$1,200 New Tax Credit From Washington: Who Will Get It and How to Apply

Stimulus checks and other COVID-19 benefits are no longer available, but a new tax credit is now available to claim. This new tax credit, however, is available to low-to-moderate-income individuals and families in Washington. This new tax credit from Washington, called the Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC), could give up to $1,200 to eligible families.

New Tax Credit From Washington: How To Apply

On February 1, the Washington State Department of Revenue (DOR) launched a new credit for individuals and families meeting certain eligibility requirements. The credit amount ranges from $50 to $1,200 depending on several factors, including qualifying children and income. This tax credit returns some of the sales tax paid each year.

A single person can get up to $300 in credit. The credit amount increases by $300 for every child, with a maximum of $1,200 for a family with three or more children. The Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) is expected to benefit over 400,000 low-income households in the state.

The Washington State Department of Revenue started accepting applications for the Working Families Tax Credit on Wednesday, February 1. The DOR notes that not all applicants will qualify for the program.

You can apply for the Working Families Tax Credit online, by paper application, or by using tax preparation software. Visit this link to get more information on how to apply for the new tax credit from Washington. Applicants can also get free help to apply for the credit.

“We’ve partnered with community organizations across the state that can help you file your application or learn more about the program,” the Washington State DOR says.

Working Families Tax Credit: Who Will Get It?

The new tax credit from Washington is available to undocumented immigrants and mixed-status families. Specifically, families and individuals need to meet the following requirements to qualify for the WFTC:

Applicants must have a valid SSN (Social Security Number) or ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number).

They must have lived in Washington for at least 183 days in 2022.

Applicants should be at least 25 and under 65 years of age, or have a qualifying child in 2022.

They must have filed a 2022 federal tax return.

Applicants must be eligible to claim the federal EITC (Earned Income Tax Credit) on their 2022 tax return.

Apart from the above requirements, individuals and families also need to meet income requirements to get the new tax credit.

According to the DOR, those experiencing homelessness may also qualify for the Working Families Tax Credit. Such individuals need to provide proof that they “reside” in Washington.

The proof could be a letter from a community organization or shelter confirming that they know the individual, the individual resides in a particular area in the state, and that the individual has lived in that area for at least 183 days in the year for which the credit is being claimed.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk