Your Last Name Decides When You Get $1,050 Tax Refund from California

California started issuing the Middle Class Tax Refund last month and has so far issued more than 4.5 million payments. Millions of people are still awaiting the tax refund from California, and if you are one of them, then you might be surprised to know that the timing of your money depends on whether or not you received the Golden State Stimulus and your last name.

Middle Class Tax Refunds: Direct Deposits Already Done

California started sending the Middle Class Tax Refunds (MCTRs) on October 7. It is estimated that about 23 million residents will get a tax refund from California of up to $1,050. The Middle Class Tax Refunds program is one of the largest programs in the state’s history. The state is estimated to send about 18 million payments, totaling $9.5 billion.

California is issuing the payments in batches, and the first batch went out on October 7, including 4.5 million direct deposits and 905,000 debit cards. The payments are being sent in the form of direct deposits and debit cards.

Generally, the direct deposits will go to taxpayers who e-filed their 2020 state tax return and received their tax refund by direct deposit. All remaining eligible taxpayers will get the tax refund from California in the form of a debit card.

Further, those who previously received the “Golden State Stimulus” (GSS) at the time of the pandemic will get the MCTR via direct deposit. Such taxpayers should have already gotten the tax refund as the direct deposits were supposed to go out between October 7 and October 25.

On the other hand, taxpayers who didn’t get the Golden State Stimulus but are eligible for the Middle-Class Tax Refund should have gotten the direct deposits by November 1.

Tax Refund From California Via Debit Card: When To Expect It

The debit card for those who received the Golden State Stimulus is expected to be mailed between October 24 and December 10. Those who didn’t get the Golden State Stimulus but are eligible for the Middle Class Tax Refunds via the debit card will be mailed the payment by January 14.

Taxpayers who have changed their banking details since filing their 2020 tax return, will get the tax refund from California via debit card. Such taxpayers will be mailed the debit card between December 17 and January 14.

So, now we know that California has already sent the tax refund to those who were supposed to get direct deposit. On the other hand, the payment via debit card is being sent out but in tranches depending on whether or not the taxpayer got the GSS (Golden State Stimulus) I or II payment and their last name.

For instance, GSS I or II check recipients, whose last name starts with A – E, will be mailed the debit card between October 24 and November 5; those with a last name beginning with F – M will be mailed the debit card between November 6 and November 19; those with a last name beginning with N – V will be mailed between November 20 and December 3; and those with a last name beginning with W – Z will be mailed debit cards between December 4 and 10.

On the other hand, non-GSS recipients with a last name beginning with A – K will be mailed the debit card between December 5 to 17. The date for those non-GSS recipients with a last name beginning with L – Z will be announced after November 21.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk