13.9% – #13 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 62.0% – #32 out of 50

North Carolina

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: Asian Gangs, Bloods and Crips, Folk Nation, The Hidden Valley Kings, Hispanic Gangs, People Nation
  • State population: 10,975,000 – #9 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 13.4% – #15 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 61.2% – #37 out of 50

North Dakota

North Dakota by Andrew Filer
North Dakota (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrew Filer
  • Recognized gangs in state: Boyz, Native Mob, North Side Gangster Disciples, the North Side Family, the Rapid City Journal
  • State population: 788,940 – #47 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 11.1% – #34 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 70.5% – #1 out of 50

Ohio

20180520 03 Celina, Ohio by David Wilson
20180520 03 Celina, Ohio (CC BY 2.0) by David Wilson
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bloods and Crips, Columbus Ohio gangs, The Executioners
  • State population: 11,812,200 – #7 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 13.4% – #15 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 62.5% – #27 out of 50

Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bloods / Piru, Crips, Folk Nation, Outlaw Motorcycle Bikers (OMG), Peoples Nation, Sureño’s, White Supremacist, Hoover Crips
  • State population: 4,088,380 – #28 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 15.6% – #8 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 62.3% – #28 out of 50

Oregon

Oregon welcomes you sign at state line. US-HWY 199 Redwood Highway in rain.
arboursabroad.com/Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: Aryan Nation, Bloods, Crips, European Kindred, Hoovers, Latin Kings
  • State population: 4,227,340 – #27 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 12.2% – #23 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 61.9% – #33 out of 50

Pennsylvania

Honesdale, Pennsylvania by Doug Kerr
Honesdale, Pennsylvania (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Recognized gangs in state: The Breed Motorcycle Club, Bufalino Crime Family, the Flathead Gang, Juggalo Gangs, Keystone United, Latin Kings, Motorcycle Club, Outlaws Motorcycle Club, Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, Pittsburgh Crime Family, Polish-American Organized Crime, Sadistic Souls, Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Club, Sons of Satan MC, Trinitarios, Watlocks Motorcycle Club
  • State population: 12,951,300 – #5 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 12.1% – #25 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 62.3% – #28 out of 50

Rhode Island

Newport Rhode Island Aerial View by MVASCO
Newport Rhode Island Aerial View (BY-SA 3.0) by MVASCO
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Eastside, Latin Kings, Southside, Taylor Street, Trinitarios, Westend
  • State population: 1,098,080 – #44 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 11.4% – #31 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 63.9% – #24 out of 50

South Carolina

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Recognized gangs in state: Charlie Town Clique, G-Shine, Insane Gangster Disciples, Mafia Gangster Disciples
  • State population: 5,464,160 – #23 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 14.6% – #9 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 57.8% – #46 out of 50

South Dakota

Profile of President George Washington at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, South Dakota by Frennet Studio
Profile of President George Washington at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, South Dakota (Shutterstock.com) by Frennet Studio
  • Recognized gangs in state: Boyz, Native Mob, North Side Family, North Side Gangster Disciples, the Rapid City Journal
  • State population: 928,767 – #46 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 12.3% – #21 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 69.0% – #5 out of 50

Tennessee

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bloods and Crips, Gangster Disciples, Mara Salvatrucha, Vice Lords
  • State population: 7,204,000 – #15 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 13.6% – #14 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 59.9% – #41 out of 50

Texas

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Recognized gangs in state: Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, Aryan Circle, Bandidos, Barrio Azteca, Bloods (various cliques), Crips (various cliques), Latin Kings, Texas Mexican Mafia, Texas Syndicate
  • State population: 30,976,800 – #2 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 14.2% – #10 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 64.2% – #22 out of 50

Utah

Eureka, Utah by Ken Lund
Eureka, Utah (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Norteños, Soldiers Of Aryan Culture, Sureños
  • State population: 3,417,730 – #30 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 8.6% – #49 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 70.4% – #2 out of 50

Vermont

File:Hyde park courthouse 20040313.jpg by Redjar at English Wikipedia
File:Hyde park courthouse 20040313.jpg (BY-SA 3.0) by Redjar at English Wikipedia
  • Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Latin Kings, Street Gangs
  • State population: 647,818 – #49 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 10.3% – #41 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 64.9% – #17 out of 50

Virginia

Portsmouth, Virginia by Doug Kerr
Portsmouth, Virginia (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Recognized gangs in state: 13th Gang, 2 Times, 400, 9 Boyz, Black Disciples, Broad Rock Boys, Dead Man Incorporated, Dolow Crips, Double II Bloods, F@#$ the Opps (FTO), Gangster Disciples, Hells Angels, Los Lobos, Nine Trey Bloods, OTF (Only the Family), Rollin 30 Crips, MS-13, Mongols, Outkast, Pagans, Sex Money Murder Blood, Sureno 13, Wheels of Soul, Young Guns
  • State population: 8,752,300 – #12 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 10.2% – #43 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 67.3% – #8 out of 50

Washington

135553449@N08 / Flickr
  • Recognized gangs in state: Amigos, Bandidos, Brother Speed, Canyon Riders, Destralos, Free Souls, Ghost Riders, Gypsy Jokers, Hells Angels, Hombres, Iron Horseman, Mongols, Nomads, Outsiders, Resurrection, Unforgiven, Warriors
  • State population: 7,841,280 – #13 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 9.9% – #46 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 64.6% – #19 out of 50

West Virginia

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: Apache, Avengers, Barbarians, Bloods, Brothers of the Wheel, Ghost Ryders/Riders, Lost Souls
  • State population: 1,766,110 – #39 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 16.8% – #4 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 55.7% – #49 out of 50

Wisconsin

rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: Black Gangster Disciples, Imperial Gangsters, Insane Unknowns, Latin Kings, Spanish Cobras, Vice Lords
  • State population: 5,931,370 – #20 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 10.8% – #37 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 66.8% – #10 out of 50

Wyoming

Ingo70/Shutterstock.com
  • Recognized gangs in state: Aryan Nation, Bandidos, Blood, Hells Angels, the Ku Klux Klan, Mongols
  • State population: 586,485 – #50 out of 50
  • Poverty rate: 11.4% – #31 out of 50
  • Labor force participation: 65.4% – #14 out of 50

