Deadline for the PTC Rebate From Colorado Is Just Days Away

Some Colorado residents may soon get a property tax rebate, but they need to apply for it before the due date. Residents have less than four days to apply for the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate from Colorado. The deadline for the PTC rebate is March 10.

Deadline For The PTC Rebate: All You Need To Know

In January, Gov. Jared Polis’s administration announced the tax rebate, called the Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate. This PTC rebate offers individuals and people with disabilities with a rebate to help them cover their heat, rent, and property tax expenses.

According to Colorado’s Department of Revenue, eligible recipients could get up to $1,044 per year, depending on their income. It must be noted that there is no one deadline for the PTC rebate, rather those who want to get the rebate early should apply for it as soon as possible.

The rebate is to be sent out in batches, and the exact date that recipients will get the rebate depends on when they applied for it and how they will be paid. So, to get the rebate amount in the first batch, residents need to apply for it by March 10.

As per the Department of Revenue, the direct deposit for all applications received, accepted, and processed by March 10 will be sent out on April 5, while the paper checks will be issued on April 15.

Those who apply for the rebate after March 10 will get the rebate later in the year. You can view the deadline for the PTC rebate and payment schedule from this link.

Who Will Get It And How To Apply

To qualify for the PTC rebate, applicants must have lived in Colorado for all of 2022, as well as paid property tax, rent, or heating bills last year. Also, applicants must not have been claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

Additionally, the applicant should be 65 or older by Dec. 31, 2022, or be a surviving spouse 58 or older, or be a disabled person. Apart from this, the total income for single filers must not be more than $16,925, and $22,858 for married filing jointly.

Those who applied for the PTC rebate in the last two years will be able to apply for free through Colorado.gov/RevenueOnline. Applicants need to attach relevant documents to their online applications as well.

Those applying for the rebate for the first time need to download the application form and send the completed form to the Colorado Department of Revenue, Denver, CO 80261-0005.

Even those with no Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) may be eligible for the rebate. Such individuals need to use the Application for Alternate Identification Number (DR 0019) to apply for the PTC rebate.

For more information on the PTC rebate, visit the state Department of Revenue website.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk