General Motors (NYSE: GM) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (May 2025)

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) gained 10.21% over the past month, nearly doubling the gain of the S&P 500 over the same period. On May 28, it was reported that the company will invest $888 million at its Buffalo, N.Y.-based Tonawanda Propulsion plant to build its next-generation V8 engines. Despite GM’s significant investments in EVs, the legacy automaker saids it will start the small-block V8 production in 2027. The stock remains down 2.94% as tariff uncertainty remains a headwind. GM sources its parts from a global network of 3,100 primary suppliers and a significant presence in Mexico, Canada and Asia, has suffered according.

GM’s ascent to the pinnacle of U.S. manufacturing clout and excellence in post-WWII era America made Chevrolet and Buick household names, with Cadillac hailed as the Holy Grail of luxury cars. General Motors’ supremacy has since been supplanted by rivals — both foreign and domestic — but the company continues to maintain a global presence in the automotive industry.

The Detroit-headquartered carmaker has seen its stock gain 14.84% over the past year while producing a healthy 92.66% return over the past five years, supplemented by a dividend that currently yields 1.20%. 24/7 Wall St. crunched the numbers to give invests our best estimate of GM’s future share price. No one has a crystal ball, and even the Wall Street is wrong just as often as it is right when it comes to predicting future stock prices. So we will walk through our assumptions and provide you with the story around the numbers (other sites just pick a share price without explaining why).

GM has reduced battery costs, launched EV new models and scaled production, expecting its EV segment to be in the black with models like the Hummer EV, Chevy Silverado EV and Cadillac Lyriq already on the market. The Ultium Drive system and battery plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Lansing are key to its e-mobility ambitions. Additional battery production investment for vertical integration is a key component of GM’s strategy.

GM’s Cruise plans to potentially start charging fares by early 2025. A strategic partnership with Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER ) is set for 2025, wherein Uber will offer Cruise robotaxis on its platform.

General Motors’ Recent Stock Success

In 2014, Mary Barra took over as General Motors’ CEO. Since then, she has presided over a number of highs and lows for the company, including:

A 2014 general recall of faulty ignition switches that were linked to over 124 deaths and a $1.5 billion settlement.

A 2016 $500 million investment in Uber rideshare rival Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT ) .

The 2016 launch of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which also serves as a prototype for the Cruise robotaxi.

GM’s 2017 sale of Opel-Vauxhall to PSA Groupe SA resulted in a $6.2 billion hit and a $7.3 billion tax asset write-down, resulting in a loss. Ironically, shedding the European operations, which lost over $1 billion in 2015 and 2016, was hailed by shareholders, resulting in a stock price boost.

In 2021, GM scored a deal with LG Chem Ltd. to supply enough cathode materials to build 5 million EVs.

Between 2022 and 2023, GM’s EV production ramped up to deliver over 400,000 vehicles.

Fiscal Year Price Revenues Net Income 2015 $34.01 $135.7B $9.6B 2016 $34.84 $149.1B $9.4B 2017 $40.99 $145.5B (-$3.864B) 2018 $33.45 $147.0B $8.0B 2019 $36.60 $137.2B $6.7B 2020 $41.64 $122.4B $6.4B 2021 $58.63 $127.0B $10.0B 2022 $33.64 $156.7B $9.9B 2023 $35.92 $171.8B $10.1B 2024 $51.37 $187.4B $6.0B

From 2015 to 2024, GM saw its stock appreciate 51.04%, while its revenues climbed 38.07% and its net income fell by -37.5%. However, in its Q4 2024 earnings call, the company provided stronger guidance for 2025, including net income in the $11.2 billion–$12.5 billion range and diluted EPS of $11–$12, up from 2024’s $6.37.

Key Drivers of GM’s Stock Performance

1. Electrification: General Motors is decidedly “all-in” on EVs, unlike rival Ford, which announced some EV production cutbacks. GM’s larger international network will help to boost this segment in upcoming years.

2. Partnerships: GM’s arrangement with Uber to supply Cruise robotaxis should start generating another revenue stream commencing in 2026.

3. R&D: General Motors’ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a project under its R&D department’s AI development, is tentatively projected to kickstart sometime in 2028. Meanwhile, the company’s battery technology R&D is anticipated to create greater efficiencies, storage capabilities and longer running times between charges in the future.

General Motors (GM) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

According to Wall Street analysts, the consensus median one-year price target for GM is $52.72, which represents 5.77% potential upside from today’s share price. Of the 18 analysts covering GM, nine assign it a “Buy” rating, seven assign it a “Hold” rating and two assign it a “Sell” rating, translating into a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating for the stock.

24/7 Wall St.’s year-end price target for General Motors is more bearish at $44.30, which represents 11.15% potential downside from today’s share price. We believe that numerous factors, including illegal data harvesting and transmission class action suits, could drag the stock price down throughout 2025, despite other GM gains. Additionally, the Trump administration’s stance on EVs may thwart growth efforts.

General Motors (GM) Stock Forecast 2205–2030

General Motors’ R&D work in artificial intelligence extends beyond its ADAS and Cruise robotaxi projects. Applying AI to streamline design and manufacturing efficiencies, GM will be able to utilize AI for better marketing and sales. By expanding data collection and applications for ride-sharing, logistics, urban mobility solutions, and customer satisfaction preferences, GM can customize vehicle models and features for increased demographic targeted appeal. 24/7 Wall St.’s price target for 2030 is $53.90. This would be a 8.10% gain over the current share price.

Year EPS Projected Price %Change From Current Price 2025 $7.67 $44.30 -11.15% 2026 $8.35 $45.25 -9.24% 2027 $8.52 $48.30 -3.12% 2028 $8.75 $49.50 -0.72% 2029 $9.94 $51.35 2.98% 2030 $10.17 $53.90 8.10%

