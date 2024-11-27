The Most Expensive Place to Live in Each State Michael Vi / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Inflation has impacted every American in recent years, but still, how much Americans spend for similar goods and services can vary meaningfully, depending on where they live.

In a majority of states, there are communities where consumer prices are far higher than average.

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

The United States is one of the most expensive countries to live in globally — and in recent years, the cost of living in the U.S. has climbed rapidly. Due in large part to pandemic related supply constraints and increased consumer demand, inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, has exceeded the Federal Reserve’s 2.0% target rate every month since March 2021.

Over the last four years, inflation has hit multi-decade highs. As a result, consumer prices are estimated to be approximately 20% higher now than they were at the outset of the pandemic.

Similar market forces to those that have driven the price of goods and services up in the last four years have also contributed to meaningful differences in the cost of living by geography. In many parts of the country, supply and demand dynamics have created far more deeply entrenched variations in consumer prices. And across much of the country, there are counties where goods and services are far more expensive than average.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most expensive county to live in in each state. Within each state, we ranked every county or county equivalent on estimated regional price parity — a measure of the cost of living relative to the national average. Supplemental data on median household income and median home values are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Due to recent changes in county distinctions, ACS data for Connecticut is current as of 2021.

In 32 of the 50 states, there is at least one county where the cost of living exceeds the national average. In the most expensive counties in these states, the price of goods and services are anywhere from 0.2% to 32.6% higher than average.

In the remaining 18 states — which are largely concentrated in the Midwest and the South — consumer prices in the most expensive counties are anywhere from 0.4% to 8.2% less expensive than they are nationwide, on average. Still, the cost of living in these counties is typically far higher than it is across the state as a whole. For example, consumer prices are about 13.4% less expensive across Arkansas than they are nationwide. However, in the state’s most expensive county, consumer prices are only about 6.7% lower than average.

Many of these counties are located in major urban areas, including the greater Boston, New York, Phoenix, and San Francisco metro areas. In these densely populated places, the real estate available for housing is often limited. With restrained housing supply and large populations driving demand, housing is not cheap. In nearly every county or county equivalent on this list, the typical home is worth more than the median home value across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the cities Americans are flocking to.)

It is no coincidence that these same places are also home to relatively high-earning populations. Higher incomes often translate to greater consumer spending, which can, in turn, drive up the price of goods and services. In all but three of the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, the median household income exceeds the comparable statewide median — and in all but five of these places, the typical household earns more annually than the national median income of $75,149. (This is the income you need to comfortably afford a typical American home.)

These are the most expensive counties to live in in every state.

Why It Matters

Aleksandr Grechanyuk / Shutterstock.com

For years, the rapidly rising prices have been top of mind for millions of Americans. But while no corner of the country was spared from the effects of inflation, there are specific places where longstanding, deeply entrenched supply and demand dynamics have pushed the cost of living well above what most Americans are accustomed to. In most states, there is at least one county where goods and services are far more expensive than they are nationwide, on average.

Alabama: Shelby County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 6.1% less expensive than US avg.

6.1% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 12.2% less expensive than US avg.

12.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $90,618 ($59,609 statewide)

$90,618 ($59,609 statewide) Median home value: $276,500 ($179,400 statewide)

$276,500 ($179,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 67

Alaska: Anchorage Municipality

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Est. cost of living in area: 7.2% more expensive than US avg.

7.2% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.0% more expensive than US avg.

2.0% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $95,731 ($86,370 statewide)

$95,731 ($86,370 statewide) Median home value: $363,800 ($318,000 statewide)

$363,800 ($318,000 statewide) Number of county equivalents considered in state: 30

Arizona: Maricopa County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 0.4% less expensive than US avg.

0.4% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 0.1% less expensive than US avg.

0.1% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $80,675 ($72,581 statewide)

$80,675 ($72,581 statewide) Median home value: $371,400 ($321,400 statewide)

$371,400 ($321,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 15

Arkansas: Benton County

Matthew Campbell / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 6.7% less expensive than US avg.

6.7% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 13.4% less expensive than US avg.

13.4% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $85,269 ($56,335 statewide)

$85,269 ($56,335 statewide) Median home value: $254,000 ($162,400 statewide)

$254,000 ($162,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 75

California: San Mateo County

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 27.7% more expensive than US avg.

27.7% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 12.5% more expensive than US avg.

12.5% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $149,907 ($91,905 statewide)

$149,907 ($91,905 statewide) Median home value: $1,441,300 ($659,300 statewide)

$1,441,300 ($659,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 58

Colorado: Douglas County

Adam-Springer / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 16.2% more expensive than US avg.

16.2% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.3% more expensive than US avg.

2.3% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $139,010 ($87,598 statewide)

$139,010 ($87,598 statewide) Median home value: $635,100 ($465,900 statewide)

$635,100 ($465,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 64

Connecticut: Fairfield County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 6.1% more expensive than US avg.

6.1% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 6.4% more expensive than US avg.

6.4% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $101,194 ($83,572 statewide)

$101,194 ($83,572 statewide) Median home value: $443,100 ($286,700 statewide)

$443,100 ($286,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 8

Delaware: New Castle County

Robert Kirk / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 1.3% less expensive than US avg.

1.3% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.0% less expensive than US avg.

2.0% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $85,309 ($79,325 statewide)

$85,309 ($79,325 statewide) Median home value: $312,000 ($305,200 statewide)

$312,000 ($305,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 3

Florida: Monroe County

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 18.9% more expensive than US avg.

18.9% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.1% more expensive than US avg.

2.1% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $80,111 ($67,917 statewide)

$80,111 ($67,917 statewide) Median home value: $696,900 ($292,200 statewide)

$696,900 ($292,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 67

Georgia: Fulton County

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 5.9% more expensive than US avg.

5.9% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 4.2% less expensive than US avg.

4.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $86,267 ($71,355 statewide)

$86,267 ($71,355 statewide) Median home value: $398,300 ($245,900 statewide)

$398,300 ($245,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 159

Hawaii: Kalawao County

Est. cost of living in county: 17.5% more expensive than US avg.

17.5% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 10.8% more expensive than US avg.

10.8% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $87,813 ($94,814 statewide)

$87,813 ($94,814 statewide) Median home value: N/A ($764,800 statewide)

N/A ($764,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 5

Idaho: Teton County

raksyBH / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 7.5% more expensive than US avg.

7.5% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.

8.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $88,906 ($70,214 statewide)

$88,906 ($70,214 statewide) Median home value: $479,800 ($331,600 statewide)

$479,800 ($331,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 44

Illinois: DuPage County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 11.3% more expensive than US avg.

11.3% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 1.3% more expensive than US avg.

1.3% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $107,035 ($78,433 statewide)

$107,035 ($78,433 statewide) Median home value: $361,700 ($239,100 statewide)

$361,700 ($239,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 102

Indiana: Hamilton County

Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 2.6% more expensive than US avg.

2.6% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.

8.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $114,866 ($67,173 statewide)

$114,866 ($67,173 statewide) Median home value: $350,900 ($183,600 statewide)

$350,900 ($183,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 92

Iowa: Dallas County

Est. cost of living in county: 5.2% less expensive than US avg.

5.2% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 11.6% less expensive than US avg.

11.6% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $99,533 ($70,571 statewide)

$99,533 ($70,571 statewide) Median home value: $314,900 ($181,600 statewide)

$314,900 ($181,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 99

Kansas: Johnson County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 1.6% less expensive than US avg.

1.6% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 10.0% less expensive than US avg.

10.0% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $103,644 ($69,747 statewide)

$103,644 ($69,747 statewide) Median home value: $343,300 ($189,300 statewide)

$343,300 ($189,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 105

Kentucky: Campbell County

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 3.9% less expensive than US avg.

3.9% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 10.6% less expensive than US avg.

10.6% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $71,979 ($60,183 statewide)

$71,979 ($60,183 statewide) Median home value: $214,400 ($177,000 statewide)

$214,400 ($177,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 120

Louisiana: Orleans Parish

New Orleans, Louisiana by szeke / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Est. cost of living in parish: 3.7% less expensive than US avg.

3.7% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 9.4% less expensive than US avg.

9.4% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $51,116 ($57,852 statewide)

$51,116 ($57,852 statewide) Median home value: $281,500 ($198,300 statewide)

$281,500 ($198,300 statewide) Number of parishes considered in state: 64

Maine: Cumberland County

Est. cost of living in county: 3.9% more expensive than US avg.

3.9% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 0.8% more expensive than US avg.

0.8% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $87,710 ($68,251 statewide)

$87,710 ($68,251 statewide) Median home value: $372,900 ($244,800 statewide)

$372,900 ($244,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 16

Maryland: Montgomery County

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 14.3% more expensive than US avg.

14.3% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 5.0% more expensive than US avg.

5.0% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $125,583 ($98,461 statewide)

$125,583 ($98,461 statewide) Median home value: $588,900 ($380,500 statewide)

$588,900 ($380,500 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 24

Massachusetts: Norfolk County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 13.6% more expensive than US avg.

13.6% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 9.4% more expensive than US avg.

9.4% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $120,621 ($96,505 statewide)

$120,621 ($96,505 statewide) Median home value: $612,100 ($483,900 statewide)

$612,100 ($483,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 14

Michigan: Leelanau County

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 30.9% more expensive than US avg.

30.9% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 6.6% less expensive than US avg.

6.6% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $82,345 ($68,505 statewide)

$82,345 ($68,505 statewide) Median home value: $371,200 ($201,100 statewide)

$371,200 ($201,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 83

Minnesota: Carver County

Est. cost of living in county: 8.1% more expensive than US avg.

8.1% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.3% less expensive than US avg.

2.3% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $116,308 ($84,313 statewide)

$116,308 ($84,313 statewide) Median home value: $400,500 ($286,800 statewide)

$400,500 ($286,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 87

Mississippi: Lamar County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.

8.2% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 12.7% less expensive than US avg.

12.7% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $67,972 ($52,985 statewide)

$67,972 ($52,985 statewide) Median home value: $209,700 ($151,000 statewide)

$209,700 ($151,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 82

Missouri: St. Louis County

Est. cost of living in county: 0.3% more expensive than US avg.

0.3% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.9% less expensive than US avg.

8.9% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $78,067 ($65,920 statewide)

$78,067 ($65,920 statewide) Median home value: $249,400 ($199,400 statewide)

$249,400 ($199,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 115

Montana: Gallatin County

Est. cost of living in county: 2.1% less expensive than US avg.

2.1% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 9.7% less expensive than US avg.

9.7% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $83,434 ($66,341 statewide)

$83,434 ($66,341 statewide) Median home value: $526,700 ($305,700 statewide)

$526,700 ($305,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 56

Nebraska: Douglas County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 5.1% less expensive than US avg.

5.1% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 10.2% less expensive than US avg.

10.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $76,083 ($71,722 statewide)

$76,083 ($71,722 statewide) Median home value: $227,400 ($205,600 statewide)

$227,400 ($205,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 93

Nevada: Douglas County

johnrandallalves / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 1.9% less expensive than US avg.

1.9% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 3.6% less expensive than US avg.

3.6% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $84,262 ($71,646 statewide)

$84,262 ($71,646 statewide) Median home value: $529,600 ($373,800 statewide)

$529,600 ($373,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 17

New Hampshire: Rockingham County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 4.4% more expensive than US avg.

4.4% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 7.6% more expensive than US avg.

7.6% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $110,225 ($90,845 statewide)

$110,225 ($90,845 statewide) Median home value: $424,100 ($337,100 statewide)

$424,100 ($337,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 10

New Jersey: Morris County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 15.6% more expensive than US avg.

15.6% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.8% more expensive than US avg.

8.8% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $130,808 ($97,126 statewide)

$130,808 ($97,126 statewide) Median home value: $531,800 ($401,400 statewide)

$531,800 ($401,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 21

New Mexico: Los Alamos County

MonaMakela / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 5.1% less expensive than US avg.

5.1% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 9.0% less expensive than US avg.

9.0% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $135,801 ($58,722 statewide)

$135,801 ($58,722 statewide) Median home value: $412,700 ($216,000 statewide)

$412,700 ($216,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 33

New York: New York County

Fingerszz / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 32.6% more expensive than US avg.

32.6% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 7.6% more expensive than US avg.

7.6% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $99,880 ($81,386 statewide)

$99,880 ($81,386 statewide) Median home value: $1,104,000 ($384,100 statewide)

$1,104,000 ($384,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 62

North Carolina: Orange County

BSPollard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 1.9% more expensive than US avg.

1.9% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 5.8% less expensive than US avg.

5.8% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $85,785 ($66,186 statewide)

$85,785 ($66,186 statewide) Median home value: $395,600 ($234,900 statewide)

$395,600 ($234,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 100

North Dakota: Burleigh County

Est. cost of living in county: 4.9% less expensive than US avg.

4.9% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 11.3% less expensive than US avg.

11.3% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $82,141 ($73,959 statewide)

$82,141 ($73,959 statewide) Median home value: $302,300 ($232,500 statewide)

$302,300 ($232,500 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 53

Ohio: Delaware County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 0.5% less expensive than US avg.

0.5% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.6% less expensive than US avg.

8.6% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $123,995 ($66,990 statewide)

$123,995 ($66,990 statewide) Median home value: $393,000 ($183,300 statewide)

$393,000 ($183,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 88

Oklahoma: Canadian County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 6.2% less expensive than US avg.

6.2% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 11.2% less expensive than US avg.

11.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $82,364 ($61,364 statewide)

$82,364 ($61,364 statewide) Median home value: $212,700 ($170,500 statewide)

$212,700 ($170,500 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 77

Oregon: Crook County

libre de droit / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 22.6% more expensive than US avg.

22.6% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 6.6% more expensive than US avg.

6.6% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $74,969 ($76,632 statewide)

$74,969 ($76,632 statewide) Median home value: $368,200 ($423,100 statewide)

$368,200 ($423,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 36

Pennsylvania: Chester County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 3.1% more expensive than US avg.

3.1% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 3.8% less expensive than US avg.

3.8% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $118,574 ($73,170 statewide)

$118,574 ($73,170 statewide) Median home value: $435,000 ($226,200 statewide)

$435,000 ($226,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 67

Rhode Island: Newport County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 11.6% more expensive than US avg.

11.6% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 4.7% more expensive than US avg.

4.7% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $96,319 ($81,370 statewide)

$96,319 ($81,370 statewide) Median home value: $503,700 ($343,100 statewide)

$503,700 ($343,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 5

South Carolina: Charleston County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 2.3% more expensive than US avg.

2.3% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 6.4% less expensive than US avg.

6.4% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $78,795 ($63,623 statewide)

$78,795 ($63,623 statewide) Median home value: $415,000 ($216,200 statewide)

$415,000 ($216,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 46

South Dakota: Lincoln County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 4.2% less expensive than US avg.

4.2% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 12.0% less expensive than US avg.

12.0% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $92,317 ($69,457 statewide)

$92,317 ($69,457 statewide) Median home value: $292,200 ($219,500 statewide)

$292,200 ($219,500 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 66

Tennessee: Williamson County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 4.3% more expensive than US avg.

4.3% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.

8.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $125,943 ($64,035 statewide)

$125,943 ($64,035 statewide) Median home value: $611,100 ($232,100 statewide)

$611,100 ($232,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 95

Texas: Collin County

Gary Fink / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 10.1% more expensive than US avg.

10.1% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.5% less expensive than US avg.

2.5% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $113,255 ($73,035 statewide)

$113,255 ($73,035 statewide) Median home value: $411,100 ($238,000 statewide)

$411,100 ($238,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 254

Utah: Summit County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 11.0% more expensive than US avg.

11.0% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 5.5% less expensive than US avg.

5.5% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $126,392 ($86,833 statewide)

$126,392 ($86,833 statewide) Median home value: $895,100 ($408,500 statewide)

$895,100 ($408,500 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 29

Vermont: Chittenden County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 4.6% more expensive than US avg.

4.6% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 1.1% more expensive than US avg.

1.1% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $89,494 ($74,014 statewide)

$89,494 ($74,014 statewide) Median home value: $378,300 ($272,400 statewide)

$378,300 ($272,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 14

Virginia: Arlington County

Est. cost of living in county: 25.2% more expensive than US avg.

25.2% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.1% more expensive than US avg.

2.1% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $137,387 ($87,249 statewide)

$137,387 ($87,249 statewide) Median home value: $833,300 ($339,800 statewide)

$833,300 ($339,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 133

Washington: King County

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 17.8% more expensive than US avg.

17.8% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 9.8% more expensive than US avg.

9.8% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $116,340 ($90,325 statewide)

$116,340 ($90,325 statewide) Median home value: $761,500 ($473,400 statewide)

$761,500 ($473,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 39

West Virginia: Monongalia County

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 2.4% less expensive than US avg.

2.4% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 10.8% less expensive than US avg.

10.8% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $60,893 ($55,217 statewide)

$60,893 ($55,217 statewide) Median home value: $242,100 ($145,800 statewide)

$242,100 ($145,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 55

Wisconsin: Pierce County

Est. cost of living in county: 0.2% more expensive than US avg.

0.2% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 7.7% less expensive than US avg.

7.7% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $82,996 ($72,458 statewide)

$82,996 ($72,458 statewide) Median home value: $278,700 ($231,400 statewide)

$278,700 ($231,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 72

Wyoming: Teton County

Zachary Joing / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 9.6% more expensive than US avg.

9.6% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.1% less expensive than US avg.

8.1% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $108,279 ($72,495 statewide)

$108,279 ($72,495 statewide) Median home value: $1,137,500 ($269,900 statewide)

$1,137,500 ($269,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 23

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts Credit card companies are at war. The biggest issuers are handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. It’s possible to find cards paying unlimited 1.5%, 2%, and even more today. That’s free money for qualified borrowers, and the type of thing that would be crazy to pass up. Those rewards can add up to thousands of dollars every year in free money, and include other benefits as well. We’ve assembled some of the best credit cards for users today. Don’t miss these offers because they won’t be this good forever. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.