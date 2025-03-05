These Are All the Trump Towers in the World Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Before he rose to the office of President of the United States, Donald Trump was first and foremost, a developer. As such, the Trump brand was everywhere, including, most famously, on the side of buildings worldwide, whether through a licensing agreement or through an active role in development and construction.

Key Points Trump Towers are some of the best known buildings wherever they are built.

Some Trump Towers are mixed-use while others are just residences.

Along with Trump Towers, The Trump Organization also owns golf courses and resorts.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

While it might be confusing at first, “Trump Tower” isn’t one building, it’s multiple buildings in various cities around the globe that all have the same name. Some were new developments, and others, like the President’s former primary residence in New York City, were purchased and renovated.

15. Trump Tower

Szeliga10 / Wikimedia Commons

Just 35 stories tall, the Trump Tower residence in White Plains, New York, is surrounded by over 1.1 million square feet of shopping and entertainment. The building offers up to three-bedroom residences, oversized windows, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and the Trump Club. In 2021, residences voted to remove the Trump name, but the Trump brand still considers it exclusive property.

14. Trump World

Casper Moller / Wikimedia Commons

Comprising six condo properties, Trump World in Seoul, South Korea is everything a Trump Tower is and more. Completed in 2007, each property is said to properly befit the Trump name in partnership with South Korean giant, Daewoo. With 376 different residential units, the Daewoo group received approval to use the Trump name after visiting the Trump World Tower of Manhattan.

13. Trump International Hotel & Tower

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

When you arrive at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas, you’ll be greeted with 1,232 ultra-luxury hotel rooms and suites and 50 exclusive penthouse suites. Among the world-class amenities is a 24-hour concierge service, and those who want to live in this building as a permanent resident have multiple restaurants, bars, spa, and fitness centers.

12. The Park

2021 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Better known as Lodha Park, this Mumbai-based luxury residential skyscraper has five separate towers, each 76 floors high. It includes three and four-bedroom apartments built in August 2014. Among the amenities offered to residents are a private jet, 24/7 gym, and panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

11. 40 Wall Street

Kidfly182 / Wikimedia Commons

Better known as the “Trump Building,” this location offers 1.3 million square feet of office space over 72 separate stories. Once the tallest building in the world, Donald Trump purchased the property with partners and invested over $200 million to renovate the property and rename it “The Trump Building.”

10. Trump Tower

Bin im Garten / Wikimedia Commons

A 663-foot-tall mixed-use skyscraper located on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, Trump Tower’s penthouse was the primary residence of US President Donald Trump. Several members of the Trump family also live in the building, which is home to the headquarters of the Trump Organization. Of the 58 stories, 363 residences and three world-class dining facilities exist.

9. Trump World Tower

Erik Drost / Wikimedia Commons

A residential condo in Midtown Manhattan, the 861-foot tall high building includes 72 floors. With 376 units available, Trump World Tower was the tallest all-residential tower in the world at one point before it was surpassed in 2003. The building features “white-glove service” to give residents the utmost luxury, including a lap pool, fitness center, spa, dog park, and UN Plaza Grill restaurant.

8. Trump Tower Kolkata

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Standing at 475 feet tall, the Trump Tower Kolkata is the 17th tallest building in the region and is instantly recognizable for its glass facade inspired by the Manhattan Trump Tower. The building offers private rooftop access, an infinity pool, massage rooms, a spa and fitness center, in-residence catering, a concierge, and a 24-hour doorman.

7. Trump Tower Manila

LewisTsePuiLung / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Located in Manila’s “most prestigious district,” Trump Tower is believed to offer some of the most luxurious living in the Philippines. The building offers panoramic views of the city, a grand lobby, library, movie room, play room, and a beauty salon, including a nail salon, fitness center, and an indoor pool and juice bar.

6. Trump International Hotel and Tower

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This 100-story structure in downtown Chicago, Illinois, was once considered the tallest building in the world. Standing at 1,169 feet without the spire, it was featured on the season of The Apprentice, when the winner, Bill Rancic, was chosen to oversee construction. The building’s notable features are 339 hotel rooms, seven four-star restaurants, and a 23,000-square-foot spa.

5. Trump Towers Pune

GoToVan / Flickr

Dual towers highlight the Trump Towers location in Pune, India, with each tower at 22 stories each in the upscale Kalyani Nagar neighborhood. The project licenses the name from the Trump Organization, though the property isn’t owned or developed by The Trump Organization. Among the buildings’ famous residents is Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, among the other popular Bollywood stars.

4. Trump Towers Istanbul

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Home to more than 200 residences, an office section, and a shopping center with 80 shops and a movie theater, Trump Towers Istanbul was the first building to bear Trump’s name on the European continent. The Turkish Prime Minister was among the attendees at the 2012 opening, as the country celebrated the only building to include a collective wine cellar in Turkey.

3. Trump Towers (Florida)

Edward Dulmulder / Wikimedia Commons

Located in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, the Trump Towers is an 813-unit tower with three identical buildings attached. The building includes 45 floors and stands 461 feet tall. You have a heated swimming pool, spa, fitness center, and a poolside bar among the building’s amenities. The Trump website calls this location a “premier address,” offering “Incredible panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean & intercoastal waterway,” and more than 2.5 miles of beach.

2. Trump Tower Punta del Este

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The Trump Tower Punta del Este is a 26-story luxury apartment tower in Uruguay. It is the first South American project for Trump Internationality Realty, and the Trump name was added as part of a licensing agreement. The building’s apartments initially cost between $700,000 and $2.5 million US dollars and amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, a heliport, a cigar lounge, and two movie theaters.

1. Trump International Hotel and Tower

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In New York City, Trump International Hotel and Tower is undoubtedly one of the most famous of all Trump Tower buildings. Half hotel and half personal residence, the building’s glass facade, which stands 583 feet tall and 44 stories, is one of its most prominent features. Other famous residents include art dealer Hillel “Helly Nahmad,” Vincent Gallo, and Guido Lombardi.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future