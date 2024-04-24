The 14 Most Expensive Vacation Resorts on Earth HainaultPhoto / Shutterstock.com

If you’re looking to travel and enjoy the best of the best, it won’t come cheap. No matter where you go on earth, looking at a luxury resort is going to require some deep pockets. The thing is, you get what you pay for with these experiences. Whether it’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip or an opportunity to see the world, there is just something about the most expensive vacation resorts on earth.

Located in some of the most exotic locations, these 14 resorts offer amenities and experiences you won’t get at the Holiday Inn or Hilton down the road. After reviewing websites like LuxHabitat, Prestige Online, Rarest.org, CNBC, Forbes and more, we can list the most expensive vacation resorts from least to most expensive.

14. Vomo Island Fiji

Source: Ignacio Moya Coronado / Shutterstock.com

Make your way to Vomo Island in Fiji and stay at The Reef House, a family-friendly resort. For just over $18,500 a night, you get a five-bedroom beachfront residence. For the price, you get 300 feet of dedicated beach space all to yourself. This is good news as you can sleep a lot of people in five separate bedrooms.

Take full advantage of your butler and make sure they can help you serve all 10 guests you can fit in this bungalow. Not only are the views spectacular, but you have a living room, dining room, kitchen, and even more space to separate the kids when they are cranky from being on the beach all day.

13. Four Seasons Hualali

Source: Thomas Barrat / Shutterstock.com

For families that want to go all out, the Four Seasons Hualalai is the place to go. With rooms starting at $24,295 per night, it’s definitely for the family that loves spending time together. You can start with the biggest room and stay in the Hawaii Loa Presidential Villa. It’s the most prestigious room at the hotel and the price isn’t even listed online.

With room for 8 guests, including 5 children, you have everything you need and then some. Most importantly, you have your very own dedicated suite concierge. The kids can also eat as much as they want as you receive a $500 complimentary food and beverages credit per day. Between meals, get outside and experience everything this hotel has to offer.

12. St. Regis Maldives

Source: ElseThen / Shutterstock.com

When you stay at the St. Regis in the Maldives, you get one incredible experience. For $37,500 a night, the “Live Exquisite” package enables you to stay for four nights. Your home away from home will be in the John Jacob Astor Estate Villa, which is over 3,000 square feet. In this room, you’ll have access to an overnight stay on the 66-foot Azimut Flybridge yacht.

If you ever get off the yacht, go swimming in your Olympic-sized swimming pool or relax in your suite’s home theater. Alternatively, try out your very own private wellness center. The best part is that your butler will arrange everything for you.

11. Royal Bridge Suite

Source: malangusha / Shutterstock.com

With a laundry list of amenities and an unmistakable view, the Royal Bridge Suite at the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai is outstanding. With 2,772 square feet of living space, a gold-leaf table set for 16 people, and a library and media center, you want for nothing when you stay here. At $38,000 per night, you could do nothing but spend all of your time in your private massage room.

Instead, your focus should be on the complimentary 30-minute personal training sessions. When you’re done with your workout, head down to the steam room, sauna, or jet pool facilities. On top of everything else, you also get complimentary access to the world’s largest waterpark, so you can cool off all day long.

10. Alang Alang Chateau

Source: laraslk / Shutterstock.com

One of the best and most expensive resorts in all of France, Alang Alang Chateau is pure luxury at $41,00 per night. For a country known for excess luxury, this southern France waterfront resort is full of the best amenities. Often filled with celebrities, Alang Alang is within range of the Cannes Film Festival, when its per-night price is at its highest.

At this price, you can stay in the top suite which offers almost 4,800 square feet of space. On top of that, you have almost 39,000 square feet of garden space available. This is on top of an emperor-size bed, multiple terraces, a walk-in wardrobe, a luxury bathroom, and a hot tub and massage table on the private deck.

9. Hotel Cala Di Volpe

Source: Gianluca Muscas / Shutterstock.com

At $41,700 a night, you expect the very best, and Hotel Cala Di Volpe in Italy delivers. This resort is well known for its beautiful beaches and outstanding sand. Every direction you turn when you stay at this resort is pure luxury. This is even more true if you take the Penthouse “Harrods” Suite and enjoy its private saltwater swimming pool.

In this 2,690-square-foot space, you have occupancy for six across three bedrooms. Room service is available 24 hours as is your dedicated butler. As a bonus, privacy concerns are nominal as the hotel thought of everything, including bulletproof glass on all of the windows.

8. Ciragan Palace

Source: Osman Temizel / Shutterstock.com

If you find yourself with a chance to stay in the Sultain Suite at the Ciragan Palace resort in Istanbul, Turkey, you won’t be sorry. Located on the second floor of the main hotel, the views of the Bosphorus River are breathtaking. As well they should be for an average price of around $41,500 per night. Of course, the views of the suite itself aren’t bad either.

As soon as you enter your room, you find yourself in a dining area with room for 12. There is also a full kitchen and guest bathroom. Sleeping arrangements outside of the main bedroom include two additional bedrooms. Whether you’re ready for sleep or ready to play, a 24-hour butler is on call to meet your every need.

7. Como Laucala Island

Source: HansFree / Shutterstock.com

For the vacation when you need an exotic adventure, head toward Fiji and stay at the Como Laucala Island resort. As a private location, there are just 25 standalone villas available. This is a new level of luxury and one accessible by private plane. Every villa is like its very own home, which is great considering the $44,000 per night cost.

If you’re ready to see the beautiful water a little more up close, take a ride on the Rere Ahi, which means “Flying Fire” in Maori. This sailboat is perfect for a romantic beach picnic or sunset cruise. Best of all, the food on the menu is second to none as much of it is farm-to-table. Every stay includes all of your dining and beverages.

6. Raj Palace

Source: Lebedinski Vladislav / Shutterstock.com

When you want a palace in India, you turn to the Maharajah Pavilion in Raj Palace. Located in Jaipur, India, a 16,000-square-foot suite will set you back around $44,000 a night. For the price, you do get four floors of space connected by a private elevator including your very own swimming pool. Walk into the “pleasure pavilion” and enjoy the incredible view of the city while you relax in the rooftop jacuzzi.

Between the personal butler, private spa, four bedrooms, and 16th-century architecture, you’re getting plenty for your money. Of all the places on this list, it’s the Raj Palace that is aptly named as spending a night at this resort makes you feel like a king.

5. Hilltop Villa

Source: Martin Valigursky / Shutterstock.com

Take a trip to Fiji and stay in the Hilltop Villa which will set you back around $45,000 per night. Nestled onto an actual hill (hence the name), this island resort is owned by the co-founder of Redbull which means you get nothing but the best. There are a total of 25 separate villas on the island with access to the rainforest on one side and beautiful beaches on the other.

If you want privacy, this is the place to go. It’s in Fiji that you can take full advantage of the all diving, golf, and nearby attractions you could ever need. Plus, you get a private cook, chauffeur, and even a nanny if you need a night off from the kids. The only caveat is that the island generally requires you to stay at least 4 nights, but you can use the private airstrip no matter how many nights you stay.

4. Necker Island

Source: BlueOrange Studio / Shutterstock.com

Available for around $44,000 (up to $120,000) per night, Necker Island is a wonderful place to be. Located in the British Virgin Islands, Necker Island has plenty of popularity thanks to its owner, Richard Branson. Co-founder of the Virgin Group, Branson purchased the island for $120,000 in the 1970s. Today, you and up to 21 guests can stay and take full advantage of the amenities.

If you stay in the Great House, you can stay in the 1,490-square-foot space with both an indoor and outdoor shower. The 180-degree view of the ocean is majestic and makes waking up feel wonderful. If you want to bring children, the bunkroom offers room for six with a television, video games, board games, and toys.

3. Grand Resort Lagonissi

Source: Aerial-motion / Shutterstock.com

Somewhere outside of Athens, Greece is a beautiful resort known as the Grand Resort Lagonissi. To add the word grand to your name requires something really special. For an estimated $50,000 per night in peak calendar times, this resort is very special. Along with a VIP check-in, your villa offers you two full-size master bedrooms, each with its own king-size bed, fireplace, dining area, and living room.

Inside each villa, you have your very own indoor and outdoor heated pool, plus your very own well-equipped gym. Add in a private massage area, barbecue, and two gorgeous marble-lined bathrooms, and your money is well spent.

2. Musha Cay

Source: pics721 / Shutterstock.com

Owned by world-famous magician David Copperfield, Musha Cay & The Islands of Copperfield Bay is truly magical. The resort can accommodate up to 48 guests with pricing starting right around $57,000 per night. With this price tag, you can rightfully expect and receive plenty of amenities.

This includes an outdoor movie theater, beachfront suites, panoramic reviews, and all the outdoor beach activities you can imagine. Best of all, three additional islands help protect the privacy of the guests, which is exactly why this location is so popular with the rich and famous.

1. Banwa Private Island

Source: Matt Grimaldi / Shutterstock.com

Widely considered to be the most expensive resort in the world, Banwa Private Island will set you back a cool $100,000 a night. Nestled in the Palawan archipelago, to get here you need to take a two-hour helicopter or seaplane ride from Manila. Once you have landed, you are going to be one of only 48 people this resort can accommodate.

Over 15 acres you have a set of terrific chefs who will cook local fish as well as cater to your every wine needs with bottles costing up to $36,000. The island concierge will help arrange spa treatments, snorkeling, kayaking, yoga, and tennis activities.

