Waste Management (NYSE: WM) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 2025)

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) has a large competitive moat, new market expansion opportunities, and a growing renewable energy business.

Here’s a look at where 24/7 Wall St. anticipates the stock may be headed through the end of the decade.

If you’re looking for some stocks with huge potential, make sure to grab a free copy of our “The Next NVIDIA” report. It features a software stock we’re confident has 10× potential.

Shares of Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) have retreated from a $242.58 all-time high in June and are down 9.4% since then. Year to date, the stock is 8.9% higher, underperforming the S&P 500. As the market continues to run higher after a significant downturn earlier in the year, the industrials sector staple maintains its position as a defensive stock, with the company currently boasting 84% institutional ownership.

Although Waste Management is a trash-hauling behemoth today, it had humble beginnings. Harm Huizenga began picking up garbage in Chicago in 1893 for $1.25 per wagonload. About 75 years later, his grandson Wayne Huizenga resurrected the family business, founded Waste Management, and quickly undertook a growth-by-acquisition strategy, buying up hundreds of small trash collection services across the country.

Those days are long gone. U.S. Waste Services, which had been a publicly traded company since 1987, acquired Waste Management in 1998 and assumed the Waste Management name. The stock has generated total returns of more than 1,050% over three decades, compared to an almost 990% return by the S&P 500. The trash hauler began paying a dividend when the two companies merged, and it has consistently increased the payout every year since 2004. Since then, the dividend has grown from $0.75 per share to $3.30 per share, and it has raised the payout by a compound growth rate of 7.2% annually for the past 10 years.

24/7 Wall St. aims to provide readers with our assumptions about the stock’s prospects going forward, what growth we see in the stock for the next several years, and what our best estimates are for its share price each year through 2030.

Waste Management’s Recent Success

kozmoat98 / Getty Images

There are few things as certain in life as death and taxes, but one of the essentials for quality of life is trash collection. Because it is so vital to our health and well-being, Waste Management is a stalwart stock in all kinds of markets. Even during the pandemic, the stock held up better than most. Over the past five years, shares have outpaced the market, doubling in value.

Stock Price Revenue* Net Income* 2015 $53.37 $13.996 $1.298 2016 $70.91 $12.961 $0.753 2017 $86.30 $13.609 $1.182 2018 $88.99 $14.914 $1.925 2019 $113.96 $15.455 $1.671 2020 $117.93 $15.218 $1.496 2021 $166.90 $17.931 $1.816 2022 $156.88 $19.698 $2.238 2023 $179.10 $20.246 $2.304 2024 $201.79 $22.063 $3.200

*Revenue and net income in billions.

Key Drivers for Waste Management

Ziga Plahutar / E+ via Getty Images

1. Wide and Deep Competitive Moat: While trash-hauling services are relatively easily replicated, Waste Management’s dominance in landfill ownership is difficult, if not impossible, to match. Few landfills, if any, are being approved, and siting them is difficult because of the regulatory hurdles that must be scaled. The company holds roughly 30% of the U.S. landfill waste market share—the most of any individual company.

2. Expansion Opportunities: With its vertical integration and commanding leadership position in waste disposal and landfills giving it significant cost efficiencies, Waste Management’s recent acquisition of Stericycle allows it to expand into medical waste disposal. Stericycle operates in over 20 countries and handles more than 1 million tons of medical waste annually. There are numerous smaller operators in the space, giving WM a chance to roll up the industry.

3. Renewable Energy and Recycling: Although a trash hauling business doesn’t seem to translate easily into renewable energy, landfills produce significant amounts of methane gas, which Waste Management seeks to capture, store, and transport. The company has earmarked $3 billion for renewable energy and recycling. WM is also a major developer, operator, and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities for producing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas in the U.S. and Canada. It expects the segment to deliver EBITDA of $510 million in renewable energy and $290 million worth in recycling.

Stock Price Prediction 2025 to 2030

Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

Wall Street analysts’ consensus one-year price target for Waste Management has slipped to $256.86, or 16.9% higher than today’s stock price. Of 25 analysts who follow the stock, 15 of them recommend buying shares, four with Strong Buy ratings.

However, 24/7 Wall St.’s year-end forecast is more conservative, projecting the stock will trade for $238.09 per share. That represents over 8% upside potential, and it is based on its significant competitive advantages and expansion into new markets that should continue to insulate it from any further broad market sell-offs.

Revenue* Net Income* EPS 2025 $23,817 $2,992 $8.21 2026 $26,199 $3,390 $9.31 2027 $28,819 $3,865 $10.61 2028 $31,701 $4,444 $12.21 2029 $34,871 $5,111 $14.04 2030 $39,056 $5,980 $16.43

*Revenue and net income in billions

By 2030, Waste Management’s dominance across several waste disposal markets, as well as its preeminent position with landfills, will have revenue growing 12% annually and margin growth improving to 17%. We estimate, however, that the market will return to its more historical earnings multiple of 29 by the end of 2030, giving us a target price of $476.47 per share, or more than double the current share price. Here’s a look at how it gets there:

Price Target Upside Potential 2025 $238.09 8.3% 2026 $269.99 22.9% 2027 $307.69 40.0% 2028 $378.51 72.2% 2029 $449.28 104.4% 2030 $476.47 116.8%

Three Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy for Recession-Proof Gains