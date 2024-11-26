The Most Affordable Place to Live in Each State

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- The United States is one of the wealthiest countries in the world — but it also has a relatively high cost of living.
- Still, the overall cost of living can vary considerably within the U.S., and in nearly every state, there are places where consumer prices are well below the national average.
The United States is home to one of the wealthiest populations in the world. According to the Swiss investment bank UBS, the U.S. is one of only a handful of countries where the average adult has over $500,000 in accumulated wealth. While countries with wealthy populations typically have higher standards of living, they also often have a higher overall cost of living — and the United States is no exception.
As of mid-2024, the U.S. ranked among the 10 most expensive countries in the world, according to the cost-of-living comparison website Numbeo. But just as the consumer prices can differ meaningfully between one country and another, they can also vary within a given country. And while the U.S. as a whole is a more expensive place to live than most of the rest of the world, there are many American communities that stand out for being far more affordable than average.
Using data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least expensive county to live in in each state. Within each state, we ranked every county or county equivalent on estimated regional price parity — a measure of the cost of living relative to the national average. Supplemental data on median household income and median home value are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Due to recent changes in county distinctions, ACS data for Connecticut is current as of 2021.
In all but two states, there is at least one county where goods and services are less expensive than they are on average nationwide. Among these counties, the estimated cost of living ranges from about 4% to over 25% below average.
Lower consumer prices in these places are driven, in part, by lower incomes. In areas with lower income populations, consumer spending can be limited, which can, in turn, put downward pressure on the price of goods and services. In nearly every county or county equivalent on this list, the typical household earns less than the national median household income of $75,149. (Here is a look at the wealthiest town in each state.)
In any given area, housing prices contribute meaningfully to the overall cost of living, and, of the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, only two have a higher median home value than the state as a whole. (This is the income you need to comfortably afford a typical American home.)
These are the least expensive counties to live in in every state.
Why It Matters
Due in part to its wealth and economic strength, the U.S. has a relatively high cost of living. However, many similar market forces contribute to variations in the cost of living within the United States — and in nearly every state, there are communities where consumer prices are far less expensive than average.
Alabama: Franklin County
- Est. cost of living in county: 21.3% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 12.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $47,359 ($59,609 statewide)
- Median home value: $121,600 ($179,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 67
Alaska: Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area
- Est. cost of living in Census Area: 5.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.0% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $61,779 ($86,370 statewide)
- Median home value: $220,800 ($318,000 statewide)
- Number of county equivalents considered in state: 30
Arizona: Santa Cruz County
- Est. cost of living in county: 24.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 0.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $51,885 ($72,581 statewide)
- Median home value: $196,700 ($321,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 15
Arkansas: Monroe County
- Est. cost of living in county: 19.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 13.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $41,786 ($56,335 statewide)
- Median home value: $84,600 ($162,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 75
California: Glenn County
- Est. cost of living in county: 8.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 12.5% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $64,033 ($91,905 statewide)
- Median home value: $295,400 ($659,300 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 58
Colorado: Baca County
- Est. cost of living in county: 25.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.3% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $42,115 ($87,598 statewide)
- Median home value: $119,700 ($465,900 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 64
Connecticut: Windham County
- Est. cost of living in county: 3.9% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 6.4% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $71,418 ($83,572 statewide)
- Median home value: $217,300 ($286,700 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 8
Delaware: Sussex County
- Est. cost of living in county: 4.3% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.0% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $75,406 ($79,325 statewide)
- Median home value: $324,400 ($305,200 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 3
Florida: Gadsden County
- Est. cost of living in county: 14.6% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.1% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $45,721 ($67,917 statewide)
- Median home value: $137,300 ($292,200 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 67
Georgia: Brantley County
- Est. cost of living in county: 17.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 4.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $40,166 ($71,355 statewide)
- Median home value: $91,900 ($245,900 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 159
Hawaii: Hawaii County
- Est. cost of living in county: 6.4% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 10.8% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $74,238 ($94,814 statewide)
- Median home value: $454,900 ($764,800 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 5
Idaho: Minidoka County
- Est. cost of living in county: 19.5% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $63,594 ($70,214 statewide)
- Median home value: $198,400 ($331,600 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 44
Illinois: Pope County
- Est. cost of living in county: 18.0% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 1.3% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $57,582 ($78,433 statewide)
- Median home value: $137,500 ($239,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 102
Indiana: Washington County
- Est. cost of living in county: 17.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $60,695 ($67,173 statewide)
- Median home value: $158,200 ($183,600 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 92
Iowa: Ida County
- Est. cost of living in county: 18.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 11.6% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $63,125 ($70,571 statewide)
- Median home value: $108,000 ($181,600 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 99
Kansas: Wallace County
- Est. cost of living in county: 16.5% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 10.0% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $57,708 ($69,747 statewide)
- Median home value: $96,200 ($189,300 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 105
Kentucky: Butler County
- Est. cost of living in county: 19.0% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 10.6% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $47,589 ($60,183 statewide)
- Median home value: $102,200 ($177,000 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 120
Louisiana: West Carroll Parish
- Est. cost of living in parish: 16.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 9.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $45,035 ($57,852 statewide)
- Median home value: $100,600 ($198,300 statewide)
- Number of parishes considered in state: 64
Maine: Aroostook County
- Est. cost of living in county: 11.3% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 0.8% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $50,843 ($68,251 statewide)
- Median home value: $125,400 ($244,800 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 16
Maryland: Garrett County
- Est. cost of living in county: 14.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 5.0% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $64,447 ($98,461 statewide)
- Median home value: $220,100 ($380,500 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 24
Massachusetts: Dukes County
- Est. cost of living in county: 4.5% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 9.4% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $93,225 ($96,505 statewide)
- Median home value: $998,100 ($483,900 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 14
Michigan: Huron County
- Est. cost of living in county: 15.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 6.6% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $54,475 ($68,505 statewide)
- Median home value: $129,500 ($201,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 83
Minnesota: Jackson County
- Est. cost of living in county: 16.9% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.3% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $68,368 ($84,313 statewide)
- Median home value: $140,500 ($286,800 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 87
Mississippi: Kemper County
- Est. cost of living in county: 20.9% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 12.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $42,947 ($52,985 statewide)
- Median home value: $89,300 ($151,000 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 82
Missouri: Ripley County
- Est. cost of living in county: 19.5% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.9% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $42,541 ($65,920 statewide)
- Median home value: $103,700 ($199,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 115
Montana: Chouteau County
- Est. cost of living in county: 16.9% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 9.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $51,791 ($66,341 statewide)
- Median home value: $172,000 ($305,700 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 56
Nebraska: Thurston County
- Est. cost of living in county: 16.5% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 10.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $63,459 ($71,722 statewide)
- Median home value: $90,000 ($205,600 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 93
Nevada: Eureka County
- Est. cost of living in county: 15.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 3.6% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $73,929 ($71,646 statewide)
- Median home value: $177,400 ($373,800 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 17
New Hampshire: Coos County
- Est. cost of living in county: 6.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 7.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $55,247 ($90,845 statewide)
- Median home value: $157,900 ($337,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 10
New Jersey: Cape May County
- Est. cost of living in county: 5.8% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.8% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $83,870 ($97,126 statewide)
- Median home value: $372,300 ($401,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 21
New Mexico: Union County
- Est. cost of living in county: 20.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 9.0% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $41,714 ($58,722 statewide)
- Median home value: $126,900 ($216,000 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 33
New York: Lewis County
- Est. cost of living in county: 11.3% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 7.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $64,401 ($81,386 statewide)
- Median home value: $146,100 ($384,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 62
North Carolina: Montgomery County
- Est. cost of living in county: 17.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 5.8% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $55,523 ($66,186 statewide)
- Median home value: $139,900 ($234,900 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 100
North Dakota: Benson County
- Est. cost of living in county: 16.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 11.3% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $63,220 ($73,959 statewide)
- Median home value: $79,300 ($232,500 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 53
Ohio: Adams County
- Est. cost of living in county: 17.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.6% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $46,234 ($66,990 statewide)
- Median home value: $138,700 ($183,300 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 88
Oklahoma: Cimarron County
- Est. cost of living in county: 18.3% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 11.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $57,100 ($61,364 statewide)
- Median home value: $77,900 ($170,500 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 77
Oregon: Malheur County
- Est. cost of living in county: 10.3% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 6.6% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $48,371 ($76,632 statewide)
- Median home value: $187,500 ($423,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 36
Pennsylvania: Forest County
- Est. cost of living in county: 14.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 3.8% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $46,188 ($73,170 statewide)
- Median home value: $102,300 ($226,200 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 67
Rhode Island: Kent County
- Est. cost of living in county: 0.9% more expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 4.7% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $85,732 ($81,370 statewide)
- Median home value: $306,000 ($343,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 5
South Carolina: Allendale County
- Est. cost of living in county: 17.6% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 6.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $37,096 ($63,623 statewide)
- Median home value: $61,800 ($216,200 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 46
South Dakota: Harding County
- Est. cost of living in county: 16.4% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 12.0% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $71,484 ($69,457 statewide)
- Median home value: $128,300 ($219,500 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 66
Tennessee: Hancock County
- Est. cost of living in county: 18.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.2% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $31,809 ($64,035 statewide)
- Median home value: $112,600 ($232,100 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 95
Texas: Maverick County
- Est. cost of living in county: 16.9% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.5% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $48,497 ($73,035 statewide)
- Median home value: $125,000 ($238,000 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 254
Utah: Emery County
- Est. cost of living in county: 18.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 5.5% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $67,056 ($86,833 statewide)
- Median home value: $168,700 ($408,500 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 29
Vermont: Essex County
- Est. cost of living in county: 10.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 1.1% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $55,247 ($74,014 statewide)
- Median home value: $151,200 ($272,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 14
Virginia: Scott County
- Est. cost of living in county: 18.8% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 2.1% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $44,535 ($87,249 statewide)
- Median home value: $122,300 ($339,800 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 133
Washington: Asotin County
- Est. cost of living in county: 19.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 9.8% more expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $63,724 ($90,325 statewide)
- Median home value: $266,400 ($473,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 39
West Virginia: Calhoun County
- Est. cost of living in county: 16.0% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 10.8% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $39,031 ($55,217 statewide)
- Median home value: $111,000 ($145,800 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 55
Wisconsin: Menominee County
- Est. cost of living in county: 15.8% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 7.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $62,194 ($72,458 statewide)
- Median home value: $104,300 ($231,400 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 72
Wyoming: Niobrara County
- Est. cost of living in county: 14.7% less expensive than US avg.
- Est. cost of living in state: 8.1% less expensive than US avg.
- Median household income: $54,375 ($72,495 statewide)
- Median home value: $195,600 ($269,900 statewide)
- Number of counties considered in state: 23
