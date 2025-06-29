Jim Cramer establishes that he loves the Tesla stock for these 3 reasons Courtesy of Tesla Motors

Key Points in This Article: Tesla ( Jim Cramer’s bullish stance on TSLA ) highlights its potential as a high-risk, high-reward investment driven by transformative technologies.

Tesla’s ambitious projects, balanced against challenges like high valuation, regulatory scrutiny, and competition, appeal to investors with high risk tolerance.

Jim Cramer’s Bullish Case for Tesla Stock

In a June 11 interview on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Jim Cramer, the outspoken host of Mad Money, articulated a strong bullish stance on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock, highlighting three key reasons for his enthusiasm: its robotaxi ambitions, its strategic partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) for autonomous vehicles, and its pioneering work in humanoid robots.

As Tesla’s stock trades at a lofty 153x forward P/E with a $1 trillion market cap, Cramer’s endorsement underscores the company’s potential to transcend its identity as an electric vehicle (EV) automaker and lead in transformative technologies.

Despite recent challenges, including its first-ever drop in vehicle deliveries last year since 2011 and competition from China’s BYD (OTC:BYDDY), Cramer’s reasons reflect Tesla’s long-term vision, making it a compelling, albeit volatile, investment.

Let’s dive into each reason Cramer gave and assess why his optimism resonates with investors, while acknowledging the risks.

Robotaxi Ambitions: A Game-Changer for Tesla

Cramer’s first reason for loving Tesla stock is its aggressive push into robotaxis, a market he believes could redefine transportation. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, now in its 12th iteration, aims to enable fully autonomous vehicles, with plans for an eventual national robotaxi rollout.

Cramer sees this as a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity, echoing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s CES 2025 remarks about autonomous vehicles forming a transformative sector. Tesla’s August 2024 robotaxi event, though underwhelming to some, showcased its Cybercab prototype, designed for low-cost, driverless ride-hailing.

With 7.2 million Tesla EVs on the road, the EV maker could leverage its fleet for a shared mobility model, generating recurring revenue, even allowing owners to earn up to $30,000 annually if they participate. Some analysts believe Tesla’s robotaxis will generate as much as $100 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

However, regulatory hurdles and FSD reliability issues remain, with the NHTSA scrutinizing Tesla’s autonomous claims. Cramer’s optimism hinges on Tesla overcoming these challenges to capture the ride-sharing market, rivaling Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Partnership with Nvidia: Powering Autonomy

Cramer’s second reason centers on Tesla’s deepening partnership with Nvidia, a leader in AI chips critical for autonomous driving. He notes Elon Musk’s praise for Nvidia’s chips, stating they are “the ones you have to use” for cutting-edge AI applications.

Tesla’s use of Nvidia’s DRIVE platform and H100 GPUs for its Dojo supercomputer enhances FSD’s capabilities, processing vast amounts of driving data to improve neural networks. This collaboration positions Tesla at the forefront of AI-driven mobility, with Cramer arguing it differentiates Tesla from competitors like General Motors (NYSE:GM) Cruise (which GM has since said it would end development on).

In 2024, Tesla invested $2 billion in Nvidia hardware, signaling a long-term commitment. Analyst consensus projects Tesla’s FSD revenue at $5 billion by 2027, driven by this partnership. Yet, reliance on Nvidia exposes Tesla to supply chain risks and high costs, and Cramer acknowledges competition from chipmakers like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

Still, this alliance underscores Tesla’s technological edge, fueling Cramer’s enthusiasm.

Humanoid Robots: Tesla’s Next Frontier

Cramer’s third reason is Tesla’s foray into humanoid robots, specifically the Optimus project, which he sees as a revolutionary step. Unveiled in 2021, Optimus aims to perform repetitive tasks in factories and homes, leveraging Tesla’s AI expertise.

Musk’s vision of humanoid robots turning Tesla into a $25 trillion company, shared at the automaker’s 2024 shareholder meeting, aligns with Cramer’s belief in Tesla’s ability to disrupt industries beyond automotive.

By the second quarter, Tesla demonstrated Optimus prototypes assembling battery packs, with plans for commercial production by 2026. Cramer highlights Musk’s claim that Optimus could contribute $1 trillion to Tesla’s valuation, which has the potential to transform labor markets.

However, Optimus faces technical challenges and competition from Boston Dynamics, and its timeline remains speculative. Cramer’s excitement reflects Tesla’s bold innovation, but investors must weigh the long development horizon against near-term risks.

Key Takeaway

Jim Cramer’s love for Tesla stock, rooted in its robotaxi efforts, including a recent pilot program in Austin; Nvidia partnership; and humanoid robot development, positions it as a high-risk, high-reward investment.

Tesla’s 62% stock surge in 2024 — but down 20% in 2025, mostly tied to backlash from Musk’s work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — reflects optimism about its AI-driven future, but its high valuation, delivery challenges, and regulatory scrutiny demand caution.

The robotaxi market offers immense potential, yet requires FSD breakthroughs. The Nvidia partnership strengthens Tesla’s AI capabilities, but ties it to external supply chains. Optimus could redefine industries, but its impact is years away. Investors should balance Cramer’s enthusiasm with Tesla’s global competitive pressures from BYD and others, ensuring alignment with their risk tolerance.

