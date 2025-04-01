NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 For April 1 24/7 Wall Street

Shares of NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) were mostly flat in a.m. trading on Tuesday, eking out a 0.76% gain. The bump in the stock’s price was mostly insignificant, though, as shareholders have endured a loss of -7.89% over the past five trading sessions, compounding NVIDIA’s year-to-date woes so far, which have resulted in a loss of -20.87%.

There have been promising signs lately, though, as NVIDIA is leading a small tech rally in the wake of the tech-heavy NASDAQ entering correction territory earlier this month. Shares have seen a bump since the annual GPU Technical Conference (GTC) last week, and analysts have maintained their “Strong Buy” recommendation for the most prominent company in the semiconductor space.

Despite recent losses, shares of NVDA remain up more than 21% over the past year following a gain of more than 191% in 2024 and 240% in 2023. Most analysts are viewing this current price correction as a buying opportunity, with the stock currently trading below parity with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX). From an earnings perspective, NVIDIA handily outperformed expectations in Q4. The company beat on EPS and revenue by 5.22% and 3.08%, respectively.

Over the past few years, AI has consistently fueled the largest gains for the market. And one company in particular is at the vanguard: NVIDIA. NVIDIA is the premier manufacturer of components critical to the surge in AI; namely, semiconductors, microchips, and graphics processing units (GPUs). As a result, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company has seen its stock skyrocket in the recent past. Over the past five years, shares have gained nearly 1,696%, and since going public, NVIDIA’s stock is up a preposterous 273,725%.

Despite those mind-boggling gains, analysts still expect significant upside potential in the medium and long term. 24/7 Wall Street has performed analysis to provide prospective investors and current shareholders with an idea of where NVIDIA’s stock might be headed over the course of the next five years.

NVIDIA’s Recent Stock Success

Unless you have been living under a rock, chances are you have caught wind of the very well-documented and rather exponential surge in NVIDIA’s share price since 2022. But before 2022’s price-per-share explosion, it was steadily appreciating as it underwent a series of stock splits.

Year Share Price* Revenue** Net Income** 2014 $0.51 $4.130 $0.588 2015 $0.82 $4.681 $0.800 2016 $2.67 $5.010 $0.929 2017 $4.88 $6.910 $1.851 2018 $3.24 $9.714 $3.085 2019 $5.98 $11.716 $4.143 2020 $13.06 $10.918 $3.580 2021 $29.64 $16.675 $6.277 2022 $14.61 $26.914 $11.259 2023 $49.52 $26.974 $8.366 2024 $134.29 $60.974 $29.76

*Post-split adjusted basis

**Revenue and net income in $billions

Over the course of the last decade, NVIDIA’s revenue grew by more than 553% while its net income increased by just over 1,323%. The company experienced a slight contraction in revenue and net income in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it rebounded soundly the following year and has continued to steadily grow both metrics since. Meanwhile, shares were able to increase by 9,610% from 2014 to 2023.

As the AI lynchpin and Magnificent Seven mainstay looks forward to the second half of the decade, 24/7 Wall Street has identified three key drivers that are likely to impact its growth metrics and stock performance through 2030.

Key Drivers of NVIDIA’s Stock Performance

Stronghold on the GPU Industry: No one makes GPUs like Nvidia makes GPUs, and the industry demanding them is well aware of that. While semiconductor competitors like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) do command some attention in their respective corners of the market, simply comparing the three companies’ market caps demonstrates the discrepancies between NVIDIA and, well, every other company. While Advanced Micro Devices and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have respectable market caps of $194.67 billion and $861.41 billion, respectively, those are dwarfed by NVIDIA’s $3.34 trillion. Demand From Unrivaled Tech Customers: The company’s primary clientele are the other members of the Magnificent Seven, which are leading the way forward in the AI revolution. In fact, only four Big Tech rival companies — Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META), and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) — account for 40% of NVIDIA’s revenue as they vie with one another to become the front runner of the transition to generative AI. The AI Trend Is Just Getting Started: According to Grand View Research, AI’s market size was $196.63 billion in 2023. But as large as that seems, it pales in comparison to where it is headed. From 2024 to 2030, the AI market is expected to grow at an astounding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6%, with “continuous research and innovation directed by tech giants that are driving adoption of advanced technologies in industry verticals, such as automotive, healthcare, retail, finance, and manufacturing,” according to Grand View Research’s report.

NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Prediction in 2025

The current consensus one-year price target for NVIDIA, according to analysts, is $176.54, which represents 64.19% upside potential over the next 12 months based on today’s share price. Of all the analysts covering NVIDIA, the stock receives a 1.3 “Strong Buy” rating on a scale from 1 (‘Strong Buy’) to 5 (‘Strong Sell’), with 39 of 42 analysts rating the stock a buy, three rating it a hold and zero rating it a sell.

However, by the end of 2025, 24/7 Wall Street‘s forecast projects shares of NVIDIA to be trading for $137.50, or 27.88% upside potential over the next 12 months based on a projected EPS of $2.75 and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 50, with a best-case scenario of $192.50 per share and a worst-case scenario of $82.50 per share.

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Forecast Through 2030

Year Revenue* Net Income* EPS 2025 $121.255 $68.392 $2.75 2026 $168.151 $95.246 $3.83 2027 $193.852 $108.182 $4.44 2028 $225.462 $130.155 $5.28 2029 $236.498 $152.001 $6.16 2030 $265.522 $175.412 $7.24

*Revenue and net income in $billions

NVIDIA Stock Price Target for 2030

By the conclusion of 2030, 24/7 Wall Street estimates that NVIDIA’s stock will be trading for $362.00, good for a 202.90% increase over today’s share price, based on an EPS of $7.24 and a P/E ratio of 50. Our high-end price target is $506.80 based on an EPS of $7.24 and a P/E ratio of 70. Meanwhile, our low-end price target is $217.20 based on an EPS of $7.24 and a P/E ratio of 30.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2025 $137.50 27.88% 2026 $191.50 78.10% 2027 $222.00 106.47% 2028 $264.00 143.53% 2029 $308.00 186.45% 2030 $362.00 236.68%

