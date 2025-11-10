Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Bull, Base and Bear Price Prediction and Forecast

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) lost 1.93% over the past five trading sessions after gaining 3.70% the five prior. A rally that began in early summer has finally pushed the stock into the green on the year with a gain of 17.39%. Still, since hitting its all-time high on Dec. 17, 2024, the stock has fallen 7.22%.

When the company reported Q3 earnings on Oct. 22, 2025, it announced quarterly revenue of $28.1 billion, up 12% year-over-year (YoY). However, earnings of 50 cents per share missed analysts’ estimates of 54 cents per share. Concerningly, quarterly net income fell 37% YoY to $1.37 billion.

Tesla’s stock has gone through vicious crashes before. And while the stock may not be ready to shift gears from reverse to forward, I do think that a worsening of its latest drawdown could prove a significant buying opportunity, given the chance its drivers could pay off at some point over the medium term. Undoubtedly, the bears may be winning the tug-of-war on the stock now, as Elon Musk’s role at DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) becomes old news as hype surrounding Musk’s friendship with Trump begins to fade. However, with EV competition mounting and a Jeff Bezos-backed startup entering the scene, Tesla’s outlook remains clouded.

In any case, 24/7 Wall St. dove into the lengthy list of drivers and potholes that investors should look forward to (or fasten their seatbelts for) in the coming year and beyond. Let’s check out a bull, bear, and base case for the EV titan and have a glimpse at the varied viewpoints of multiple Wall Street pros. In fact, Tesla stock has a ton of table-pounding bulls in addition to massive bears. While not everyone is the biggest fan of Elon Musk, I do think it’s a mistake to discount his ability to keep running with the ball into the endzone with disruptive innovations that, while costly in the near term, could prove revolutionary over the longer term.

Tesla’s Top Two Growth Drivers Are Still Humming Along

Undoubtedly, Tesla has a front-row seat to the AI revolution. More specifically, it’s one of the frontrunners in physical AI (or robotics, if you prefer). In a prior piece, I highlighted Wall Street analyst Adam Jonas’ view that TSLA stock was akin to an embodied “AI ETF” given the numerous AI projects going on behind the scenes.

Though Tesla’s AI efforts are exciting, it’s important to note that being too soon to a trend could have a drastic negative impact on the stock. As investors reset expectations and become more critical of how firms spend money on AI, Tesla will need to deliver more substance if it’s to convince investors to punch their ticket to the stock well ahead of time. Personally, I think Tesla’s been investing in the right areas, but will competitors beat Tesla to market in certain categories?

The most notable drivers, I believe, that will drive Tesla stock in the coming years are the Cybertruck (as well as self-driving capabilities and the impact on the robotaxi market) and its Optimus robot. Of course, there’s also the rumored “Model Q” entry-level offering. But until we get more clarity on that driver, I consider it to be more of a “wild card.”

Bull Case for Tesla’s Share Price

Cybertruck: The Cybertruck stole the show during Tesla’s robotaxi event. While it would be a sci-fi dream for many to have a fairly reasonably priced robotaxi producing passive income for its owners, I do think Musk’s vision of the robotaxi future could be a reality within Trump’s term. Of course, a more realistic timeframe would put such a future more than 10 years out.

However, if Tesla can floor it on full self-driving (FSD) efforts, perhaps such a future could be closer to the present. There’s a great deal of uncertainty with FSD, given the technical and regulatory unknowns. Either way, I view Musk’s friendship with Trump as a boon for a Cybertruck rollout under his administration.

If Cybertruck expands its presence and becomes a hit within years rather than decades, TSLA stock could prove a bargain, given all that there is to gain. The big question, though, is how Cybercab will hold its own as Waymo pushes ahead with its impressive offering. Given robotaxis, like generative AI, are unlikely to be a “winner takes all” market, I think there’s no reason why both robotaxi offerings can’t win big from prime-time adoption of self-driving.

Another big question to consider is whether consumers will be interested in buying up Cybercabs to have them rolling around on the streets as ride-hailers. I think the business could prove quite lucrative for buyers and Tesla’s margins over the long haul. After all, it can sell the car and continue to build a ride-hailing network while profiting from use of a ride-hailing app of sorts.

Cathie Wood thinks autonomous ride-hailing could represent a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity. If Tesla can get a nice slice, Wood sees TSLA stock at $2,600 per share by 2029. Personally, I think the bull case (for the year ahead) could see TSLA at around $550 per share — or 23.91% higher than where the stock is trading today. That target is shared by Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives, one of my favorite analysts in tech.

Optimus: Optimus was a nice addition to the robotaxis event as it amused attendees. But the big question is how much potential the robot has once it’s ready to go on sale to the general public.

Undoubtedly, Tesla isn’t the only one getting into the robotics game. Many Mag Seven members also investing heavily in home robots. While more rivals in home robots could be a threat to Optimus, I view it as more of a confirmation that there is a place in the home for such profound innovations.

As for the home robotics market, I do see 2026 as a tad overly optimistic for a launch. However, if robot “friends” do arrive by 2030, I think Tesla’s growth rate could reaccelerate back to or even above 25% to 30% for some amount of time.

Analysts’ Price Targets: So far this fall and during summer, the EV firm underwent a series of price target revisions from analysts. Stifel raised its price target on Tesla to $483 from $440 keeping its “Buy” rating while citing progress in its Robotaxi network. Canaccord raised its price target on Tesla to $490 from $333 keeping its “Buy” rating. In September, Mizuho raised its price target on Tesla to $450 from $375 while keeping an “Outperform” rating. In July, Goldman Sachs raised its price target on TSLA to $315 from $285 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating. Benchmark raised its price target on TSLA to $475 from $350 while maintaining a “Buy” rating following the successful launch of Tesla’s robotaxi business in Austin. UBS raised its price target on TSLA to $215 from $190 but maintained its “Sell” rating.

Bear Case for Tesla’s Share Price

Cybertruck: Undoubtedly, there’s still a lot of work to do before Cybertruck makes an impact on the car market. FSD capabilities need to step things up and the vehicle needs to be made in a way that won’t break the bank. These are big asks. Some bears have doubts about whether the firm can execute the opportunity. In late March, the company announced that it was recalling nearly every Cybertruck due to a potential crash risk. This was an enormous blow to Musk’s ambitions for the EV, which has already been subjected to harsh criticism about its perceived shortcomings among owners.

Bad Press: Musk’s deteriorated image at the hands of his federal government involvement with DOGE aside, Tesla has continued to bear the brunt of bad news. In late 2024, it was widely reported that the EV maker was the most dangerous vehicle brand, with the number of deaths among all automakers, according to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety. According to the study, Tesla has a fatal accident rate of 5.6 per billion vehicle miles, compared to the overall average of just 2.8. Additionally, ongoing protests against the brand — including vandalism and arson — have occurred around the globe, from Italy and France to numerous states in the U.S.

Optimus: Even if home robots are on the horizon, good luck asking consumers to spend thousands on a proven technology. Indeed, if Vision Pro taught us anything, it’s that being an early adopter is expensive and probably not the best use of funds. Either way, I’d much rather wait and see how the robot ambitions pan out before getting too excited at this stage.

Insider & Institutional Activity: There’s an old adage on Wall Street that suggests investors should “follow the money.” If that’s the current case for Tesla, money is flowing out. In fact, over the past three months, not a single share of TSLA has been purchased by insiders (e.g., the company’s executives, directors or anyone who owns 10% or more of the company), and over the past 12 months, there has only been one insider purchase, according to Nasdaq.com. Data from Finviz supports this, even showing that Musk himself, as well as his brother, have been offloading shares since late 2024. Additionally, institutional ownership has now decreased to 47.99%. In total, 135 institutional investors have entirely liquidated their Tesla positions over the past year.

Increased competition: Also in April, a Jeff Bezos-backed EV company called Slate unveiled affordable EV truck and SUV models, which the company aims to sell at a cost of around $30,000. The company has billed itself as the “anti-Tesla,” and is made in the U.S. As Tesla’s market share has fallen under 50% in EV-friendly California, the arrival of Slate could continue to erode sales.

Base Case for Tesla’s Share Price

Much of Tesla’s story depends on its big growth drivers. In the meantime, EV sales and the rise of more affordable models (Model Q) could be nearer-term stories to look forward to as one waits for the biggest of drivers to pay off. At the time of writing, TSLA stock goes for 206.40 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and 15.83 times froward price-to-sales (P/S). That makes the name slightly undervalued, at least in my view.