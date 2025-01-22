Food

These States Are the Biggest Food Producers in the US

In American culture, the vast urban metropolises have half the country’s population and generate up to 90% of its GDP. But it’s the rural areas, often dismissed as “flyover states,” that feed the country and the world. We’ve ranked them for you based on 2023 cash receipts for all agricultural commodities. (This data is from the USDA Economic Research Service). 

Key Points

  • Every US state produces millions to billions of dollars worth of agricultural commodities a year, feeding the nation and the world.

50. Alaska

  • Annual Production: $51 million
  • Percent of US total: less than 0.1%
  • Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, hay. 

49. Rhode Island

  • Annual Production: $105 million
  • Percent of US total: less than 0.1%
  • Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, eggs, animals and animal products 

48. New Hampshire

  • Annual Production: $259 million
  • Percent of US total: less than 0.1%
  • Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, eggs, dairy

47. Massachusetts

  • Annual Production: $515 million
  • Percent of US total: 0.1%
  • Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, cranberries

46. Hawaii

  • Annual Production: $672 million
  • Percent of US total: less than 0.1%
  • Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, cattle and other animals, coffee, floriculture.

45. Connecticut

  • Annual Production: $719 million
  • Percent of US total: 0.1%
  • Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, dairy, eggs

44. Maine

  • Annual Production: $873 million
  • Percent of US total: 0.2%
  • Major commodities: potatoes, miscellaneous crops, dairy, eggs, blueberries

43. Vermont

  • Annual Production: $931 million
  • Percent of US total: 0.2%
42. West Virginia

  • Annual Production: $975 million
  • Percent of US total: 0.2%
  • Major commodities: cattle, broilers, turkeys, miscellaneous crops

41. Nevada

  • Annual Production: $987 million
  • Percent of US total: 0.2%
  • Major commodities: cattle, hay, dairy, miscellaneous crops

40. New Jersey

  • Annual Production: $1.61 billion
  • Percent of US total: 0.3%
  • Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, eggs, blueberries

39. Delaware

  • Annual Production: $1.84 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 0.4%
  • Major commodities: broilers, miscellaneous crops, corn, soybeans, eggs, wheat

38. Wyoming

  • Annual Production: $2.1 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 0.4%
  • Major commodities: cattle, hay, hogs, other animals

37. Utah

  • Annual Production: $2.5 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 0.5%
  • Major commodities: cattle, eggs, dairy, hay

36. Maryland

  • Annual Production: $2.9 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 0.6%
  • Major commodities: broilers, miscellaneous crops, corn, soybeans, dairy

35. South Carolina

  • Annual Production: $3.4 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 0.6%
  • Major commodities: broilers, miscellaneous crops, corn, cotton, cattle, soybeans

34. New Mexico

  • Annual Production: $3.99 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 0.8%
  • Major commodities: cattle, milk, miscellaneous crops, pecans, hay, onions

33. Louisiana

  • Annual Production: $4.2 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 0.8%
  • Major commodities: sugarcane, soybeans, broilers, corn, rice, cattle

32. Virginia

  • Annual Production: $4.8 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 0.9%
  • Major commodities: broilers, cattle, miscellaneous crops, turkeys, dairy, corn, soybeans

31. Montana

  • Annual Production: $4.96 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 1%
  • Major commodities: cattle, wheat, hay, barley, miscellaneous crops, lentils, peas, hogs, eggs

30. Tennessee

  • Annual Production: $5.2 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 1%
  • Major commodities: soybeans, cattle, broilers, corn, miscellaneous crops

29. Arizona

  • Annual Production: $5.25 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 1%
  • Major commodities: cattle, dairy, lettuce, miscellaneous crops, hay, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, dates

28. Oregon

  • Annual Production: $6.51 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 1.2%
  • Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, cattle, dairy, hay, potatoes, wheat, onions, eggs, blueberries

27. New York

  • Annual Production: $7.12 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 1.4%
  • Major commodities: dairy, miscellaneous crops, corn, cattle, apples, floriculture, eggs, soybeans

26. Mississippi

  • Annual Production: $7.34 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 1.4%
  • Major commodities: broilers, soybeans, corn, cotton, cattle, eggs, catfish, miscellaneous crops

25. Alabama

  • Annual Production: $7.95 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 1.5%
  • Major commodities: broilers, cattle, eggs, miscellaneous crops, cotton, corn, soybeans, peanuts, catfish

24. Kentucky

  • Annual Production: $8.1 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 1.6%
  • Major commodities: soybeans, broilers, cattle, corn

23. Oklahoma

  • Annual Production: $8.6 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 1.7%
  • Major commodities: cattle, hogs, broilers, wheat, miscellaneous crops, hay, corn, dairy

22. Pennsylvania

  • Annual Production: $8.65 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 1.7%
  • Major commodities: dairy, eggs, broilers, cattle, miscellaneous crops, mushrooms, corn, hogs

21. Florida

  • Annual Production: $9.2 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 1.8%
  • Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, sugarcane, cattle, tomatoes, dairy, strawberries

20. Colorado

  • Annual Production: $9.4 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 1.8%
  • Major commodities: cattle, dairy, corn, miscellaneous crops, hay, wheat, potatoes

19. Idaho

  • Annual Production: $10.9 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 2.1%
  • Major commodities: dairy, cattle, potatoes, hay, wheat, miscellaneous crops, sugar beets, barley, corn

18. Michigan

  • Annual Production: $11.4 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 2.2%
  • Major commodities: dairy, corn, soybeans, miscellaneous crops, cattle, eggs, floriculture, hogs, apples

17. Washington

  • Annual Production: $11.9 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 2.3%
  • Major commodities: cattle, apples, dairy, potatoes, miscellaneous crops, wheat, hay, eggs, hops, onions.

16. North Dakota

  • Annual Production: $11.96 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 2.3%
  • Major commodities: soybeans, wheat, corn, cattle, canola, sugar beets, dry beans, sunflowers, potatoes

15. Georgia

  • Annual Production: $12.5 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 2.4%
  • Major commodities: broilers, cotton, eggs, peanuts, miscellaneous crops, cattle, dairy, corn, pecans

14. Arkansas

  • Annual Production: $13.2 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 2.5%
  • Major commodities: broilers, soybeans, rice, eggs, corn, cattle, cotton, turkeys, miscellaneous crops

13. South Dakota

  • Annual Production: $13.7 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 2.6%
  • Major commodities: corn, cattle, soybeans, hogs, dairy, wheat, hay, sunflower, miscellaneous crops

12. Ohio

  • Annual Production: $13.8 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 2.7%
  • Major commodities: soybeans, corn, chicken eggs, dairy, hogs, cattle, miscellaneous crops

11. Wisconsin

  • Annual Production: $15.46 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 3%
  • Major commodities: dairy, cattle, corn, soybeans, miscellaneous crops, potatoes, eggs, cranberries

10. Missouri

  • Annual Production: $15.5 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 3%
  • Major commodities: soybeans, cattle, corn, hogs, broilers, eggs, miscellaneous crops, cotton, turkeys

9. North Carolina

  • Annual Production: $15.7 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 3%
  • Major commodities: Broilers, hogs, turkeys, miscellaneous crops, soybeans, eggs, corn, tobacco, cotton

8. Indiana

  • Annual Production: $16.7 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 3.2%
  • Major commodities: corn, soybeans, eggs, hogs, milk, turkeys, cattle, miscellaneous crops

7. Kansas

  • Annual Production: $23.3 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 4.5%
  • Major commodities: cattle, corn, soybeans, wheat, dairy, sorghum, hogs, hay, miscellaneous crops, eggs

6. Minnesota

  • Annual Production: $25.2 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 4.8%
  • Major commodities: corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, dairy, turkeys, sugar beets, wheat

5. Illinois

  • Annual Production: $27 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 5.2%
  • Major commodities: corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, miscellaneous crops, wheat, dairy, eggs, floriculture

4. Texas

  • Annual Production: $29.9 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 5.7%
  • Major commodities: cattle, broilers, dairy, miscellaneous crops, corn, cotton, eggs, hay, wheat

3. Nebraska

  • Annual Production: $31.8 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 6.1%
  • Major commodities: cattle, corn, soybeans, hogs, broilers, eggs, hay, miscellaneous crops, dairy, wheat

2. Iowa

  • Annual Production: $39.9 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 7.7%
  • Major commodities: corn, hogs, soybeans, cattle, eggs, dairy, turkeys, miscellaneous crops, hay

1. California

  • Annual Production: $59.4 billion 
  • Percent of US total: 11.4%
  • Major commodities: dairy, grapes, miscellaneous crops, cattle, lettuce, almonds, pistachios, strawberries, tomatoes, carrots, broilers, rice, floriculture, broccoli, hay, oranges, tangerines, eggs, walnuts

 

