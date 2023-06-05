Cities With the Most Car Theft

Motor vehicle theft refers to the act of stealing or unauthorized taking of a motor vehicle,, including cars, motorcycles, and trucks, without the owner’s consent. It is considered a serious crime that can have far-reaching consequences for both individuals and communities.

Motor vehicle theft poses significant problems for several reasons. Firstly, it causes financial losses to vehicle owners and insurance companies that have to bear the cost of the stolen vehicles. This results in increased insurance premiums for all vehicle owners and can lead to financial hardship for individuals who rely on their vehicles for daily transportation or livelihood.

Secondly, motor vehicle theft can contribute to an increase in other criminal activities. Stolen vehicles are often used to commit additional crimes, such as robberies, drug trafficking, or transportation of illegal goods. These activities not only endanger public safety but also place an additional burden on law enforcement agencies in their efforts to combat crime.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, an anti-crime and insurance fraud nonprofit organization, 932,329 vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement in 2021 – up 6% from the previous year and up 17% from 2019. (Here is a look at the American cities where car theft spiked during the pandemic.)

Using data from the NICB 2021 Hot Spots Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 U.S metro areas — out of nearly 400 nationwide — where motor vehicle theft is most prevalent. Metro areas are ranked by the number of reported motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 residents, offering insights into areas where vehicle theft is a significant concern.

Among the metro areas on this list, motor vehicle theft rates range from 579 incidents for every 100,000 people to 1,024 per 100,000. For comparison, the nationwide rate was nearly 270 per 100,000, according to Statista based on FBI data.

It is worth noting that there can be various factors contributing to higher rates of motor vehicle theft in specific cities. Factors such as population density, socioeconomic conditions, access to transportation networks, and law enforcement resources can all influence the prevalence of vehicle theft in an area. (Here is a look at the city with the most car theft in every state.)

