Will Nvidia Be the First $20 Trillion Stock? At Least One Wall Street Analyst Thinks So

Key Points in This Article: Nvidia ( NVDA ) has evolved from a niche graphics chip maker to a global technology titan on the strength of its dominance in artificial intelligence.

NVDA’s expansion into robotics, autonomous vehicles, and quantum computing supports its growth trajectory.

Wall Street analysts see Nvidia’s potential as just beginning, with some predicting it could become the most valuable company ever, potentially reaching a $20 trillion valuation.

The AI Titan’s Ascent

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has evolved from a niche graphics chip maker to a global technology titan, driven by its dominance in artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated computing. Its stock has surged over 25% over the past year, pushing its market capitalization to $3.9 trillion. NVDA is once again the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

This meteoric growth stems from Nvidia’s leadership in AI chips, particularly its H100 and Blackwell architectures, which power data centers, cloud computing, and generative AI applications. The company’s expansion into robotics, autonomous vehicles, and quantum computing further fuels its ascent.

With global AI spending projected to soar, Nvidia’s robust financials, including a 114% increase in in fiscal 2025 revenue to $130.5 billion, signal sustained growth. Some Wall Street analysts, however, believe this is just the beginning. They predict NVDA could become the most valuable company ever, potentially reaching a $20 trillion valuation.

Wall Street’s Bold $20 Trillion Vision

Over the past six months, analysts have issued bold price targets for NVDA and have raised their one-year targets to keep pace with the tech giant’ gains. For example, Loop Capital raised its target to $250 in June, citing generative AI compute spending potentially reaching $2 trillion by 2028.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives — an Nvidia permabull if there ever was one — recently said Nvidia and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will soon exceed $4 trillion valuations, with Microsoft having a path to $5 trillion in 18 months and Nvidia eventually achieving a $6 trillion to $8 trillion market cap.

Yet Phil Panaro of Boston Consulting Group doesn’t think they’re looking high enough. This past December, he predicted an $800 share price for NVDA stock by 2030. Based on its 24.4 billion shares outstanding, that translates to a $19.8 trillion valuation. But how does Panaro get there?

His forecast hinges on Nvidia’s continued dominance in AI infrastructure and sustained demand for its chips, driven by hyperscalers and enterprises. Ives has also said that Nvidia’s AI chips are seen as the only ones that can really power the AI revolution because we haven’t even really hit paydirt yet on the most power use cases for AI: autonomous vehicles, robotics, and more.

These bold calls echo Roger Ibbotson’s 1974 prediction that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would hit 10,000 by 2000. At the time, the Dow was trading below 1,000 points. The target seemed outlandish to many at the time, but it was achieved by 1999. People may be looking at these ever-increasing price targets on NVDA in the same way.

It should be pointed out though, the current consensus one-year price target — based on the 43 analysts covering Nvidia — is $173.92 per share, implying a modest 8.7% upside from its current $160 per share price. That still seems to reflect caution amid geopolitical risks and competition.

Is NVDA a Buy?

The question becomes whether investors should trust these sky-high predictions. Nvidia’s fundamentals are strong. First quarter revenue was up 69% year-over-year to $44 billion generating net income of $18.8 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share. Certainly, its leadership in AI infrastructure justifies its premium valuation.

Strategic partnerships across sectors and industries, and expansion into Europe’s AI cloud ecosystem, bolster growth prospects. Yet, risks loom: geopolitical tensions, potential AI spending pullbacks, and competition from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Chinese chipmakers could cap upside.

The stock’s P/E ratio of 51 — down from 80 two years ago — suggests Nvidia’s earnings growth outpaces its stock price. Yet a $20 trillion valuation requires unprecedented market euphoria and flawless execution.

Investors should approach Nvidia cautiously. For long-term believers in AI’s transformative potential, the stock remains a buy, but $800 per share targets hinge on speculative optimism. Nothing grows in a straight line forever, and we’ve seen such supposedly transformative revolutions peter out before. Technology leadership also changes over time.

AI looks like it has legs to run a marathon. That indicates a balanced strategy to buying NVDA stock — wait for dips in the price while constructing a diversified portfolio — helps lessen risk while capturing the chipmaker’s upside in an AI-driven future.

