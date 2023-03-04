Did Not Get the California Stimulus Payment Yet? What to Do.

California started issuing stimulus payments, called the Middle Class Tax Refund, in October of last year. The state’s Franchise Tax Board (FTB) is expected to have sent out all the refunds by February 14. If somehow, you did not get the California stimulus payment yet, then you need to contact the FTB.

Over 31 million residents have received the Middle Class Tax Refund since the FTB started issuing them in October 2022. According to the FTB, it sent out about 95% of the refunds by the end of 2022.

The FTB came out with a schedule for issuing the Middle Class Tax Refunds (MCTR). As per the schedule, those who received money from either round of the Golden State Stimulus payments were the first to get the Middle Class Tax Refund via direct deposit. The MCTR for such taxpayers arrived before Oct. 25, 2022.

Others got the direct deposit between Oct. 28 and Nov. 14, 2022. Those who changed their banking information since filing their 2021 tax return, or never set a direct deposit, got the money through a debit card. The FTB started issuing the debit cards on Dec. 17, 2022.

Initially, the FTB expected to send out all the payments by January 14, but the date was postponed to February 14 to account for recipients who changed their address since they last filed their taxes.

If you believe you qualified for the MCTR but did not get the California stimulus payment yet, then you need to contact the Franchise Tax Board. You can contact the FTB customer service at 800-542-9332 from Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

You can also contact the FTB via chat at mctrpayment.com.

Before you contact the FTB, it is recommended that you check your refund status.

In case you accidentally threw out a debit card, or believe your card was lost or stolen, then you need to contact Money Network at 800-240-0223. According to the FTB, the card expires in April 2026.

Are You Eligible For The Middle Class Tax Refund?

Eligible recipients got up to $1,050 in the form of a Middle Class Tax Refund, depending on their filing status, adjusted gross income and number of dependents, if any. Those with income less than $75,000 (less than $150,000 for couples) qualified for a full refund of $350. A married couple with children could receive as much as $1,050.

To qualify for the MCTR, you must have filed a 2020 California income tax return by Oct. 15, 2021. Also, your adjusted gross income must be $250,000 or less if you are a single person or married filing a separate tax return, and $500,000 or less if you are married and filed jointly.

Apart from these requirements, taxpayers must also be a California resident for at least six months in 2020, as well as on the date when the payment is issued. Moreover, you should also not be claimed as a dependent on anyone else’s 2020 tax return. You can visit the FTB’s online eligibility tool for more information on eligibility.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk