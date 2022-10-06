Here’s How You Can Easily Track The Idaho Tax Rebate Online

Lawmakers in Idaho approved a new tax rebate last month and have already started processing the payments. The state expects to send all the payments by March of next year, but if you want to know where your payment is, or when to expect the payment, then you can track the Idaho tax rebate online as well.

Eligible residents will be able to track their rebate online using their Social Security number, driver’s license number, income tax return, or any other state-issued identification number.

Idaho Special Session Tax Rebate: Who Will Get It?

In September, Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature approved the tax rebate during a special legislative session. This rebate will automatically go to people who were full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021, and have filed their Idaho tax returns for those two years.

Eligible individual filers can expect $300 ($600 for joint filers), or 10% of their 2020 income taxes, whichever is higher. The tax commission expects to send around 75,000 rebates a week, and overall, the agency expects to send around 800,000 rebates worth up to $500 million.

It is estimated that the agency will have sent all the rebates by the end of March 2023. Idaho’s tax commission will start issuing the rebate in the order it received the 2021 income tax returns.

Taxpayers who provided their bank account details when filing their 2021 tax returns will get the rebate directly into their bank account. Others will get a physical check at the most recent address that the tax commission has on file. Even those who used a refund product when filing their return using tax software or a tax preparer will get a check.

How To Track The Idaho Tax Rebate Online

In case you would like to know when to expect your rebate, the tax commission has come up with an online tool (tax.idaho.gov/rebate) to track the Idaho tax rebate.

This online tool to track the Idaho tax rebate is available 24 hours a day and is the quickest way to get the status of your rebate. Moreover, it will give the same information that you will get by calling the Idaho State Tax Commission.

The agency will update the rebate status as it gets close to sending the rebate. So, it is recommended that taxpayers check their rebate status regularly. As said above, taxpayers will need their Social Security number, 2021 income tax return, driver’s license number, or any other state-issued identification number to track their Idaho tax rebate online.

It must be noted that the tax commission is also sending out emails to inform taxpayers that they will get the rebate. However, emails are only going to those who e-filed their 2021 income tax returns (as the agency has their email addresses).

For more information on the Idaho tax rebate, including eligibility requirements, visit tax.idaho.gov/rebateinfo.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk