Here's Where 12 Million Americans May Lose Jobless Benefits, State by State

The two primary CARES Act programs will come to an end just before 2020 closes. Between them, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) provide benefits to about 12 million people.

Researchers at the Century Foundation authored a report titled “12 Million Workers Facing Jobless Benefit Cliff on December 26.”

The original CARES Act, passed in March, had total benefits of $2.2 trillion. Among the arguments for extending the benefits is that the overall economy will suffer as people who are consumers drop into poverty and demand for goods and services across the overall U.S. economy suffers.

CNBC examined the reports and reasoned: “About 12 million Americans will lose unemployment benefits in December when CARES Act provisions lapse, absent an extension, according to a new analysis. Unemployment benefits will terminate for more than half of current recipients at the end of the year, coinciding with a lapse in federal protections for renters and a resumption in student loan payments.”



Put another way, it is a perfect storm of an economic disaster for many Americans and broad parts of the American economy.

This is the Century Foundation’s analysis state by state:

State On PEUC On PUA Total May Remain on EB Net Alabama 9,413 36,115 45,528 45,528 Alaska 10,682 8,326 19,008 10,682 8,326 Arizona 64,191 167,651 231,842 231,842 Arkansas 23,247 43,581 66,828 66,828 California 1,259,193 1,612,317 2,871,510 1,259,193 1,612,317 Colorado 77,288 44,904 122,192 122,192 Connecticut 42,174 29,824 71,998 42,174 29,824 Delaware 9,208 5,641 14,849 14,849 District of Columbia 15,508 9,186 24,694 15,508 9,186 Florida 129,778 294,199 423,977 423,977 Georgia 183,648 146,674 330,322 183,648 146,674 Hawaii 34,371 59,989 94,360 34,371 59,989 Idaho 5,090 6,063 11,154 11,154 Illinois 152,500 122,857 275,357 152,500 122,857 Indiana 53,967 112,869 166,835 166,835 Iowa 26,893 9,741 36,634 36,634 Kansas 19,215 49,555 68,770 68,770 Kentucky 53,924 33,763 87,688 87,688 Louisiana 58,307 90,789 149,096 58,307 90,789 Maine 13,908 11,158 25,066 25,066 Maryland 65,260 126,224 191,485 191,485 Massachusetts 162,215 314,369 476,584 162,215 314,369 Michigan 189,644 346,074 535,718 535,718 Minnesota 61,390 24,736 86,126 86,126 Mississippi 26,161 17,744 43,905 43,905 Missouri 44,404 27,744 72,148 72,148 Montana 7,789 19,711 27,500 27,500 Nebraska 8,883 9,275 18,158 18,158 Nevada 96,896 105,210 202,107 96,896 105,210 New Hampshire 10,725 8,803 19,528 19,528 New Jersey 122,254 298,274 420,529 122,254 298,274 New Mexico 28,537 22,957 51,494 28,537 22,957 New York 365,774 1,126,393 1,492,167 365,774 1,126,393 North Carolina 46,511 95,535 142,046 46,511 95,535 North Dakota 7,557 5,391 12,947 12,947 Ohio 58,535 429,864 488,399 488,399 Oklahoma 51,275 24,460 75,735 75,735 Oregon 45,671 67,866 113,537 45,671 67,866 Pennsylvania 152,139 479,740 631,880 152,139 479,740 Puerto Rico 54,305 150,143 204,448 204,448 Rhode Island 14,764 46,010 60,773 14,764 46,010 South Carolina 36,878 40,209 77,087 77,087 South Dakota 3,384 959 4,344 4,344 Tennessee 63,295 53,253 116,548 116,548 Texas 464,456 311,176 775,633 775,633 Utah 11,017 4,380 15,397 15,397 Vermont 6,923 4,950 11,873 11,873 Virgin Islands 1,595 816 2,411 2,411 Virginia 64,702 132,574 197,276 197,276 Washington 81,160 88,398 169,557 81,160 88,398 West Virginia 17,753 29,554 47,307 47,307 Wisconsin 27,647 29,121 56,767 56,767 Wyoming 4,041 2,027 6,069 6,069 US Total 4,646,048 7,339,145 11,985,193 2,872,304 9,112,889

Source: Report author’s analysis of Department of Labor data.

