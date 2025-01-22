These States Are the Biggest Food Producers in the US

In American culture, the vast urban metropolises have half the country’s population and generate up to 90% of its GDP. But it’s the rural areas, often dismissed as “flyover states,” that feed the country and the world. We’ve ranked them for you based on 2023 cash receipts for all agricultural commodities. (This data is from the USDA Economic Research Service).
Key Points
50. Alaska
- Annual Production: $51 million
- Percent of US total: less than 0.1%
- Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, hay.
49. Rhode Island
- Annual Production: $105 million
- Percent of US total: less than 0.1%
- Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, eggs, animals and animal products
48. New Hampshire
- Annual Production: $259 million
- Percent of US total: less than 0.1%
- Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, eggs, dairy
47. Massachusetts
- Annual Production: $515 million
- Percent of US total: 0.1%
- Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, cranberries
46. Hawaii
- Annual Production: $672 million
- Percent of US total: less than 0.1%
- Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, cattle and other animals, coffee, floriculture.
45. Connecticut
- Annual Production: $719 million
- Percent of US total: 0.1%
- Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, dairy, eggs
44. Maine
- Annual Production: $873 million
- Percent of US total: 0.2%
- Major commodities: potatoes, miscellaneous crops, dairy, eggs, blueberries
43. Vermont
- Annual Production: $931 million
- Percent of US total: 0.2%
- Major commodities:
42. West Virginia
- Annual Production: $975 million
- Percent of US total: 0.2%
- Major commodities: cattle, broilers, turkeys, miscellaneous crops
41. Nevada
- Annual Production: $987 million
- Percent of US total: 0.2%
- Major commodities: cattle, hay, dairy, miscellaneous crops
40. New Jersey
- Annual Production: $1.61 billion
- Percent of US total: 0.3%
- Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, eggs, blueberries
39. Delaware
- Annual Production: $1.84 billion
- Percent of US total: 0.4%
- Major commodities: broilers, miscellaneous crops, corn, soybeans, eggs, wheat
38. Wyoming
- Annual Production: $2.1 billion
- Percent of US total: 0.4%
- Major commodities: cattle, hay, hogs, other animals
37. Utah
- Annual Production: $2.5 billion
- Percent of US total: 0.5%
- Major commodities: cattle, eggs, dairy, hay
36. Maryland
- Annual Production: $2.9 billion
- Percent of US total: 0.6%
- Major commodities: broilers, miscellaneous crops, corn, soybeans, dairy
35. South Carolina
- Annual Production: $3.4 billion
- Percent of US total: 0.6%
- Major commodities: broilers, miscellaneous crops, corn, cotton, cattle, soybeans
34. New Mexico
- Annual Production: $3.99 billion
- Percent of US total: 0.8%
- Major commodities: cattle, milk, miscellaneous crops, pecans, hay, onions
33. Louisiana
- Annual Production: $4.2 billion
- Percent of US total: 0.8%
- Major commodities: sugarcane, soybeans, broilers, corn, rice, cattle
32. Virginia
- Annual Production: $4.8 billion
- Percent of US total: 0.9%
- Major commodities: broilers, cattle, miscellaneous crops, turkeys, dairy, corn, soybeans
31. Montana
- Annual Production: $4.96 billion
- Percent of US total: 1%
- Major commodities: cattle, wheat, hay, barley, miscellaneous crops, lentils, peas, hogs, eggs
30. Tennessee
- Annual Production: $5.2 billion
- Percent of US total: 1%
- Major commodities: soybeans, cattle, broilers, corn, miscellaneous crops
29. Arizona
- Annual Production: $5.25 billion
- Percent of US total: 1%
- Major commodities: cattle, dairy, lettuce, miscellaneous crops, hay, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, dates
28. Oregon
- Annual Production: $6.51 billion
- Percent of US total: 1.2%
- Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, cattle, dairy, hay, potatoes, wheat, onions, eggs, blueberries
27. New York
- Annual Production: $7.12 billion
- Percent of US total: 1.4%
- Major commodities: dairy, miscellaneous crops, corn, cattle, apples, floriculture, eggs, soybeans
26. Mississippi
- Annual Production: $7.34 billion
- Percent of US total: 1.4%
- Major commodities: broilers, soybeans, corn, cotton, cattle, eggs, catfish, miscellaneous crops
25. Alabama
- Annual Production: $7.95 billion
- Percent of US total: 1.5%
- Major commodities: broilers, cattle, eggs, miscellaneous crops, cotton, corn, soybeans, peanuts, catfish
24. Kentucky
- Annual Production: $8.1 billion
- Percent of US total: 1.6%
- Major commodities: soybeans, broilers, cattle, corn
23. Oklahoma
- Annual Production: $8.6 billion
- Percent of US total: 1.7%
- Major commodities: cattle, hogs, broilers, wheat, miscellaneous crops, hay, corn, dairy
22. Pennsylvania
- Annual Production: $8.65 billion
- Percent of US total: 1.7%
- Major commodities: dairy, eggs, broilers, cattle, miscellaneous crops, mushrooms, corn, hogs
21. Florida
- Annual Production: $9.2 billion
- Percent of US total: 1.8%
- Major commodities: miscellaneous crops, floriculture, sugarcane, cattle, tomatoes, dairy, strawberries
20. Colorado
- Annual Production: $9.4 billion
- Percent of US total: 1.8%
- Major commodities: cattle, dairy, corn, miscellaneous crops, hay, wheat, potatoes
19. Idaho
- Annual Production: $10.9 billion
- Percent of US total: 2.1%
- Major commodities: dairy, cattle, potatoes, hay, wheat, miscellaneous crops, sugar beets, barley, corn
18. Michigan
- Annual Production: $11.4 billion
- Percent of US total: 2.2%
- Major commodities: dairy, corn, soybeans, miscellaneous crops, cattle, eggs, floriculture, hogs, apples
17. Washington
- Annual Production: $11.9 billion
- Percent of US total: 2.3%
- Major commodities: cattle, apples, dairy, potatoes, miscellaneous crops, wheat, hay, eggs, hops, onions.
16. North Dakota
- Annual Production: $11.96 billion
- Percent of US total: 2.3%
- Major commodities: soybeans, wheat, corn, cattle, canola, sugar beets, dry beans, sunflowers, potatoes
15. Georgia
- Annual Production: $12.5 billion
- Percent of US total: 2.4%
- Major commodities: broilers, cotton, eggs, peanuts, miscellaneous crops, cattle, dairy, corn, pecans
14. Arkansas
- Annual Production: $13.2 billion
- Percent of US total: 2.5%
- Major commodities: broilers, soybeans, rice, eggs, corn, cattle, cotton, turkeys, miscellaneous crops
13. South Dakota
- Annual Production: $13.7 billion
- Percent of US total: 2.6%
- Major commodities: corn, cattle, soybeans, hogs, dairy, wheat, hay, sunflower, miscellaneous crops
12. Ohio
- Annual Production: $13.8 billion
- Percent of US total: 2.7%
- Major commodities: soybeans, corn, chicken eggs, dairy, hogs, cattle, miscellaneous crops
11. Wisconsin
- Annual Production: $15.46 billion
- Percent of US total: 3%
- Major commodities: dairy, cattle, corn, soybeans, miscellaneous crops, potatoes, eggs, cranberries
10. Missouri
- Annual Production: $15.5 billion
- Percent of US total: 3%
- Major commodities: soybeans, cattle, corn, hogs, broilers, eggs, miscellaneous crops, cotton, turkeys
9. North Carolina
- Annual Production: $15.7 billion
- Percent of US total: 3%
- Major commodities: Broilers, hogs, turkeys, miscellaneous crops, soybeans, eggs, corn, tobacco, cotton
8. Indiana
- Annual Production: $16.7 billion
- Percent of US total: 3.2%
- Major commodities: corn, soybeans, eggs, hogs, milk, turkeys, cattle, miscellaneous crops
7. Kansas
- Annual Production: $23.3 billion
- Percent of US total: 4.5%
- Major commodities: cattle, corn, soybeans, wheat, dairy, sorghum, hogs, hay, miscellaneous crops, eggs
6. Minnesota
- Annual Production: $25.2 billion
- Percent of US total: 4.8%
- Major commodities: corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, dairy, turkeys, sugar beets, wheat
5. Illinois
- Annual Production: $27 billion
- Percent of US total: 5.2%
- Major commodities: corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, miscellaneous crops, wheat, dairy, eggs, floriculture
4. Texas
- Annual Production: $29.9 billion
- Percent of US total: 5.7%
- Major commodities: cattle, broilers, dairy, miscellaneous crops, corn, cotton, eggs, hay, wheat
3. Nebraska
- Annual Production: $31.8 billion
- Percent of US total: 6.1%
- Major commodities: cattle, corn, soybeans, hogs, broilers, eggs, hay, miscellaneous crops, dairy, wheat
2. Iowa
- Annual Production: $39.9 billion
- Percent of US total: 7.7%
- Major commodities: corn, hogs, soybeans, cattle, eggs, dairy, turkeys, miscellaneous crops, hay
1. California
- Annual Production: $59.4 billion
- Percent of US total: 11.4%
- Major commodities: dairy, grapes, miscellaneous crops, cattle, lettuce, almonds, pistachios, strawberries, tomatoes, carrots, broilers, rice, floriculture, broccoli, hay, oranges, tangerines, eggs, walnuts
