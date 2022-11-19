Where’s My California Inflation Relief Check? What You Need to Know

California started rolling out the inflation relief money last month and has so far distributed more than $4 billion to over 6 million eligible Californians through direct deposit and debit cards.

Although the majority of direct deposits have already been issued, the remaining direct deposits are likely to hit bank accounts some time later this week. If you were also expecting a California inflation relief check via direct deposit but haven’t received it yet, here’s what you need to know.

Didn’t Get California Inflation Relief Check? What To Do

According to California’s Franchise Tax Board (FTB), it has distributed more than 6.7 million direct deposits and more than 2.5 million debit cards since October 7. The FTB has already issued the majority of direct deposits.

The California inflation relief check (officially called Middle Class Tax Refund) is expected to hit the bank accounts of the remaining taxpayers by November 22, according to The Bee.

If you believe you should have gotten the direct deposit by now, here’s what you need to do. First, you should check to see whether your 2020 tax return refund was via direct deposit or mailed check. If you e-filed their 2020 CA tax return, you will get it via direct deposit also.

If you did get the refund via direct deposit, then check your eligibility for the California inflation relief check. To check your eligibility, visit this link. Now, if you believe you are eligible for the relief money you can either wait until November 22 or contact the Middle Class Tax Refund customer support at 800-542-9332.

It must be noted that those who have changed their bank account number after e-filing their 2020 income tax returns won’t be getting the relief money via direct deposit. They will get the money through a debit card. Such taxpayers can expect the relief money from December 17 through January 14.

It is also possible that you already got the direct deposit, but you somehow were unable to locate it in your bank account. The Middle Class Tax Refund will show up in your bank account with the description “FTB MCT REFUND MCT REFUND PPD.”

“FTB” in the description stands for Franchise Tax Board, and “MCT REFUND” refers to the official name of the relief money, i.e., the Middle Class Tax Refund. The relief money could be anywhere from $200 to $1,050, depending on the taxpayers’ 2020 income, filing status and number of dependents.

When To Expect The Middle Class Tax Refund Via Debit Card

If you expect your California inflation relief check to arrive via a debit card, then you will have to wait a bit longer. According to the FTB, it started issuing the debit cards on October 24, and expects to send all cards by January 14. FTB is mailing out 150,000 to 200,000 debit cards per day, excluding holidays and weekends.

Once you have been issued a debit card, it could take up to two weeks from the issue date to receive the debit card in the mail. Exactly when will you be issued a debit card depends on whether or not you are a Golden State Stimulus recipient and the first letter of your last name.

You can visit the tax board’s website to view the mailing time frame of debit cards.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk