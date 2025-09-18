Nio (NYSE: NIO) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Sept 18)

Forecasts
Joel South
Sep 18, 2025
The tariff-driven market volatility has been rough on shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO), which in April fell to a multiyear low of $3.02. Shares rebounded afterward. They are now up 70.9% year to date, despite a 22.7% rally in the past week after the company raised more than $1 billion in funds and on anticipation for the official launch of its new ES8 SUV. Nio also reported a solid increase in deliveries in the first and second quarters, following the launch of its new mass-market brands Onvo and Firefly.
The stock is now trading 48.1% higher than six months ago. Compared to a year ago, Nio’s share price is up 37.7% and near a 52-week high. However, Wall Street sentiment remains somewhat cautious, with half of 26 analysts who cover the stock recommending buying shares. Their mean price target has increased to $6.36, which is below the current share price. Note that the high price target is up at $9.04. UBS just upgraded its rating on the stock to Buy.
There are some encouraging tailwinds for shareholders, though. The Chinese carmaker’s high-performance models, which feature a +600-mile range, have caught the eye of vehicle enthusiasts and investors, while addressing range anxiety issues by creating battery swap technology as a supplement to charging. Nio is a leading electric vehicle manufacturer in China and has been expanding its presence internationally.
From a stock performance standpoint, Nio has been a tale of two stories. When shares debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 12, 2018, at $9.90, they struggled to build momentum. Not until the summer of 2020 did the stock begin to surge, gaining over 810% from June 26, 2020, to Feb. 9, 2021, when the stock hit its all-time high of $62.84. Shares have fallen considerably since then, but the long-term outlook remains strong.
24/7 Wall St. aims to provide readers with our assumptions about the stock’s prospects going forward, what growth we see in Nio stock for the next several years, and what our best estimates are for Nio’s stock price each year through 2030.
The following is a table of Nio’s revenues, operating income, and share price for its first few years as a public company.
*Revenue and operating income in Billion CNY (1CNY=.14 USD)
Now let’s take a look at Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) in the first few years it was a publicly traded company (here is Rivian’s stock price forecast):
Revenues and operating income in billions
Both firms have shown similar revenue growth, but Rivian’s annual operating losses have been greater than those of Nio.
Nio formerly contracted its manufacturing to Jianghuai Automobile Group, paying a fee for each vehicle produced in addition to fixed costs. The company has since acquired the factory from JAC. This agreement was beneficial for a young startup in a highly capital-intensive market. However, once scale is reached, the variable cost model has its downsides.
Product Portfolio Expansion and Growing Market Share
Increased Vehicle Deliveries and Market Penetration
Advancements in Technology and Customer Experience
*Revenue in CNY millions
Compared to Rivian and Tesla, Nio’s price-to-sales valuation will be moderately discounted. While Nio is in solid financial standing and has a premium brand image, it remains uncertain how much competition the company will face both in China and as it expands overseas. The company is already spending a quarter of revenues on R&D and if Nio cannot capitalize on this spend, the stock price will be sluggish compared to North American EV manufacturers.
As mentioned, Wall Street analysts give Nio a one-year price target of $6.36. That represents 14.6% downside potential from the current share price. At 24/7 Wall St., we expect to see revenue growth of 60% for the year, with a price-to-sales multiple of 1x. That puts our year-end price target at just $4.21, which would be a retreat of more than 43% from today’s share price.
However, for 2030, we estimate Nio’s stock price to be $23.56 per share. Our estimated share price would be almost 273% higher than the current one.
Here is a look at our projections for the years in between:
Rivian Automotive Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year
