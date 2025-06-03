Least Expensive County to Live in Every State © 2023 Yiu Yu Hoi / Moment via Getty Images

A survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau in mid-2024 found that 61% of adults in the U.S. had at least some difficulty paying usual household expenses in the last week. That a majority of Americans are struggling financially may be of little surprise, as, due to historic inflation during the pandemic era, the overall cost of living in the United States is now 23.6% higher than it was in February 2020.

Key Points Historic inflation in the COVID-19 era has driven the cost of living in the United States up by well over 20% in the last half decade.

While rising prices have a direct impact on every American, consumer prices can also vary considerably at the local level — and in every state, there is at least one county where consumers are paying less than those in other parts of the state for the same goods and services.

But while no corner of the country was spared the impact of inflation, the cost of living can also vary considerably from one community to the next. These price variations are driven largely by the laws of supply and demand. Generally, in high-income areas where residents have more disposable income, greater consumer spending drives up competition for goods and services, which in turn pushes prices higher. Conversely, in lower-income areas, reduced consumer spending can help keep the overall cost of living relatively low.

Across the 50 states, consumer prices range anywhere from about 13.5% less expensive than the national average, to 12.6% more expensive, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. But variations in living costs can be even more pronounced at the local level — and in nearly every state, there is at least one county or county equivalent where consumers pay less than a typical American for the same goods and services.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least expensive county, or county equivalent, in each state. The counties on this list were selected using the latest available data on regional price parity, or RPP, a cost of living index. For additional context, we also included state-level RPP estimates from the BEA. Supplemental data on median household income and median home value are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. State-level ACS data are 1-year estimates, and county-level ACS data are 5-year averages. Due to a reclassification of counties to Planning Regions, local ACS data were not available for the state of Connecticut.

In 16 of the 50 states, the overall cost of living is higher than the national average. At the local level, however, all but two states have at least one county or county equivalent where the cost of living is below the national average.

Even though every county on this list ranks as the least expensive place to live in its state, variations in the overall cost of living among these places are often significant. Hawaii, for example, is one of the most expensive states to live in, and in Hawaii County — the least expensive county in the state — consumer prices are still about 6.4% higher than they are on average nationwide. By contrast, in Kemper County, Mississippi, the least expensive county in one of the least expensive states, the cost of living is nearly 21% lower than the national average. (Here is a look at the most expensive states to live in.)

Given the relationship between supply and demand and the overall cost of living, it is perhaps not surprising that in nearly every county on this list, median household incomes are lower than the statewide median—often by tens of thousands of dollars. Relatively low consumer prices in these places are also reflected, in part, by home values. With only a few exceptions, median home prices are lower in these counties than they are across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the states where home prices are still going up.)

This is the least expensive county in every state.

Why It Matters

fstop123 / iStock via Getty Images

For years, rapidly rising prices have been straining household budgets for millions of Americans. But while no corner of the country was spared from the effects of inflation, there are specific places where the cost of living is markedly lower than in much of the rest of the country. In most states, there is at least one county or county equivalent where consumer prices are lower than they are nationwide, on average.

Alabama: Franklin County

Brian Stansberry / WIkimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 21.3% lower than national average

21.3% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 10.0% lower than national average

10.0% lower than national average Median household income: $51,493 in county ($62,212 statewide)

$51,493 in county ($62,212 statewide) Median home value: $128,000 in county ($216,600 statewide)

$128,000 in county ($216,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 67

Alaska: Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in census area: 5.2% lower than national average

5.2% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 1.7% higher than national average

1.7% higher than national average Median household income: $59,079 in census area ($86,631 statewide)

$59,079 in census area ($86,631 statewide) Median home value: $221,800 in census area ($347,500 statewide)

$221,800 in census area ($347,500 statewide) Number of county equivalents considered in state: 30

Arizona: Santa Cruz County

stockphoto52 / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 24.4% lower than national average

24.4% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 1.1% higher than national average

1.1% higher than national average Median household income: $53,614 in county ($77,315 statewide)

$53,614 in county ($77,315 statewide) Median home value: $216,100 in county ($411,200 statewide)

$216,100 in county ($411,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 15

Arkansas: Monroe County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.4% lower than national average

19.4% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 13.5% lower than national average

13.5% lower than national average Median household income: $43,955 in county ($58,700 statewide)

$43,955 in county ($58,700 statewide) Median home value: $82,200 in county ($195,700 statewide)

$82,200 in county ($195,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 75

California: Glenn County

JeffGoulden / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 8.1% lower than national average

8.1% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 12.6% higher than national average

12.6% higher than national average Median household income: $70,487 in county ($95,521 statewide)

$70,487 in county ($95,521 statewide) Median home value: $338,400 in county ($725,800 statewide)

$338,400 in county ($725,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 58

Colorado: Baca County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 25.2% lower than national average

25.2% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 1.4% higher than national average

1.4% higher than national average Median household income: $40,380 in county ($92,911 statewide)

$40,380 in county ($92,911 statewide) Median home value: $122,000 in county ($550,300 statewide)

$122,000 in county ($550,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 64

Connecticut: Windham County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 3.9% lower than national average

3.9% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 3.7% higher than national average

3.7% higher than national average Median household income: N/A in county ($91,665 statewide)

N/A in county ($91,665 statewide) Median home value: N/A in county ($367,800 statewide)

N/A in county ($367,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 8

Delaware: Sussex County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 4.3% lower than national average

4.3% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 0.7% lower than national average

0.7% lower than national average Median household income: $78,162 in county ($81,361 statewide)

$78,162 in county ($81,361 statewide) Median home value: $353,300 in county ($359,700 statewide)

$353,300 in county ($359,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 3

Florida: Gadsden County

raksybH / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 14.6% lower than national average

14.6% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 3.5% higher than national average

3.5% higher than national average Median household income: $46,047 in county ($73,311 statewide)

$46,047 in county ($73,311 statewide) Median home value: $154,700 in county ($381,000 statewide)

$154,700 in county ($381,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 67

Georgia: Brantley County

formulanone / Flickr

Estimated cost of living in county: 17.4% lower than national average

17.4% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 3.3% lower than national average

3.3% lower than national average Median household income: $47,801 in county ($74,632 statewide)

$47,801 in county ($74,632 statewide) Median home value: $91,800 in county ($323,000 statewide)

$91,800 in county ($323,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 159

Hawaii: Hawaii County

Estimated cost of living in county: 6.4% higher than national average

6.4% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.6% higher than national average

8.6% higher than national average Median household income: $77,215 in county ($95,322 statewide)

$77,215 in county ($95,322 statewide) Median home value: $486,400 in county ($846,400 statewide)

$486,400 in county ($846,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 5

Idaho: Minidoka County

Ken Lund / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.5% lower than national average

19.5% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.6% lower than national average

8.6% lower than national average Median household income: $70,060 in county ($74,942 statewide)

$70,060 in county ($74,942 statewide) Median home value: $235,300 in county ($428,600 statewide)

$235,300 in county ($428,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 44

Illinois: Pope County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 18.0% lower than national average

18.0% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 1.1% lower than national average

1.1% lower than national average Median household income: $62,500 in county ($80,306 statewide)

$62,500 in county ($80,306 statewide) Median home value: $165,300 in county ($263,300 statewide)

$165,300 in county ($263,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 102

Indiana: Washington County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 17.7% lower than national average

17.7% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 7.8% lower than national average

7.8% lower than national average Median household income: $61,358 in county ($69,477 statewide)

$61,358 in county ($69,477 statewide) Median home value: $162,400 in county ($225,900 statewide)

$162,400 in county ($225,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 92

Iowa: Ida County

Estimated cost of living in county: 18.1% lower than national average

18.1% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 11.2% lower than national average

11.2% lower than national average Median household income: $62,841 in county ($71,433 statewide)

$62,841 in county ($71,433 statewide) Median home value: $108,800 in county ($213,300 statewide)

$108,800 in county ($213,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 99

Kansas: Wallace County

Estimated cost of living in county: 16.5% lower than national average

16.5% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 10.0% lower than national average

10.0% lower than national average Median household income: $60,263 in county ($70,333 statewide)

$60,263 in county ($70,333 statewide) Median home value: $94,200 in county ($219,800 statewide)

$94,200 in county ($219,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 105

Kentucky: Butler County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.0% lower than national average

19.0% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 9.5% lower than national average

9.5% lower than national average Median household income: $52,003 in county ($61,118 statewide)

$52,003 in county ($61,118 statewide) Median home value: $105,500 in county ($211,800 statewide)

$105,500 in county ($211,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 120

Louisiana: West Carroll Parish

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in parish: 16.4% lower than national average

16.4% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 11.7% lower than national average

11.7% lower than national average Median household income: $48,514 in parish ($58,229 statewide)

$48,514 in parish ($58,229 statewide) Median home value: $97,600 in parish ($215,600 statewide)

$97,600 in parish ($215,600 statewide) Number of parishes considered in state: 64

Maine: Aroostook County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 11.3% lower than national average

11.3% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 2.9% lower than national average

2.9% lower than national average Median household income: $54,254 in county ($73,733 statewide)

$54,254 in county ($73,733 statewide) Median home value: $131,700 in county ($310,700 statewide)

$131,700 in county ($310,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 16

Maryland: Garrett County

Estimated cost of living in county: 14.2% lower than national average

14.2% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 4.0% higher than national average

4.0% higher than national average Median household income: $69,031 in county ($98,678 statewide)

$69,031 in county ($98,678 statewide) Median home value: $217,000 in county ($413,600 statewide)

$217,000 in county ($413,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 24

Massachusetts: Dukes County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 4.5% lower than national average

4.5% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.2% higher than national average

8.2% higher than national average Median household income: $102,348 in county ($99,858 statewide)

$102,348 in county ($99,858 statewide) Median home value: $1,104,100 in county ($570,800 statewide)

$1,104,100 in county ($570,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 14

Michigan: Huron County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 15.7% lower than national average

15.7% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 5.8% lower than national average

5.8% lower than national average Median household income: $56,963 in county ($69,183 statewide)

$56,963 in county ($69,183 statewide) Median home value: $141,300 in county ($236,100 statewide)

$141,300 in county ($236,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 83

Minnesota: Jackson County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 16.9% lower than national average

16.9% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 1.6% lower than national average

1.6% lower than national average Median household income: $69,955 in county ($85,086 statewide)

$69,955 in county ($85,086 statewide) Median home value: $145,400 in county ($328,600 statewide)

$145,400 in county ($328,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 87

Mississippi: Kemper County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.9% lower than national average

20.9% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 12.7% lower than national average

12.7% lower than national average Median household income: $43,595 in county ($54,203 statewide)

$43,595 in county ($54,203 statewide) Median home value: $90,200 in county ($169,800 statewide)

$90,200 in county ($169,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 82

Missouri: Ripley County

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.5% lower than national average

19.5% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.2% lower than national average

8.2% lower than national average Median household income: $43,898 in county ($68,545 statewide)

$43,898 in county ($68,545 statewide) Median home value: $110,800 in county ($233,600 statewide)

$110,800 in county ($233,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 115

Montana: Chouteau County

Estimated cost of living in county: 16.9% lower than national average

16.9% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 9.8% lower than national average

9.8% lower than national average Median household income: $56,927 in county ($70,804 statewide)

$56,927 in county ($70,804 statewide) Median home value: $185,100 in county ($392,300 statewide)

$185,100 in county ($392,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 56

Nebraska: Thurston County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 16.5% lower than national average

16.5% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 9.6% lower than national average

9.6% lower than national average Median household income: $64,838 in county ($74,590 statewide)

$64,838 in county ($74,590 statewide) Median home value: $105,100 in county ($245,200 statewide)

$105,100 in county ($245,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 93

Nevada: Eureka County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 15.1% lower than national average

15.1% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 3.0% lower than national average

3.0% lower than national average Median household income: $73,095 in county ($76,364 statewide)

$73,095 in county ($76,364 statewide) Median home value: N/A in county ($441,100 statewide)

N/A in county ($441,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 17

New Hampshire: Coos County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 6.7% lower than national average

6.7% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 5.3% higher than national average

5.3% higher than national average Median household income: $58,439 in county ($96,838 statewide)

$58,439 in county ($96,838 statewide) Median home value: $169,600 in county ($415,400 statewide)

$169,600 in county ($415,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 10

New Jersey: Cape May County

Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 5.8% lower than national average

5.8% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.9% higher than national average

8.9% higher than national average Median household income: $88,046 in county ($99,781 statewide)

$88,046 in county ($99,781 statewide) Median home value: $395,000 in county ($461,000 statewide)

$395,000 in county ($461,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 21

New Mexico: Union County

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.1% lower than national average

20.1% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 9.6% lower than national average

9.6% lower than national average Median household income: $45,319 in county ($62,268 statewide)

$45,319 in county ($62,268 statewide) Median home value: $135,900 in county ($256,300 statewide)

$135,900 in county ($256,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 33

New York: Lewis County

Estimated cost of living in county: 11.3% lower than national average

11.3% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 7.6% higher than national average

7.6% higher than national average Median household income: $68,329 in county ($82,095 statewide)

$68,329 in county ($82,095 statewide) Median home value: $158,000 in county ($420,200 statewide)

$158,000 in county ($420,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 62

North Carolina: Montgomery County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 17.2% lower than national average

17.2% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 5.9% lower than national average

5.9% lower than national average Median household income: $55,849 in county ($70,804 statewide)

$55,849 in county ($70,804 statewide) Median home value: $150,300 in county ($308,600 statewide)

$150,300 in county ($308,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 100

North Dakota: Benson County

Estimated cost of living in county: 16.4% lower than national average

16.4% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 11.4% lower than national average

11.4% lower than national average Median household income: $68,049 in county ($76,525 statewide)

$68,049 in county ($76,525 statewide) Median home value: $83,100 in county ($246,700 statewide)

$83,100 in county ($246,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 53

Ohio: Adams County

Corey B. Stevens / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 17.1% lower than national average

17.1% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.2% lower than national average

8.2% lower than national average Median household income: $49,521 in county ($67,769 statewide)

$49,521 in county ($67,769 statewide) Median home value: $157,500 in county ($220,200 statewide)

$157,500 in county ($220,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 88

Oklahoma: Cimarron County

GracedByTheLight / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 18.3% lower than national average

18.3% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 11.7% lower than national average

11.7% lower than national average Median household income: $57,204 in county ($62,138 statewide)

$57,204 in county ($62,138 statewide) Median home value: $94,500 in county ($208,600 statewide)

$94,500 in county ($208,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 77

Oregon: Malheur County

icetsarina / Public Domain / Flickr

Estimated cost of living in county: 10.3% lower than national average

10.3% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 4.7% higher than national average

4.7% higher than national average Median household income: $49,902 in county ($80,160 statewide)

$49,902 in county ($80,160 statewide) Median home value: $221,300 in county ($484,800 statewide)

$221,300 in county ($484,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 36

Pennsylvania: Forest County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 14.1% lower than national average

14.1% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 2.5% lower than national average

2.5% lower than national average Median household income: $50,061 in county ($73,824 statewide)

$50,061 in county ($73,824 statewide) Median home value: $111,900 in county ($259,900 statewide)

$111,900 in county ($259,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 67

Rhode Island: Kent County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 0.9% higher than national average

0.9% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 1.4% higher than national average

1.4% higher than national average Median household income: $91,278 in county ($84,972 statewide)

$91,278 in county ($84,972 statewide) Median home value: $333,900 in county ($411,800 statewide)

$333,900 in county ($411,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 5

South Carolina: Allendale County

Upstateherd / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 17.6% lower than national average

17.6% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 6.8% lower than national average

6.8% lower than national average Median household income: $31,603 in county ($67,804 statewide)

$31,603 in county ($67,804 statewide) Median home value: $61,600 in county ($272,900 statewide)

$61,600 in county ($272,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 46

South Dakota: Harding County

Estimated cost of living in county: 16.4% lower than national average

16.4% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 11.9% lower than national average

11.9% lower than national average Median household income: $74,766 in county ($71,810 statewide)

$74,766 in county ($71,810 statewide) Median home value: $156,400 in county ($268,200 statewide)

$156,400 in county ($268,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 66

Tennessee: Hancock County

Estimated cost of living in county: 18.7% lower than national average

18.7% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 7.5% lower than national average

7.5% lower than national average Median household income: $31,995 in county ($67,631 statewide)

$31,995 in county ($67,631 statewide) Median home value: $118,000 in county ($307,300 statewide)

$118,000 in county ($307,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 95

Texas: Maverick County

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 16.9% lower than national average

16.9% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 2.8% lower than national average

2.8% lower than national average Median household income: $51,270 in county ($75,780 statewide)

$51,270 in county ($75,780 statewide) Median home value: $151,500 in county ($296,900 statewide)

$151,500 in county ($296,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 254

Utah: Emery County

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 18.7% lower than national average

18.7% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 5.0% lower than national average

5.0% lower than national average Median household income: $69,956 in county ($93,421 statewide)

$69,956 in county ($93,421 statewide) Median home value: $197,100 in county ($517,700 statewide)

$197,100 in county ($517,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 29

Vermont: Essex County

Estimated cost of living in county: 10.1% lower than national average

10.1% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 3.4% lower than national average

3.4% lower than national average Median household income: $58,985 in county ($81,211 statewide)

$58,985 in county ($81,211 statewide) Median home value: $167,500 in county ($332,000 statewide)

$167,500 in county ($332,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 14

Virginia: Scott County

Estimated cost of living in county: 18.8% lower than national average

18.8% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 0.7% higher than national average

0.7% higher than national average Median household income: $45,136 in county ($89,931 statewide)

$45,136 in county ($89,931 statewide) Median home value: $122,300 in county ($382,900 statewide)

$122,300 in county ($382,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 133

Washington: Asotin County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 19.1% lower than national average

19.1% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.6% higher than national average

8.6% higher than national average Median household income: $69,107 in county ($94,605 statewide)

$69,107 in county ($94,605 statewide) Median home value: $286,200 in county ($576,000 statewide)

$286,200 in county ($576,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 39

West Virginia: Calhoun County

Estimated cost of living in county: 16.0% lower than national average

16.0% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 10.2% lower than national average

10.2% lower than national average Median household income: $41,421 in county ($55,948 statewide)

$41,421 in county ($55,948 statewide) Median home value: $111,200 in county ($163,700 statewide)

$111,200 in county ($163,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 55

Wisconsin: Menominee County

Michael-Tatman / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 15.8% lower than national average

15.8% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 6.9% lower than national average

6.9% lower than national average Median household income: $59,528 in county ($74,631 statewide)

$59,528 in county ($74,631 statewide) Median home value: $97,000 in county ($272,500 statewide)

$97,000 in county ($272,500 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 72

Wyoming: Niobrara County

Estimated cost of living in county: 14.7% lower than national average

14.7% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 9.2% lower than national average

9.2% lower than national average Median household income: $48,987 in county ($72,415 statewide)

$48,987 in county ($72,415 statewide) Median home value: $194,200 in county ($298,700 statewide)

$194,200 in county ($298,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 23

