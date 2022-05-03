Biden probe of China solar sales hobbling projects across the U.S.

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

SAN FRANCISCO (Callaway Climate Insights) — A statement from California Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend, praising the state for hitting a milestone of 100% renewable electricity usage for a few brief moments on Saturday, also bemoaned the impact of a national investigation on solar imports on production projects.

With thousands of megawatts in solar energy projects delayed by a Commerce Department investigation of dumping of Chinese solar panels by four other Asian countries, Newsom said the impact makes this “one of the biggest stories in the country.”

Indeed, nationwide more that 300 solar projects have been canceled or delayed because of the probe into imports of crystalline silicon panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam . . . .

