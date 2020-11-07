These Are The 10 Presidents Who Were Not Reelected

Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States, based on an election called by the Associated Press. Donald Trump will be the first sitting President not reelected since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

10 Presidents have not been reelected. Gerard Ford, who became President when Richard Nixon resigned, lost to Jimmy Carter, who himself was defeated by Ronald Reagen after one term. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the only President who served more than two terms. He was elected to four, the first of which he won in 1932. Roosevelt died shortly after he was sworn into his fourth term, passing in April 1945.

Grover Cleveland was the only President to serve two non-consecutive terms. He was the 22nd and 24th President.

These are the Presidents who were not reelected:

John Adams (1797-1801; lost to Thomas Jefferson in 1800)

John Quincy Adams (1825-1829; lost to Andrew Jackson in 1828)

Martin Van Buren (1837-1841; lost to William Henry Harrison in 1840)

Grover Cleveland* (1885-1889; lost to Benjamin Harrison in 1888)

Benjamin Harrison (1889-1893; lost to Grover Cleveland in 1892)

William H. Taft (1909-1913; lost to Woodrow Wilson in 1912)

Herbert Hoover (1929-1933; lost to Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1932)

Jimmy Carter (1977-1981; lost to Ronald Reagan in 1980)

George H.W. Bush (1989-1993; lost to Bill Clinton in 1992)

Donald Trump (2016-present; lost to Joe Biden in 2020)