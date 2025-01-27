This Tiny City Only Has 169,500 Residents, But Car Theft Is Sky High J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Motor vehicle theft — along with homicide, aggravated assault, and robbery — is one of only a handful of crimes incorporated in the FBI’s crime rate indices. While not as serious as some of the other FBI index crimes, car theft is one of the most common. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, there were more than 1 million known cases of auto theft in the U.S. in 2022 — and the vast majority of these offenses remain unsolved.

While car theft can occur anywhere in the country, these crimes are overwhelmingly concentrated in and around large cities. Nearly 94% of all reported auto thefts in 2022 were committed within a metropolitan area. Notably, just 10 major U.S. metro areas accounted for over one-third of all car theft cases in 2022. (Here is a look at the most dangerous neighborhoods in America.)

Using 2022 data from the NICB, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 cities with the highest motor vehicle theft rates. Metro areas are ranked on reported car thefts for every 100,000 people, as calculated by NICB. Supplemental data on population totals are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

The number of car thefts reported in the cities on this list range from about 400 to more than 70,000. Cumulatively, nearly 450,000 vehicles were stolen in the places in 2022, accounting for about 45% of all car theft cases nationwide that year. Adjusting for population, car theft rates in these cities range from 403 incidents for every 100,000 people, to more than 1,000 per 100,000. (Here is a look at where your car is most likely to be stolen in every state.)

Often, motor-vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity, and because there are nearly as many registered vehicles as there are people in much of the country, there is no shortage of opportunities. While vehicle theft is sometimes committed for nothing more than a joyride, these crimes are typically committed by professionals who re-sell stolen vehicles or vehicle parts. Car theft can be especially lucrative, as the average new vehicle transaction price in December 2024 was nearly $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

These are the U.S. cities with the highest motor vehicle theft rates.

Why It Matters

Motor vehicle theft is on the rise in the United States — and according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, approximately one vehicle was stolen every 30 seconds in the U.S. in 2022. FBI data shows that fewer than one-in-every 10 cases of auto theft are solved by law enforcement, and with new car prices hovering near all-time highs, these crimes are especially costly. While car theft happens in every corner of the country, there are certain cities where personal vehicles are far more likely to be stolen.

50. Sioux Falls, SD

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 403.3 incidents per 100,000 people

403.3 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,168 – 0.12% of all car thefts nationwide (11th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

1,168 – 0.12% of all car thefts nationwide (11th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 289,300 – 0.09% of U.S. population (15th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

49. Chico, CA

aguilar3137 / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 406.7 incidents per 100,000 people

406.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 843 – 0.08% of all car thefts nationwide (5th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

843 – 0.08% of all car thefts nationwide (5th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 207,300 – 0.06% of U.S. population (9th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

48. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

jhlau / Flickr

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 410.8 incidents per 100,000 people

410.8 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 13,459 – 1.34% of all car thefts nationwide (11th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

13,459 – 1.34% of all car thefts nationwide (11th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 3,276,200 – 0.98% of U.S. population (7th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

47. Tulsa, OK

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 417.2 incidents per 100,000 people

417.2 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 4,314 – 0.43% of all car thefts nationwide (23rd most of 50 metro areas on this list)

4,314 – 0.43% of all car thefts nationwide (23rd most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 1,033,200 – 0.31% of U.S. population (20th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

46. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 417.7 incidents per 100,000 people

417.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 15,429 – 1.54% of all car thefts nationwide (8th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

15,429 – 1.54% of all car thefts nationwide (8th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 3,693,700 – 1.11% of U.S. population (6th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

45. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 420.7 incidents per 100,000 people

420.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,867 – 0.19% of all car thefts nationwide (19th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

1,867 – 0.19% of all car thefts nationwide (19th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 443,800 – 0.13% of U.S. population (21st smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

44. Amarillo, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 421.1 incidents per 100,000 people

421.1 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,142 – 0.11% of all car thefts nationwide (10th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

1,142 – 0.11% of all car thefts nationwide (10th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 271,500 – 0.08% of U.S. population (13th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

43. Stockton, CA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 423.0 incidents per 100,000 people

423.0 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 3,355 – 0.33% of all car thefts nationwide (25th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

3,355 – 0.33% of all car thefts nationwide (25th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 793,200 – 0.24% of U.S. population (24th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

42. Odessa, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 430.2 incidents per 100,000 people

430.2 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 692 – 0.07% of all car thefts nationwide (3rd fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

692 – 0.07% of all car thefts nationwide (3rd fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 160,900 – 0.05% of U.S. population (4th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

41. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

DustyPixel / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 430.3 incidents per 100,000 people

430.3 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 10,398 – 1.04% of all car thefts nationwide (15th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

10,398 – 1.04% of all car thefts nationwide (15th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 2,416,700 – 0.73% of U.S. population (12th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

40. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 438.8 incidents per 100,000 people

438.8 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 5,637 – 0.56% of all car thefts nationwide (21st most of 50 metro areas on this list)

5,637 – 0.56% of all car thefts nationwide (21st most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 1,285,400 – 0.39% of U.S. population (18th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

39. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 446.8 incidents per 100,000 people

446.8 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 32,796 – 3.27% of all car thefts nationwide (2nd most of 50 metro areas on this list)

32,796 – 3.27% of all car thefts nationwide (2nd most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 7,340,100 – 2.20% of U.S. population (2nd largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

38. Billings, MT

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 447.9 incidents per 100,000 people

447.9 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 852 – 0.09% of all car thefts nationwide (6th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

852 – 0.09% of all car thefts nationwide (6th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 190,200 – 0.06% of U.S. population (8th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

37. Wichita, KS

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 451.2 incidents per 100,000 people

451.2 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 2,933 – 0.29% of all car thefts nationwide (24th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

2,933 – 0.29% of all car thefts nationwide (24th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 650,000 – 0.20% of U.S. population (25th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

36. Merced, CA

diegograndi / Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 452.7 incidents per 100,000 people

452.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,313 – 0.13% of all car thefts nationwide (14th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

1,313 – 0.13% of all car thefts nationwide (14th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 290,000 – 0.09% of U.S. population (16th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

35. Macon-Bibb County, GA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 455.7 incidents per 100,000 people

455.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,066 – 0.11% of all car thefts nationwide (9th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

1,066 – 0.11% of all car thefts nationwide (9th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 235,800 – 0.07% of U.S. population (11th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

34. Lubbock, TX

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 458.1 incidents per 100,000 people

458.1 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,504 – 0.15% of all car thefts nationwide (16th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

1,504 – 0.15% of all car thefts nationwide (16th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 328,200 – 0.10% of U.S. population (18th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

33. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 464.1 incidents per 100,000 people

464.1 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 5,783 – 0.58% of all car thefts nationwide (20th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

5,783 – 0.58% of all car thefts nationwide (20th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 1,246,200 – 0.37% of U.S. population (19th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

32. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 468.5 incidents per 100,000 people

468.5 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,301 – 0.13% of all car thefts nationwide (13th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

1,301 – 0.13% of all car thefts nationwide (13th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 277,700 – 0.08% of U.S. population (14th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

31. Pine Bluff, AR

pasa / Flickr

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 470.3 incidents per 100,000 people

470.3 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 398 – 0.04% of all car thefts nationwide (the fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

398 – 0.04% of all car thefts nationwide (the fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 84,500 – 0.03% of U.S. population (the smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

30. Salem, OR

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 473.1 incidents per 100,000 people

473.1 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 2,064 – 0.21% of all car thefts nationwide (21st fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

2,064 – 0.21% of all car thefts nationwide (21st fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 436,300 – 0.13% of U.S. population (20th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

29. Colorado Springs, CO

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 477.0 incidents per 100,000 people

477.0 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 3,651 – 0.36% of all car thefts nationwide (24th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

3,651 – 0.36% of all car thefts nationwide (24th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 765,400 – 0.23% of U.S. population (25th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

28. St. Joseph, MO-KS

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 482.1 incidents per 100,000 people

482.1 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 577 – 0.06% of all car thefts nationwide (2nd fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

577 – 0.06% of all car thefts nationwide (2nd fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 119,600 – 0.04% of U.S. population (2nd smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

27. Santa Fe, NM

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 485.7 incidents per 100,000 people

485.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 756 – 0.08% of all car thefts nationwide (4th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

756 – 0.08% of all car thefts nationwide (4th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 155,700 – 0.05% of U.S. population (3rd smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

26. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 487.0 incidents per 100,000 people

487.0 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 22,729 – 2.27% of all car thefts nationwide (6th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

22,729 – 2.27% of all car thefts nationwide (6th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 4,667,600 – 1.40% of U.S. population (3rd largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

25. Yuba City, CA

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 490.1 incidents per 100,000 people

490.1 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 896 – 0.09% of all car thefts nationwide (7th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

896 – 0.09% of all car thefts nationwide (7th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 182,800 – 0.05% of U.S. population (7th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

24. Visalia, CA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 491.9 incidents per 100,000 people

491.9 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 2,349 – 0.23% of all car thefts nationwide (23rd fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

2,349 – 0.23% of all car thefts nationwide (23rd fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 477,500 – 0.14% of U.S. population (23rd smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

23. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 500.4 incidents per 100,000 people

500.4 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 7,805 – 0.78% of all car thefts nationwide (18th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

7,805 – 0.78% of all car thefts nationwide (18th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 1,559,800 – 0.47% of U.S. population (16th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

22. Fresno, CA

Shunyu Fan / E+ via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 507.2 incidents per 100,000 people

507.2 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 5,149 – 0.51% of all car thefts nationwide (22nd most of 50 metro areas on this list)

5,149 – 0.51% of all car thefts nationwide (22nd most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 1,015,200 – 0.30% of U.S. population (21st largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

21. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 519.9 incidents per 100,000 people

519.9 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 10,079 – 1.01% of all car thefts nationwide (16th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

10,079 – 1.01% of all car thefts nationwide (16th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 1,938,500 – 0.58% of U.S. population (15th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

20. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 522.8 incidents per 100,000 people

522.8 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 3,126 – 0.31% of all car thefts nationwide (25th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

3,126 – 0.31% of all car thefts nationwide (25th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 597,900 – 0.18% of U.S. population (24th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

19. Vallejo, CA

Chris LaBasco / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 523.0 incidents per 100,000 people

523.0 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 2,347 – 0.23% of all car thefts nationwide (22nd fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

2,347 – 0.23% of all car thefts nationwide (22nd fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 448,700 – 0.13% of U.S. population (22nd smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

18. Las Cruces, NM

SWCargill / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 531.0 incidents per 100,000 people

531.0 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,186 – 0.12% of all car thefts nationwide (12th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

1,186 – 0.12% of all car thefts nationwide (12th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 223,300 – 0.07% of U.S. population (10th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

17. Yakima, WA

waterfordyork / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 532.7 incidents per 100,000 people

532.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,369 – 0.14% of all car thefts nationwide (15th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

1,369 – 0.14% of all car thefts nationwide (15th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 257,000 – 0.08% of U.S. population (12th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

16. St. Louis, MO-IL

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 537.7 incidents per 100,000 people

537.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 15,063 – 1.50% of all car thefts nationwide (9th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

15,063 – 1.50% of all car thefts nationwide (9th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 2,799,800 – 0.84% of U.S. population (9th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

15. Kennewick-Richland, WA

smodj / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 542.9 incidents per 100,000 people

542.9 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,691 – 0.17% of all car thefts nationwide (17th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

1,691 – 0.17% of all car thefts nationwide (17th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 311,500 – 0.09% of U.S. population (17th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

14. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 549.7 incidents per 100,000 people

549.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 14,595 – 1.46% of all car thefts nationwide (10th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

14,595 – 1.46% of all car thefts nationwide (10th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 2,655,300 – 0.80% of U.S. population (10th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

13. Redding, CA

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 557.1 incidents per 100,000 people

557.1 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,008 – 0.10% of all car thefts nationwide (8th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

1,008 – 0.10% of all car thefts nationwide (8th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 180,900 – 0.05% of U.S. population (6th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

12. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 561.8 incidents per 100,000 people

561.8 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 13,051 – 1.30% of all car thefts nationwide (12th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

13,051 – 1.30% of all car thefts nationwide (12th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 2,323,000 – 0.70% of U.S. population (13th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 565.3 incidents per 100,000 people

565.3 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 72,767 – 7.26% of all car thefts nationwide (the most of 50 metro areas on this list)

72,767 – 7.26% of all car thefts nationwide (the most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 12,872,300 – 3.86% of U.S. population (the largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

10. Kansas City, MO-KS

TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 572.7 incidents per 100,000 people

572.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 12,653 – 1.26% of all car thefts nationwide (13th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

12,653 – 1.26% of all car thefts nationwide (13th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 2,209,200 – 0.66% of U.S. population (14th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

9. Greeley, CO

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 589.4 incidents per 100,000 people

589.4 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 2,064 – 0.21% of all car thefts nationwide (21st fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

2,064 – 0.21% of all car thefts nationwide (21st fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 350,200 – 0.11% of U.S. population (19th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)

8. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 699.3 incidents per 100,000 people

699.3 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 32,025 – 3.20% of all car thefts nationwide (3rd most of 50 metro areas on this list)

32,025 – 3.20% of all car thefts nationwide (3rd most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 4,579,600 – 1.37% of U.S. population (4th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

roman_slavik / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 758.7 incidents per 100,000 people

758.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 30,607 – 3.05% of all car thefts nationwide (5th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

30,607 – 3.05% of all car thefts nationwide (5th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 4,034,200 – 1.21% of U.S. population (5th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

6. Albuquerque, NM

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 795.2 incidents per 100,000 people

795.2 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 7,312 – 0.73% of all car thefts nationwide (19th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

7,312 – 0.73% of all car thefts nationwide (19th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 923,900 – 0.28% of U.S. population (22nd largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

5. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 796.9 incidents per 100,000 people

796.9 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 19,999 – 2.00% of all car thefts nationwide (7th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

19,999 – 2.00% of all car thefts nationwide (7th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 2,509,100 – 0.75% of U.S. population (11th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

4. Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 845.7 incidents per 100,000 people

845.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 11,267 – 1.12% of all car thefts nationwide (14th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

11,267 – 1.12% of all car thefts nationwide (14th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 1,331,000 – 0.40% of U.S. population (17th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

3. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 1,062.7 incidents per 100,000 people

1,062.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 31,730 – 3.17% of all car thefts nationwide (4th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

31,730 – 3.17% of all car thefts nationwide (4th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 2,985,900 – 0.90% of U.S. population (8th largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

2. Bakersfield, CA

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 1,072.4 incidents per 100,000 people

1,072.4 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 9,824 – 0.98% of all car thefts nationwide (17th most of 50 metro areas on this list)

9,824 – 0.98% of all car thefts nationwide (17th most of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 916,100 – 0.27% of U.S. population (23rd largest of 50 metro areas on this list)

1. Pueblo, CO

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 1,086.4 incidents per 100,000 people

1,086.4 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,842 – 0.18% of all car thefts nationwide (18th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list)

1,842 – 0.18% of all car thefts nationwide (18th fewest of 50 metro areas on this list) Metro area population: 169,500 – 0.05% of U.S. population (5th smallest of 50 metro areas on this list)