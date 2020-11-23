Economy

Here's Where 12 Million Americans May Lose Jobless Benefits, State by State

Douglas A. McIntyre
November 23, 2020 7:27 am

The two primary CARES Act programs will come to an end just before 2020 closes. Between them, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) provide benefits to about 12 million people.

Researchers at the Century Foundation authored a report titled “12 Million Workers Facing Jobless Benefit Cliff on December 26.”

The original CARES Act, passed in March, had total benefits of $2.2 trillion. Among the arguments for extending the benefits is that the overall economy will suffer as people who are consumers drop into poverty and demand for goods and services across the overall U.S. economy suffers.

CNBC examined the reports and reasoned: “About 12 million Americans will lose unemployment benefits in December when CARES Act provisions lapse, absent an extension, according to a new analysis. Unemployment benefits will terminate for more than half of current recipients at the end of the year, coinciding with a lapse in federal protections for renters and a resumption in student loan payments.”

Put another way, it is a perfect storm of an economic disaster for many Americans and broad parts of the American economy.

This is the Century Foundation’s analysis state by state:

State On PEUC On PUA Total May Remain on EB Net
Alabama 9,413 36,115 45,528 45,528
Alaska 10,682 8,326 19,008 10,682 8,326
Arizona 64,191 167,651 231,842 231,842
Arkansas 23,247 43,581 66,828 66,828
California 1,259,193 1,612,317 2,871,510 1,259,193 1,612,317
Colorado 77,288 44,904 122,192 122,192
Connecticut 42,174 29,824 71,998 42,174 29,824
Delaware 9,208 5,641 14,849 14,849
District of Columbia 15,508 9,186 24,694 15,508 9,186
Florida 129,778 294,199 423,977 423,977
Georgia 183,648 146,674 330,322 183,648 146,674
Hawaii 34,371 59,989 94,360 34,371 59,989
Idaho 5,090 6,063 11,154 11,154
Illinois 152,500 122,857 275,357 152,500 122,857
Indiana 53,967 112,869 166,835 166,835
Iowa 26,893 9,741 36,634 36,634
Kansas 19,215 49,555 68,770 68,770
Kentucky 53,924 33,763 87,688 87,688
Louisiana 58,307 90,789 149,096 58,307 90,789
Maine 13,908 11,158 25,066 25,066
Maryland 65,260 126,224 191,485 191,485
Massachusetts 162,215 314,369 476,584 162,215 314,369
Michigan 189,644 346,074 535,718 535,718
Minnesota 61,390 24,736 86,126 86,126
Mississippi 26,161 17,744 43,905 43,905
Missouri 44,404 27,744 72,148 72,148
Montana 7,789 19,711 27,500 27,500
Nebraska 8,883 9,275 18,158 18,158
Nevada 96,896 105,210 202,107 96,896 105,210
New Hampshire 10,725 8,803 19,528 19,528
New Jersey 122,254 298,274 420,529 122,254 298,274
New Mexico 28,537 22,957 51,494 28,537 22,957
New York 365,774 1,126,393 1,492,167 365,774 1,126,393
North Carolina 46,511 95,535 142,046 46,511 95,535
North Dakota 7,557 5,391 12,947 12,947
Ohio 58,535 429,864 488,399 488,399
Oklahoma 51,275 24,460 75,735 75,735
Oregon 45,671 67,866 113,537 45,671 67,866
Pennsylvania 152,139 479,740 631,880 152,139 479,740
Puerto Rico 54,305 150,143 204,448 204,448
Rhode Island 14,764 46,010 60,773 14,764 46,010
South Carolina 36,878 40,209 77,087 77,087
South Dakota 3,384 959 4,344 4,344
Tennessee 63,295 53,253 116,548 116,548
Texas 464,456 311,176 775,633 775,633
Utah 11,017 4,380 15,397 15,397
Vermont 6,923 4,950 11,873 11,873
Virgin Islands 1,595 816 2,411 2,411
Virginia 64,702 132,574 197,276 197,276
Washington 81,160 88,398 169,557 81,160 88,398
West Virginia 17,753 29,554 47,307 47,307
Wisconsin 27,647 29,121 56,767 56,767
Wyoming 4,041 2,027 6,069 6,069
US Total 4,646,048 7,339,145 11,985,193 2,872,304 9,112,889

Source: Report author’s analysis of Department of Labor data.

