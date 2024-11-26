The Most Affordable Place to Live in Each State fstop123 / iStock via Getty Images

The United States is one of the wealthiest countries in the world — but it also has a relatively high cost of living.

Still, the overall cost of living can vary considerably within the U.S., and in nearly every state, there are places where consumer prices are well below the national average.

The United States is home to one of the wealthiest populations in the world. According to the Swiss investment bank UBS, the U.S. is one of only a handful of countries where the average adult has over $500,000 in accumulated wealth. While countries with wealthy populations typically have higher standards of living, they also often have a higher overall cost of living — and the United States is no exception.

As of mid-2024, the U.S. ranked among the 10 most expensive countries in the world, according to the cost-of-living comparison website Numbeo. But just as the consumer prices can differ meaningfully between one country and another, they can also vary within a given country. And while the U.S. as a whole is a more expensive place to live than most of the rest of the world, there are many American communities that stand out for being far more affordable than average.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least expensive county to live in in each state. Within each state, we ranked every county or county equivalent on estimated regional price parity — a measure of the cost of living relative to the national average. Supplemental data on median household income and median home value are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Due to recent changes in county distinctions, ACS data for Connecticut is current as of 2021.

In all but two states, there is at least one county where goods and services are less expensive than they are on average nationwide. Among these counties, the estimated cost of living ranges from about 4% to over 25% below average.

Lower consumer prices in these places are driven, in part, by lower incomes. In areas with lower income populations, consumer spending can be limited, which can, in turn, put downward pressure on the price of goods and services. In nearly every county or county equivalent on this list, the typical household earns less than the national median household income of $75,149. (Here is a look at the wealthiest town in each state.)

In any given area, housing prices contribute meaningfully to the overall cost of living, and, of the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, only two have a higher median home value than the state as a whole. (This is the income you need to comfortably afford a typical American home.)

These are the least expensive counties to live in in every state.

Why It Matters

Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Due in part to its wealth and economic strength, the U.S. has a relatively high cost of living. However, many similar market forces contribute to variations in the cost of living within the United States — and in nearly every state, there are communities where consumer prices are far less expensive than average.

Alabama: Franklin County

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 21.3% less expensive than US avg.

21.3% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 12.2% less expensive than US avg.

12.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $47,359 ($59,609 statewide)

$47,359 ($59,609 statewide) Median home value: $121,600 ($179,400 statewide)

$121,600 ($179,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 67

Alaska: Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in Census Area: 5.2% less expensive than US avg.

5.2% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.0% more expensive than US avg.

2.0% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $61,779 ($86,370 statewide)

$61,779 ($86,370 statewide) Median home value: $220,800 ($318,000 statewide)

$220,800 ($318,000 statewide) Number of county equivalents considered in state: 30

Arizona: Santa Cruz County

stockphoto52 / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 24.4% less expensive than US avg.

24.4% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 0.1% less expensive than US avg.

0.1% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $51,885 ($72,581 statewide)

$51,885 ($72,581 statewide) Median home value: $196,700 ($321,400 statewide)

$196,700 ($321,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 15

Arkansas: Monroe County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 19.4% less expensive than US avg.

19.4% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 13.4% less expensive than US avg.

13.4% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $41,786 ($56,335 statewide)

$41,786 ($56,335 statewide) Median home value: $84,600 ($162,400 statewide)

$84,600 ($162,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 75

California: Glenn County

JeffGoulden / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 8.1% less expensive than US avg.

8.1% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 12.5% more expensive than US avg.

12.5% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $64,033 ($91,905 statewide)

$64,033 ($91,905 statewide) Median home value: $295,400 ($659,300 statewide)

$295,400 ($659,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 58

Colorado: Baca County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 25.2% less expensive than US avg.

25.2% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.3% more expensive than US avg.

2.3% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $42,115 ($87,598 statewide)

$42,115 ($87,598 statewide) Median home value: $119,700 ($465,900 statewide)

$119,700 ($465,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 64

Connecticut: Windham County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 3.9% less expensive than US avg.

3.9% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 6.4% more expensive than US avg.

6.4% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $71,418 ($83,572 statewide)

$71,418 ($83,572 statewide) Median home value: $217,300 ($286,700 statewide)

$217,300 ($286,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 8

Delaware: Sussex County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 4.3% less expensive than US avg.

4.3% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.0% less expensive than US avg.

2.0% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $75,406 ($79,325 statewide)

$75,406 ($79,325 statewide) Median home value: $324,400 ($305,200 statewide)

$324,400 ($305,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 3

Florida: Gadsden County

raksybH / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 14.6% less expensive than US avg.

14.6% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.1% more expensive than US avg.

2.1% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $45,721 ($67,917 statewide)

$45,721 ($67,917 statewide) Median home value: $137,300 ($292,200 statewide)

$137,300 ($292,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 67

Georgia: Brantley County

formulanone / Flickr

Est. cost of living in county: 17.4% less expensive than US avg.

17.4% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 4.2% less expensive than US avg.

4.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $40,166 ($71,355 statewide)

$40,166 ($71,355 statewide) Median home value: $91,900 ($245,900 statewide)

$91,900 ($245,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 159

Hawaii: Hawaii County

carmengabriela / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 6.4% more expensive than US avg.

6.4% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 10.8% more expensive than US avg.

10.8% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $74,238 ($94,814 statewide)

$74,238 ($94,814 statewide) Median home value: $454,900 ($764,800 statewide)

$454,900 ($764,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 5

Idaho: Minidoka County

Ken Lund / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.5% less expensive than US avg.

19.5% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.

8.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $63,594 ($70,214 statewide)

$63,594 ($70,214 statewide) Median home value: $198,400 ($331,600 statewide)

$198,400 ($331,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 44

Illinois: Pope County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 18.0% less expensive than US avg.

18.0% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 1.3% more expensive than US avg.

1.3% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $57,582 ($78,433 statewide)

$57,582 ($78,433 statewide) Median home value: $137,500 ($239,100 statewide)

$137,500 ($239,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 102

Indiana: Washington County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 17.7% less expensive than US avg.

17.7% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.

8.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $60,695 ($67,173 statewide)

$60,695 ($67,173 statewide) Median home value: $158,200 ($183,600 statewide)

$158,200 ($183,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 92

Iowa: Ida County

Est. cost of living in county: 18.1% less expensive than US avg.

18.1% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 11.6% less expensive than US avg.

11.6% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $63,125 ($70,571 statewide)

$63,125 ($70,571 statewide) Median home value: $108,000 ($181,600 statewide)

$108,000 ($181,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 99

Kansas: Wallace County

Est. cost of living in county: 16.5% less expensive than US avg.

16.5% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 10.0% less expensive than US avg.

10.0% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $57,708 ($69,747 statewide)

$57,708 ($69,747 statewide) Median home value: $96,200 ($189,300 statewide)

$96,200 ($189,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 105

Kentucky: Butler County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.0% less expensive than US avg.

19.0% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 10.6% less expensive than US avg.

10.6% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $47,589 ($60,183 statewide)

$47,589 ($60,183 statewide) Median home value: $102,200 ($177,000 statewide)

$102,200 ($177,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 120

Louisiana: West Carroll Parish

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in parish: 16.4% less expensive than US avg.

16.4% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 9.4% less expensive than US avg.

9.4% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $45,035 ($57,852 statewide)

$45,035 ($57,852 statewide) Median home value: $100,600 ($198,300 statewide)

$100,600 ($198,300 statewide) Number of parishes considered in state: 64

Maine: Aroostook County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 11.3% less expensive than US avg.

11.3% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 0.8% more expensive than US avg.

0.8% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $50,843 ($68,251 statewide)

$50,843 ($68,251 statewide) Median home value: $125,400 ($244,800 statewide)

$125,400 ($244,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 16

Maryland: Garrett County

Est. cost of living in county: 14.2% less expensive than US avg.

14.2% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 5.0% more expensive than US avg.

5.0% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $64,447 ($98,461 statewide)

$64,447 ($98,461 statewide) Median home value: $220,100 ($380,500 statewide)

$220,100 ($380,500 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 24

Massachusetts: Dukes County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 4.5% less expensive than US avg.

4.5% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 9.4% more expensive than US avg.

9.4% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $93,225 ($96,505 statewide)

$93,225 ($96,505 statewide) Median home value: $998,100 ($483,900 statewide)

$998,100 ($483,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 14

Michigan: Huron County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 15.7% less expensive than US avg.

15.7% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 6.6% less expensive than US avg.

6.6% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $54,475 ($68,505 statewide)

$54,475 ($68,505 statewide) Median home value: $129,500 ($201,100 statewide)

$129,500 ($201,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 83

Minnesota: Jackson County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 16.9% less expensive than US avg.

16.9% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.3% less expensive than US avg.

2.3% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $68,368 ($84,313 statewide)

$68,368 ($84,313 statewide) Median home value: $140,500 ($286,800 statewide)

$140,500 ($286,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 87

Mississippi: Kemper County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 20.9% less expensive than US avg.

20.9% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 12.7% less expensive than US avg.

12.7% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $42,947 ($52,985 statewide)

$42,947 ($52,985 statewide) Median home value: $89,300 ($151,000 statewide)

$89,300 ($151,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 82

Missouri: Ripley County

Dean Sebourn / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.5% less expensive than US avg.

19.5% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.9% less expensive than US avg.

8.9% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $42,541 ($65,920 statewide)

$42,541 ($65,920 statewide) Median home value: $103,700 ($199,400 statewide)

$103,700 ($199,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 115

Montana: Chouteau County

Est. cost of living in county: 16.9% less expensive than US avg.

16.9% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 9.7% less expensive than US avg.

9.7% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $51,791 ($66,341 statewide)

$51,791 ($66,341 statewide) Median home value: $172,000 ($305,700 statewide)

$172,000 ($305,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 56

Nebraska: Thurston County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 16.5% less expensive than US avg.

16.5% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 10.2% less expensive than US avg.

10.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $63,459 ($71,722 statewide)

$63,459 ($71,722 statewide) Median home value: $90,000 ($205,600 statewide)

$90,000 ($205,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 93

Nevada: Eureka County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 15.1% less expensive than US avg.

15.1% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 3.6% less expensive than US avg.

3.6% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $73,929 ($71,646 statewide)

$73,929 ($71,646 statewide) Median home value: $177,400 ($373,800 statewide)

$177,400 ($373,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 17

New Hampshire: Coos County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 6.7% less expensive than US avg.

6.7% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 7.6% more expensive than US avg.

7.6% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $55,247 ($90,845 statewide)

$55,247 ($90,845 statewide) Median home value: $157,900 ($337,100 statewide)

$157,900 ($337,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 10

New Jersey: Cape May County

Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 5.8% less expensive than US avg.

5.8% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.8% more expensive than US avg.

8.8% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $83,870 ($97,126 statewide)

$83,870 ($97,126 statewide) Median home value: $372,300 ($401,400 statewide)

$372,300 ($401,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 21

New Mexico: Union County

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 20.1% less expensive than US avg.

20.1% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 9.0% less expensive than US avg.

9.0% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $41,714 ($58,722 statewide)

$41,714 ($58,722 statewide) Median home value: $126,900 ($216,000 statewide)

$126,900 ($216,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 33

New York: Lewis County

Doug Kerr / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 11.3% less expensive than US avg.

11.3% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 7.6% more expensive than US avg.

7.6% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $64,401 ($81,386 statewide)

$64,401 ($81,386 statewide) Median home value: $146,100 ($384,100 statewide)

$146,100 ($384,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 62

North Carolina: Montgomery County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 17.2% less expensive than US avg.

17.2% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 5.8% less expensive than US avg.

5.8% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $55,523 ($66,186 statewide)

$55,523 ($66,186 statewide) Median home value: $139,900 ($234,900 statewide)

$139,900 ($234,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 100

North Dakota: Benson County

Est. cost of living in county: 16.4% less expensive than US avg.

16.4% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 11.3% less expensive than US avg.

11.3% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $63,220 ($73,959 statewide)

$63,220 ($73,959 statewide) Median home value: $79,300 ($232,500 statewide)

$79,300 ($232,500 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 53

Ohio: Adams County

Corey B. Stevens / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 17.1% less expensive than US avg.

17.1% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.6% less expensive than US avg.

8.6% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $46,234 ($66,990 statewide)

$46,234 ($66,990 statewide) Median home value: $138,700 ($183,300 statewide)

$138,700 ($183,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 88

Oklahoma: Cimarron County

GracedByTheLight / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 18.3% less expensive than US avg.

18.3% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 11.2% less expensive than US avg.

11.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $57,100 ($61,364 statewide)

$57,100 ($61,364 statewide) Median home value: $77,900 ($170,500 statewide)

$77,900 ($170,500 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 77

Oregon: Malheur County

icetsarina / Public Domain / Flickr

Est. cost of living in county: 10.3% less expensive than US avg.

10.3% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 6.6% more expensive than US avg.

6.6% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $48,371 ($76,632 statewide)

$48,371 ($76,632 statewide) Median home value: $187,500 ($423,100 statewide)

$187,500 ($423,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 36

Pennsylvania: Forest County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 14.1% less expensive than US avg.

14.1% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 3.8% less expensive than US avg.

3.8% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $46,188 ($73,170 statewide)

$46,188 ($73,170 statewide) Median home value: $102,300 ($226,200 statewide)

$102,300 ($226,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 67

Rhode Island: Kent County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 0.9% more expensive than US avg.

0.9% more expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 4.7% more expensive than US avg.

4.7% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $85,732 ($81,370 statewide)

$85,732 ($81,370 statewide) Median home value: $306,000 ($343,100 statewide)

$306,000 ($343,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 5

South Carolina: Allendale County

Upstateherd / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 17.6% less expensive than US avg.

17.6% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 6.4% less expensive than US avg.

6.4% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $37,096 ($63,623 statewide)

$37,096 ($63,623 statewide) Median home value: $61,800 ($216,200 statewide)

$61,800 ($216,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 46

South Dakota: Harding County

Est. cost of living in county: 16.4% less expensive than US avg.

16.4% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 12.0% less expensive than US avg.

12.0% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $71,484 ($69,457 statewide)

$71,484 ($69,457 statewide) Median home value: $128,300 ($219,500 statewide)

$128,300 ($219,500 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 66

Tennessee: Hancock County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 18.7% less expensive than US avg.

18.7% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.

8.2% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $31,809 ($64,035 statewide)

$31,809 ($64,035 statewide) Median home value: $112,600 ($232,100 statewide)

$112,600 ($232,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 95

Texas: Maverick County

Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 16.9% less expensive than US avg.

16.9% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.5% less expensive than US avg.

2.5% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $48,497 ($73,035 statewide)

$48,497 ($73,035 statewide) Median home value: $125,000 ($238,000 statewide)

$125,000 ($238,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 254

Utah: Emery County

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 18.7% less expensive than US avg.

18.7% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 5.5% less expensive than US avg.

5.5% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $67,056 ($86,833 statewide)

$67,056 ($86,833 statewide) Median home value: $168,700 ($408,500 statewide)

$168,700 ($408,500 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 29

Vermont: Essex County

Est. cost of living in county: 10.1% less expensive than US avg.

10.1% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 1.1% more expensive than US avg.

1.1% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $55,247 ($74,014 statewide)

$55,247 ($74,014 statewide) Median home value: $151,200 ($272,400 statewide)

$151,200 ($272,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 14

Virginia: Scott County

Est. cost of living in county: 18.8% less expensive than US avg.

18.8% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 2.1% more expensive than US avg.

2.1% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $44,535 ($87,249 statewide)

$44,535 ($87,249 statewide) Median home value: $122,300 ($339,800 statewide)

$122,300 ($339,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 133

Washington: Asotin County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living in county: 19.1% less expensive than US avg.

19.1% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 9.8% more expensive than US avg.

9.8% more expensive than US avg. Median household income: $63,724 ($90,325 statewide)

$63,724 ($90,325 statewide) Median home value: $266,400 ($473,400 statewide)

$266,400 ($473,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 39

West Virginia: Calhoun County

Est. cost of living in county: 16.0% less expensive than US avg.

16.0% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 10.8% less expensive than US avg.

10.8% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $39,031 ($55,217 statewide)

$39,031 ($55,217 statewide) Median home value: $111,000 ($145,800 statewide)

$111,000 ($145,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 55

Wisconsin: Menominee County

Michael-Tatman / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living in county: 15.8% less expensive than US avg.

15.8% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 7.7% less expensive than US avg.

7.7% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $62,194 ($72,458 statewide)

$62,194 ($72,458 statewide) Median home value: $104,300 ($231,400 statewide)

$104,300 ($231,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 72

Wyoming: Niobrara County

Est. cost of living in county: 14.7% less expensive than US avg.

14.7% less expensive than US avg. Est. cost of living in state: 8.1% less expensive than US avg.

8.1% less expensive than US avg. Median household income: $54,375 ($72,495 statewide)

$54,375 ($72,495 statewide) Median home value: $195,600 ($269,900 statewide)

$195,600 ($269,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 23

