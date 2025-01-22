These States Are the Biggest Food Producers in the US Gligatron / iStock via Getty Images

In American culture, the vast urban metropolises have half the country’s population and generate up to 90% of its GDP. But it’s the rural areas, often dismissed as “flyover states,” that feed the country and the world. We’ve ranked them for you based on 2023 cash receipts for all agricultural commodities. (This data is from the USDA Economic Research Service).

Key Points Every US state produces millions to billions of dollars worth of agricultural commodities a year, feeding the nation and the world.

50. Alaska

Jacob Player / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $51 million

Percent of US total: less than 0.1%

Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, hay.

49. Rhode Island

KenWiedemann / iStock via Getty Images

Annual Production: $105 million

Percent of US total: less than 0.1%

Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, eggs, animals and animal products

48. New Hampshire

Diana Nault / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $259 million

Percent of US total: less than 0.1%

Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, eggs, dairy

47. Massachusetts

Gianna Forlizzi / iStock via Getty Images

Annual Production: $515 million

Percent of US total: 0.1%

Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, cranberries

46. Hawaii

Jes2u.photo / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $672 million

Percent of US total: less than 0.1%

Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, cattle and other animals, coffee, floriculture.

45. Connecticut

Samantha Van Horn / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $719 million

Percent of US total: 0.1%

Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, dairy, eggs

44. Maine

Bruce Peter / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $873 million

Percent of US total: 0.2%

Major commodities: potatoes, miscellaneous crops, dairy, eggs, blueberries

43. Vermont

Lizzie Nelson / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $931 million

Percent of US total: 0.2%

42. West Virginia

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $975 million

Percent of US total: 0.2%

Major commodities: cattle, broilers, turkeys, miscellaneous crops

41. Nevada

Gchapel / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $987 million

Percent of US total: 0.2%

Major commodities: cattle, hay, dairy, miscellaneous crops

40. New Jersey

Ravindra Singh Kwatra / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $1.61 billion

Percent of US total: 0.3%

Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, eggs, blueberries

39. Delaware

lee thompson / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $1.84 billion

Percent of US total: 0.4%

Major commodities: broilers, miscellaneous crops, corn, soybeans, eggs, wheat

38. Wyoming

Diamond D Images / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $2.1 billion

Percent of US total: 0.4%

Major commodities: cattle, hay, hogs, other animals

37. Utah

Dmitry Pichugin / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $2.5 billion

Percent of US total: 0.5%

Major commodities: cattle, eggs, dairy, hay

36. Maryland

Alexanderstock23 / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $2.9 billion

Percent of US total: 0.6%

Major commodities: broilers, miscellaneous crops, corn, soybeans, dairy

35. South Carolina

Al Munroe / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $3.4 billion

Percent of US total: 0.6%

Major commodities: broilers, miscellaneous crops, corn, cotton, cattle, soybeans

34. New Mexico

Teri Virbickis / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $3.99 billion

Percent of US total: 0.8%

Major commodities: cattle, milk, miscellaneous crops, pecans, hay, onions

33. Louisiana

Bonnie Taylor Barry / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $4.2 billion

Percent of US total: 0.8%

Major commodities: sugarcane, soybeans, broilers, corn, rice, cattle

32. Virginia

Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $4.8 billion

Percent of US total: 0.9%

Major commodities: broilers, cattle, miscellaneous crops, turkeys, dairy, corn, soybeans

31. Montana

Cory Utterback / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $4.96 billion

Percent of US total: 1%

Major commodities: cattle, wheat, hay, barley, miscellaneous crops, lentils, peas, hogs, eggs

30. Tennessee

Kent Raney / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $5.2 billion

Percent of US total: 1%

Major commodities: soybeans, cattle, broilers, corn, miscellaneous crops

29. Arizona

mansong suttakarn / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $5.25 billion

Percent of US total: 1%

Major commodities: cattle, dairy, lettuce, miscellaneous crops, hay, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, dates

28. Oregon

Michael Warwick / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $6.51 billion

Percent of US total: 1.2%

Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, cattle, dairy, hay, potatoes, wheat, onions, eggs, blueberries

27. New York

Verysmallplanet / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $7.12 billion

Percent of US total: 1.4%

Major commodities: dairy, miscellaneous crops, corn, cattle, apples, floriculture, eggs, soybeans

26. Mississippi

CIRI Photography / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $7.34 billion

Percent of US total: 1.4%

Major commodities: broilers, soybeans, corn, cotton, cattle, eggs, catfish, miscellaneous crops

25. Alabama

Mccallk69 / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $7.95 billion

Percent of US total: 1.5%

Major commodities: broilers, cattle, eggs, miscellaneous crops, cotton, corn, soybeans, peanuts, catfish

24. Kentucky

Patrick Jennings / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $8.1 billion

Percent of US total: 1.6%

Major commodities: soybeans, broilers, cattle, corn

23. Oklahoma

Sabrina Janelle Gordon / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $8.6 billion

Percent of US total: 1.7%

Major commodities: cattle, hogs, broilers, wheat, miscellaneous crops, hay, corn, dairy

22. Pennsylvania

Walt Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $8.65 billion

Percent of US total: 1.7%

Major commodities: dairy, eggs, broilers, cattle, miscellaneous crops, mushrooms, corn, hogs

21. Florida

Francescomoufotografo / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $9.2 billion

Percent of US total: 1.8%

Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, sugarcane, cattle, tomatoes, dairy, strawberries

20. Colorado

Bob Pool / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $9.4 billion

Percent of US total: 1.8%

Major commodities: cattle, dairy, corn, miscellaneous crops, hay, wheat, potatoes

19. Idaho

B Brown / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $10.9 billion

Percent of US total: 2.1%

Major commodities: dairy, cattle, potatoes, hay, wheat, miscellaneous crops, sugar beets, barley, corn

18. Michigan

Fotogro / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $11.4 billion

Percent of US total: 2.2%

Major commodities: dairy, corn, soybeans, miscellaneous crops, cattle, eggs, floriculture, hogs, apples

17. Washington

saraporn / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $11.9 billion

Percent of US total: 2.3%

Major commodities: cattle, apples, dairy, potatoes, miscellaneous crops, wheat, hay, eggs, hops, onions.

16. North Dakota

Lena Platonova / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $11.96 billion

Percent of US total: 2.3%

Major commodities: soybeans, wheat, corn, cattle, canola, sugar beets, dry beans, sunflowers, potatoes

15. Georgia

Alena Haurylik / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $12.5 billion

Percent of US total: 2.4%

Major commodities: broilers, cotton, eggs, peanuts, miscellaneous crops, cattle, dairy, corn, pecans

14. Arkansas

Diana Borden / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $13.2 billion

Percent of US total: 2.5%

Major commodities: broilers, soybeans, rice, eggs, corn, cattle, cotton, turkeys, miscellaneous crops

13. South Dakota

SARYMSAKOV ANDREY / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $13.7 billion

Percent of US total: 2.6%

Major commodities: corn, cattle, soybeans, hogs, dairy, wheat, hay, sunflower, miscellaneous crops

12. Ohio

Brenda Sue Cooper / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $13.8 billion

Percent of US total: 2.7%

Major commodities: soybeans, corn, chicken eggs, dairy, hogs, cattle, miscellaneous crops

11. Wisconsin

Ilia Bordiugov / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $15.46 billion

Percent of US total: 3%

Major commodities: dairy, cattle, corn, soybeans, miscellaneous crops, potatoes, eggs, cranberries

10. Missouri

Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $15.5 billion

Percent of US total: 3%

Major commodities: soybeans, cattle, corn, hogs, broilers, eggs, miscellaneous crops, cotton, turkeys

9. North Carolina

C. Schmidt Photography / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $15.7 billion

Percent of US total: 3%

Major commodities: Broilers, hogs, turkeys, miscellaneous crops, soybeans, eggs, corn, tobacco, cotton

8. Indiana

Lena Platonova / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $16.7 billion

Percent of US total: 3.2%

Major commodities: corn, soybeans, eggs, hogs, milk, turkeys, cattle, miscellaneous crops

7. Kansas

Stephanie L Bishop / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $23.3 billion

Percent of US total: 4.5%

Major commodities: cattle, corn, soybeans, wheat, dairy, sorghum, hogs, hay, miscellaneous crops, eggs

6. Minnesota

Craig Hinton / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $25.2 billion

Percent of US total: 4.8%

Major commodities: corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, dairy, turkeys, sugar beets, wheat

5. Illinois

John Ruberry / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $27 billion

Percent of US total: 5.2%

Major commodities: corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, miscellaneous crops, wheat, dairy, eggs, floriculture

4. Texas

Kasey Ward / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $29.9 billion

Percent of US total: 5.7%

Major commodities: cattle, broilers, dairy, miscellaneous crops, corn, cotton, eggs, hay, wheat

3. Nebraska

Cody Farris / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $31.8 billion

Percent of US total: 6.1%

Major commodities: cattle, corn, soybeans, hogs, broilers, eggs, hay, miscellaneous crops, dairy, wheat

2. Iowa

StompingGirl / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $39.9 billion

Percent of US total: 7.7%

Major commodities: corn, hogs, soybeans, cattle, eggs, dairy, turkeys, miscellaneous crops, hay

1. California

Thomas Barrat / Shutterstock.com

Annual Production: $59.4 billion

Percent of US total: 11.4%

Major commodities: dairy, grapes, miscellaneous crops, cattle, lettuce, almonds, pistachios, strawberries, tomatoes, carrots, broilers, rice, floriculture, broccoli, hay, oranges, tangerines, eggs, walnuts

