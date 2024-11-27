The Most Expensive Place to Live in Each State

Key Points
- Inflation has impacted every American in recent years, but still, how much Americans spend for similar goods and services can vary meaningfully, depending on where they live.
- In a majority of states, there are communities where consumer prices are far higher than average.
The United States is one of the most expensive countries to live in globally — and in recent years, the cost of living in the U.S. has climbed rapidly. Due in large part to pandemic related supply constraints and increased consumer demand, inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, has exceeded the Federal Reserve’s 2.0% target rate every month since March 2021.
Over the last four years, inflation has hit multi-decade highs. As a result, consumer prices are estimated to be approximately 20% higher now than they were at the outset of the pandemic.
Similar market forces to those that have driven the price of goods and services up in the last four years have also contributed to meaningful differences in the cost of living by geography. In many parts of the country, supply and demand dynamics have created far more deeply entrenched variations in consumer prices. And across much of the country, there are counties where goods and services are far more expensive than average.
Using data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most expensive county to live in in each state. Within each state, we ranked every county or county equivalent on estimated regional price parity — a measure of the cost of living relative to the national average. Supplemental data on median household income and median home values are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Due to recent changes in county distinctions, ACS data for Connecticut is current as of 2021.
In 32 of the 50 states, there is at least one county where the cost of living exceeds the national average. In the most expensive counties in these states, the price of goods and services are anywhere from 0.2% to 32.6% higher than average.
In the remaining 18 states — which are largely concentrated in the Midwest and the South — consumer prices in the most expensive counties are anywhere from 0.4% to 8.2% less expensive than they are nationwide, on average. Still, the cost of living in these counties is typically far higher than it is across the state as a whole. For example, consumer prices are about 13.4% less expensive across Arkansas than they are nationwide. However, in the state’s most expensive county, consumer prices are only about 6.7% lower than average.
Many of these counties are located in major urban areas, including the greater Boston, New York, Phoenix, and San Francisco metro areas. In these densely populated places, the real estate available for housing is often limited. With restrained housing supply and large populations driving demand, housing is not cheap. In nearly every county or county equivalent on this list, the typical home is worth more than the median home value across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the cities Americans are flocking to.)
It is no coincidence that these same places are also home to relatively high-earning populations. Higher incomes often translate to greater consumer spending, which can, in turn, drive up the price of goods and services. In all but three of the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, the median household income exceeds the comparable statewide median — and in all but five of these places, the typical household earns more annually than the national median income of $75,149. (This is the income you need to comfortably afford a typical American home.)
These are the most expensive counties to live in in every state.
Why It Matters
For years, the rapidly rising prices have been top of mind for millions of Americans. But while no corner of the country was spared from the effects of inflation, there are specific places where longstanding, deeply entrenched supply and demand dynamics have pushed the cost of living well above what most Americans are accustomed to. In most states, there is at least one county where goods and services are far more expensive than they are nationwide, on average.
Alabama: Shelby County
- Est. cost of living in county: 6.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 12.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $90,618 ($59,609 statewide)
- Median home value: $276,500 ($179,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 67
Alaska: Anchorage Municipality
- Est. cost of living in area: 7.2% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.0% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $95,731 ($86,370 statewide)
- Median home value: $363,800 ($318,000 statewide)
- Number of county equivalents considered in state: 30
Arizona: Maricopa County
- Est. cost of living in county: 0.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 0.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $80,675 ($72,581 statewide)
- Median home value: $371,400 ($321,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 15
Arkansas: Benton County
- Est. cost of living in county: 6.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 13.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $85,269 ($56,335 statewide)
- Median home value: $254,000 ($162,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 75
California: San Mateo County
- Est. cost of living in county: 27.7% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 12.5% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $149,907 ($91,905 statewide)
- Median home value: $1,441,300 ($659,300 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 58
Colorado: Douglas County
- Est. cost of living in county: 16.2% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.3% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $139,010 ($87,598 statewide)
- Median home value: $635,100 ($465,900 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 64
Connecticut: Fairfield County
- Est. cost of living in county: 6.1% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 6.4% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $101,194 ($83,572 statewide)
- Median home value: $443,100 ($286,700 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 8
Delaware: New Castle County
- Est. cost of living in county: 1.3% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.0% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $85,309 ($79,325 statewide)
- Median home value: $312,000 ($305,200 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 3
Florida: Monroe County
- Est. cost of living in county: 18.9% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.1% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $80,111 ($67,917 statewide)
- Median home value: $696,900 ($292,200 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 67
Georgia: Fulton County
- Est. cost of living in county: 5.9% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 4.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $86,267 ($71,355 statewide)
- Median home value: $398,300 ($245,900 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 159
Hawaii: Kalawao County
- Est. cost of living in county: 17.5% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 10.8% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $87,813 ($94,814 statewide)
- Median home value: N/A ($764,800 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 5
Idaho: Teton County
- Est. cost of living in county: 7.5% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $88,906 ($70,214 statewide)
- Median home value: $479,800 ($331,600 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 44
Illinois: DuPage County
- Est. cost of living in county: 11.3% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 1.3% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $107,035 ($78,433 statewide)
- Median home value: $361,700 ($239,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 102
Indiana: Hamilton County
- Est. cost of living in county: 2.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $114,866 ($67,173 statewide)
- Median home value: $350,900 ($183,600 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 92
Iowa: Dallas County
- Est. cost of living in county: 5.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 11.6% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $99,533 ($70,571 statewide)
- Median home value: $314,900 ($181,600 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 99
Kansas: Johnson County
- Est. cost of living in county: 1.6% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 10.0% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $103,644 ($69,747 statewide)
- Median home value: $343,300 ($189,300 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 105
Kentucky: Campbell County
- Est. cost of living in county: 3.9% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 10.6% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $71,979 ($60,183 statewide)
- Median home value: $214,400 ($177,000 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 120
Louisiana: Orleans Parish
- Est. cost of living in parish: 3.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 9.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $51,116 ($57,852 statewide)
- Median home value: $281,500 ($198,300 statewide)
- Number of parishes considered in state: 64
Maine: Cumberland County
- Est. cost of living in county: 3.9% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 0.8% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $87,710 ($68,251 statewide)
- Median home value: $372,900 ($244,800 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 16
Maryland: Montgomery County
- Est. cost of living in county: 14.3% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 5.0% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $125,583 ($98,461 statewide)
- Median home value: $588,900 ($380,500 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 24
Massachusetts: Norfolk County
- Est. cost of living in county: 13.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 9.4% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $120,621 ($96,505 statewide)
- Median home value: $612,100 ($483,900 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 14
Michigan: Leelanau County
- Est. cost of living in county: 30.9% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 6.6% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $82,345 ($68,505 statewide)
- Median home value: $371,200 ($201,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 83
Minnesota: Carver County
- Est. cost of living in county: 8.1% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.3% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $116,308 ($84,313 statewide)
- Median home value: $400,500 ($286,800 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 87
Mississippi: Lamar County
- Est. cost of living in county: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 12.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $67,972 ($52,985 statewide)
- Median home value: $209,700 ($151,000 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 82
Missouri: St. Louis County
- Est. cost of living in county: 0.3% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.9% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $78,067 ($65,920 statewide)
- Median home value: $249,400 ($199,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 115
Montana: Gallatin County
- Est. cost of living in county: 2.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 9.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $83,434 ($66,341 statewide)
- Median home value: $526,700 ($305,700 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 56
Nebraska: Douglas County
- Est. cost of living in county: 5.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 10.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $76,083 ($71,722 statewide)
- Median home value: $227,400 ($205,600 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 93
Nevada: Douglas County
- Est. cost of living in county: 1.9% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 3.6% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $84,262 ($71,646 statewide)
- Median home value: $529,600 ($373,800 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 17
New Hampshire: Rockingham County
- Est. cost of living in county: 4.4% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 7.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $110,225 ($90,845 statewide)
- Median home value: $424,100 ($337,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 10
New Jersey: Morris County
- Est. cost of living in county: 15.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.8% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $130,808 ($97,126 statewide)
- Median home value: $531,800 ($401,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 21
New Mexico: Los Alamos County
- Est. cost of living in county: 5.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 9.0% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $135,801 ($58,722 statewide)
- Median home value: $412,700 ($216,000 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 33
New York: New York County
- Est. cost of living in county: 32.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 7.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $99,880 ($81,386 statewide)
- Median home value: $1,104,000 ($384,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 62
North Carolina: Orange County
- Est. cost of living in county: 1.9% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 5.8% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $85,785 ($66,186 statewide)
- Median home value: $395,600 ($234,900 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 100
North Dakota: Burleigh County
- Est. cost of living in county: 4.9% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 11.3% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $82,141 ($73,959 statewide)
- Median home value: $302,300 ($232,500 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 53
Ohio: Delaware County
- Est. cost of living in county: 0.5% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.6% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $123,995 ($66,990 statewide)
- Median home value: $393,000 ($183,300 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 88
Oklahoma: Canadian County
- Est. cost of living in county: 6.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 11.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $82,364 ($61,364 statewide)
- Median home value: $212,700 ($170,500 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 77
Oregon: Crook County
- Est. cost of living in county: 22.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 6.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $74,969 ($76,632 statewide)
- Median home value: $368,200 ($423,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 36
Pennsylvania: Chester County
- Est. cost of living in county: 3.1% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 3.8% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $118,574 ($73,170 statewide)
- Median home value: $435,000 ($226,200 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 67
Rhode Island: Newport County
- Est. cost of living in county: 11.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 4.7% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $96,319 ($81,370 statewide)
- Median home value: $503,700 ($343,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 5
South Carolina: Charleston County
- Est. cost of living in county: 2.3% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 6.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $78,795 ($63,623 statewide)
- Median home value: $415,000 ($216,200 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 46
South Dakota: Lincoln County
- Est. cost of living in county: 4.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 12.0% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $92,317 ($69,457 statewide)
- Median home value: $292,200 ($219,500 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 66
Tennessee: Williamson County
- Est. cost of living in county: 4.3% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $125,943 ($64,035 statewide)
- Median home value: $611,100 ($232,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 95
Texas: Collin County
- Est. cost of living in county: 10.1% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.5% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $113,255 ($73,035 statewide)
- Median home value: $411,100 ($238,000 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 254
Utah: Summit County
- Est. cost of living in county: 11.0% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 5.5% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $126,392 ($86,833 statewide)
- Median home value: $895,100 ($408,500 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 29
Vermont: Chittenden County
- Est. cost of living in county: 4.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 1.1% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $89,494 ($74,014 statewide)
- Median home value: $378,300 ($272,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 14
Virginia: Arlington County
- Est. cost of living in county: 25.2% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.1% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $137,387 ($87,249 statewide)
- Median home value: $833,300 ($339,800 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 133
Washington: King County
- Est. cost of living in county: 17.8% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 9.8% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $116,340 ($90,325 statewide)
- Median home value: $761,500 ($473,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 39
West Virginia: Monongalia County
- Est. cost of living in county: 2.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 10.8% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $60,893 ($55,217 statewide)
- Median home value: $242,100 ($145,800 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 55
Wisconsin: Pierce County
- Est. cost of living in county: 0.2% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 7.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $82,996 ($72,458 statewide)
- Median home value: $278,700 ($231,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 72
Wyoming: Teton County
- Est. cost of living in county: 9.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $108,279 ($72,495 statewide)
- Median home value: $1,137,500 ($269,900 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 23
