The States Where Your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen (4 States Are Worse Than California)

Motor-vehicle theft — along with arson, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — is one of only eight criminal offenses that the FBI includes in its crime rate index. Like other index crimes, automobile theft is a serious offense, and while all index crimes are common in every part of the country by definition, motor-vehicle theft occurs far more regularly than nearly every other offense included in FBI crime rates.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, one vehicle was stolen every 30 seconds in 2022, on average. But while automobile thefts are reported in every state in the country, certain places accounted for a disproportionate share of the more than 1 million known cases of auto theft in 2022. (Here is a look at the most dangerous neighborhoods in America.)

Using 2022 data from the NICB, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the highest motor vehicle theft rates. States are ranked on reported car thefts for every 100,000 people, as calculated by NICB. Supplemental data on population totals are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, and data on registered light-duty vehicles by state is from the U.S. Department of Energy, and is current as of 2023.

Depending on the state, the number of reported car thefts in 2022 ranges from 750 to over 200,000. Adjusting for population, automotive theft rates vary from about 55 incidents per 100,000 people, to over 730 per 100,000. (Here is a look at where your car is most likely to be stolen in every state.)

Motor-vehicle theft is often a crime of opportunity, and because there are nearly as many registered vehicles as there are people in much of the country, there is no shortage of opportunity. While vehicle theft is sometimes committed for nothing more than a joyride, these crimes are typically committed by professionals who re-sell stolen vehicles or vehicle parts. Car theft can be especially lucrative, as the average new vehicle transaction price in December 2024 was nearly $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

These are the states where your car is most likely to be stolen.

Why It Matters

Motor vehicle theft is on the rise in the United States — and according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, approximately two vehicles were stolen every minute in the U.S. in 2022. FBI data shows that fewer than one-in-every 10 cases of auto theft are solved by law enforcement, and with new car prices hovering near all-time highs, these crimes are especially costly. While car theft happens in every corner of the country, there are certain states where personal vehicles are far more likely to be stolen.

50. New Hampshire

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 53.8 incidents per 100,000 people

53.8 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 750 — the fewest of 50 states (0.1% of all U.S. car thefts)

750 — the fewest of 50 states (0.1% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 99.2 for every 100 people (1,383,700 total)

99.2 for every 100 people (1,383,700 total) State population: 1,395,200 — 10th smallest of 50 states (0.4% of total U.S. population)

49. Maine

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 68.1 incidents per 100,000 people

68.1 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 944 — 3rd fewest of 50 states (0.1% of all U.S. car thefts)

944 — 3rd fewest of 50 states (0.1% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 89.2 for every 100 people (1,236,000 total)

89.2 for every 100 people (1,236,000 total) State population: 1,385,300 — 9th smallest of 50 states (0.4% of total U.S. population)

48. Idaho

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 91.1 incidents per 100,000 people

91.1 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,766 — 6th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts)

1,766 — 6th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 101.8 for every 100 people (1,974,600 total)

101.8 for every 100 people (1,974,600 total) State population: 1,939,000 — 13th smallest of 50 states (0.6% of total U.S. population)

47. Massachusetts

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 101.5 incidents per 100,000 people

101.5 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 7,084 — 18th fewest of 50 states (0.7% of all U.S. car thefts)

7,084 — 18th fewest of 50 states (0.7% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 78.6 for every 100 people (5,491,100 total)

78.6 for every 100 people (5,491,100 total) State population: 6,982,000 — 16th largest of 50 states (2.1% of total U.S. population)

46. West Virginia

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 115.3 incidents per 100,000 people

115.3 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 2,046 — 10th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts)

2,046 — 10th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 85.1 for every 100 people (1,510,900 total)

85.1 for every 100 people (1,510,900 total) State population: 1,775,200 — 12th smallest of 50 states (0.5% of total U.S. population)

45. Wyoming

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 132.4 incidents per 100,000 people

132.4 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 770 — 2nd fewest of 50 states (0.1% of all U.S. car thefts)

770 — 2nd fewest of 50 states (0.1% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 112.3 for every 100 people (652,900 total)

112.3 for every 100 people (652,900 total) State population: 581,400 — the smallest of 50 states (0.2% of total U.S. population)

44. New York

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 143.9 incidents per 100,000 people

143.9 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 28,323 — 9th most of 50 states (2.8% of all U.S. car thefts)

28,323 — 9th most of 50 states (2.8% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 57.5 for every 100 people (11,318,600 total)

57.5 for every 100 people (11,318,600 total) State population: 19,677,200 — 4th largest of 50 states (5.9% of total U.S. population)

43. Vermont

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 160.6 incidents per 100,000 people

160.6 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,039 — 4th fewest of 50 states (0.1% of all U.S. car thefts)

1,039 — 4th fewest of 50 states (0.1% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 91.7 for every 100 people (593,100 total)

91.7 for every 100 people (593,100 total) State population: 647,100 — 2nd smallest of 50 states (0.2% of total U.S. population)

42. Virginia

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 164.2 incidents per 100,000 people

164.2 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 14,256 — 23rd most of 50 states (1.4% of all U.S. car thefts)

14,256 — 23rd most of 50 states (1.4% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 88.9 for every 100 people (7,723,500 total)

88.9 for every 100 people (7,723,500 total) State population: 8,683,600 — 12th largest of 50 states (2.6% of total U.S. population)

41. Rhode Island

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 164.2 incidents per 100,000 people

164.2 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,796 — 7th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts)

1,796 — 7th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 80.2 for every 100 people (877,600 total)

80.2 for every 100 people (877,600 total) State population: 1,093,700 — 7th smallest of 50 states (0.3% of total U.S. population)

40. Iowa

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 168.1 incidents per 100,000 people

168.1 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 5,379 — 15th fewest of 50 states (0.5% of all U.S. car thefts)

5,379 — 15th fewest of 50 states (0.5% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 98.5 for every 100 people (3,153,300 total)

98.5 for every 100 people (3,153,300 total) State population: 3,200,500 — 20th smallest of 50 states (1.0% of total U.S. population)

39. Pennsylvania

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 172.7 incidents per 100,000 people

172.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 22,407 — 15th most of 50 states (2.3% of all U.S. car thefts)

22,407 — 15th most of 50 states (2.3% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 78.7 for every 100 people (10,211,000 total)

78.7 for every 100 people (10,211,000 total) State population: 12,972,000 — 5th largest of 50 states (3.9% of total U.S. population)

38. New Jersey

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 174.5 incidents per 100,000 people

174.5 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 16,165 — 18th most of 50 states (1.6% of all U.S. car thefts)

16,165 — 18th most of 50 states (1.6% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 79.1 for every 100 people (7,324,100 total)

79.1 for every 100 people (7,324,100 total) State population: 9,261,700 — 11th largest of 50 states (2.8% of total U.S. population)

37. Hawaii

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 183.2 incidents per 100,000 people

183.2 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 2,639 — 13th fewest of 50 states (0.3% of all U.S. car thefts)

2,639 — 13th fewest of 50 states (0.3% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 75.0 for every 100 people (1,080,100 total)

75.0 for every 100 people (1,080,100 total) State population: 1,440,200 — 11th smallest of 50 states (0.4% of total U.S. population)

36. Delaware

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 184.5 incidents per 100,000 people

184.5 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,879 — 9th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts)

1,879 — 9th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 89.8 for every 100 people (914,700 total)

89.8 for every 100 people (914,700 total) State population: 1,018,400 — 6th smallest of 50 states (0.3% of total U.S. population)

35. Connecticut

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 195.5 incidents per 100,000 people

195.5 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 7,091 — 19th fewest of 50 states (0.7% of all U.S. car thefts)

7,091 — 19th fewest of 50 states (0.7% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 81.2 for every 100 people (2,945,700 total)

81.2 for every 100 people (2,945,700 total) State population: 3,626,200 — 22nd smallest of 50 states (1.1% of total U.S. population)

34. Wisconsin

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 198.7 incidents per 100,000 people

198.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 11,709 — 25th fewest of 50 states (1.2% of all U.S. car thefts)

11,709 — 25th fewest of 50 states (1.2% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 93.8 for every 100 people (5,529,000 total)

93.8 for every 100 people (5,529,000 total) State population: 5,892,500 — 20th largest of 50 states (1.8% of total U.S. population)

33. Florida

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 206.9 incidents per 100,000 people

206.9 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 46,020 — 4th most of 50 states (4.6% of all U.S. car thefts)

46,020 — 4th most of 50 states (4.6% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 83.5 for every 100 people (18,583,200 total)

83.5 for every 100 people (18,583,200 total) State population: 22,244,800 — 3rd largest of 50 states (6.7% of total U.S. population)

32. Mississippi

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 209.2 incidents per 100,000 people

209.2 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 6,150 — 16th fewest of 50 states (0.6% of all U.S. car thefts)

6,150 — 16th fewest of 50 states (0.6% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 92.6 for every 100 people (2,723,300 total)

92.6 for every 100 people (2,723,300 total) State population: 2,940,100 — 17th smallest of 50 states (0.9% of total U.S. population)

31. Alabama

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 209.2 incidents per 100,000 people

209.2 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 10,616 — 23rd fewest of 50 states (1.1% of all U.S. car thefts)

10,616 — 23rd fewest of 50 states (1.1% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 95.3 for every 100 people (4,835,900 total)

95.3 for every 100 people (4,835,900 total) State population: 5,074,300 — 24th largest of 50 states (1.5% of total U.S. population)

30. Utah

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 209.5 incidents per 100,000 people

209.5 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 7,082 — 17th fewest of 50 states (0.7% of all U.S. car thefts)

7,082 — 17th fewest of 50 states (0.7% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 91.0 for every 100 people (3,076,200 total)

91.0 for every 100 people (3,076,200 total) State population: 3,380,800 — 21st smallest of 50 states (1.0% of total U.S. population)

29. North Carolina

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 220.4 incidents per 100,000 people

220.4 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 23,576 — 13th most of 50 states (2.4% of all U.S. car thefts)

23,576 — 13th most of 50 states (2.4% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 84.9 for every 100 people (9,085,500 total)

84.9 for every 100 people (9,085,500 total) State population: 10,699,000 — 9th largest of 50 states (3.2% of total U.S. population)

28. Montana

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 223.7 incidents per 100,000 people

223.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 2,512 — 12th fewest of 50 states (0.3% of all U.S. car thefts)

2,512 — 12th fewest of 50 states (0.3% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 91.0 for every 100 people (1,021,700 total)

91.0 for every 100 people (1,021,700 total) State population: 1,122,900 — 8th smallest of 50 states (0.3% of total U.S. population)

27. North Dakota

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 224.6 incidents per 100,000 people

224.6 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,750 — 5th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts)

1,750 — 5th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 102.3 for every 100 people (797,400 total)

102.3 for every 100 people (797,400 total) State population: 779,300 — 4th smallest of 50 states (0.2% of total U.S. population)

26. Indiana

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 226.0 incidents per 100,000 people

226.0 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 15,440 — 20th most of 50 states (1.6% of all U.S. car thefts)

15,440 — 20th most of 50 states (1.6% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 90.3 for every 100 people (6,172,100 total)

90.3 for every 100 people (6,172,100 total) State population: 6,833,000 — 17th largest of 50 states (2.1% of total U.S. population)

25. Kentucky

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 226.4 incidents per 100,000 people

226.4 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 10,217 — 22nd fewest of 50 states (1.0% of all U.S. car thefts)

10,217 — 22nd fewest of 50 states (1.0% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 89.5 for every 100 people (4,039,700 total)

89.5 for every 100 people (4,039,700 total) State population: 4,512,300 — 25th smallest of 50 states (1.4% of total U.S. population)

24. Georgia

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 243.9 incidents per 100,000 people

243.9 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 26,612 — 10th most of 50 states (2.7% of all U.S. car thefts)

26,612 — 10th most of 50 states (2.7% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 88.4 for every 100 people (9,642,400 total)

88.4 for every 100 people (9,642,400 total) State population: 10,912,900 — 8th largest of 50 states (3.3% of total U.S. population)

23. Alaska

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 245.6 incidents per 100,000 people

245.6 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 1,802 — 8th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts)

1,802 — 8th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 76.3 for every 100 people (559,800 total)

76.3 for every 100 people (559,800 total) State population: 733,600 — 3rd smallest of 50 states (0.2% of total U.S. population)

22. South Dakota

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 248.3 incidents per 100,000 people

248.3 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 2,259 — 11th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts)

2,259 — 11th fewest of 50 states (0.2% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 100.9 for every 100 people (918,000 total)

100.9 for every 100 people (918,000 total) State population: 909,800 — 5th smallest of 50 states (0.3% of total U.S. population)

21. Michigan

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 256.7 incidents per 100,000 people

256.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 25,753 — 11th most of 50 states (2.6% of all U.S. car thefts)

25,753 — 11th most of 50 states (2.6% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 85.0 for every 100 people (8,525,400 total)

85.0 for every 100 people (8,525,400 total) State population: 10,034,100 — 10th largest of 50 states (3.0% of total U.S. population)

20. Nebraska

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 257.0 incidents per 100,000 people

257.0 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 5,058 — 14th fewest of 50 states (0.5% of all U.S. car thefts)

5,058 — 14th fewest of 50 states (0.5% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 100.2 for every 100 people (1,971,200 total)

100.2 for every 100 people (1,971,200 total) State population: 1,967,900 — 14th smallest of 50 states (0.6% of total U.S. population)

19. Ohio

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 258.3 incidents per 100,000 people

258.3 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 30,361 — 7th most of 50 states (3.1% of all U.S. car thefts)

30,361 — 7th most of 50 states (3.1% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 87.8 for every 100 people (10,317,300 total)

87.8 for every 100 people (10,317,300 total) State population: 11,756,100 — 7th largest of 50 states (3.5% of total U.S. population)

18. Maryland

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 260.9 incidents per 100,000 people

260.9 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 16,086 — 19th most of 50 states (1.6% of all U.S. car thefts)

16,086 — 19th most of 50 states (1.6% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 82.1 for every 100 people (5,060,000 total)

82.1 for every 100 people (5,060,000 total) State population: 6,164,700 — 19th largest of 50 states (1.9% of total U.S. population)

17. Arkansas

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 269.8 incidents per 100,000 people

269.8 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 8,216 — 20th fewest of 50 states (0.8% of all U.S. car thefts)

8,216 — 20th fewest of 50 states (0.8% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 88.9 for every 100 people (2,708,300 total)

88.9 for every 100 people (2,708,300 total) State population: 3,045,600 — 18th smallest of 50 states (0.9% of total U.S. population)

16. South Carolina

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 290.5 incidents per 100,000 people

290.5 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 15,345 — 21st most of 50 states (1.5% of all U.S. car thefts)

15,345 — 21st most of 50 states (1.5% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 95.5 for every 100 people (5,042,400 total)

95.5 for every 100 people (5,042,400 total) State population: 5,282,600 — 23rd largest of 50 states (1.6% of total U.S. population)

15. Kansas

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 292.4 incidents per 100,000 people

292.4 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 8,588 — 21st fewest of 50 states (0.9% of all U.S. car thefts)

8,588 — 21st fewest of 50 states (0.9% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 89.2 for every 100 people (2,621,100 total)

89.2 for every 100 people (2,621,100 total) State population: 2,937,200 — 16th smallest of 50 states (0.9% of total U.S. population)

14. Arizona

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 294.8 incidents per 100,000 people

294.8 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 21,694 — 16th most of 50 states (2.2% of all U.S. car thefts)

21,694 — 16th most of 50 states (2.2% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 88.7 for every 100 people (6,529,000 total)

88.7 for every 100 people (6,529,000 total) State population: 7,359,200 — 14th largest of 50 states (2.2% of total U.S. population)

13. Louisiana

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 297.1 incidents per 100,000 people

297.1 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 13,638 — 24th most of 50 states (1.4% of all U.S. car thefts)

13,638 — 24th most of 50 states (1.4% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 82.2 for every 100 people (3,774,200 total)

82.2 for every 100 people (3,774,200 total) State population: 4,590,200 — 25th largest of 50 states (1.4% of total U.S. population)

12. Oklahoma

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 298.7 incidents per 100,000 people

298.7 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 12,007 — 25th most of 50 states (1.2% of all U.S. car thefts)

12,007 — 25th most of 50 states (1.2% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 106.7 for every 100 people (4,287,900 total)

106.7 for every 100 people (4,287,900 total) State population: 4,019,800 — 23rd smallest of 50 states (1.2% of total U.S. population)

11. Illinois

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 307.6 incidents per 100,000 people

307.6 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 38,699 — 6th most of 50 states (3.9% of all U.S. car thefts)

38,699 — 6th most of 50 states (3.9% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 79.8 for every 100 people (10,043,200 total)

79.8 for every 100 people (10,043,200 total) State population: 12,582,000 — 6th largest of 50 states (3.8% of total U.S. population)

10. Minnesota

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 311.9 incidents per 100,000 people

311.9 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 17,832 — 17th most of 50 states (1.8% of all U.S. car thefts)

17,832 — 17th most of 50 states (1.8% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 89.5 for every 100 people (5,118,500 total)

89.5 for every 100 people (5,118,500 total) State population: 5,717,200 — 22nd largest of 50 states (1.7% of total U.S. population)

9. Tennessee

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 337.9 incidents per 100,000 people

337.9 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 23,830 — 12th most of 50 states (2.4% of all U.S. car thefts)

23,830 — 12th most of 50 states (2.4% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 92.7 for every 100 people (6,538,800 total)

92.7 for every 100 people (6,538,800 total) State population: 7,051,300 — 15th largest of 50 states (2.1% of total U.S. population)

8. Texas

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 350.1 incidents per 100,000 people

350.1 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 105,133 — 2nd most of 50 states (10.6% of all U.S. car thefts)

105,133 — 2nd most of 50 states (10.6% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 85.9 for every 100 people (25,796,600 total)

85.9 for every 100 people (25,796,600 total) State population: 30,029,600 — 2nd largest of 50 states (9.0% of total U.S. population)

7. Nevada

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 480.8 incidents per 100,000 people

480.8 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 15,279 — 22nd most of 50 states (1.5% of all U.S. car thefts)

15,279 — 22nd most of 50 states (1.5% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 80.4 for every 100 people (2,556,100 total)

80.4 for every 100 people (2,556,100 total) State population: 3,177,800 — 19th smallest of 50 states (1.0% of total U.S. population)

6. Missouri

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 482.6 incidents per 100,000 people

482.6 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 29,815 — 8th most of 50 states (3.0% of all U.S. car thefts)

29,815 — 8th most of 50 states (3.0% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 91.1 for every 100 people (5,626,000 total)

91.1 for every 100 people (5,626,000 total) State population: 6,178,000 — 18th largest of 50 states (1.9% of total U.S. population)

5. California

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 520.2 incidents per 100,000 people

520.2 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 203,018 — the most of 50 states (20.4% of all U.S. car thefts)

203,018 — the most of 50 states (20.4% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 94.4 for every 100 people (36,850,300 total)

94.4 for every 100 people (36,850,300 total) State population: 39,029,300 — the largest of 50 states (11.7% of total U.S. population)

4. New Mexico

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 540.6 incidents per 100,000 people

540.6 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 11,424 — 24th fewest of 50 states (1.1% of all U.S. car thefts)

11,424 — 24th fewest of 50 states (1.1% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 92.4 for every 100 people (1,952,400 total)

92.4 for every 100 people (1,952,400 total) State population: 2,113,300 — 15th smallest of 50 states (0.6% of total U.S. population)

3. Oregon

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 540.9 incidents per 100,000 people

540.9 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 22,934 — 14th most of 50 states (2.3% of all U.S. car thefts)

22,934 — 14th most of 50 states (2.3% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 90.4 for every 100 people (3,832,700 total)

90.4 for every 100 people (3,832,700 total) State population: 4,240,100 — 24th smallest of 50 states (1.3% of total U.S. population)

2. Washington

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 603.5 incidents per 100,000 people

603.5 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 46,990 — 3rd most of 50 states (4.7% of all U.S. car thefts)

46,990 — 3rd most of 50 states (4.7% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 87.5 for every 100 people (6,816,100 total)

87.5 for every 100 people (6,816,100 total) State population: 7,785,800 — 13th largest of 50 states (2.3% of total U.S. population)

1. Colorado

Motor-vehicle theft rate in 2022: 731.3 incidents per 100,000 people

731.3 incidents per 100,000 people Total, known motor-vehicle thefts in 2022: 42,706 — 5th most of 50 states (4.3% of all U.S. car thefts)

42,706 — 5th most of 50 states (4.3% of all U.S. car thefts) Registered light-duty vehicles in state: 93.2 for every 100 people (5,441,800 total)

93.2 for every 100 people (5,441,800 total) State population: 5,839,900 — 21st largest of 50 states (1.8% of total U.S. population)

