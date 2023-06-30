Boulder, CO, $302 Food Tax Rebate: Today Is the Last Day to Apply for It

The City of Boulder, Colorado, annually offers a food tax rebate to eligible residents to help lower-income residents pay for groceries. The food tax rebate is also available this year, and if you haven’t yet applied for it, you need to hurry up.

How To Apply For The Food Tax Rebate

Boulder’s food tax rebate program has been in place since 1967, and helps residents offset the food taxes they’ve paid.

“Each year, the City of Boulder provides rebates to help compensate residents with lower incomes for the city sales tax they pay on food,” the program’s website says.

The Boulder food tax rebate program offers a rebate of $99 to individuals and $302 to families. To get the rebate, a person needs to fill out an application and meet the eligibility requirements.

Applications for the program opened on March 1, while the last date to apply is June 30. Application forms must be received or postmarked by the June 30 deadline.

You can apply online or download an application form to submit via mail. The application form is available in English and Spanish.

For more information on the food tax rebate program, visit the Boulder city website. Alternatively, you can also call 720-955-8486 or email foodtaxrebateprogram@bouldercolorado.go, if you have any questions regarding the program.

Who Will Get The Food Rebate?

To qualify for the food tax rebate, an applicant must have lived in Boulder for the entire 2022 calendar year. They must be 62 years or older for the entire 2022 calendar year, be an individual with a disability, or have a family with children under the age of 18 for the whole 2022 calendar year.

Along with the above requirements, applicants must also meet financial guidelines. Individual applicants must have an income below $43,900, while for a family, the income requirement varies as per the number of members.

For instance, the income of a family with two members should be up to $50,200; $56,450 for three members; $62,700 for four members; $67,750 for five members; $72,750 for six members; $77,750 for seven members; and $82,800 for eight members.

Applicants will need to provide the following documents with the application: proof of residency, proof of income, and proof of category (Persons with Disability, Families with children and Older Adults).

Even those without a permanent shelter could get a refund. Such residents must meet residency requirements backed by documentation that they are receiving services from a state-recognized homeless service agency in Boulder.

The city will mail the rebate to eligible applicants as applications are approved. Further, the city informs that the processing time for applications could vary and may take up to several months. You can inquire about the status of your rebate by calling the program administrator at 720-955-8486.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk