Here’s How You Can Check Your Illinois Tax Rebates Status

Illinois has now started to send out income and property tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. About six million residents are estimated to receive the Illinois tax rebates, but it could take some time for the authorities to send the payment to all eligible taxpayers. In the meantime, eligible taxpayers can check their Illinois tax rebates status using a new tool.

How To Check Illinois Tax Rebates Status

In April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the Family Relief Plan would send out one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates. The authorities started sending the payment earlier this month, but not everyone will get the payment right away.

It is estimated that it could take about eight weeks to complete the distribution of income and property tax rebates. Taxpayers, however, can check their Illinois tax rebates status online to get an idea of when to expect the payment.

To check your Illinois tax rebates status, or to get more information on the program, visit tax.illinois.gov/rebates. Taxpayers can also call 1-800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336 to get more information.

These tax rebates from Illinois will go to residents who have filed their 2021 tax return. Those who haven’t yet filed their taxes (income and property taxes) may still qualify for the rebate if they file their taxes by October 17. Taxpayers who have yet to submit their return will get the rebate after the tax authorities have reviewed their submission.

Eligible taxpayers don’t need to take any action to get the payment. They will be sent the payment automatically.

Income Rebate And Property Tax Rebate: What Are They?

It must be noted that the income and property tax rebates are two separate rebates – Income tax rebate and property tax rebate.

Under the income tax rebate, individual filers will get $50, while those filing jointly could get $100. Moreover, those with dependents will get $100 per dependent, with a maximum of three.

To qualify for the rebate, taxpayers must be Illinois residents in 2021, as well as meet the income criteria. For individual taxpayers, the income limit is $200,000, while for joint filers, the income limit is $400,000.

Apart from the income tax rebate, some homeowners may also qualify for the property tax rebate. Qualified property owners will get a rebate that equals the property tax credit claimed on their 2021 IL-1040 form, with a maximum of up to $300.

To qualify for the property tax rebate, residents must have paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence. Also, the adjusted gross income must be $250,000 or less for individuals, and $500,000 or less if filing jointly.

Property owners who filed the IL-1040 form will get the rebate automatically. Those who haven’t yet filed can still get the rebate if they fill out the IL-1040 form by October 17. Rebates will be sent out in the same method in which the taxpayers got their original income tax refund.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk